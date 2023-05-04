© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 05-05-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published May 4, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Cecilia Smith     The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1  Body and Soul

      Michael Brecker   The Nearness of You     My Ship

      Eric Reed   Black, Brown and Blue   Peace

      Joe Henderson     The State of The Tenor Vol 1  Soulville

      Tommy Flanagan    Sunset and the Mockingbird    With Malice Toward None

      Behn Gillece      Between the Bars  Roamers

      Jimmy Witherspoon Goin' To Kansas City Blues    Hootie Blues

      Stanley Turrentine      Comin' Your Way   Fine L'il Lass

      Various Artists   The Other Side of Ellington   Mount Harissa

      Red Garland Can't See For Lookin'   I Can't See For Lookin'

      Jay Sharptet      For You     Blue Mermaid

      Jazz Professors   Blues and Cubes   Promenade In Blue

      NY Jazz Collective      I Don't Know this World Without Don Cherry      New morning of the dream

      Orrin Evans Faith in Action   Wheel Within A Wheel

      Connie Hann Secrets of Inanna Vesica Piscis

      Al Foster   Reflections Beat

      Emmet Cohen Future Stride     My Heart Stood Still

      Wynton Marsalis   Levee Low Moan    In The House Of Williams [Album Version]

      Nelson/Bowman Collective      Tomorrow is Not Promised      Sandra's Gait

      Ken Peplowski     The Natural Choice     Say It Isn't So

      Roy Eldridge/Dizzy Gillespie  Roy and Diz I've Found A New Baby

      Charles Mingus    Mingus Ah Um      Better Git It In Your Soul

      Caili O'Doherty   Quarantine Dream  Blues For Big Scotia

      Pat Bianchi A Higher Standard Blue Silver

      Freddie Hubbard   Open Sesame Gypsy Blue

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Joe Henderson     Page One    Out Of The Night

      Duke Ellington & John Coltrane      Duke Ellington & John Coltrane      Stevie

      Modern Jazz Quartet     Fontessa    Bluesology

      Dave Douglas      Songs of Ascent-Book 2-Steps  Leift Up Your Hands

      Bill Frisell      Four  Lookout for Hope

      Terell Stafford   Forgive and Forget      Forgive And Forget

      Mimi Fox    One For Wes Blues for Les

      Josh Lawrence     Call Time    Pumpkin Pi

      Ray Baretto Homage to Art     Sleeping Dancer Sleep On

      Joe Chambers      Dance Kobina      This Is New

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  When It's All Over

      Roy McGrath Menjunje    Groove 4

      Joe Lovano  Trio Tapestry     Sparkle Lights

      Bill Carrothers   After Hours Lost in the Stars

      Rene Marie  I Wanna Be Evil   My Heart Belongs To Daddy

      Gilad Edelman     My Groove, Your Move    Foi a Saudade

      Chuck Redd  Groove City Renewal

      Art Blakey  The Freedom Rider Blue Ching

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 in a (1838)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 'Pathétique' (1893)

Arturo Márquez: Conga del Fuego (2006)

William Grant Still: American Suite (1918)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)

Jorge Gomez: General O'Reilly (2008)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Liberty Bell' (1893)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 1: Reflets dans l'eau (1905)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)

Leroy Anderson: Chicken Reel (1946)

Benjamin Godard: Suite of Three Pieces: Waltz (1890)

François Couperin: Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses (1717)

Claude Debussy: Pour le piano (1901)

Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2: Wild Bears (1908)

George R. Poulton: Aura Lee (1861)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)

Manuel Ponce: Scherzino mexicano (1967)

George Frideric Handel: Aria from Concerto Grosso (1739)

Muzio Clementi: Piano Sonata in B-Flat (1789)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Blue Bird Pas de deux (1889)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Manuel Ponce: Por ti mi corazón (1926)

Manuel Ponce: Plenilunio (1917)

Carlos Chávez: Symphony No. 2 'Sinfonía India' (1936)

Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemayá (1938)

John Field: Rondeau in A-Flat (1812)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Violin Concerto No. 2 'The Prophets' (1931)

Robert Schumann: Papillons (1831)

Georg Muffat: Concerto Grosso in F 'Convalescence' (1701)

Eric Coates: London Suite: Covent Garden (1933)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C (1795)

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lake in the Mountains (1941)

Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)

Javier Alvárez: Metro Chabacano (1991)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Impromptu (1873)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 68 in B-Flat (1774)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto in g (1740)

Giacomo Meyerbeer: L'étoile du nord: Overture (1854)

Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes (1953)

Ola Gjeilo: The Ground (2010)

Ola Gjeilo: The Rose (2017)

Sir Henry Wood: Fantasia on British Sea Songs (1905)

Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 4 in c 'After Alkan' (2005)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 2 'Tasso: Lament and Triumph' (1849)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch (1948)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Earl Wild: Reminiscences of 'Snow White' (1995)

Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise (1935)

John Williams: Jaws: Theme (1975)

John Williams: Jaws: The Barrel Chase (1975)

Ricardo Castro: Vals Capricho (1885)

Manuel Ponce: Finale from Concierto del sur (1941)

Roger Dickerson: Sonatina: Calm-Temperamental (1956)

Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Suite (1938)

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: He Watching Over Israel (1846)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in F (1755)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f 'Appassionata' (1805)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (1915)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Final Dance (1919)

Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in D (1720)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 3 'The Sunday Symphony' (1958)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia Suite (1908)

Francis Poulenc: L'embarquement pour Cythère (1951)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture (1901)

Manuel Ponce: Concierto del sur (1941)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 50 in D (1780)

Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' (1827)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Overture (1939)

Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Prelude & Love Theme (1945)

Johann Adolf Scheibe: Sinfonia à 4 (1740)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds 'Gran Partita' (1784)

Niels Gade: Scottish Overture 'In the Highlands' (1844)

Erik Satie: Trois gymnopédies (1888)

Claude Debussy: Syrinx (1912)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Astor Piazzolla: Histoire du Tango: Café 1930 (1986)

John Bull: Pavan in the Second Tone (1600)

Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: How Beautiful it is Here (1902)

John Corigliano: Voyage for Flute & Strings (1983)

Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)

César Franck: Prelude, Fugue & Variation (1862)

Traditional: Hector the Hero

Sir Edward Elgar: Queen Mary's Lute Song (1889)

Stephen Foster: Gentle Annie (1856)

Samuel Barber: There's Nae Lark (1927)

Arts & Culture