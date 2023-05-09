WCLV Program Guide 05-10-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Randal Despommier A Midsummer Odyssey BBC Blues
Tim Warfield A Whisper in the Midnight I've never been blue before
Dianne Reeves A Little Moonlight You Go To My Head
Dave Larsen The Peplowski Project Jazz Line Blues
Wynton Marsalis Citi Movement Highrise Riff
Michael Dease the Other Shoe Hello Blues
Lafayette Harris III Swingin' Up in Harlem Teach Me Tonight
Pepper Adams Plays the Compositions of Charlie Mingus Haitian Fight Song
Gene Ammons Boss Tenor Savoy
Marcus Strickland At Last Three For Her
Clark/Leon Lee Dorsey Blues on Top Angel Eyes
Hampton Hawes Four Hip
Johnny Lytle Got That Feeling The Soulful One
Roger Humphries This and That Nutville
Michael Hackett Western Skies Twenty Four
Rick Roe Lucid Dream Three Treasures
Neil Swainson Fire in the West Fell Among Thieves
Steve Hudson The World of Steve Hudson Things 'Aint What They Used To Be
Soul Message Band Soulful Days Matador
Grant Green Sunday Mornin' Come Sunrise
Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer B. Lew's 'Be Loose' Blues
Kenny Wheeler Songs for Quintet The Long Waiting
Mike Moreno First in Mind Mantra # 5
Charles Lloyd Voices in the Night Requiem
Mads Vinding Daddio Don Days Of Wine And Roses
Sphere On Tour Beautiful Friendship
Joe Lovano Trio Tapestry Seeds of Change
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 It's a Grand Night for Swinging
Oscar Peterson What's Up-The Very Tall Band Salt Peanuts
The Nightcrawlers Get Ready Meat Wave
The Quartet Live at the Deer Head Inn Tanya
Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions and Illusions To Dream A Bigger Dream
Josh Lawrence And That Too North Winds
Jesse Davis Live at Small's Jazz Club Love For Sale [Live]
Sonny Rollins Newk's Time Tune Up
Lee Morgan Leeway The lion and the wolff
Bria Skonberg Into Your Own Let's Go All In
Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Cheryl Ann
JJ Johnson In Person My Old Flame [Album Version]
Peter Bernstein With the Tilden Webb Trio Bones
Julian Lage The Layers Everything Helps
Rahsaan Barber Mosaic Koala
Mark Lockett Swings and Roundabouts Rhubarb Crumble
Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2 Slow Hot Wind
Kenny Barron Scratch Water Lily
Kenny Dorham Trompeta Toccata Night Watch
Kris Berg Metroplexity Big Band This Time, Last Year Night Dreamer
Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing Straight Street
Carmen McRae Sarah-Dedicated to You The Best Is Yet To Come
Metheny/Mehldau Quartet En La Tierra Que No Olvida
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Robert Farnon: A la claire fontaine (1955)
Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!' (1870)
Jean-Marie Leclair: Recréation de Musique No. 2: Badinage (1738)
Robert Fuchs: Finale from Serenade No. 5 'Homage to Strauss' (1895)
Ernest Bloch: Poems of the Sea: At Sea (1922)
Carl Nielsen: Andante malincolico from Symphony No. 2 'Four Temperaments' (1902)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 37 (1845)
Frank W. Meacham: The American Patrol (1891)
Max Steiner: Now, Voyager: Theme (1942)
Frederick S. Converse: Flivver Ten Million (1927)
John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Blackbird (1968)
Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890)
Benjamin Carr: Federal Overture (1794)
Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 1 (1887)
Aphex Twin: Avril 14th (2001)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scherzo-Finale from Sinfonietta (1884)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata No. 3 in A (1717)
Kurt Weill: The Ballade of Mack the Knife from 'Kleine Dreigroschenmusik' (1928)
Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: La Primavera (1927)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Symphonic Variations (1897)
Jules Massenet: Don Quichotte: Act 5 Entr'acte (1910)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite (1904)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)
Jacob Praetorius: Veni in hortum meum (1607)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin & Oboe (1710)
Stephen Foster: Hard Times Come Again No More (1854)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara Theme (1939)
Max Steiner: King Kong: Main Title & Entrance of Kong (1933)
Hugo Alfvén: Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 'Midsummer Vigil' (1904)
Wilhelm Stenhammar: Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1894)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture 'Name Day' (1815)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 88 (1787)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3 (1717)
César Franck: Les Djinns (1884)
Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: Cloudburst (1931)
Emmanuel Chabrier: The King in Spite of Himself: Danse slave (1887)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F (1883)
Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite (1846)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Paul Ben-Haim: Berceuse sfaradite (1945)
Paul Ben-Haim: Canzonetta (1939)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No. 18 for Piano & Violin (1778)
Domenico Cimarosa: Il matrimonio segreto: Overture (1792)
Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Final Scene (1893)
Henry Purcell: O Solitude, My Sweetest Choice (1685)
Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 1 in g (1892)
Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été (1920)
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A (1892)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)
Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus (1876)
Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Waltz of the Doll (1870)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 3 (1878)
Andrea Luchesi: Rondo in C (1780)
Giuseppe Tartini: Violin Concerto in E (1740)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Coastal Command: Suite (1942)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Dimitri Tiomkin: The Great Waltz: Suite (1938)
Alan Hovhaness: Finale from Symphony No. 48 'Vision of Andromeda' (1982)
Max Steiner: Key Largo: Suite (1948)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Juliet the Young Girl (1936)
Jean-Marie Leclair: Violin Concerto in B-Flat (1745)
Joseph Canteloube: Songs of the Auvergne: Baïlèro (1930)
Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)
George Frederick Bristow: Overture to 'A Winter's Tale' (1856)
Sergei Prokofiev: Andante from Flute Sonata (1943)
Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: Waltz 'Since we met' (1947)
Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Los Requiebros (1911)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in E-Flat 'St. Anne' (1739)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910)
Robert Schumann: Novelette No. 6 (1838)
Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture (1883)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Alexander Glazunov: Chopiniana Suite (1893)
Johan Svendsen: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat (1876)
20:00 OVATIONS: ChamberFest Cleveland – concert of June 30, 2022
Claude Debussy: Cello Sonata (Jonathan Swensen, cello; Juho Pohjonen, piano)
Kate Soper: Only the Words Themselves Mean What They Say (Lucy Fitz Gibbon, soprano; Lorna McGhee, flute, bass flute and piccolo)
Maurice Ravel: Introduction and Allegro (Heidi Elise Bearcroft, harp; Lorna McGhee, flute; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Stephen Waarts, violin; Diana Cohen, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola; Ani Aznahoorian, cello)
Cesar Franck: Piano Grio No. 1 in f#, Op. 1 No. 1 (Stephen Waarts, violin; Johathan Swensen, cello; Juho Pohjonen, piano)
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers
William Grant Still: Can’t You Line ’Em (1940)
William Grant Still: Wailing Woman (1946)
William Grant Still: Vignettes (1962)
William Grant Still: And They Lynched Him on a Tree (1940)
William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 3 (1962)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude (1931)
Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto (1878)
Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei (1838)
Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 1 in C (1951)
Stephen Foster: Beautiful Dreamer (1864)
Emil Darzins: Valse mélancolique (1904)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Suite populaire brésilienne: Mazurka-Choro (1912)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G (1910)
Antonín Dvorák: Romanza from String Quartet No. 10 (1879)