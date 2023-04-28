WCLV Program Guide 04-30-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Las Vegas Boneheads, Sixty and Still Cookin’, Ceora
Lee Morgan, Complete Lighthouse, I Remember Britt
Wayne Ecofferey, Like Minds, Nostalgia in Times Square
Kirk Lightsey, Live at Small’s Jazz Club, Blues on the Corner
Bruce Harris, Soundview, Ellington Suite
Derrick Gardner, Pan-Africa, Vicente, the Afro-Mestizo
Joe Lovano, Celebrating Sinatra, This Love of Mine
Ed Cherry, Are We There Yet?, Mr. Walker
Wes Montgomery, In Paris, Jingles
Jazz Defenders, Scheming, Brown Down
Something Blue, Personal Preference, Yasya
Nick Finzer, Dreams, Visions and Illusions, To the Top
360 Degree Jazz Initiative, Please Only Tell Me Good News, Please Only Tell Me Good News
Ahmad Jamal, Ahmad’s Blues, Autumn Leaves
Miles Davis (Red Garland), Workin’, Ahmad’s Blues
Joe Lovano, Once Around the Room, For the Love of Paul
Bill Frisell, Four, Monroe
Jesse Davis, Live at Smalls Jazz Club, Gingerbread Boy
Eric Jacobson, Discover, Sir John
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Kenny Barron, Roy Haynes, Charlie Haden Wanton Spirit One Finger Snap
Emily Remler, Don Thompson, Terry Clarke Retrospective, volume one In your Own Sweet Way
June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions Willow Weep for Me
Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Two For the Road
Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River
Kim Waters, Brian Dunne Ron Jenkins, Mike Ricchiuti, David Charles, Chuck Loeb Jazz For Couch Potatoes Peter Gunn
Tony Bennett, Bill Evans The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album Days of Wine and Roses
McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Naima
Emily Remler Retrospective, volume one Afro Blue
Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas, Brian Blade Spirit of the Moment Just In Time
June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions It's a Most Unusual Day
Eric Alexnder, Brian Dunne, David Finck, Mike Ricchiuti, Chuck Loeb Jazz for Couch Potatoes Bewtiched/I Dream of Genie
Gene Bertoncini, David Finck, Michael Patterson, Mark Feldman String Quartet Concerti Eleanor Rigby
Brad Mehldau, Jeff Ballard, Larry Grenadier Day Is Done She's Leaving Home
Cyrus Chestnut, Christian McBride, Lewis Nash, Stefon Harris Soul Food Brother With the Mint Green Vine
Jimmy McGriff, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown, Red Holloway, David Newman The Dream Team Ain't It Funny How Time Slips Away
Roy Clark, Joe Pass Roy Clark & Joe Pass Play Hank Williams Jambalaya
Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard I Got Rhythm
Oscar Peterson, Bobby Durham, Ray Brown, Herb Ellis The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Introduction/Honeysuckle Rose
Ray Brown, John Clayton, Jeff Hamilton, Freddie Green, Jeff Clayton Super Bass One Armed Bandit
Oscar Peterson, Bobby Durham, Ray Brown, Herb Ellis The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Sweet Georgia Brown
Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis Autumn Leaves Bye Bye Blackbird
Pat Metheny, Larry Grenadier, Bill Stewart Tro 99 - 00 Soul Cowboy
Astrud Gilberto, Stan Getz, Gene Cherico, Gary Burton, Helico Militom Kenny Burrell Getz Au Go Go It Might As Well Be Spring
Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself
Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin But Not For Me
Hank Jones, Joe Lovano Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Lazy Afternoon
Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, mickey Roker Great Scott! Triste
Jimmy Scott, Michael Kanan Mood Indigo Time Afer Time
Robert Glasper, Vicente Archer, Damion Reid In My Element Of Dreams to Come
Hank Jones, Joe Lovano Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Oh What a Beautiful Mornin'
Astrud Gilberto, Stan Getz, Gene Cherico, Gary Burton, Helico Militom Kenny Burrell Getz Au Go Go The Telephone Song
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey
Alberto Hemsi: Meditation in Armenian Style (1925)
Eric Whitacre: When David Heard (1999)
Maurice Duruflé: Mass 'Cum Jubilo' (1966)
Claude Debussy: Pastorale from Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp (1915)
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The OHS in Minnesota (II) - More selections from concerts recorded during the Organ Historical Society’s national gathering and around the Twin Cities in 2017
RAYMOND DAVELUY: Final, fr Sonata No. 5 Isabelle Demers (2010 Jaeckel/1st Lutheran Church, Duluth, MN)
ANDRÉ FLEURY: Variations sur un Noël bourguignon Grant Warehnam (1875 Steere & Turner/1st Baptist Church, St. Paul,)
DANIEL GAWTHROP: Sketchbook 4 [Sinfonia (i.), Vocalise (ii.) & Mutanza Oblongata (iv)] Daniel Schwandt (1927 Hinners/Prospect Park United Methodist Church, Minneapolis. MN)
ROBERT HEBBLE: Homage to Fritz Kreisler Bill Chouinard (1927 Casavant-2001 Schantz/St, Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Mahtomedi, MN)
HECTOR BERLIOZ (trans. Baker): Rakoczi March, fr La Damnation de Faust, Op . 24. HENRY MARTIN: Prelude & Fugue No 1 in G Ken Cowan (1925 Skinner + 1963 Aeolian-Skinner + 2013 Quimby/Cathedral of Saint Paul, St. Paul, MN)
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Rachmaninoff at 150 - April 1 marked the 150th anniversary of the birth of Sergei Rachmaninoff. As we celebrate that milestone, Peter DuBois will help us enjoy some of his legendary sacred music along with other music from Russia and from the Orthodox tradition
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
Alessandro Scarlatti: Cantata 'Su le sponde del Tebro' (1695)
Pierre Danican Philidor: Suite No. 5 (1717)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 125 'Mit Fried und Freud' (1725)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Three-Part Invention No. 10 (1723)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 75: Chorale "Was Gott tut, das ist wohlgetan' (1723)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Billy Taylor: I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free (1963)
Ann Ronell: Willow Weep for Me (1932)
George Frideric Handel: An Occasional Oratorio: Overture (1746)
George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'The King Shall Rejoice' (1727)
Domenico Cimarosa: Concertante in G (1793)
Frédéric Chopin: Les Sylphides (1907)
Johannes Brahms: Three Intermezzi (1892)
Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Concert Overture (1940)
Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Os justi' (1879)
Vladimir Rebikov: Evening Fire (1913)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Florence Price: Colonial Dance Wurttemberg Philharmonic Reutlingen; John Jeter, conductor
Joaquin Turina: Violin Sonata No. 1 in D Lina Tur-Bonet, violin; Alba Ventura, piano Auditorio Nacional, Madrid, Spain
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Jim Weeg calling from Cedar Falls, IA
Claude Debussy: Reverie Lang Lang, piano
Florence Price: Five Folksongs in Counterpoint Geoffrey Herd, violin; Eliot Heaton, violin; Eric Wong, viola; Max Geissler, cello Geneva Music Festival, Smith Opera House, Geneva, NY Music: 18:06
Leos Janacek: In the Mists: Movement 1 Andante Leif Ove Andsnes, piano
Michael Tippett: Little Music for Strings English String Orchestra; Kenneth Woods, conductor The Elgar Festival, Worcester Cathedral, Worcester, United Kingdom
Adam Schoenberg: Finding Rothko ROCO; Delyana Lazarova, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX
Leos Janacek: Violin Sonata Yeri Roh, violin; Hyeyeon Park, piano Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center for the Arts, Atherton, CA
14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Yefim Bronfman, piano
Anders Hillborg: Kongsgaard Variations
Richard Strauss: Symphony in E-flat for Wind Instruments ‘The Happy Workshop’
Ludwiv van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37
Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice—Herbert Blomstedt, conductor
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – Special Membershipo Campaign Edition, live
Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: Finale (1888)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 5 'Emperor' (1809)
Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Festivals (1897)
Johannes Brahms: Finale from Violin Concerto in D (1878)
Gustav Mahler: Rondo-Burleske from Symphony No. 9 (1910)
Hector Berlioz: Requiem: Agnus Dei (1837)
Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 8 (1889)
18:00 GATEWAYS RADIO with Garrett McQueen (season finale)
Richard Danielpour: From the Mountaintop Gateways Festival Orchestra, Michael Morgan, conductor; Anthony McGill, clarinet
Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 2 Janacek Philharmonic, Ryan Cockerham, conductor; Er-Gene Kahng, violin
James Cockerham: Fantasia on ‘Lift Every Voice’ Gateways Festival Orchestra, Michael Morgan, conductor; Anthony McGill, clarinet
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1 (1917)
Alexander Glazunov: Raymonda: Suite (1898)
Carl Orff: Carmina burana (1936)
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Fredric Lissauer: Piano Sonata Op. 38 “Daydreams of Manhattan” (2003) Amy Tarantino, piano (private CD) 7:09
Fredric Lissauer: String Quartet No. 2 Op. 25 “From an Earthen Cathedral” (1994) Cavani String Quartet
Matthew Saunders: And I Live with the Fiction That I Never Get Mad Loren Reash-Henz, baritone; Benjamin Malkevitch, piano
Ryan Ramer: Piano Trio No. 1 Almeda Trio
Nikola Resanovich: The Golden Canon Solaris Wind Quintet
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Beyond Ban the Box: Why It’s Time to Re-Think Hiring - Andre Ward
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 16 in E-Flat (1843)
Josquin des Prez: Ave Maria (1500)
Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento (1789)
John Knowles Paine: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 (1875)
Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre (2000)
Anthony Holborne: Pavan 'Bona speranza' (1599)
Umberto Giordano: Fedora: Intermezzo (1898)
Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne (1898)
Sir Edward Elgar: A Child Asleep (1909)