WCLV Program Guide 05-05-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 Body and Soul
Michael Brecker The Nearness of You My Ship
Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Peace
Joe Henderson The State of The Tenor Vol 1 Soulville
Tommy Flanagan Sunset and the Mockingbird With Malice Toward None
Behn Gillece Between the Bars Roamers
Jimmy Witherspoon Goin' To Kansas City Blues Hootie Blues
Stanley Turrentine Comin' Your Way Fine L'il Lass
Various Artists The Other Side of Ellington Mount Harissa
Red Garland Can't See For Lookin' I Can't See For Lookin'
Jay Sharptet For You Blue Mermaid
Jazz Professors Blues and Cubes Promenade In Blue
NY Jazz Collective I Don't Know this World Without Don Cherry New morning of the dream
Orrin Evans Faith in Action Wheel Within A Wheel
Connie Hann Secrets of Inanna Vesica Piscis
Al Foster Reflections Beat
Emmet Cohen Future Stride My Heart Stood Still
Wynton Marsalis Levee Low Moan In The House Of Williams [Album Version]
Nelson/Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Sandra's Gait
Ken Peplowski The Natural Choice Say It Isn't So
Roy Eldridge/Dizzy Gillespie Roy and Diz I've Found A New Baby
Charles Mingus Mingus Ah Um Better Git It In Your Soul
Caili O'Doherty Quarantine Dream Blues For Big Scotia
Pat Bianchi A Higher Standard Blue Silver
Freddie Hubbard Open Sesame Gypsy Blue
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Joe Henderson Page One Out Of The Night
Duke Ellington & John Coltrane Duke Ellington & John Coltrane Stevie
Modern Jazz Quartet Fontessa Bluesology
Dave Douglas Songs of Ascent-Book 2-Steps Leift Up Your Hands
Bill Frisell Four Lookout for Hope
Terell Stafford Forgive and Forget Forgive And Forget
Mimi Fox One For Wes Blues for Les
Josh Lawrence Call Time Pumpkin Pi
Ray Baretto Homage to Art Sleeping Dancer Sleep On
Joe Chambers Dance Kobina This Is New
Ken Fowser Resolution When It's All Over
Roy McGrath Menjunje Groove 4
Joe Lovano Trio Tapestry Sparkle Lights
Bill Carrothers After Hours Lost in the Stars
Rene Marie I Wanna Be Evil My Heart Belongs To Daddy
Gilad Edelman My Groove, Your Move Foi a Saudade
Chuck Redd Groove City Renewal
Art Blakey The Freedom Rider Blue Ching
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 in a (1838)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 'Pathétique' (1893)
Arturo Márquez: Conga del Fuego (2006)
William Grant Still: American Suite (1918)
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)
Jorge Gomez: General O'Reilly (2008)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Liberty Bell' (1893)
Claude Debussy: Images, Book 1: Reflets dans l'eau (1905)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)
Leroy Anderson: Chicken Reel (1946)
Benjamin Godard: Suite of Three Pieces: Waltz (1890)
François Couperin: Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses (1717)
Claude Debussy: Pour le piano (1901)
Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2: Wild Bears (1908)
George R. Poulton: Aura Lee (1861)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)
Manuel Ponce: Scherzino mexicano (1967)
George Frideric Handel: Aria from Concerto Grosso (1739)
Muzio Clementi: Piano Sonata in B-Flat (1789)
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Blue Bird Pas de deux (1889)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Manuel Ponce: Por ti mi corazón (1926)
Manuel Ponce: Plenilunio (1917)
Carlos Chávez: Symphony No. 2 'Sinfonía India' (1936)
Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemayá (1938)
John Field: Rondeau in A-Flat (1812)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Violin Concerto No. 2 'The Prophets' (1931)
Robert Schumann: Papillons (1831)
Georg Muffat: Concerto Grosso in F 'Convalescence' (1701)
Eric Coates: London Suite: Covent Garden (1933)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C (1795)
Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lake in the Mountains (1941)
Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)
Javier Alvárez: Metro Chabacano (1991)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Impromptu (1873)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 68 in B-Flat (1774)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto in g (1740)
Giacomo Meyerbeer: L'étoile du nord: Overture (1854)
Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes (1953)
Ola Gjeilo: The Ground (2010)
Ola Gjeilo: The Rose (2017)
Sir Henry Wood: Fantasia on British Sea Songs (1905)
Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 4 in c 'After Alkan' (2005)
Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 2 'Tasso: Lament and Triumph' (1849)
Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch (1948)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Earl Wild: Reminiscences of 'Snow White' (1995)
Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise (1935)
John Williams: Jaws: Theme (1975)
John Williams: Jaws: The Barrel Chase (1975)
Ricardo Castro: Vals Capricho (1885)
Manuel Ponce: Finale from Concierto del sur (1941)
Roger Dickerson: Sonatina: Calm-Temperamental (1956)
Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Suite (1938)
Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: He Watching Over Israel (1846)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in F (1755)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f 'Appassionata' (1805)
Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (1915)
Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Final Dance (1919)
Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in D (1720)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
William Grant Still: Symphony No. 3 'The Sunday Symphony' (1958)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia Suite (1908)
Francis Poulenc: L'embarquement pour Cythère (1951)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture (1901)
Manuel Ponce: Concierto del sur (1941)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 50 in D (1780)
Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' (1827)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Overture (1939)
Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Prelude & Love Theme (1945)
Johann Adolf Scheibe: Sinfonia à 4 (1740)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds 'Gran Partita' (1784)
Niels Gade: Scottish Overture 'In the Highlands' (1844)
Erik Satie: Trois gymnopédies (1888)
Claude Debussy: Syrinx (1912)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Astor Piazzolla: Histoire du Tango: Café 1930 (1986)
John Bull: Pavan in the Second Tone (1600)
Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: How Beautiful it is Here (1902)
John Corigliano: Voyage for Flute & Strings (1983)
Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)
César Franck: Prelude, Fugue & Variation (1862)
Traditional: Hector the Hero
Sir Edward Elgar: Queen Mary's Lute Song (1889)
Stephen Foster: Gentle Annie (1856)
Samuel Barber: There's Nae Lark (1927)