Music from the Movies for Piano

Au cinéma ce soir (At the Cinema Tonight)—Jean-Marc Luisada, piano (La Dolce Volta 118)

This is a brand-new release (April 7) from the French label La Dolce Vita (The Sweet Vault). "The cinema is probably the only place in the world where a man can cry, even sob without the slightest shame," says Jean-Marc Luisada. Every movie accompanies a human destiny that can be experienced in a myriad of costumes, languages, locales, and pieces of music: Gustav Mahler and Luchino Visconti’s Death in Venice, Scott Joplin and George Roy Hill’s The Sting, Nino Rota and Federico Fellini’s Casanova and La Dolce Vita. Luisada’s very personal collection includes cues written for classic movies by Nino Rota along with great classical works employed memorably by filmmakers like Louis Malle, John Huston, and Ingmar Bergman. Says Luisada, “Pieces of music like this give us faith in the greatness of human beings, in their dreams, in their hopes, sometimes disappointed, but often thrilling.”