WCLV Program Guide 05-10-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Randal Despommier A Midsummer Odyssey BBC Blues

Tim Warfield A Whisper in the Midnight I've never been blue before

Dianne Reeves A Little Moonlight You Go To My Head

Dave Larsen The Peplowski Project Jazz Line Blues

Wynton Marsalis Citi Movement Highrise Riff

Michael Dease the Other Shoe Hello Blues

Lafayette Harris III Swingin' Up in Harlem Teach Me Tonight

Pepper Adams Plays the Compositions of Charlie Mingus Haitian Fight Song

Gene Ammons Boss Tenor Savoy

Marcus Strickland At Last Three For Her

Clark/Leon Lee Dorsey Blues on Top Angel Eyes

Hampton Hawes Four Hip

Johnny Lytle Got That Feeling The Soulful One

Roger Humphries This and That Nutville

Michael Hackett Western Skies Twenty Four

Rick Roe Lucid Dream Three Treasures

Neil Swainson Fire in the West Fell Among Thieves

Steve Hudson The World of Steve Hudson Things 'Aint What They Used To Be

Soul Message Band Soulful Days Matador

Grant Green Sunday Mornin' Come Sunrise

Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer B. Lew's 'Be Loose' Blues

Kenny Wheeler Songs for Quintet The Long Waiting

Mike Moreno First in Mind Mantra # 5

Charles Lloyd Voices in the Night Requiem

Mads Vinding Daddio Don Days Of Wine And Roses

Sphere On Tour Beautiful Friendship

Joe Lovano Trio Tapestry Seeds of Change

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 It's a Grand Night for Swinging

Oscar Peterson What's Up-The Very Tall Band Salt Peanuts

The Nightcrawlers Get Ready Meat Wave

The Quartet Live at the Deer Head Inn Tanya

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions and Illusions To Dream A Bigger Dream

Josh Lawrence And That Too North Winds

Jesse Davis Live at Small's Jazz Club Love For Sale [Live]

Sonny Rollins Newk's Time Tune Up

Lee Morgan Leeway The lion and the wolff

Bria Skonberg Into Your Own Let's Go All In

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Cheryl Ann

JJ Johnson In Person My Old Flame [Album Version]

Peter Bernstein With the Tilden Webb Trio Bones

Julian Lage The Layers Everything Helps

Rahsaan Barber Mosaic Koala

Mark Lockett Swings and Roundabouts Rhubarb Crumble

Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2 Slow Hot Wind

Kenny Barron Scratch Water Lily

Kenny Dorham Trompeta Toccata Night Watch

Kris Berg Metroplexity Big Band This Time, Last Year Night Dreamer

Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing Straight Street

Carmen McRae Sarah-Dedicated to You The Best Is Yet To Come

Metheny/Mehldau Quartet En La Tierra Que No Olvida

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Robert Farnon: A la claire fontaine (1955)

Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!' (1870)

Jean-Marie Leclair: Recréation de Musique No. 2: Badinage (1738)

Robert Fuchs: Finale from Serenade No. 5 'Homage to Strauss' (1895)

Ernest Bloch: Poems of the Sea: At Sea (1922)

Carl Nielsen: Andante malincolico from Symphony No. 2 'Four Temperaments' (1902)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 37 (1845)

Frank W. Meacham: The American Patrol (1891)

Max Steiner: Now, Voyager: Theme (1942)

Frederick S. Converse: Flivver Ten Million (1927)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Blackbird (1968)

Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890)

Benjamin Carr: Federal Overture (1794)

Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 1 (1887)

Aphex Twin: Avril 14th (2001)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scherzo-Finale from Sinfonietta (1884)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata No. 3 in A (1717)

Kurt Weill: The Ballade of Mack the Knife from 'Kleine Dreigroschenmusik' (1928)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: La Primavera (1927)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Symphonic Variations (1897)

Jules Massenet: Don Quichotte: Act 5 Entr'acte (1910)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite (1904)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)

Jacob Praetorius: Veni in hortum meum (1607)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin & Oboe (1710)

Stephen Foster: Hard Times Come Again No More (1854)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara Theme (1939)

Max Steiner: King Kong: Main Title & Entrance of Kong (1933)

Hugo Alfvén: Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 'Midsummer Vigil' (1904)

Wilhelm Stenhammar: Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1894)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture 'Name Day' (1815)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 88 (1787)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3 (1717)

César Franck: Les Djinns (1884)

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: Cloudburst (1931)

Emmanuel Chabrier: The King in Spite of Himself: Danse slave (1887)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F (1883)

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite (1846)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Paul Ben-Haim: Berceuse sfaradite (1945)

Paul Ben-Haim: Canzonetta (1939)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No. 18 for Piano & Violin (1778)

Domenico Cimarosa: Il matrimonio segreto: Overture (1792)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Final Scene (1893)

Henry Purcell: O Solitude, My Sweetest Choice (1685)

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 1 in g (1892)

Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été (1920)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A (1892)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus (1876)

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Waltz of the Doll (1870)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 3 (1878)

Andrea Luchesi: Rondo in C (1780)

Giuseppe Tartini: Violin Concerto in E (1740)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Coastal Command: Suite (1942)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Dimitri Tiomkin: The Great Waltz: Suite (1938)

Alan Hovhaness: Finale from Symphony No. 48 'Vision of Andromeda' (1982)

Max Steiner: Key Largo: Suite (1948)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Juliet the Young Girl (1936)

Jean-Marie Leclair: Violin Concerto in B-Flat (1745)

Joseph Canteloube: Songs of the Auvergne: Baïlèro (1930)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

George Frederick Bristow: Overture to 'A Winter's Tale' (1856)

Sergei Prokofiev: Andante from Flute Sonata (1943)

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: Waltz 'Since we met' (1947)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Los Requiebros (1911)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in E-Flat 'St. Anne' (1739)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910)

Robert Schumann: Novelette No. 6 (1838)

Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture (1883)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Alexander Glazunov: Chopiniana Suite (1893)

Johan Svendsen: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat (1876)

20:00 OVATIONS: ChamberFest Cleveland – concert of June 30, 2022

Claude Debussy: Cello Sonata (Jonathan Swensen, cello; Juho Pohjonen, piano)

Kate Soper: Only the Words Themselves Mean What They Say (Lucy Fitz Gibbon, soprano; Lorna McGhee, flute, bass flute and piccolo)

Maurice Ravel: Introduction and Allegro (Heidi Elise Bearcroft, harp; Lorna McGhee, flute; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Stephen Waarts, violin; Diana Cohen, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola; Ani Aznahoorian, cello)

Cesar Franck: Piano Grio No. 1 in f#, Op. 1 No. 1 (Stephen Waarts, violin; Johathan Swensen, cello; Juho Pohjonen, piano)

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

William Grant Still: Can’t You Line ’Em (1940)

William Grant Still: Wailing Woman (1946)

William Grant Still: Vignettes (1962)

William Grant Still: And They Lynched Him on a Tree (1940)

William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 3 (1962)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude (1931)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto (1878)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei (1838)

Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 1 in C (1951)

Stephen Foster: Beautiful Dreamer (1864)

Emil Darzins: Valse mélancolique (1904)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Suite populaire brésilienne: Mazurka-Choro (1912)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G (1910)

Antonín Dvorák: Romanza from String Quartet No. 10 (1879)