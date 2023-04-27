WCLV Program Guide 04-28-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Bobby Hutcherson Happenings Rojo
Ed Thigpen Scantet #1 Bombay
Peter Bernstein Earth Tones Dragonfly
Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Sincerely Yours
Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing Make Believe
Simon Moullier Countdown Goodbye Pork Pie Hat
Duke Ellington Blanton/Webster Band Sepia Panorama
Clark Terry Shades of the Blues Cool Vibes (98')
Libby York DreamLand Rhode Island is Famous for You
Tony Williams Young At Heart Young At Heart
Elio Villafranca Standing By The Crossroads Song For Freedom
Steven Bernstein Popular Culture I'm Gonna Leave You By Yourself
Joe Wilder Wilder & Wilder Cherokee
Paul Quinichette Like Basie The Holy Main
Hailey Brinnel Beautiful Tomorrows Walk Between Raindrops
Steve Davis Eloquence Road Song
Alvin Queen Night Dream to Copenhagen D & E
Lenny Breau/Dave Young Live at Bourbon Street I Fall in Love Too Easily
Milt Jackson Plenty Plenty Soul Plenty Plenty Soul
Chet Baker Lonely Star Grade ''A'' Gravy
Matthew Fries Lost Time Quarantine
Various Artists Here It Is Bird on the Wire (Bill Frisell)
Terence Blanchard Simply Stated When It's Sleepy Time Down South
Sonny Stitt New York Jazz If I Had You
Dizzy Gillespie Something Old, Something New The Day After
Count Basie Orchestra Complete Decca Recordings Good Morning Blues
Warren Wolf Warren Wolf Sweet Bread
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Diana Krall Love Scenes How Deep Is The Ocean
Ray Baretto Portraits in Jazz and Clave Go
Herb Ellis Midnight Roll I Won't Love You
Josh Lawrence Call Time Silver's Drag
Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Spillin' the Tea
Dimitri Matheny Cascadia On a Misty Night
Tomas Janzon Nomads Subconsciouslee/ Hot House
Art Pepper Modern Art Vol 2 What Is This Thing Called Love
Eric Reed It's All Right To Swing Wade In The Water
Walt Dickerson This Is Walt Dickeerson Evelyn
Erik Friedlander A Queen's Firefly Little Daily Miracles
Gibert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo Home Is Africa
Helen Merrill Helen Merrill Don't Explain
Ben Webster For the Guv'nor In A Sentimental Mood
Avram Fefer Juba Lee Bedouin Dream
3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Tin Tin Deo
John Bailey Time Bandits Groove Samba
Ben Allison Moments Inside The Great Sandero
Something Blue Personal Preference The Path
Derek Gardner Pan Africa Highlife Suite
Doug Lawrence Soul Carnival Pretty Little Sally
Planet D Nonet Blues to be There Almost Cried
Curtis Amy Groovin' Blue Gone Into It
Junior Mance Truckin' and Trakin' Birks' Works
Tom Harrell Moon Alley Blues In Six
Billie Holiday An Evening with Bilie Holiday Stormy Weather
Chet Baker Boppin' with the Chet Baker Quinte Romas
Chris Glassman Living the Dream Resolve
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 4 en sextuor (1768)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Passepied from Partita No. 5 (1726)
Michael Daugherty: Hear the Dust Blow (2021)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 in A-Flat (1828)
Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)
Agustín Barrios: Las Abejas (1922)
Karl King: Barnum & Bailey's Favorite March (1913)
Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Pilgrims' Chorus (1845)
Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)
Tylman Susato: The Danserye: La Mourisque (1551)
Robert Wright & George Forrest: Borodin's Music from 'Kismet' Suite No. 1 (1953)
George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)
Aaron Copland: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1946)
Adolph von Henselt: If I Were a Bird (1838)
Johann Pachelbel: Three Magnificat Fugues (1700)
Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 32 in D (1786)
Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)
Florence Price: Swing Low, Sweet Chariot from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951)
Leos Janácek: Fanfare from Sinfonietta (1926)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
George Frideric Handel: Semele: Where'er you walk (1744)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Là ci darem la mano (1787)
Jean Sibelius: Kullervo: Kullervo Goes to Battle (1892)
Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite (1893)
Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Ballet des Mouches (1874)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 103 in E-Flat 'Drum Roll' (1795)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'English' (1889)
Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'In Nature's Realm' (1892)
Michel Pignolet de Montéclair: Cinquiéme Suite 'La Guerre' (1724)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 17 in D (1779)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz (1942)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore: George Washington (2010)
Michael Torke: Miami Grands: Little Havana, late afternoon (2014)
Franz Schubert: Rondo in A 'Grand Rondeau' (1828)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Rondo from Bassoon Concerto (1804)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Fantasia in d (1782)
George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Let Thy Hand be Strengthened' (1727)
Paul Hindemith: Symphony 'Mathis der Maler' (1934)
Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 2 (1767)
Frederick Delius: Over the Hills and Far Away (1897)
Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Overture (1911)
Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 34 'Spinning Song' (1845)
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March (1811)
Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)
Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 95 in c (1791)
Vladimir Cosma: The Tall Blond Man with One Black Shoe: Main Theme (1972)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in A 'Concerto ripieno' (c.1710)
Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite (1867)
John Barry: Dances With Wolves: Themes (1990)
William Kanengiser: The Pachelbel "Loose" Canon (1996)
Radiohead: Paranoid Android (1997)
Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes (1716)
Jean Sibelius: King Christian II: Elegie (1898)
Johannes Brahms: Scherzo & Rondo from Serenade No. 1 (1858)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Italiana (1931)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Bergamasca (1923)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Serenade No. 7 'Haffner' (1776)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite (1908)
George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727)
John Blow: Chaconne in G (1687)
Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians Suite (1938)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Suite (1938)
Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore (2010)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Giacomo Meyerbeer: L'Africaine: Overture (1865)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C 'Jupiter' (1788)
Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante (1834)
Charles Gounod: Petite Symphonie for Winds (1885)
Dame Ethel Smyth: The March of the Women (1911)
Ruth Gipps: Song for Orchestra (1948)
Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in F (1713)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in e (1888)
Peter Warlock: Serenade for String Orchestra (1922)
Gabriel Fauré: Ballade in F-Sharp (1879)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)
Charles Ives: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2 (1902)
Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)
Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)
Andrés Segovia: Estudio sin luz (1955)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Cuba (1886)
Amy Beach: Romance in A (1893)
Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Love Song 'Indian' (1895)
Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Twilight Idyll (1941)