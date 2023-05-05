WCLV Program Guide 05-07-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Oliver Nelson, Blues and the Abstract Truth, Hoe Down

Monika Herzig , Both Sides of Joni,The Circle Game

Herbie Hancock, River: The Joni Letters, Both Sides Now

Ku-Umba Frank Lacy/Mingus Big Band, Mingus Sings, Chair in the Sky

(Gaetano Letizia interview)

Gaetano Letizia, Chartreuse, Blue Ionosphere

Gaetano Letizia, Orange Sunset, Blue Ionosphere

Behn Gillece, Between the Bars, Due Up Next

Altin Sencalar, ReConnected, I Hear a Rhapsody

Dave Stryker, Prime, Mac

Cecilia Smith, The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1, What’s Your Story, Morning Glory

Duke Ellington, Happy Birthday Duke, Trumpet No End

Marian McPartland, Marian McPartland Plays the Music of Mary Lou Williams, In the Land of Oo Bla Dee

Mary Lou Williams,m Zoning, Play It Momma

Artemis, In Real Time, Bow and Arrow

Phil Ravita, Oriana, Sisters

Santi Debriano , Ashanti, Arkestra Boogaloo

Peck Almond, Live at Yoshi’s 1994, Softly, as in a Morning Sunrise

Michael Feinberg, Blues Variant, Blues Variant

Walter Bishop Jr., Bish at the Bank, Pfrancing (No Blues)

Avram Fefer, Juba Lee, Brother Ibrahim

Abdullah Ibrahim, Ekapa Lodumo, African Market

Dave Young, Mantra, Green Street Caper

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Bucky Pizzarelli, Howard Alden In a Mellow Tone Snowfall

Art Blakey, Wayne Shorter, Curtis Fuller, Jymie Merritt Cedar Walton, Freddie Hubbard Mosaic Children of the Night

Lynne Arriale, Scott Colley, Steve Davis Melody The Forgotten Ones

Donny Hathaway, Roberta Flack Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway For All We Know

Eumir Deodato Prelude Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

Kenny Burrell, Grover Washington, Reggie Workman, Grady Tate Blue Gershwin Summertime

Ray Charles, Count Basie Orchestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings The Long and Winding Road

Cyrus Chestnut, Dezron L. Douglas, Neal Smith, Mark Gross Cyrus Plays Elvis Can't Help Falling In Love With You

Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz in Film Taxi Driver

Fred Hersch, Drew Gress, Tom Rainey Dancing in the Dark All the Things You Are

Donny Hathaway, Roberta Flack Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway When Love Has Grown

Kim Waters, Brian Dunne, Ron Jenkins, Mike Ricchiuti, David Charles, Chuck Loeb Jazz for Couch Potatoes Taxi

Andy Bey, Peter Washington, Kenny Washington Ain't Necessarily So I Let a Song Go Out of My Heart

Joey DeFrancesco, Houston Person, Paul Bollenback, Byron Landham All About My Girl Grilled Cheese and Bacon

Paul Bollenback Soul Grooves Visions

George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Here Comes the Sun/I Want You

Gene Bertoncini, David Finck, Michael Patterson, Mark Feldman Quartet Concerti Eleanor Rigby

Bill Evans, Bob Brookmeyer, Percy Heath, Connie Kay Blue Gershwin I Got Rhythm

Bill Evans, Tony Bennett The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album We'll Be Together Again

George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Come Together

Bill Evans, Scott LaFaro, Paul Motian Explorations The Boy Next Door

Miles Davis, Bill Evans, John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderley, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb Kind of Blue All Blues

Joey DeFrancesco, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback All About My Girl Donna Lee

Lenore Rapahel, Howard Alden Loverly Back Home Again in Indiana

June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions Looking For a Boy

David Mann, Brian Dunne, David Finck, Mike Ricchiuti Jazz for Couch Potatoes Mary Tyler Moore Show

Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard Oh! Lady Be Good

Gene Bertoncini, Michael Patterson, David Finck, Concerti Invitation

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Evidence

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis The Great Jazz Trio: Autumn Leaves Rhythm-a-ning

Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard I Got Rhythm

Ray Charles, Count Basie Orchestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings Look What They've Done to My Song

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'The King Shall Rejoice' (1727)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Mass in g (1922)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on the Old 104th Psalm Tune (1949)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 16 in C (1779)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: More Winds from Aeolus – a sampler from some recent and intriguing releases produced by audio engineer Christoph Frommen.

HIERONYMUS PRAETORIUS: Magnificat Octavi Toni –Léon Berben (1650 Kröger/St. Laurentius Church, Langwarden)

FELIX MENDELSSOHN (trans. Schmeding): Hebrides Overture, Op. 26 --Martin Schmeding (2017 Woehl/Friedenskirche, Köln-Mülheim, Germany)

J. S. BACH: Prelude & Fugue in D, BWV 532 –Daniel Beckmann (2022 Rieger & 2021 Goll/Mainz Cathedral, Germany)

PIERRE FROIDEBISE: Diptyque (Meditation & Toccata) –Peter Van de Velda (1909 Stevens/St. Michael’s Church, Antwerp-, Belgium)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Music Fit for a King – The Coronation of King Charles is the first coronation of a British monarch in the 21st century, 70 years after the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll join the celebration with music composed for earlier British Coronations by Sir William Walton, Ralph Vaughan Williams, George Frederick Handel and others.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'The King Shall Rejoice' (1727)

Henry Purcell: Queen Mary Birthday Ode 'Come Ye Sons of Art' (1694)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Little' (1706)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: How Lovely is Thy Dwelling Place (1868)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Crown of Roses (1883)

Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds (1878)

George Frideric Handel: Jephtha: When His Loud Voice (1752)

Johannes Brahms: Variations & Fugue on a Theme by Handel (1861)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1892)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sonatina from Serenade for Strings (1880)

Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'Liza' (1973)

Jan Antonín Kozeluch: Rondo from Oboe Concerto (1780)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Stephen Paulus: To Be Certain of the Dawn: Veil of Tears Nashville Symphony Orchestra; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor

Mark Gresham: Quintet for Clarinet and Strings Laura Ardan, clarinet; David Coucheron and Jessica Wu, violins; Zhenwei Shi, viola; Khari Joyner, cello Georgian Chamber Players, Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, Atlanta, GA

Piano Puzzler Janice and Joe Codispoti calling from Centerville, OH

Frederic Chopin: Prelude No. 15 "Raindrop" Vanessa Perez, piano

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in D minor, Op. 47: Movement 4 Allegro non troppo The Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor The Nashville Symphony, The Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

Valerie Coleman: Concerto for Wind Quintet Imani Winds

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont Overture Colorado Music Festival Orchestra; Peter Oundjian, conductor Colorado Music Festival, Chautauqua Auditorium Boulder, CO

Paquito D'Rivera: Aires Tropicales Imani Winds University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

Christopher Cerrone: Meander, Spiral, Explode Britt Festival Orchestra; Teddy Abrams, conductor Britt Music & Arts Festival, Britt Pavilion, Jacksonville, OR

14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Demarre McGill, flute

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Six German Dances K 509

Michael Tilson Thomas: Notturno

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1 in B-flat Op 38 ‘Spring’

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Siobhan Stagg, soprano; Avery Amereau, alto; Benjamin Bliss, tenor; Anthony Schneider, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

Richard Strauss: ‘Metamorphosen’

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (arr Franz Süssmayr): Requiem K 626

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 7, 2021 – From Los Angeles, California, this program features young musicians who are all students at L.A.’s Colburn School, one of America’s outstanding and sought after institutions for music training. A young pianist performs music from Shostakovich’s collection of Preludes and Fugues, we meet a 16-year-old cellist who rehearsed for the program with an artificially intelligent piano and a teenage violinist performs one of Robert Schumann’s most joyful pieces.

Angeline Kiang, 16, cello, from Fremont, California performs Three Fantasy Pieces, Op. 73: III. Rasch und mit Feuer by Robert Schumann

Lindsey Yang, 15, piano, from Arcadia, California performs Prelude and Fugue in D-flat Major, Op. 87, No.15 by Dmitri Shostakovich

Kevin Miura, 18, violin, from Irvine, California performs Liebesfreud by Fritz Kreisler

Fengyang (William) Ju, 16, oboe, from Los Angeles, California performs Adagio from Adagio and Allegro, Op. 70 by Robert Schumann

Nathaniel Yue, 14, cello, from San Marino, California; Gallia Kastner, 24, violin, alumna, from Los Angeles, California and Peter Dugan, piano perform Dies Irie (piano trio by Kenji Bunch

The Colburn School Honors Quartet from Los Angeles (violinists Rieho Yu, 17 and Rachel Sandman, 16; violist Jocelin Pan, 16; and cellist Andrew Hayhurst, 18 perform String Quartet in F, IV. Vif et agite by Maurice Ravel. Note: Flashback Finale – originally recorded by From the Top in 2009

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 4 in G 'Mozartiana' (1887)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Suite (1876)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Danse baroque (1883)

20:00 SPECIAL The Best of ChamberFest Cleveland with Bill O’Connell

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (arr Edvard Grieg): Allegro from Piano Sonata No. 16 in C K 545—Evren Ozel, piano & Roman Rabinovich, piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegretto con Variazioni from Clarinet Quintet in A K. 581—Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Josef Špaček, violin 1; Diana Cohen, violin 2; Yura Lee, viola; Oliver Herbert, cello

Antonín Dvorák: Allegro ma non troppo from String Quartet No. 12 in F Op 96 ‘American’—Daniel Chong, violin; Diana Cohen, violin; Teng Li, viola; Sterling Elliott, cello

Ernö von Dohnányi: Intermezzo: Adagio from Sextet in C Op 37—Nathan Meltzer, violin; Jessica Bodner, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; William Caballero, French horn; Roman Rabinovich, piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Divertimento in E-flat K 563—Alexi Kenney, violin; Dimitri Murrath, viola; Jonathan Swensen, cello

Fritz Kreisler: Three Pieces for Piano Trio (The Old Refrain, Farewell to Cucullain (Londonderry Air / Oh Danny Boy), Miniature Viennese March)—Alexi Kenney, violin; Jonathan Swensen, cello; Andrius Žlabys, piano

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen T. Griebling: Jefferson Epic — Margi Griebling-Haigh, oboe; Randall Fusco, Dawn Sonntag, pianos

Stephen T. Griebling: Five Songs to Poetry by Edna St. Vincent Millay — Sandra Simon, soprano; Eric Charnofsky, piano

Stephen T. Griebling: Suite for Woodwind Quintet — Sarah Yeates, flute; Melissa Wallace, oboe; Christopher Jones, clarinet; Zach Elmore, bassoon; Joshua Thomas, horn

Stephen T. Griebling: Six Duets for Oboe and English Horn — Danna Sundet, oboe; Margi Griebling-Haigh, English horn

Stephen T. Griebling: Six Miniatures in Slavic Style (2005) — The Cross Town Trio

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The View from the U.S. Attorney General’s Office: A Conversation with William Barr

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Jenö Hubay: Idylle from Suite for Violin & Orchestra (1878)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1785)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada (1886)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd (1908)

Joachim Raff: Andante from Octet for Strings (1872)

George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)

Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine (1865)

Gabriel Yared: The English Patient: Convento di Sant' Anna (1996)

Carlos Guastavino: Cantilena No. 4 (1965)

Leo Brouwer: Canción de cuna (1978)

Manuel Ponce: Arietta from Cello Sonata (1922)