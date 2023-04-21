WCLV Program Guide 04-22-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Lafayette Harris, Swingin’ Up in Harlem, St. Thomas

Ed Cherry, Are We There Yet?, Green Jeans

David Ake, Green Thumb, Green Thumb

Bobby Watson, Back Home in Kansas City, Red Bank Heist

Ron Carter, Finding the Right Notes, Soft Winds

John Pizzarelli, Stage and Screen, I Want to Be Happy

Sam Taylor, Let Go, Philly New York Junction

Les DeMerle, Once in a Lifetime, Raunchy Rita

Horace Silver, At the Village Gate, Filthy McNasty

Jazz Defenders, Scheming, I Bought it on the Moon

Mark Lewis, Sunlight Shines In, Lunar Escape

Wil Swindler, Space Bugs, Space Bugs

Jeff Johnson, My Heart, Companions

Manzanita Quintet, Osmosis, Osmosis

Charles Mingus. Epitaph, Monk Bunk and Vice Versa (aka Osmotin’)

Charles Mingus, Mingus Revisited, Half-Mast Inhibition

Charles Mingus, Mingus Ah-um, Better Git It In Your Soul (alt)

Jared Hall, Seen on the Scene, If You Could See Me Now

Madd for Tadd, Our Delight, Mating Call

Brad Mehldau, Mehldau Plays the Beatles, Maxwell’s Silver Hammer

Willie Jones III, My Ship, Can’t Buy Me Love

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Chuck Deardorf Perception Falling Grace

Freddie Hubbard, Robert Cunningham, James Spaulding, Albert Dailey, Ray Barretto, Otis Ray Appleton Backlash Echoes of Blue

Andre Previn, David Finck Andre Previn Live at the Jazz Standard I Got Rhythm

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Stella By Starlight

Jimmy Smith, Kenny Burrell, Grady Tate Organ Grinder Swing Oh No Babe

Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams I Love You, Paris I Loves You, Porgy/Here Comes de Honey Man

Gene Bertoncini Quiet Now Theme from Bang the Drum Slowly

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Give Me That Old Time Religion

Pat Metheny, Dave Holland, Roy Haynes Question and Answer Never Too Far Away

Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette Whisper Not What Is This Thing Called Love

Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Two For the Road

Studio Orchestra Ultimate Mancini Life In a Looking Glass

Brad Mehldau, Jeff Ballard, Larry Grenadier Day Is Done Day Is Done

Chet Baker, Harold Danko, John Engels, Hein van der Geyn Chet Baker in Tokyo Almost Blue

Oscar Peterson, Milt Jackson, Ray Brown, Louis Hayes Reunion Blues Satisfaction

Clayton-Hailton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Eternal Triangle

Studio Orchestra Ultimate Mancini Dreamsville

Joe Lovano, Joe Lovano Opera Ensemble Viva Caruso Soltanto a Te

Losing My mind Play It Cool Lea Delario, Gil Goldstein, Howard Alden, Larry Grenadier

Lynne Arriale, Scott Colley, Steve Davis Melody Beautiful love

Wes Montgomery, Ray Barretto, Jimmy Smith, Grady Tate Talkin': The Roots af Acid Jazz The Road Song

Joe Lovana, Ed Schuller, Scott Lee, Joey Baron Viva Caruso Santa Lucia

Robert Flack, Donny Hathaway, Studio Orchestra Roberta Flack & Donny Hathawy You've Got a Friend

Bill Lee, Branford 0:11:19Marsalis, Studio Orchestra Do the Right Thing Original Score Wake Up Finale

Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse Chet's Choice Love For Sale

Philip Catherine, Jim Beard, Alfonso Johnson, Rodney Holmes Guitar Groove Stardust

Gary Burton, Steve Swallow, Makoto Ozone, Mike Hyman Real Life Hits The Beatles

Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel The Best of Chet Baker Sings: Let's Get Lost I Remember You

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 3 in Eb, K. 447 Sarah Willis, horn Havana Lyceum Orchestra Jose Antonio Mendez Padron

Edgar Olivero Sarahnade Mambo (based on Mozart's Eine Kleine Nachtmusik) Sarah Willis, horn Havana Lyceum Orchestra; The Sarahbanda Jose Antonio Mendez Padron

Claude Debussy String Quartet in g, Op. 10 Ilmar Gavilan, Melissa White, violins; Jaime Amador, viola; Felix Umansky, cello Harlem Quartet

Guido López-Gavilan Cuarteto en guaguancó Ilmar Gavilan, Melissa White, violins; Jaime Amador, viola; Felix Umansky, cello Harlem Quartet

Oscar Lorenzo Fernández Batuque Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Keri-Lynn Wilson

Mozart Camargo Guarnieri Encantamento Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdes

Heitor Villa-Lobos Piano Concerto No. 2 Elvira Santiago, piano Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional De Cuba Enrique Perez Mesa

Francisco Mignone String Quartet No. 1 (1957) Cuarteto Latinamericano

Heitor Villa-Lobos "Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5" (Aria) Renee Fleming, soprano; Dave Grusin, piano; Lee Ritenour, guitar Grusin Orchestra Dave Grusin

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claude Debussy, arr. Hubert Mouton: Reverie Minnesota Orchestra; Eiji Oue, conductor

Joseph Bologne Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphony No. 1 in G Major, Op. 11, No. 1 Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN

Piano Puzzler 20th Anniversary Memories Bruce Adolphe, piano; Fred Child, host Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Aaron Copland: Quiet City Robert Walters, English horn; Kevin Cobb, trumpet; Colorado College Summer Music Festival Orchestra; Scott Yoo, conductor Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado College, Colorado Springs, CO

Alexander Scriabin: Two Etudes: C-sharp minor, F-sharp minor Garrick Ohlsson, piano

Jessie Montgomery: Strum Catalyst Quartet Maverick Concerts, Maverick Concert Hall, Woodstock, NY

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in C Sharp Minor, Op. 50, No. 3 (encore) Garrick Ohlsson, piano 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York, NY

Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings in C Major, Op. 48 East Coast Chamber Orchestra Chamber Music Northwest, Kaul Auditorium, Reed College, Portland, OR

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes (1993)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Hebrides' (1830)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F 'Pastoral' (1808)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Mikado: The Flowers that Bloom in the Spring (1885)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Dave Grusin: On Golden Pond: Main Theme (1981)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

Claude Debussy: La mer (1905)

Maurice Ravel: Jeux d'eau (1901)

Claude Debussy: Estampes: Jardins sous la pluie (1903)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2, 2021 - Host Peter Dugan presents a program with great range both musically and in the stories of our young musicians. A fantastic young pianist brings us the high drama of Beethoven Sonata, a teenager who recently immigrated from Venezuela performs some virtuosic Venezuelan flute music, and a richly harmonic string quartet by Florence Price is performed by an ensemble made up of a rough and tumble group of siblings

Tyler Kim, 18, piano, from Temecula, California performs Sonata No. 30 , Op. 109 by Ludwig Van Beethoven

Christy Choi, 18, cello, from Tenafly, New Jersey performs Elegy, Op. 3 No. 1 by Sergei Rachmaninoff transcribed For Cello and Piano by A. Vlasov

Hannah Park, 16, violin, from Tenafly, New Jersey performs Polonaise Brilliante in D Major, Op. 435 by Henryk Wieniawski

Rodrigo Rodriguez, 17, flute, from Kissimee, Florida performs El Avispero by Beto Valderrama Patiño

The Stars Aligned Quartet featuring the Breshears siblings: Dustin, violin, 14; Starla, cello, 13; Valery, violin, 11; and Colin, viola, 8. The Breshears family is from San Francisco, California. They perform String Quartet No. 2, Mvmt 1 by Florence Price

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season continues with Idomeneo, Mozart’s brilliant early opera seria, in a performance from last fall. Tenor Michael Spyres starred in the virtuosic title role of the Idomeneo, King of Crete, who makes a fateful agreement with the gods. Mezzo-soprano Kate Lindsey was his son Idamante, singing opposite soprano Ying Fang as Ilia, the captive Trojan princess. Soprano Federica Lombardi was the jealous Elettra. Maestro Manfred Honeck made his company debut leading the Met orchestra and chorus in this score that established the young Mozart as a formidable operatic force.

16:18 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Dame Ethel Smyth: The March of the Women (1911)

Jean Sibelius: Pohjola's Daughter (1906)

Eric Fenby: Overture 'Rossini on Ilkla Moor' (1938)

Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style (1817)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Celebrating John Williams, Pt. 2

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda’s Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Adagio—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: Star Wars: Throne Room & Finale—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: The Raiders' March—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Marion’s Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: Scherzo for Motorcycle and Orchestra—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: Memoirs of a Geisha: Sayuri's Theme—Robert deMaine, cello; Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: Superman: March—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on "Carousel" - Selections from five recordings of the Rodgers & Hammerstein masterpiece, plus testimony from the Masters themselves

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Camille Saint-Saëns: Rhapsodie d'Auvergne (1884)

Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque (1919)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Buffalo Philharmonic, JoAnn Falletta, conductor; Tessa Lark, violin

Astor Piazzolla: Las Cuatro Estaciones Portenas (The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires)

Giacomo Puccini: Crisantemi

Sir Granville Bantock: Celtic Symphony

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 ‘Eroica’

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – One Man’s family…Bob & Ray: One Fella’s Family…Gamble Rogers…The Vestibules…Mark Levy

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Traditional: Shaker Hymn 'Not One Sparrow is Forgotten'

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto (1753)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Solitary Traveler (1884)

Amilcare Ponchielli: Elegia (1883)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Song of the Black Swan (1917)

Alec Wilder: Air for Oboe (1945)

Carl Busch: Omaha Indian Love Song (1913)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in c (1750)

Gary Schocker: Hypnotized: Together (2013)