WCLV Program Guide 04-28-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Bobby Hutcherson Happenings Rojo

Ed Thigpen Scantet #1 Bombay

Peter Bernstein Earth Tones Dragonfly

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Sincerely Yours

Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing Make Believe

Simon Moullier Countdown Goodbye Pork Pie Hat

Duke Ellington Blanton/Webster Band Sepia Panorama

Clark Terry Shades of the Blues Cool Vibes (98')

Libby York DreamLand Rhode Island is Famous for You

Tony Williams Young At Heart Young At Heart

Elio Villafranca Standing By The Crossroads Song For Freedom

Steven Bernstein Popular Culture I'm Gonna Leave You By Yourself

Joe Wilder Wilder & Wilder Cherokee

Paul Quinichette Like Basie The Holy Main

Hailey Brinnel Beautiful Tomorrows Walk Between Raindrops

Steve Davis Eloquence Road Song

Alvin Queen Night Dream to Copenhagen D & E

Lenny Breau/Dave Young Live at Bourbon Street I Fall in Love Too Easily

Milt Jackson Plenty Plenty Soul Plenty Plenty Soul

Chet Baker Lonely Star Grade ''A'' Gravy

Matthew Fries Lost Time Quarantine

Various Artists Here It Is Bird on the Wire (Bill Frisell)

Terence Blanchard Simply Stated When It's Sleepy Time Down South

Sonny Stitt New York Jazz If I Had You

Dizzy Gillespie Something Old, Something New The Day After

Count Basie Orchestra Complete Decca Recordings Good Morning Blues

Warren Wolf Warren Wolf Sweet Bread

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Diana Krall Love Scenes How Deep Is The Ocean

Ray Baretto Portraits in Jazz and Clave Go

Herb Ellis Midnight Roll I Won't Love You

Josh Lawrence Call Time Silver's Drag

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Spillin' the Tea

Dimitri Matheny Cascadia On a Misty Night

Tomas Janzon Nomads Subconsciouslee/ Hot House

Art Pepper Modern Art Vol 2 What Is This Thing Called Love

Eric Reed It's All Right To Swing Wade In The Water

Walt Dickerson This Is Walt Dickeerson Evelyn

Erik Friedlander A Queen's Firefly Little Daily Miracles

Gibert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo Home Is Africa

Helen Merrill Helen Merrill Don't Explain

Ben Webster For the Guv'nor In A Sentimental Mood

Avram Fefer Juba Lee Bedouin Dream

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Tin Tin Deo

John Bailey Time Bandits Groove Samba

Ben Allison Moments Inside The Great Sandero

Something Blue Personal Preference The Path

Derek Gardner Pan Africa Highlife Suite

Doug Lawrence Soul Carnival Pretty Little Sally

Planet D Nonet Blues to be There Almost Cried

Curtis Amy Groovin' Blue Gone Into It

Junior Mance Truckin' and Trakin' Birks' Works

Tom Harrell Moon Alley Blues In Six

Billie Holiday An Evening with Bilie Holiday Stormy Weather

Chet Baker Boppin' with the Chet Baker Quinte Romas

Chris Glassman Living the Dream Resolve

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 4 en sextuor (1768)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Passepied from Partita No. 5 (1726)

Michael Daugherty: Hear the Dust Blow (2021)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 in A-Flat (1828)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Agustín Barrios: Las Abejas (1922)

Karl King: Barnum & Bailey's Favorite March (1913)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Pilgrims' Chorus (1845)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)

Tylman Susato: The Danserye: La Mourisque (1551)

Robert Wright & George Forrest: Borodin's Music from 'Kismet' Suite No. 1 (1953)

George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

Aaron Copland: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1946)

Adolph von Henselt: If I Were a Bird (1838)

Johann Pachelbel: Three Magnificat Fugues (1700)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 32 in D (1786)

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)

Florence Price: Swing Low, Sweet Chariot from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951)

Leos Janácek: Fanfare from Sinfonietta (1926)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

George Frideric Handel: Semele: Where'er you walk (1744)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Là ci darem la mano (1787)

Jean Sibelius: Kullervo: Kullervo Goes to Battle (1892)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite (1893)

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Ballet des Mouches (1874)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 103 in E-Flat 'Drum Roll' (1795)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'English' (1889)

Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'In Nature's Realm' (1892)

Michel Pignolet de Montéclair: Cinquiéme Suite 'La Guerre' (1724)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 17 in D (1779)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz (1942)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore: George Washington (2010)

Michael Torke: Miami Grands: Little Havana, late afternoon (2014)

Franz Schubert: Rondo in A 'Grand Rondeau' (1828)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Rondo from Bassoon Concerto (1804)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Fantasia in d (1782)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Let Thy Hand be Strengthened' (1727)

Paul Hindemith: Symphony 'Mathis der Maler' (1934)

Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 2 (1767)

Frederick Delius: Over the Hills and Far Away (1897)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Overture (1911)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 34 'Spinning Song' (1845)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March (1811)

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)

Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 95 in c (1791)

Vladimir Cosma: The Tall Blond Man with One Black Shoe: Main Theme (1972)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in A 'Concerto ripieno' (c.1710)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite (1867)

John Barry: Dances With Wolves: Themes (1990)

William Kanengiser: The Pachelbel "Loose" Canon (1996)

Radiohead: Paranoid Android (1997)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes (1716)

Jean Sibelius: King Christian II: Elegie (1898)

Johannes Brahms: Scherzo & Rondo from Serenade No. 1 (1858)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Italiana (1931)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Bergamasca (1923)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Serenade No. 7 'Haffner' (1776)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite (1908)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727)

John Blow: Chaconne in G (1687)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians Suite (1938)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Suite (1938)

Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore (2010)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Giacomo Meyerbeer: L'Africaine: Overture (1865)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C 'Jupiter' (1788)

Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante (1834)

Charles Gounod: Petite Symphonie for Winds (1885)

Dame Ethel Smyth: The March of the Women (1911)

Ruth Gipps: Song for Orchestra (1948)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in F (1713)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in e (1888)

Peter Warlock: Serenade for String Orchestra (1922)

Gabriel Fauré: Ballade in F-Sharp (1879)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)

Charles Ives: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2 (1902)

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)

Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)

Andrés Segovia: Estudio sin luz (1955)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Cuba (1886)

Amy Beach: Romance in A (1893)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Love Song 'Indian' (1895)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Twilight Idyll (1941)