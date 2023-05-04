WCLV Program Guide 05-05-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 Body and Soul

Michael Brecker The Nearness of You My Ship

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Peace

Joe Henderson The State of The Tenor Vol 1 Soulville

Tommy Flanagan Sunset and the Mockingbird With Malice Toward None

Behn Gillece Between the Bars Roamers

Jimmy Witherspoon Goin' To Kansas City Blues Hootie Blues

Stanley Turrentine Comin' Your Way Fine L'il Lass

Various Artists The Other Side of Ellington Mount Harissa

Red Garland Can't See For Lookin' I Can't See For Lookin'

Jay Sharptet For You Blue Mermaid

Jazz Professors Blues and Cubes Promenade In Blue

NY Jazz Collective I Don't Know this World Without Don Cherry New morning of the dream

Orrin Evans Faith in Action Wheel Within A Wheel

Connie Hann Secrets of Inanna Vesica Piscis

Al Foster Reflections Beat

Emmet Cohen Future Stride My Heart Stood Still

Wynton Marsalis Levee Low Moan In The House Of Williams [Album Version]

Nelson/Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Sandra's Gait

Ken Peplowski The Natural Choice Say It Isn't So

Roy Eldridge/Dizzy Gillespie Roy and Diz I've Found A New Baby

Charles Mingus Mingus Ah Um Better Git It In Your Soul

Caili O'Doherty Quarantine Dream Blues For Big Scotia

Pat Bianchi A Higher Standard Blue Silver

Freddie Hubbard Open Sesame Gypsy Blue

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Joe Henderson Page One Out Of The Night

Duke Ellington & John Coltrane Duke Ellington & John Coltrane Stevie

Modern Jazz Quartet Fontessa Bluesology

Dave Douglas Songs of Ascent-Book 2-Steps Leift Up Your Hands

Bill Frisell Four Lookout for Hope

Terell Stafford Forgive and Forget Forgive And Forget

Mimi Fox One For Wes Blues for Les

Josh Lawrence Call Time Pumpkin Pi

Ray Baretto Homage to Art Sleeping Dancer Sleep On

Joe Chambers Dance Kobina This Is New

Ken Fowser Resolution When It's All Over

Roy McGrath Menjunje Groove 4

Joe Lovano Trio Tapestry Sparkle Lights

Bill Carrothers After Hours Lost in the Stars

Rene Marie I Wanna Be Evil My Heart Belongs To Daddy

Gilad Edelman My Groove, Your Move Foi a Saudade

Chuck Redd Groove City Renewal

Art Blakey The Freedom Rider Blue Ching

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 in a (1838)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 'Pathétique' (1893)

Arturo Márquez: Conga del Fuego (2006)

William Grant Still: American Suite (1918)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)

Jorge Gomez: General O'Reilly (2008)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Liberty Bell' (1893)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 1: Reflets dans l'eau (1905)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)

Leroy Anderson: Chicken Reel (1946)

Benjamin Godard: Suite of Three Pieces: Waltz (1890)

François Couperin: Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses (1717)

Claude Debussy: Pour le piano (1901)

Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2: Wild Bears (1908)

George R. Poulton: Aura Lee (1861)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)

Manuel Ponce: Scherzino mexicano (1967)

George Frideric Handel: Aria from Concerto Grosso (1739)

Muzio Clementi: Piano Sonata in B-Flat (1789)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Blue Bird Pas de deux (1889)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Manuel Ponce: Por ti mi corazón (1926)

Manuel Ponce: Plenilunio (1917)

Carlos Chávez: Symphony No. 2 'Sinfonía India' (1936)

Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemayá (1938)

John Field: Rondeau in A-Flat (1812)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Violin Concerto No. 2 'The Prophets' (1931)

Robert Schumann: Papillons (1831)

Georg Muffat: Concerto Grosso in F 'Convalescence' (1701)

Eric Coates: London Suite: Covent Garden (1933)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C (1795)

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lake in the Mountains (1941)

Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)

Javier Alvárez: Metro Chabacano (1991)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Impromptu (1873)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 68 in B-Flat (1774)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto in g (1740)

Giacomo Meyerbeer: L'étoile du nord: Overture (1854)

Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes (1953)

Ola Gjeilo: The Ground (2010)

Ola Gjeilo: The Rose (2017)

Sir Henry Wood: Fantasia on British Sea Songs (1905)

Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 4 in c 'After Alkan' (2005)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 2 'Tasso: Lament and Triumph' (1849)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch (1948)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Earl Wild: Reminiscences of 'Snow White' (1995)

Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise (1935)

John Williams: Jaws: Theme (1975)

John Williams: Jaws: The Barrel Chase (1975)

Ricardo Castro: Vals Capricho (1885)

Manuel Ponce: Finale from Concierto del sur (1941)

Roger Dickerson: Sonatina: Calm-Temperamental (1956)

Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Suite (1938)

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: He Watching Over Israel (1846)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in F (1755)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f 'Appassionata' (1805)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (1915)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Final Dance (1919)

Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in D (1720)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 3 'The Sunday Symphony' (1958)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia Suite (1908)

Francis Poulenc: L'embarquement pour Cythère (1951)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture (1901)

Manuel Ponce: Concierto del sur (1941)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 50 in D (1780)

Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' (1827)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Overture (1939)

Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Prelude & Love Theme (1945)

Johann Adolf Scheibe: Sinfonia à 4 (1740)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds 'Gran Partita' (1784)

Niels Gade: Scottish Overture 'In the Highlands' (1844)

Erik Satie: Trois gymnopédies (1888)

Claude Debussy: Syrinx (1912)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Astor Piazzolla: Histoire du Tango: Café 1930 (1986)

John Bull: Pavan in the Second Tone (1600)

Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: How Beautiful it is Here (1902)

John Corigliano: Voyage for Flute & Strings (1983)

Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)

César Franck: Prelude, Fugue & Variation (1862)

Traditional: Hector the Hero

Sir Edward Elgar: Queen Mary's Lute Song (1889)

Stephen Foster: Gentle Annie (1856)

Samuel Barber: There's Nae Lark (1927)