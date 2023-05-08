WCLV Program Guide 05-09-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Andy Jaffe Manhattan Projections Blues for Cannonball Adderly
Jan Harbeck The Sound, The Rhythm I'd Be There
Sonny Criss Saturday Morning Tin Tin Deo
Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing You Said It
Horace Parlan On the Spur of the Moment Pyramid
Ella Fitzgerald Clap Hands Here Comes Charlie A Night In Tunisia
Behn Gillece Between the Bars Beatrice
Wynton Marsalis Wynton Marsalis Sister Cheryl
Frank Kimbrough Live At Kitano Single Petal of a Rose
Olu Dara In The World Bubber (If Only)
Wynton Marsalis Unforgiveable Blackness Fire In The Night
Greg Fishman So You Say Harlem Avenue
Christian McBride Bringing It I Thought About You
Oscar Peterson What's Up? Soft Winds
Bill Mays Live at the Jazz Standard Squeeze Me
Dena DeRose Travelin' Light How Little We Know
Eric Jacobson Discover Sir John
Herbie Hancock Empyrean Isles Cantaloupe Island
Jessica Williams All Alone Orange Was The Color Of Her Dress Then Blue Silk
Joey Baron We'll Soon Find Out M
Steve Davis Update Moment To Moment
Pat Martino Footprints How Insensitive
Thad Jones The Magnificent Thad Jones BillieDoo
Don Patterson Opus De Don Opus De Don
Enrico Pieranunzi Something Tomorrow What Once Was
Ben Wolfe Unjust The Corridor
Gene Ammons Velvet Soul Light'n Up
Freddie Bryant Kaleidescope Bolero
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Lem Winchester Lem's Beat Eddy's Dilemma
Jamie Saft Borscht Belt Studies Issachar
Kerry Strayer Jeru Blue Tell Me When
David Friedman Different Worlds Gold Alchemy
Gilbert Castellanos Esperame in El Cielo Big P
Catherine Russell Alone Together Alone Together
Brad Mehldau Day is Done Day Is Done
Elvin Jones Dear John Dear John C
Anat Fort And If Some
Bobby Hutcherson Four Seasons Summertime
Marcus Printup Unveiled Say It Again
Tom Harrell Moon Alley Moon Alley
Jimmy Raney Along Came Betty Along came Betty
Dianne Reeves I Remember You Taught My Heart To Sing
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Are We There Yet
Coleman Hawkins Jam Session in Swingville Love Me or Leave Me
Ralph Towner At First Light At First Light
Kenny Wheeler Angel Song Angel Song
Lauren Henderson Conjuring Conjuring
Louis Hayes Exactly Right So Many Stars
Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions and Illusions Aspirations And Convictions
Tyshawn Sorey Mesmerism Autumn Leaves
JOI Jazz Orchestra A Joiful Noise And That's That
Horace Silver Song For My Father Calcutta Cutie
Lester Young Pres and Sweets Red Boy Blues
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Giovanni Paisiello: Sinfonia d'Opera (1770)
Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Violin Concerto (1880)
Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March (1874)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1860)
Claude Debussy: Ballade (1890)
Pascual Marquina: March 'España Cañí' (1925)
Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in C (1767)
Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto in D 'La Pastorella' (1720)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Mazurque pour danser (1893)
John Dowland: Now, o now, I needs must part (1597)
Life & Works: Brahms: Enter the Schumanns - Brahms: Piano Sonata No. 3 excerpt
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4: Bourrée (1723)
François Dompierre: The Devil's Beauties (2000)
Jerome Moross: Rachel, Rachel: Americana Miniature (1968)
Roman Hoffstetter: Serenade from String Quartet (1760)
Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 1 in C (1767)
Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: New Year's Eve Waltz (1943)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 (1717)
Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber (1943)
Samuel Scheidt: Canzona bergamasca (1630)
Aaron Jay Kernis: On Hearing Nightbirds at Dusk (2021)
Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Aleko: Women's Dance (1893)
Dame Ethel Smyth: The March of the Women (1911)
Franz Liszt: Rhapsodie espagnole (1858)
Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 8 'Habanera' (1878)
Giovanni Paisiello: Proserpine: Overture (1803)
Muzio Clementi: Overture No. 2 in D (1800)
Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations (1899)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in e (1750)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 4 in c (1839)
Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Igor Stravinsky: The Fairy's Kiss (1928)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Adolph von Henselt: Scherzo in b (1839)
Adolph von Henselt: If I Were a Bird (1838)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 (1710)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variation No. 13 (1742)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo: The Waves from 'A Sea Symphony' (1910)
Frank Bridge: The Sea: Seascape (1911)
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 6 in C 'Little C Major' (1818)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 in E (1799)
Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Concert Overture (1830)
George Gershwin: Of Thee I Sing: Overture (1931)
Armas Järnefelt: Praeludium (1907)
Dag Wirén: Praeludium from Serenade for Strings (1937)
Sir Edward Elgar: Concert Overture 'Froissart' (1890)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Auf dem Wasser zu singen' (1838)
Carl Stamitz: Cello Concerto No. 3 in C (1790)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Prince and the Pauper: Suite (1937)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
William Boyce: Symphony No. 2 in A (1760)
Zdenek Fibich: Spring (1881)
Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Nimrod (1899)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 9 (1886)
Gabriel Fauré: Fantasie for Piano & Orchestra (1919)
Cécile Chaminade: Etudes de concert: Fileuse (1886)
George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto in B-Flat (1738)
Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture (1903)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Violin Sonatina No. 1 (1816)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Octet (1824)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville (1906)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)
Traditional: Shenandoah
Meredith Monk: Ellis Island (1981)
Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Symphony in A (1750)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto in G (1755)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 82 in C 'Bear' (1786)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Adolph von Henselt: Introduction & Variations on a Theme by Donizetti (1838)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 in C (1786)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin, 2 Oboes, 2 Horns & Bassoon (1720)
Antonín Dvorák: Five Bagatelles (1878)
Claude Debussy: Ballade (1890)
Claude Debussy: Images: Rondes de printemps (1912)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)
Sir William Walton: Symphony No. 1 in b-Flat (1935)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Six Variations in F (1802)
Billy Strayhorn: Lush Life (1937)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Xavier Montsalvatge: Canción de cuna para dormir a un negrito (1945)
Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 'Dreaming by the Fireside' (1924)
Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)
Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912)
Niels Gade: Andantino from Symphony No. 1 (1842)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 (1730)
César Franck: Psyché et Eros (1888)
Franz Schubert: Wiegenlied (1816)
Robert Schumann: Abendlied (1852)