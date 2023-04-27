© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 04-28-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published April 27, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Bobby Hutcherson  Happenings  Rojo

      Ed Thigpen  Scantet #1  Bombay

      Peter Bernstein   Earth Tones Dragonfly

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  Sincerely Yours

      Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing   Make Believe

      Simon Moullier    Countdown   Goodbye Pork Pie Hat

      Duke Ellington    Blanton/Webster Band    Sepia Panorama

      Clark Terry Shades of the Blues     Cool Vibes (98')

      Libby York  DreamLand   Rhode Island is Famous for You

      Tony Williams     Young At Heart    Young At Heart

      Elio Villafranca  Standing By The Crossroads    Song For Freedom

      Steven Bernstein  Popular Culture   I'm Gonna Leave You By Yourself

      Joe Wilder  Wilder & Wilder   Cherokee

      Paul Quinichette   Like Basie  The Holy Main

      Hailey Brinnel    Beautiful Tomorrows     Walk Between Raindrops

      Steve Davis Eloquence   Road Song

      Alvin Queen Night Dream to Copenhagen     D & E

      Lenny Breau/Dave Young  Live at Bourbon Street  I Fall in Love Too Easily

      Milt Jackson      Plenty Plenty Soul      Plenty Plenty Soul

      Chet Baker  Lonely Star Grade ''A'' Gravy

      Matthew Fries     Lost Time   Quarantine

      Various Artists   Here It Is  Bird on the Wire (Bill Frisell)

      Terence Blanchard Simply Stated     When It's Sleepy Time Down South

      Sonny Stitt New York Jazz     If I Had You

      Dizzy Gillespie   Something Old, Something New  The Day After

      Count Basie Orchestra   Complete Decca Recordings     Good Morning Blues

      Warren Wolf Warren Wolf Sweet Bread

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Diana Krall Love Scenes How Deep Is The Ocean

      Ray Baretto Portraits in Jazz and Clave   Go

      Herb Ellis  Midnight Roll     I Won't Love You

      Josh Lawrence     Call Time   Silver's Drag

      Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit   Spillin' the Tea

      Dimitri Matheny   Cascadia    On a Misty Night

      Tomas Janzon      Nomads      Subconsciouslee/ Hot House

      Art Pepper  Modern Art Vol 2  What Is This Thing Called Love

      Eric Reed   It's All Right To Swing Wade In The Water

      Walt Dickerson    This Is Walt Dickeerson Evelyn

      Erik Friedlander  A Queen's Firefly Little Daily Miracles

      Gibert Castellanos      Esperame En El Cielo    Home Is Africa

      Helen Merrill     Helen Merrill     Don't Explain

      Ben Webster For the Guv'nor   In A Sentimental Mood

      Avram Fefer Juba Lee    Bedouin Dream

      3D Jazz Trio      9-5   Tin Tin Deo

      John Bailey Time Bandits      Groove Samba

      Ben Allison Moments Inside    The Great Sandero

      Something Blue    Personal Preference     The Path

      Derek Gardner     Pan Africa  Highlife Suite

      Doug Lawrence     Soul Carnival     Pretty Little Sally

      Planet D Nonet    Blues to be There Almost Cried

      Curtis Amy  Groovin' Blue     Gone Into It

      Junior Mance      Truckin' and Trakin'    Birks' Works

      Tom Harrell Moon Alley  Blues In Six

      Billie Holiday    An Evening with Bilie Holiday Stormy Weather

      Chet Baker  Boppin' with the Chet Baker Quinte  Romas

      Chris Glassman    Living the Dream  Resolve

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 4 en sextuor (1768)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Passepied from Partita No. 5 (1726)

Michael Daugherty: Hear the Dust Blow (2021)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 in A-Flat (1828)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Agustín Barrios: Las Abejas (1922)

Karl King: Barnum & Bailey's Favorite March (1913)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Pilgrims' Chorus (1845)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)

Tylman Susato: The Danserye: La Mourisque (1551)

Robert Wright & George Forrest: Borodin's Music from 'Kismet' Suite No. 1 (1953)

George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

Aaron Copland: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1946)

Adolph von Henselt: If I Were a Bird (1838)

Johann Pachelbel: Three Magnificat Fugues (1700)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 32 in D (1786)

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)

Florence Price: Swing Low, Sweet Chariot from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951)

Leos Janácek: Fanfare from Sinfonietta (1926)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

George Frideric Handel: Semele: Where'er you walk (1744)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Là ci darem la mano (1787)

Jean Sibelius: Kullervo: Kullervo Goes to Battle (1892)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite (1893)

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Ballet des Mouches (1874)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 103 in E-Flat 'Drum Roll' (1795)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'English' (1889)

Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'In Nature's Realm' (1892)

Michel Pignolet de Montéclair: Cinquiéme Suite 'La Guerre' (1724)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 17 in D (1779)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz (1942)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore: George Washington (2010)

Michael Torke: Miami Grands: Little Havana, late afternoon (2014)

Franz Schubert: Rondo in A 'Grand Rondeau' (1828)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Rondo from Bassoon Concerto (1804)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Fantasia in d (1782)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Let Thy Hand be Strengthened' (1727)

Paul Hindemith: Symphony 'Mathis der Maler' (1934)

Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 2 (1767)

Frederick Delius: Over the Hills and Far Away (1897)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Overture (1911)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 34 'Spinning Song' (1845)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March (1811)

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)

Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 95 in c (1791)

Vladimir Cosma: The Tall Blond Man with One Black Shoe: Main Theme (1972)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in A 'Concerto ripieno' (c.1710)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite (1867)

John Barry: Dances With Wolves: Themes (1990)

William Kanengiser: The Pachelbel "Loose" Canon (1996)

Radiohead: Paranoid Android (1997)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes (1716)

Jean Sibelius: King Christian II: Elegie (1898)

Johannes Brahms: Scherzo & Rondo from Serenade No. 1 (1858)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Italiana (1931)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Bergamasca (1923)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Serenade No. 7 'Haffner' (1776)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite (1908)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727)

John Blow: Chaconne in G (1687)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians Suite (1938)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Suite (1938)

Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore (2010)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Giacomo Meyerbeer: L'Africaine: Overture (1865)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C 'Jupiter' (1788)

Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante (1834)

Charles Gounod: Petite Symphonie for Winds (1885)

Dame Ethel Smyth: The March of the Women (1911)

Ruth Gipps: Song for Orchestra (1948)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in F (1713)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in e (1888)

Peter Warlock: Serenade for String Orchestra (1922)

Gabriel Fauré: Ballade in F-Sharp (1879)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)

Charles Ives: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2 (1902)

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)

Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)

Andrés Segovia: Estudio sin luz (1955)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Cuba (1886)

Amy Beach: Romance in A (1893)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Love Song 'Indian' (1895)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Twilight Idyll (1941)

