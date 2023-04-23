© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 04-24-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published April 23, 2023 at 11:57 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Bill Cunliffe     Border Widow's Lament   Looking Back

      Nadje Noordhuis   Full Circle Little Song

      Joe Chambers      Dance Kobina      Caravanserai

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions and Illusions To The 'Top'

      Cecilia Smith      The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1  What's Your Story Morning Glory

      Brendan Lanighan  A Little Optimism Little Garlic Knot

      Planet D Nonet    Blues to Be There Almost Cried

      Duke Ellington    Blues in Orbit    Blues In Blueprint

      Towner Galaher    Live  Keep Talkin'

      Nick Green  Green on the Scene      Cheatin'

      Misha Mengelberg  No Idea     The Mooche

      Tommy Flanagan    Jazz Poet   St. Louis Blues

      Bobby Watson      Back Home in Kansas City      Bon Voyage

      Karryn Allison    In Blue     Everybody's Cryin' Mercy

      Charlie Carinacas Green Chimneys    Prelude And Jam

      Wycliffe Gordon   Cone's Coup Blues for Alice's Freight Train

      Jon Cowherd Pride and Joy     Chickmonk

      Joe Lovano  From the Soul     Portrait Of Jenny

      Steve Davis Bluesthetic Indigo to Azure

      Jeb Patton  New Strides Sir Roland

      Bar Kokhba Sextet Book of Angels Vol 10-Lucifer Quelamia

      Clarence Penn     Play-Penn   The Charm

      Jim Snidero Far Far Away      Little Falls

      Art Blakey  The Jazz Messengers with Thelonious Monk  Purple Shades

      Johnny Griffin    Way Out     Where's Your Overcoat Boy

      Johnny Griffin    Big Soul Band     Holla

      Joe Henderson     Power To the People     Opus OnePointFive

      Joe Henderson     So Near, So Far   Teo

      Mary Stallings    Remember Love     Lucky To Be Me

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Lee Morgan  Search for the New Land The Joker

      WJ3 All-Stars     My Ship     Taking A Chance On Love

      Markus Howell     Get Right   Inner Being

      Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit   Venus de Milo

      Tim Warfield      Eye of the Beholder     Second Thoughts

      Charles Lloyd     The Call    Glimpse

      Coleman Hawkins   At Ease     Poor Butterfly

      Horace Silver     The Toyko Blues   The Tokyo Blues

      Jason Marshall    New Beginnings    I Could Write A Book

      Gerry Mulligan    Dream A Little Dream    Home (When Shadows Fall)

      Brendle/Kimbrough Autumn      Autumn Nocturne

      John Coltrane     John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman    My One And Only Love

      Gilbert Castellanos     Esperame En El Cielo    Totem Pole

      Leon Lee Dorsey   Thank You Mr. Mabern    Watermelon Man

      Steve Davis Meant To Be Choices

      Louis Armstrong   Hot Seven Vol 2   Potato Head Blues

      Charles Mingus    Mingus Ah Um      Jelly Roll

      Skip Grasso Becoming    Canto Belo

      Gary McFarland Legacy Project Circulation Blue Hodge

      Larry Vuckovich   Street Scene      News For Lulu

      Gilad Edelman     My Groove, Your Move     Sweet Honey Bee

      Keith Jarrett     Somewhere   Stars Fell On Alabama

      Sphere      On Tour     Spiral

      Peter Bernstein   What Comes Next   What Comes Next

      Something Blue    Personal Preference     Flyover Country

      Mal Waldron Left Alone  Cat Walk

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johannes Brahms: FAE Sonata: Scherzo (1853)

Moritz Moszkowski: Torch Dance (1893)

John Dowland: Fine knacks for ladies (1600)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Sonata giocosa (1960)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16 in C 'For Beginners' (1788)

Jeremiah Clarke: Trumpet Voluntary 'Prince of Denmark's March' (1700)

Robert Browne Hall: The New Colonial March (1901)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from String Quartet No. 24 (1772)

Franz Liszt: Berceuse (1854)

Nikita Koshkin: Usher Waltz (1984)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 (1878)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Leonard Bernstein: Peter Pan: Dream with Me (1950)

Leonard Bernstein: Spring Song from 'The Lark' (1955)

Robert Schumann: Introduction & Allegro appassionato (1849)

Jean Sibelius: Romance in C (1903)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Comfort Ye...Every valley shall be exalted (1741)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: The trumpet shall sound (1741)

Vítezslav Novák: Slovak Suite (1903)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 1 (1805)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Fantasia in d (1782)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in e (1885)

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Lift up your heads (1741)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And the glory of the Lord (1741)

Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 4 in D (1784)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concert Rondo in E-Flat (1781)

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)

Volkmar Andreae: Symphony in C (1919)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Overture (1893)

Étienne Méhul: Le jeune Henri: Overture (1797)

Nino Rota: La Dolce Vita: Main theme (1960)

Nino Rota: Casanova: Circus Waltz (1971)

Sir Arnold Bax: Tintagel (1919)

George Gershwin: Oh, Kay!: Overture (1926)

Adalbert Gyrowetz: Symphony in F (1790)

Hugh Martin: Meet Me in St. Louis: The Boy Next Door (1944)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Igor Stravinsky: Finale from Symphony in E-Flat (1907)

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Scarlatti (1743)

Traditional: Amazing Grace (1847)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio (1889)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 1 in b (1832)

Giuseppe Verdi: Luisa Miller: Overture (1849)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 12 after Corelli in d 'La Follia' (1726)

Andrei Schulz-Evler: Arabesques on the 'Blue Danube' Waltz (1900)

Avner Dorman: Andante from Piano Concerto (1995)

Avner Dorman: Allegro from Piano Concerto (1995)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Polka de V. R. (1911)

Franz Schubert: Die schöne Müllerin: Wohin? (1823)

Moritz Moszkowski: Spanish Dances (1876)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Claude Debussy: Images: Ibéria (1912)

Federico Moreno Tórroba: Homage to the Seguidilla (1962)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Paul Dukas: La Péri (1912)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 2 in d (1837)

Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony for Strings in F 'Dissonant' (1740)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Hamlet Fantasy Overture (1888)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Sextet No. 1 (1860)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: But who may abide? (1741)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat 'Eroica' (1804)

Joaquín Turina: The Bullfighter's Prayer (1925)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f (1739)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Arts & Culture