WCLV Program Guide 04-24-2023

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Looking Back

Nadje Noordhuis Full Circle Little Song

Joe Chambers Dance Kobina Caravanserai

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions and Illusions To The 'Top'

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 What's Your Story Morning Glory

Brendan Lanighan A Little Optimism Little Garlic Knot

Planet D Nonet Blues to Be There Almost Cried

Duke Ellington Blues in Orbit Blues In Blueprint

Towner Galaher Live Keep Talkin'

Nick Green Green on the Scene Cheatin'

Misha Mengelberg No Idea The Mooche

Tommy Flanagan Jazz Poet St. Louis Blues

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Bon Voyage

Karryn Allison In Blue Everybody's Cryin' Mercy

Charlie Carinacas Green Chimneys Prelude And Jam

Wycliffe Gordon Cone's Coup Blues for Alice's Freight Train

Jon Cowherd Pride and Joy Chickmonk

Joe Lovano From the Soul Portrait Of Jenny

Steve Davis Bluesthetic Indigo to Azure

Jeb Patton New Strides Sir Roland

Bar Kokhba Sextet Book of Angels Vol 10-Lucifer Quelamia

Clarence Penn Play-Penn The Charm

Jim Snidero Far Far Away Little Falls

Art Blakey The Jazz Messengers with Thelonious Monk Purple Shades

Johnny Griffin Way Out Where's Your Overcoat Boy

Johnny Griffin Big Soul Band Holla

Joe Henderson Power To the People Opus OnePointFive

Joe Henderson So Near, So Far Teo

Mary Stallings Remember Love Lucky To Be Me

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Lee Morgan Search for the New Land The Joker

WJ3 All-Stars My Ship Taking A Chance On Love

Markus Howell Get Right Inner Being

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Venus de Milo

Tim Warfield Eye of the Beholder Second Thoughts

Charles Lloyd The Call Glimpse

Coleman Hawkins At Ease Poor Butterfly

Horace Silver The Toyko Blues The Tokyo Blues

Jason Marshall New Beginnings I Could Write A Book

Gerry Mulligan Dream A Little Dream Home (When Shadows Fall)

Brendle/Kimbrough Autumn Autumn Nocturne

John Coltrane John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman My One And Only Love

Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo Totem Pole

Leon Lee Dorsey Thank You Mr. Mabern Watermelon Man

Steve Davis Meant To Be Choices

Louis Armstrong Hot Seven Vol 2 Potato Head Blues

Charles Mingus Mingus Ah Um Jelly Roll

Skip Grasso Becoming Canto Belo

Gary McFarland Legacy Project Circulation Blue Hodge

Larry Vuckovich Street Scene News For Lulu

Gilad Edelman My Groove, Your Move Sweet Honey Bee

Keith Jarrett Somewhere Stars Fell On Alabama

Sphere On Tour Spiral

Peter Bernstein What Comes Next What Comes Next

Something Blue Personal Preference Flyover Country

Mal Waldron Left Alone Cat Walk

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johannes Brahms: FAE Sonata: Scherzo (1853)

Moritz Moszkowski: Torch Dance (1893)

John Dowland: Fine knacks for ladies (1600)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Sonata giocosa (1960)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16 in C 'For Beginners' (1788)

Jeremiah Clarke: Trumpet Voluntary 'Prince of Denmark's March' (1700)

Robert Browne Hall: The New Colonial March (1901)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from String Quartet No. 24 (1772)

Franz Liszt: Berceuse (1854)

Nikita Koshkin: Usher Waltz (1984)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 (1878)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Leonard Bernstein: Peter Pan: Dream with Me (1950)

Leonard Bernstein: Spring Song from 'The Lark' (1955)

Robert Schumann: Introduction & Allegro appassionato (1849)

Jean Sibelius: Romance in C (1903)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Comfort Ye...Every valley shall be exalted (1741)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: The trumpet shall sound (1741)

Vítezslav Novák: Slovak Suite (1903)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 1 (1805)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Fantasia in d (1782)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in e (1885)

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Lift up your heads (1741)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And the glory of the Lord (1741)

Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 4 in D (1784)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concert Rondo in E-Flat (1781)

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)

Volkmar Andreae: Symphony in C (1919)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Overture (1893)

Étienne Méhul: Le jeune Henri: Overture (1797)

Nino Rota: La Dolce Vita: Main theme (1960)

Nino Rota: Casanova: Circus Waltz (1971)

Sir Arnold Bax: Tintagel (1919)

George Gershwin: Oh, Kay!: Overture (1926)

Adalbert Gyrowetz: Symphony in F (1790)

Hugh Martin: Meet Me in St. Louis: The Boy Next Door (1944)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Igor Stravinsky: Finale from Symphony in E-Flat (1907)

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Scarlatti (1743)

Traditional: Amazing Grace (1847)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio (1889)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 1 in b (1832)

Giuseppe Verdi: Luisa Miller: Overture (1849)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 12 after Corelli in d 'La Follia' (1726)

Andrei Schulz-Evler: Arabesques on the 'Blue Danube' Waltz (1900)

Avner Dorman: Andante from Piano Concerto (1995)

Avner Dorman: Allegro from Piano Concerto (1995)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Polka de V. R. (1911)

Franz Schubert: Die schöne Müllerin: Wohin? (1823)

Moritz Moszkowski: Spanish Dances (1876)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Claude Debussy: Images: Ibéria (1912)

Federico Moreno Tórroba: Homage to the Seguidilla (1962)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Paul Dukas: La Péri (1912)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 2 in d (1837)

Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony for Strings in F 'Dissonant' (1740)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Hamlet Fantasy Overture (1888)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Sextet No. 1 (1860)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: But who may abide? (1741)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat 'Eroica' (1804)

Joaquín Turina: The Bullfighter's Prayer (1925)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f (1739)

23:00 QUIET HOUR