WCLV Program Guide 05-09-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Andy Jaffe Manhattan Projections Blues for Cannonball Adderly

Jan Harbeck The Sound, The Rhythm I'd Be There

Sonny Criss Saturday Morning Tin Tin Deo

Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing You Said It

Horace Parlan On the Spur of the Moment Pyramid

Ella Fitzgerald Clap Hands Here Comes Charlie A Night In Tunisia

Behn Gillece Between the Bars Beatrice

Wynton Marsalis Wynton Marsalis Sister Cheryl

Frank Kimbrough Live At Kitano Single Petal of a Rose

Olu Dara In The World Bubber (If Only)

Wynton Marsalis Unforgiveable Blackness Fire In The Night

Greg Fishman So You Say Harlem Avenue

Christian McBride Bringing It I Thought About You

Oscar Peterson What's Up? Soft Winds

Bill Mays Live at the Jazz Standard Squeeze Me

Dena DeRose Travelin' Light How Little We Know

Eric Jacobson Discover Sir John

Herbie Hancock Empyrean Isles Cantaloupe Island

Jessica Williams All Alone Orange Was The Color Of Her Dress Then Blue Silk

Joey Baron We'll Soon Find Out M

Steve Davis Update Moment To Moment

Pat Martino Footprints How Insensitive

Thad Jones The Magnificent Thad Jones BillieDoo

Don Patterson Opus De Don Opus De Don

Enrico Pieranunzi Something Tomorrow What Once Was

Ben Wolfe Unjust The Corridor

Gene Ammons Velvet Soul Light'n Up

Freddie Bryant Kaleidescope Bolero

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Lem Winchester Lem's Beat Eddy's Dilemma

Jamie Saft Borscht Belt Studies Issachar

Kerry Strayer Jeru Blue Tell Me When

David Friedman Different Worlds Gold Alchemy

Gilbert Castellanos Esperame in El Cielo Big P

Catherine Russell Alone Together Alone Together

Brad Mehldau Day is Done Day Is Done

Elvin Jones Dear John Dear John C

Anat Fort And If Some

Bobby Hutcherson Four Seasons Summertime

Marcus Printup Unveiled Say It Again

Tom Harrell Moon Alley Moon Alley

Jimmy Raney Along Came Betty Along came Betty

Dianne Reeves I Remember You Taught My Heart To Sing

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Are We There Yet

Coleman Hawkins Jam Session in Swingville Love Me or Leave Me

Ralph Towner At First Light At First Light

Kenny Wheeler Angel Song Angel Song

Lauren Henderson Conjuring Conjuring

Louis Hayes Exactly Right So Many Stars

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions and Illusions Aspirations And Convictions

Tyshawn Sorey Mesmerism Autumn Leaves

JOI Jazz Orchestra A Joiful Noise And That's That

Horace Silver Song For My Father Calcutta Cutie

Lester Young Pres and Sweets Red Boy Blues

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Giovanni Paisiello: Sinfonia d'Opera (1770)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Violin Concerto (1880)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March (1874)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1860)

Claude Debussy: Ballade (1890)

Pascual Marquina: March 'España Cañí' (1925)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in C (1767)

Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto in D 'La Pastorella' (1720)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Mazurque pour danser (1893)

John Dowland: Now, o now, I needs must part (1597)

Life & Works: Brahms: Enter the Schumanns - Brahms: Piano Sonata No. 3 excerpt

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4: Bourrée (1723)

François Dompierre: The Devil's Beauties (2000)

Jerome Moross: Rachel, Rachel: Americana Miniature (1968)

Roman Hoffstetter: Serenade from String Quartet (1760)

Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 1 in C (1767)

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: New Year's Eve Waltz (1943)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 (1717)

Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber (1943)

Samuel Scheidt: Canzona bergamasca (1630)

Aaron Jay Kernis: On Hearing Nightbirds at Dusk (2021)

Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Aleko: Women's Dance (1893)

Dame Ethel Smyth: The March of the Women (1911)

Franz Liszt: Rhapsodie espagnole (1858)

Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 8 'Habanera' (1878)

Giovanni Paisiello: Proserpine: Overture (1803)

Muzio Clementi: Overture No. 2 in D (1800)

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations (1899)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in e (1750)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 4 in c (1839)

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Igor Stravinsky: The Fairy's Kiss (1928)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Adolph von Henselt: Scherzo in b (1839)

Adolph von Henselt: If I Were a Bird (1838)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 (1710)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variation No. 13 (1742)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo: The Waves from 'A Sea Symphony' (1910)

Frank Bridge: The Sea: Seascape (1911)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 6 in C 'Little C Major' (1818)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 in E (1799)

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Concert Overture (1830)

George Gershwin: Of Thee I Sing: Overture (1931)

Armas Järnefelt: Praeludium (1907)

Dag Wirén: Praeludium from Serenade for Strings (1937)

Sir Edward Elgar: Concert Overture 'Froissart' (1890)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Auf dem Wasser zu singen' (1838)

Carl Stamitz: Cello Concerto No. 3 in C (1790)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Prince and the Pauper: Suite (1937)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

William Boyce: Symphony No. 2 in A (1760)

Zdenek Fibich: Spring (1881)

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Nimrod (1899)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 9 (1886)

Gabriel Fauré: Fantasie for Piano & Orchestra (1919)

Cécile Chaminade: Etudes de concert: Fileuse (1886)

George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto in B-Flat (1738)

Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture (1903)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Violin Sonatina No. 1 (1816)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Octet (1824)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville (1906)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)

Traditional: Shenandoah

Meredith Monk: Ellis Island (1981)

Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Symphony in A (1750)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto in G (1755)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 82 in C 'Bear' (1786)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Adolph von Henselt: Introduction & Variations on a Theme by Donizetti (1838)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 in C (1786)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin, 2 Oboes, 2 Horns & Bassoon (1720)

Antonín Dvorák: Five Bagatelles (1878)

Claude Debussy: Ballade (1890)

Claude Debussy: Images: Rondes de printemps (1912)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

Sir William Walton: Symphony No. 1 in b-Flat (1935)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Six Variations in F (1802)

Billy Strayhorn: Lush Life (1937)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Xavier Montsalvatge: Canción de cuna para dormir a un negrito (1945)

Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 'Dreaming by the Fireside' (1924)

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)

Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912)

Niels Gade: Andantino from Symphony No. 1 (1842)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 (1730)

César Franck: Psyché et Eros (1888)

Franz Schubert: Wiegenlied (1816)

Robert Schumann: Abendlied (1852)