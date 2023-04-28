WCLV Program Guide 04-30-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Las Vegas Boneheads, Sixty and Still Cookin’, Ceora

Lee Morgan, Complete Lighthouse, I Remember Britt

Wayne Ecofferey, Like Minds, Nostalgia in Times Square

Kirk Lightsey, Live at Small’s Jazz Club, Blues on the Corner

Bruce Harris, Soundview, Ellington Suite

Derrick Gardner, Pan-Africa, Vicente, the Afro-Mestizo

Joe Lovano, Celebrating Sinatra, This Love of Mine

Ed Cherry, Are We There Yet?, Mr. Walker

Wes Montgomery, In Paris, Jingles

Jazz Defenders, Scheming, Brown Down

Something Blue, Personal Preference, Yasya

Nick Finzer, Dreams, Visions and Illusions, To the Top

360 Degree Jazz Initiative, Please Only Tell Me Good News, Please Only Tell Me Good News

Ahmad Jamal, Ahmad’s Blues, Autumn Leaves

Miles Davis (Red Garland), Workin’, Ahmad’s Blues

Joe Lovano, Once Around the Room, For the Love of Paul

Bill Frisell, Four, Monroe

Jesse Davis, Live at Smalls Jazz Club, Gingerbread Boy

Eric Jacobson, Discover, Sir John

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Kenny Barron, Roy Haynes, Charlie Haden Wanton Spirit One Finger Snap

Emily Remler, Don Thompson, Terry Clarke Retrospective, volume one In your Own Sweet Way

June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions Willow Weep for Me

Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Two For the Road

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River

Kim Waters, Brian Dunne Ron Jenkins, Mike Ricchiuti, David Charles, Chuck Loeb Jazz For Couch Potatoes Peter Gunn

Tony Bennett, Bill Evans The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album Days of Wine and Roses

McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Naima

Emily Remler Retrospective, volume one Afro Blue

Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas, Brian Blade Spirit of the Moment Just In Time

June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions It's a Most Unusual Day

Eric Alexnder, Brian Dunne, David Finck, Mike Ricchiuti, Chuck Loeb Jazz for Couch Potatoes Bewtiched/I Dream of Genie

Gene Bertoncini, David Finck, Michael Patterson, Mark Feldman String Quartet Concerti Eleanor Rigby

Brad Mehldau, Jeff Ballard, Larry Grenadier Day Is Done She's Leaving Home

Cyrus Chestnut, Christian McBride, Lewis Nash, Stefon Harris Soul Food Brother With the Mint Green Vine

Jimmy McGriff, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown, Red Holloway, David Newman The Dream Team Ain't It Funny How Time Slips Away

Roy Clark, Joe Pass Roy Clark & Joe Pass Play Hank Williams Jambalaya

Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard I Got Rhythm

Oscar Peterson, Bobby Durham, Ray Brown, Herb Ellis The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Introduction/Honeysuckle Rose

Ray Brown, John Clayton, Jeff Hamilton, Freddie Green, Jeff Clayton Super Bass One Armed Bandit

Oscar Peterson, Bobby Durham, Ray Brown, Herb Ellis The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Sweet Georgia Brown

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis Autumn Leaves Bye Bye Blackbird

Pat Metheny, Larry Grenadier, Bill Stewart Tro 99 - 00 Soul Cowboy

Astrud Gilberto, Stan Getz, Gene Cherico, Gary Burton, Helico Militom Kenny Burrell Getz Au Go Go It Might As Well Be Spring

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself

Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin But Not For Me

Hank Jones, Joe Lovano Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Lazy Afternoon

Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, mickey Roker Great Scott! Triste

Jimmy Scott, Michael Kanan Mood Indigo Time Afer Time

Robert Glasper, Vicente Archer, Damion Reid In My Element Of Dreams to Come

Hank Jones, Joe Lovano Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Oh What a Beautiful Mornin'

Astrud Gilberto, Stan Getz, Gene Cherico, Gary Burton, Helico Militom Kenny Burrell Getz Au Go Go The Telephone Song

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Alberto Hemsi: Meditation in Armenian Style (1925)

Eric Whitacre: When David Heard (1999)

Maurice Duruflé: Mass 'Cum Jubilo' (1966)

Claude Debussy: Pastorale from Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp (1915)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The OHS in Minnesota (II) - More selections from concerts recorded during the Organ Historical Society’s national gathering and around the Twin Cities in 2017

RAYMOND DAVELUY: Final, fr Sonata No. 5 Isabelle Demers (2010 Jaeckel/1st Lutheran Church, Duluth, MN)

ANDRÉ FLEURY: Variations sur un Noël bourguignon Grant Warehnam (1875 Steere & Turner/1st Baptist Church, St. Paul,)

DANIEL GAWTHROP: Sketchbook 4 [Sinfonia (i.), Vocalise (ii.) & Mutanza Oblongata (iv)] Daniel Schwandt (1927 Hinners/Prospect Park United Methodist Church, Minneapolis. MN)

ROBERT HEBBLE: Homage to Fritz Kreisler Bill Chouinard (1927 Casavant-2001 Schantz/St, Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Mahtomedi, MN)

HECTOR BERLIOZ (trans. Baker): Rakoczi March, fr La Damnation de Faust, Op . 24. HENRY MARTIN: Prelude & Fugue No 1 in G Ken Cowan (1925 Skinner + 1963 Aeolian-Skinner + 2013 Quimby/Cathedral of Saint Paul, St. Paul, MN)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Rachmaninoff at 150 - April 1 marked the 150th anniversary of the birth of Sergei Rachmaninoff. As we celebrate that milestone, Peter DuBois will help us enjoy some of his legendary sacred music along with other music from Russia and from the Orthodox tradition

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Alessandro Scarlatti: Cantata 'Su le sponde del Tebro' (1695)

Pierre Danican Philidor: Suite No. 5 (1717)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 125 'Mit Fried und Freud' (1725)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Three-Part Invention No. 10 (1723)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 75: Chorale "Was Gott tut, das ist wohlgetan' (1723)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Billy Taylor: I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free (1963)

Ann Ronell: Willow Weep for Me (1932)

George Frideric Handel: An Occasional Oratorio: Overture (1746)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'The King Shall Rejoice' (1727)

Domenico Cimarosa: Concertante in G (1793)

Frédéric Chopin: Les Sylphides (1907)

Johannes Brahms: Three Intermezzi (1892)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Concert Overture (1940)

Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Os justi' (1879)

Vladimir Rebikov: Evening Fire (1913)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Florence Price: Colonial Dance Wurttemberg Philharmonic Reutlingen; John Jeter, conductor

Joaquin Turina: Violin Sonata No. 1 in D Lina Tur-Bonet, violin; Alba Ventura, piano Auditorio Nacional, Madrid, Spain

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Jim Weeg calling from Cedar Falls, IA

Claude Debussy: Reverie Lang Lang, piano

Florence Price: Five Folksongs in Counterpoint Geoffrey Herd, violin; Eliot Heaton, violin; Eric Wong, viola; Max Geissler, cello Geneva Music Festival, Smith Opera House, Geneva, NY Music: 18:06

Leos Janacek: In the Mists: Movement 1 Andante Leif Ove Andsnes, piano

Michael Tippett: Little Music for Strings English String Orchestra; Kenneth Woods, conductor The Elgar Festival, Worcester Cathedral, Worcester, United Kingdom

Adam Schoenberg: Finding Rothko ROCO; Delyana Lazarova, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX

Leos Janacek: Violin Sonata Yeri Roh, violin; Hyeyeon Park, piano Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center for the Arts, Atherton, CA

14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Yefim Bronfman, piano

Anders Hillborg: Kongsgaard Variations

Richard Strauss: Symphony in E-flat for Wind Instruments ‘The Happy Workshop’

Ludwiv van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice—Herbert Blomstedt, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – Special Membershipo Campaign Edition, live

Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: Finale (1888)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 5 'Emperor' (1809)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Festivals (1897)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Violin Concerto in D (1878)

Gustav Mahler: Rondo-Burleske from Symphony No. 9 (1910)

Hector Berlioz: Requiem: Agnus Dei (1837)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 8 (1889)

18:00 GATEWAYS RADIO with Garrett McQueen (season finale)

Richard Danielpour: From the Mountaintop Gateways Festival Orchestra, Michael Morgan, conductor; Anthony McGill, clarinet

Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 2 Janacek Philharmonic, Ryan Cockerham, conductor; Er-Gene Kahng, violin

James Cockerham: Fantasia on ‘Lift Every Voice’ Gateways Festival Orchestra, Michael Morgan, conductor; Anthony McGill, clarinet

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1 (1917)

Alexander Glazunov: Raymonda: Suite (1898)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana (1936)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Fredric Lissauer: Piano Sonata Op. 38 “Daydreams of Manhattan” (2003) Amy Tarantino, piano (private CD) 7:09

Fredric Lissauer: String Quartet No. 2 Op. 25 “From an Earthen Cathedral” (1994) Cavani String Quartet

Matthew Saunders: And I Live with the Fiction That I Never Get Mad Loren Reash-Henz, baritone; Benjamin Malkevitch, piano

Ryan Ramer: Piano Trio No. 1 Almeda Trio

Nikola Resanovich: The Golden Canon Solaris Wind Quintet

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Beyond Ban the Box: Why It’s Time to Re-Think Hiring - Andre Ward

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 16 in E-Flat (1843)

Josquin des Prez: Ave Maria (1500)

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento (1789)

John Knowles Paine: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 (1875)

Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre (2000)

Anthony Holborne: Pavan 'Bona speranza' (1599)

Umberto Giordano: Fedora: Intermezzo (1898)

Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne (1898)

Sir Edward Elgar: A Child Asleep (1909)