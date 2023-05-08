© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 05-09-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published May 8, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Andy Jaffe  Manhattan Projections   Blues for Cannonball Adderly

      Jan Harbeck The Sound, The Rhythm  I'd Be There

      Sonny Criss Saturday Morning  Tin Tin Deo

      Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing   You Said It

      Horace Parlan     On the Spur of the Moment     Pyramid

      Ella Fitzgerald   Clap Hands Here Comes Charlie A Night In Tunisia

      Behn Gillece      Between the Bars  Beatrice

      Wynton Marsalis   Wynton Marsalis   Sister Cheryl

      Frank Kimbrough   Live At Kitano    Single Petal of a Rose

                  

      Olu Dara    In The World      Bubber (If Only)

      Wynton Marsalis   Unforgiveable Blackness Fire In The Night

      Greg Fishman      So You Say  Harlem Avenue

      Christian McBride Bringing It I Thought About You

      Oscar Peterson    What's Up?  Soft Winds

      Bill Mays   Live at the Jazz Standard     Squeeze Me

      Dena DeRose Travelin' Light   How Little We Know

      Eric Jacobson     Discover    Sir John

      Herbie Hancock    Empyrean Isles   Cantaloupe Island

      Jessica Williams  All Alone   Orange Was The Color Of Her Dress Then Blue Silk

                  

      Joey Baron  We'll Soon Find Out     M

      Steve Davis Update      Moment To Moment

      Pat Martino Footprints  How Insensitive

      Thad Jones  The Magnificent Thad Jones    BillieDoo

      Don Patterson     Opus De Don Opus De Don

      Enrico Pieranunzi Something Tomorrow      What Once Was

      Ben Wolfe   Unjust      The Corridor

      Gene Ammons Velvet Soul Light'n Up

      Freddie Bryant    Kaleidescope      Bolero

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Lem Winchester    Lem's Beat  Eddy's Dilemma

      Jamie Saft  Borscht Belt Studies    Issachar

      Kerry Strayer     Jeru Blue   Tell Me When

      David Friedman    Different Worlds  Gold Alchemy

      Gilbert Castellanos     Esperame in El Cielo    Big P

      Catherine Russell Alone Together    Alone Together

      Brad Mehldau      Day is Done Day Is Done

      Elvin Jones Dear John   Dear John C

                  

      Anat Fort   And If      Some

      Bobby Hutcherson  Four Seasons      Summertime

      Marcus Printup    Unveiled    Say It Again

      Tom Harrell Moon Alley  Moon Alley

      Jimmy Raney Along Came Betty  Along came Betty

      Dianne Reeves     I Remember  You Taught My Heart To Sing

      Ed Cherry   Are We There Yet  Are We There Yet

      Coleman Hawkins   Jam Session in Swingville     Love Me or Leave Me

                  

      Ralph Towner      At First Light    At First Light

      Kenny Wheeler     Angel Song  Angel Song

      Lauren Henderson  Conjuring   Conjuring

      Louis Hayes Exactly Right     So Many Stars

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions and Illusions Aspirations And Convictions

      Tyshawn Sorey     Mesmerism   Autumn Leaves

      JOI Jazz Orchestra      A Joiful Noise    And That's That

      Horace Silver     Song For My Father      Calcutta Cutie

      Lester Young      Pres and Sweets   Red Boy Blues

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Giovanni Paisiello: Sinfonia d'Opera (1770)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Violin Concerto (1880)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March (1874)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1860)

Claude Debussy: Ballade (1890)

Pascual Marquina: March 'España Cañí' (1925)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in C (1767)

Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto in D 'La Pastorella' (1720)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Mazurque pour danser (1893)

John Dowland: Now, o now, I needs must part (1597)

Life & Works: Brahms: Enter the Schumanns - Brahms: Piano Sonata No. 3 excerpt

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4: Bourrée (1723)

François Dompierre: The Devil's Beauties (2000)

Jerome Moross: Rachel, Rachel: Americana Miniature (1968)

Roman Hoffstetter: Serenade from String Quartet (1760)

Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 1 in C (1767)

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: New Year's Eve Waltz (1943)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 (1717)

Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber (1943)

Samuel Scheidt: Canzona bergamasca (1630)

Aaron Jay Kernis: On Hearing Nightbirds at Dusk (2021)

Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Aleko: Women's Dance (1893)

Dame Ethel Smyth: The March of the Women (1911)

Franz Liszt: Rhapsodie espagnole (1858)

Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 8 'Habanera' (1878)

Giovanni Paisiello: Proserpine: Overture (1803)

Muzio Clementi: Overture No. 2 in D (1800)

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations (1899)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in e (1750)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 4 in c (1839)

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Igor Stravinsky: The Fairy's Kiss (1928)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Adolph von Henselt: Scherzo in b (1839)

Adolph von Henselt: If I Were a Bird (1838)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 (1710)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variation No. 13 (1742)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo: The Waves from 'A Sea Symphony' (1910)

Frank Bridge: The Sea: Seascape (1911)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 6 in C 'Little C Major' (1818)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 in E (1799)

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Concert Overture (1830)

George Gershwin: Of Thee I Sing: Overture (1931)

Armas Järnefelt: Praeludium (1907)

Dag Wirén: Praeludium from Serenade for Strings (1937)

Sir Edward Elgar: Concert Overture 'Froissart' (1890)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Auf dem Wasser zu singen' (1838)

Carl Stamitz: Cello Concerto No. 3 in C (1790)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Prince and the Pauper: Suite (1937)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

William Boyce: Symphony No. 2 in A (1760)

Zdenek Fibich: Spring (1881)

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Nimrod (1899)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 9 (1886)

Gabriel Fauré: Fantasie for Piano & Orchestra (1919)

Cécile Chaminade: Etudes de concert: Fileuse (1886)

George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto in B-Flat (1738)

Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture (1903)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Violin Sonatina No. 1 (1816)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Octet (1824)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville (1906)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)

Traditional: Shenandoah

Meredith Monk: Ellis Island (1981)

Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Symphony in A (1750)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto in G (1755)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 82 in C 'Bear' (1786)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Adolph von Henselt: Introduction & Variations on a Theme by Donizetti (1838)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 in C (1786)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin, 2 Oboes, 2 Horns & Bassoon (1720)

Antonín Dvorák: Five Bagatelles (1878)

Claude Debussy: Ballade (1890)

Claude Debussy: Images: Rondes de printemps (1912)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

Sir William Walton: Symphony No. 1 in b-Flat (1935)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Six Variations in F (1802)

Billy Strayhorn: Lush Life (1937)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Xavier Montsalvatge: Canción de cuna para dormir a un negrito (1945)

Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 'Dreaming by the Fireside' (1924)

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)

Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912)

Niels Gade: Andantino from Symphony No. 1 (1842)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 (1730)

César Franck: Psyché et Eros (1888)

Franz Schubert: Wiegenlied (1816)

Robert Schumann: Abendlied (1852)

