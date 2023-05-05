WCLV Program Guide 05-06-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Chico Hamilton, Drumfusion, One for Joan

Ahmad Jamal, History of Chess Jazz, Poinciana

Miles Davis, Workin’, Trane’s Blues

Jesse Davis, Live at Smalls Jazz Club, The Cup Bearers

Canadian Jazz Collective, Septology, Highway 9

Composers Collective Big Band, The Toronto Project, Transit

Airmen of Note, Out of the Clouds, Out of the Clouds

Ahmad Jamal, A Quiet Time, Hi-Fly

Les DeMerle, Once in a Lifetime, Signifyin’

Jae Sinnett, Commitment, Takin’ It There

Matt Hall, I Hope to My Never, Deep in a Dream

Darmon Meader , Losing My Mind, Softly, as in a Morning Sunrise

JOI Jazz Orchestra, A JOIfull Noizz, On the Sunny Side of the Street

Joel Frahm, The Bright Side, The Bright Side

Ahmad Jamal, Live in Paris ’92, Caravan

Planet D Nonet, Blues to Be There, Tigress

Eric Reed, Black Brown and Blue, I Got It Bad

Count Basie – Duke Ellington, Ellington Meets Basie Segue in C

Marina Pacowski, Inner Urge, On Green Dolphin Street

Steve Kaldestad, Live at Frankie’s, Invitation

Walter Smith III, Return to Casual, Amelia Earhart Ghosted Me

Caesar Frazier, As We Speak, Just Passin’ Thru

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Wes Montgomery, George Devens, Grady Tate, Ron Carter Tequila What the World Needs Now Is Love

Wes Montgomery, George Devens, Grady Tate, Ron Carter, Ray Barretto, Studio Orchestra Tequila The Big Hurt

Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient The Look Of Love

Oscar Peterson, Harry Edison Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison Mean to Me

The Clayton Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Squatty Roo

Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Music from the Motion Picture Bullitt Cantata for Combo

Alan Pasqua, Darek Oles, Peter ERskine My New Old Friend My New Old Friend

Papo Vasquez, Ray Barretto, Hilton Ruiz, Charis Barretto, John Benitez, Adam Cruz Standars Rican-Ditioned Travelin' Light

The Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Stratusphunk

David Mann, Brian Dunne David Finck, Mike Ricchiuti, Chuck Loeb Jazz for Couch Potatoes Theme from Gilligan's Island

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter It's DeLovely

Marian McPartland, Gary Mazzaroppi, Glenn Davis Twilight World In the Days of Our Love

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Victor Feldman, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes, Wynton Kelly The Cannonball Adderley Quintet: Plus New Delhi

Emily Remler, Hank Jones, Jake Hanna, Bob Maize Retrospective, volume one In a Sentimental Mood

Itzhak Perlman, Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Grady Tate Side by Side Blue Skies

June Christy, Studio Orchstra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions It Don't Mean a Thing

Real Life Hits Gary Burton, Makoto Ozone, Steve Swallow, Mike Hyman Fleurette Africaine

Kenny Barron Wanton Spirit Melancholia

Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Georgia Waltz

Kenny Barron, Charlie Haden, Roy Haynes Wanton Spirit Passion Flower

Howard Roberts, Bill Holman, Pete Jolly, Red Mitchell, Stan Levey Good Pickins' Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea

Howard Roberts, Bill Holman, Pete Jolly, Red Mitchell, Stan Levey Good Pickins' Godchild

Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Louis Bellson Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson Blues In the Night

Herb Ellis, Joe Pass, Ray Brown, Jake Hanna Seven, Come Eleven Seven Come Eleven

Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Leahy, Bill Goodwin, Steven Gilmore, Alyrio Lima Live Cheek to Cheek

Joe Pass Unforgettable Unforgettable

Bobby Hutcherson, Geri Allen, Christian McBride Skyline Love Theme from Supeman

Vince Guaraldi, Colin Bailey, Monty Budwig Jazz Impressions fo Black Orpheus Manha de Carnaval

Chet Baker, Carson Smith, Russ Freeman, Bob Neel Let's Get Lost: The Best of Chet Baker Sings I Fall In Love Too Easily

Chet Baker, John Engels, Hein van der Geyn, Harold Danko Chet Baker in Tokyo For Minors Only

Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo James and Wes

Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Down By the Riverside

James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Louis Bellson Orchestra Soul On Top Papa's Got a Brand New Thing

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Antonio Soler Sonata No. 2 in c# (Allegro Moderato) Maria Izrailevna Grinberg, piano

Antonio Soler Sonata No. 7 in C Martina Filjak, piano

Giuseppe Verdi Queen's ballet, from "Don Carlos" Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra Jose Serebrier

Leo Brouwer Sonata de Los Viajeros Joao Luiz, Douglas Lora, guitars; Brasil Guitar Duo

Anonymous- 14th C. Manuscript Lamento di Tristano: Chrominciamento Di Giola, Septime Estampie Real Capella de Ministrers Carles Magraner

various 16th c. Spanish composers Three 16th c. Spanish pieces Andrew Lawrence-King, Spanish double-harp; The Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento in D, K. 136 Casals Quartet

Ernesto Lecuona Seven Typical Cuban Dances Thomas Tirino, piano

Ernesto Lecuona Malaguena Morton Gould and His Orchestra

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Stephen Paulus: To Be Certain of the Dawn: Veil of Tears Nashville Symphony Orchestra; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor

Mark Gresham: Quintet for Clarinet and Strings Laura Ardan, clarinet; David Coucheron and Jessica Wu, violins; Zhenwei Shi, viola; Khari Joyner, cello Georgian Chamber Players, Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, Atlanta, GA

Piano Puzzler Janice and Joe Codispoti calling from Centerville, OH

Frederic Chopin: Prelude No. 15 "Raindrop" Vanessa Perez, piano

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in D minor, Op. 47: Movement 4 Allegro non troppo The Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor The Nashville Symphony, The Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

Valerie Coleman: Concerto for Wind Quintet Imani Winds

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont Overture Colorado Music Festival Orchestra; Peter Oundjian, conductor Colorado Music Festival, Chautauqua Auditorium Boulder, CO M

Paquito D'Rivera: Aires Tropicales Imani Winds University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

Christopher Cerrone: Meander, Spiral, Explode The Britt Festival Orchestra; Teddy Abrams, conductor Britt Music & Arts Festival, Britt Pavilion, Jacksonville, OR

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Richard Rodgers: The King and I: March of the Siamese Children (1951)

Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances (1953)

Sir William Walton: Richard III: Prelude & Coronation (1955)

Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Crown Imperial' (1937)

John Ireland: Epic March (1942)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Alexandre Desplat: The Tree of Life: Theme (2011)

Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' (1953)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 (1901)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 7, 2021 – From Los Angeles, California, this program features young musicians who are all students at L.A.’s Colburn School, one of America’s outstanding and sought after institutions for music training. A young pianist performs music from Shostakovich’s collection of Preludes and Fugues, we meet a 16-year-old cellist who rehearsed for the program with an artificially intelligent piano and a teenage violinist performs one of Robert Schumann’s most joyful pieces.

Angeline Kiang, 16, cello, from Fremont, California performs Three Fantasy Pieces, Op. 73: III. Rasch und mit Feuer by Robert Schumann

Lindsey Yang, 15, piano, from Arcadia, California performs Prelude and Fugue in D-flat Major, Op. 87, No.15 by Dmitri Shostakovich

Kevin Miura, 18, violin, from Irvine, California performs Liebesfreud by Fritz Kreisler

Fengyang (William) Ju, 16, oboe, from Los Angeles, California performs Adagio from Adagio and Allegro, Op. 70 by Robert Schumann

Nathaniel Yue, 14, cello, from San Marino, California; Gallia Kastner, 24, violin, alumna, from Los Angeles, California and Peter Dugan, piano perform Dies Irie (piano trio by Kenji Bunch

The Colburn School Honors Quartet from Los Angeles (violinists Rieho Yu, 17 and Rachel Sandman, 16; violist Jocelin Pan, 16; and cellist Andrew Hayhurst, 18 perform String Quartet in F, IV. Vif et agite by Maurice Ravel. Note: Flashback Finale – originally recorded by From the Top in 2009

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season continues with Puccini’s ageless story about love and loss, La Bohème. The cast stars soprano Eleonora Buratto and tenor Stephen Costello as the lovers Mimì and Rodolfo. Soprano Sylvia D’Eramo and baritone Davide Luciano are the couple Musetta and Marcello, always breaking up or making up. And Christian Van Horn and Alexey Lavrov play their bohemian friends Colline and Schaunard. Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads the Met orchestra and chorus in Puccini’s unforgettably melodic and heartbreaking score.

16:17 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Ruggero Leoncavallo: La bohème: Musette! ..Testa adorata (1897)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)

George Frideric Handel: The Triumph of Time and Disillusionment: Overture (1707)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Love Story: Piano Themes from Cinema's Golden Age

Charles Williams: While I Live: The Dream of Olwen--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Christopher Warren-Green

Richard Addinsell: Dangerous Moonlight: Warsaw Concerto--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Gavin Sutherland

Jack Beaver (arr Philip Lane): The Case of the Frightened Lady: Portrait of Isla--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Gavin Sutherland

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Unforgettable Year 1919: Assault on Beautiful Gorky--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Christopher Warren-Green

Carl Davis: Pride and Prejudice: Theme--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Christopher Warren-Green

Dave Grusin: On Golden Pond: New Hampshire Hornpipe--Valentina Lisitsa, piano

Charles Williams: The Apartment: Jealous Lover--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Gavin Sutherland

Leighton Lucas (arr Philip Lane): Stage Fright: Rhapsody--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Gavin Sutherland

Hubert Bath: Love Story: Cornish Rhapsody--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Christopher Warren-Green

Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express: Theme--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Gavin Sutherland

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Tammy Grimes -- The two-time Tony Award winner was the complete performer, who range extended from Shakespeare and Moliere to Noel Coward and "The Unsinkable Molly Brown."

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Concert Overture (1940)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Suite (1903)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Old King Cole (1923)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Alisa Weilerstein, cello - live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

Allison Loggins-Hull: Can You See [world premiere, TCO Commission]

Samuel Barber: Cello Concerto Op 22

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 4 in C Op 47

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Nikolai Miaskovsky: Andante from Cello Sonata No. 2 (1949)

Joseph Canteloube: La delaïssádo from 'Songs of the Auvergne' (1930)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade' (1839)

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910)

Stéphan Elmas: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1882)

Maurice Duruflé: Notre Père (1967)

John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet (1932)

Carl Engel: Sea Shell (1911)

Percy Grainger: Walking Tune (1911)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance in D-Flat (1871)

Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel