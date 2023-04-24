Handel: Coronation Anthems—RIAS Chamber Chorus; Academy for Early Music Berlin/Justin Doyle (Harmonia Mundi 902708)

The coronation of Charles III as king of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms takes place Saturday, 6 May 2023, at Westminster Abbey. Charles personally oversaw the music program and commissioned twelve new pieces for the service, including Brighter Visions Shine Afar by Judith Weir, Sacred Fire by Sarah Class (performed by Pretty Yende), Be Thou my Vision - Triptych for Orchestra by Nigel Hess, Roderick Williams, and Shirley J. Thompson, Voices of the World by Iain Farrington, and King Charles III Coronation March by Patrick Doyle. Andrew Lloyd Webber has composed a new coronation anthem, Make a Joyful Noise, based on Psalm 98. Handel: Coronation Anthems—just out this week—offers the four famous works written for the last King Charles back in 1727. Another anthem here was written by William Croft for the 1714 coronation of George I. Orchestral pieces by Handel and John Blow round out this handsome and timely program, which even has the royal seal of approval. A copy of the disc was presented to King Charles on March 29 at a state banquet at Bellevue Castle!