WCLV Program Guide 04-24-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Looking Back
Nadje Noordhuis Full Circle Little Song
Joe Chambers Dance Kobina Caravanserai
Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions and Illusions To The 'Top'
Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 What's Your Story Morning Glory
Brendan Lanighan A Little Optimism Little Garlic Knot
Planet D Nonet Blues to Be There Almost Cried
Duke Ellington Blues in Orbit Blues In Blueprint
Towner Galaher Live Keep Talkin'
Nick Green Green on the Scene Cheatin'
Misha Mengelberg No Idea The Mooche
Tommy Flanagan Jazz Poet St. Louis Blues
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Bon Voyage
Karryn Allison In Blue Everybody's Cryin' Mercy
Charlie Carinacas Green Chimneys Prelude And Jam
Wycliffe Gordon Cone's Coup Blues for Alice's Freight Train
Jon Cowherd Pride and Joy Chickmonk
Joe Lovano From the Soul Portrait Of Jenny
Steve Davis Bluesthetic Indigo to Azure
Jeb Patton New Strides Sir Roland
Bar Kokhba Sextet Book of Angels Vol 10-Lucifer Quelamia
Clarence Penn Play-Penn The Charm
Jim Snidero Far Far Away Little Falls
Art Blakey The Jazz Messengers with Thelonious Monk Purple Shades
Johnny Griffin Way Out Where's Your Overcoat Boy
Johnny Griffin Big Soul Band Holla
Joe Henderson Power To the People Opus OnePointFive
Joe Henderson So Near, So Far Teo
Mary Stallings Remember Love Lucky To Be Me
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Lee Morgan Search for the New Land The Joker
WJ3 All-Stars My Ship Taking A Chance On Love
Markus Howell Get Right Inner Being
Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Venus de Milo
Tim Warfield Eye of the Beholder Second Thoughts
Charles Lloyd The Call Glimpse
Coleman Hawkins At Ease Poor Butterfly
Horace Silver The Toyko Blues The Tokyo Blues
Jason Marshall New Beginnings I Could Write A Book
Gerry Mulligan Dream A Little Dream Home (When Shadows Fall)
Brendle/Kimbrough Autumn Autumn Nocturne
John Coltrane John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman My One And Only Love
Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo Totem Pole
Leon Lee Dorsey Thank You Mr. Mabern Watermelon Man
Steve Davis Meant To Be Choices
Louis Armstrong Hot Seven Vol 2 Potato Head Blues
Charles Mingus Mingus Ah Um Jelly Roll
Skip Grasso Becoming Canto Belo
Gary McFarland Legacy Project Circulation Blue Hodge
Larry Vuckovich Street Scene News For Lulu
Gilad Edelman My Groove, Your Move Sweet Honey Bee
Keith Jarrett Somewhere Stars Fell On Alabama
Sphere On Tour Spiral
Peter Bernstein What Comes Next What Comes Next
Something Blue Personal Preference Flyover Country
Mal Waldron Left Alone Cat Walk
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Johannes Brahms: FAE Sonata: Scherzo (1853)
Moritz Moszkowski: Torch Dance (1893)
John Dowland: Fine knacks for ladies (1600)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Sonata giocosa (1960)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16 in C 'For Beginners' (1788)
Jeremiah Clarke: Trumpet Voluntary 'Prince of Denmark's March' (1700)
Robert Browne Hall: The New Colonial March (1901)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from String Quartet No. 24 (1772)
Franz Liszt: Berceuse (1854)
Nikita Koshkin: Usher Waltz (1984)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 (1878)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Leonard Bernstein: Peter Pan: Dream with Me (1950)
Leonard Bernstein: Spring Song from 'The Lark' (1955)
Robert Schumann: Introduction & Allegro appassionato (1849)
Jean Sibelius: Romance in C (1903)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Comfort Ye...Every valley shall be exalted (1741)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: The trumpet shall sound (1741)
Vítezslav Novák: Slovak Suite (1903)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 1 (1805)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Fantasia in d (1782)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in e (1885)
Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Lift up your heads (1741)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And the glory of the Lord (1741)
Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 4 in D (1784)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concert Rondo in E-Flat (1781)
Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)
Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)
Volkmar Andreae: Symphony in C (1919)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)
Jean Sibelius: Karelia Overture (1893)
Étienne Méhul: Le jeune Henri: Overture (1797)
Nino Rota: La Dolce Vita: Main theme (1960)
Nino Rota: Casanova: Circus Waltz (1971)
Sir Arnold Bax: Tintagel (1919)
George Gershwin: Oh, Kay!: Overture (1926)
Adalbert Gyrowetz: Symphony in F (1790)
Hugh Martin: Meet Me in St. Louis: The Boy Next Door (1944)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Igor Stravinsky: Finale from Symphony in E-Flat (1907)
Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Scarlatti (1743)
Traditional: Amazing Grace (1847)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio (1889)
Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 1 in b (1832)
Giuseppe Verdi: Luisa Miller: Overture (1849)
Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 12 after Corelli in d 'La Follia' (1726)
Andrei Schulz-Evler: Arabesques on the 'Blue Danube' Waltz (1900)
Avner Dorman: Andante from Piano Concerto (1995)
Avner Dorman: Allegro from Piano Concerto (1995)
Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Polka de V. R. (1911)
Franz Schubert: Die schöne Müllerin: Wohin? (1823)
Moritz Moszkowski: Spanish Dances (1876)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Claude Debussy: Images: Ibéria (1912)
Federico Moreno Tórroba: Homage to the Seguidilla (1962)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Paul Dukas: La Péri (1912)
Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 2 in d (1837)
Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony for Strings in F 'Dissonant' (1740)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Hamlet Fantasy Overture (1888)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)
Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Sextet No. 1 (1860)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: But who may abide? (1741)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat 'Eroica' (1804)
Joaquín Turina: The Bullfighter's Prayer (1925)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f (1739)
23:00 QUIET HOUR