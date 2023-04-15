WCLV Program Guide 04-16-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Craig Davis, Tone Paintings, Mellow Mood

Airmen of Note, Out of the Clouds, Wellspring

Composers Collective Big Band, Toronto Project, Transit

Verve Jazz Ensemble, All In, What I Meant to Say Was…

Mike Melilo, To Swing is the Thing, You Said It

Adam Shulman, Just the Contrafacts, What Did You Do to Me?

Jim Snidero, Far, Far Away, Far, Far Away

Mark Lockett, Swings and Roundabouts, Out on Parole

Bobby West, Big Trippin’, Right Here, Right Now

Joe Locke, Makram, Le for Sale

Eric Reed, Black, Brown and Blue, Along Came Betty

Canadian Jazz Collective, Septology, One Thing Led to Another

Marina Pacowski, Inner Urge, Up Jumped Spring

Freddie Hubbard, Backlash, On the Que-Tee

James Spaulding, Escapade, Cheesecake

Jon Gardner, Gardyn Jazz Orchestra, Pineapple Delight

Woody Shaw, Woody Plays Woody, Little Red’s Fantasy

Wayne Escofferey, Like Minds, Idle Moments

Ernie Krivda, Back at the Dog, What Is This Thing Called Love?

Shawn Maxwell, Story at Eleven, Answer and Arrival

Melissa Pipe, Of What Remains, Apothecium

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Ross Traut/Steve Rodby I Like Jazz Some Other Time

Lea DeLaria, Gregory Hutchison, Larry Grenadier, Larry Goldings Play It Cool I've Got Your Number

Joey DeFrancesco, Lou Volpe, Eugene Jackson, Illinois Jacquet I Like Jazz But Not For Me

Fred Hersch, Tom Rainey, Drew Gress Dancing in the Dark My Funny Valentine

Freddie Hubbard, Curtis Fuller, Wayne Shorter, Cedar Walton, Jymie Merritt, Art Blakey Mosaic Mosaic

James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Louie Bellson Orchestra Soul On Top What Kind of Fool Am I?

Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Music from the Motion Picture Bullitt Cantata for Combo

Howard Roberts, Pete Jolly, Red Mitchell, Stan Levey Good Pickin's Terpsichore

Ingrid Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart Here On Earth The Time of the Barracudas

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Porgy and Bess Here Comes De Honey Man

James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Louie Bellson Orchestra Soul On Top Brand New Bag

Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Ed Thgipen Night Train Hymn to Freedom

Bucky Pizzarelli, Howard Alden In a Mellow Tone Do Nothing Til You Here From Me

Grover Washington Jr., Tommy Flanagan I Like Jazz In a Sentimental Mood

Elis Regina, Cesar Camargo Mariano, Helio Delmiro, Oscar Castro Neves, Luizao Maia, Paolo Braga Verve Jazz Masters 13: Antonio Carlos Jobim Triste

Ray Brown, John Clayton, Freddie Green, Jeff Clayton, Jeff Hamilton Happy Days Are Here Again

Dexter Gordon, George Cables, Rufus Reid, Eddie Gladden Ballads Body and Soul

Eliane Elias, Joey Baron, Marc Johnson Something For You Minha

Eliane Elias, Joey Baron, Marc Johnson Something For You Five

Herbie Hancock, Hoe Henderson Double Rainbow Happy Madness

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself

Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard Hi Blondie!

Joey DeFrancesco, Paul Bollenback, Byron Landham, Houston Person All About My Girl Grilled Cheese and Bacon

Emily Remler, Larry Coryell Retrospective, volume one Joyspring

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter What Is This Thing Called Love

Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas, Brian Blade Spirit of the Moment Herbs and Roots

Wes Montgomery, Grady Tate, Ron Carter, Ray Barretto Tequila The Thumb

Oscar peterson, Harry Edison Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison Signify

Joe Puma, Red Mitchell, Hod O'Brien Shining Hour Little Joe's Waltz

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Monterey Mist

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Old Time Religion

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques et religieuses: Invocation (1852)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 66 'Erfreut euch, ihr Herzen' (1724)

Alan Hovhaness: Prayer of Saint Gregory (1946)

Arvo Pärt: Magnificat (1989)

Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in God (1960)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Concert Archives - A sampler of live performances drawn from the extensive collection of PIPEDREAMS recordings

FRANCIS JACKSON: Archbishop’s Fanfare Francis Zajac (1970 Aeolian-Skinner/Cathedral of Christ the King, Kalamazoo, MI)

CAMILLE SAINT-SAËNS: Prelude & Fugue in B, Op. 99, no. 2 Bryan Anderson (1992 Ruffatti/Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA)

CRAIG PHILLIPS: Fantasia on Sine nominee Jonathan Biggers (1969 Aeolian-Skinner/National Presbyterian Church, Washington, DC)

LEO SOWERBY: Arioso David Hurd (1957 Aeolian-Skinner/Ford Auditorium, Detroit, MI)

THEODORE MORRISON: Organ Sonata Karl Schrock (1970 Aeolian-Skinner/Cathedral of Christ the King, Kalamazoo, MI)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Eastertide - he second Sunday of Easter is known as the Octave of Easter. Join Peter DuBois as we continue our celebration of the Resurrection with music of joy and praise

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in C (1715)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne (1720)

Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: Suite (1684)

Louis Antoine Dornel: Oboe Sonata (1723)

Jan Dismas Zelenka: Villanella from Capriccio No. 5 (1729)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: El Puerto (1906)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in B-Flat (1755)

Arthur Foote: Suite for Strings (1908)

Leopold Kozeluch: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-Flat (1785)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 98 in B-Flat (1792)

Clara Schumann: Piano Sonata in g (1842)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'To God Alone on High Be Glory' (1717)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 6 in C (1896)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

George Gershwin, arr. Jonathan Tunick: But Not For Me Joshua Bell, violin; London Symphony Orchestra; John Williams, conductor

Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Scherzo for String Octet, Op. 11 Gabriel Roth, violin; Seunghke Park, violin; Amina Knapp, violin; Julia Koehler, violin; Iris Yang, viola; Isabel Aronin, viola; Keegan Bamford, cello; Lauren Seery, double bass; Cristiano Rodrigues, conductor Round Top Music Festival, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Sarah Painting calling from South Hadley, MA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C Major, Op. 53 "Waldstein": Movement 1 Allegro con brio Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano

Maurice Ravel: Violin Sonata No. 2 in G major, Op. 134, M. 77 Joshua Bell, violin; Peter Dugan, piano University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne in C-sharp minor, Op. posth. (encore) Joshua Bell, violin; Peter Dugan, piano University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

Nino Rota: Sonata for flute and harp: Movement 1 Allegro molto moderato Christina Smith, flute; Elisabeth Remy Johnson, harp

Cecile Chaminade: Capriccio for Violin and Piano, Op. 18 Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Anton Nel, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Giovanni Legrenzi: Sonata 'La cetra' Il Giardino Armonico; Giovanni Antonini, conductor Actus Humanus Festival, Artus Court, Gdansk, Poland

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Flute and Harp in C Major K.299 Angela Jones-Reus, flute; Elisabeth Remy Johnson, harp; Grand Teton Festival Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Jeremy Denk, piano; Clare Chase, flute

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

Oliver Messiaen: Oiseaux exotiques

Kaija Saariaho: Aile du songe

Claude Debussy: La mer

Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 2 in A Major—Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 2/25/2023.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 2 in D K. 131

Arnold Schoenberg: Variations for Orchestra Op 31

Richard Strauss: Ein Heldenleben Op 40

18:00 GATEWAYS RADIO with Garrett McQueen

John Rosamond Johnson (arr William Grant Still) Lift Every Voice—Videmus Ensemble

Billy Childs: The Distant Land—Akron Symphony Orchestra, Alan Balter, conductor

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations—Gateways Festival Orchestra, Michael Morgan, conductor

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Russian Easter Overture (1888)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances (1940)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Melodie (1902)

Astor Piazzolla: Rio Sena (1955)

20:00 SPECIAL Song of Joy: The Mendelssohns

Music for chorus and orchestra capturing both the spirit of Easter and the rebirth of spring. VocalEssence sings works by the famous Mendelssohn siblings Felix Mendelssohn became a famous composer, even as that career path was closed to his equally talented sister, Fanny. The hour features choral settings by both, showcasing their enormous talent, and culminating with Lobgesang, a festive Song of Joy based on Psalms and other biblical texts.

Fanny Mendelssohn: Job—Mari Scott, soprano; Robin Helgen, alto; Bill Pederson, tenor; Michael Schmidt, bass; VocalEssence Chorus & Orchestra, G. Phillip Shoultz III, conductor

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 2 ‘Hymn of Praise’ (Lobgesang)—Nicholas Chalmers, tenor; JoAnna Johnson, soprano I; Elsa Buck, soprano II; VocalEssence Chorus & Orchestra, Philip Brunelle, conductor

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Greg Slawson: Prelude e Danza (2001) Arnold Steinhardt, violin; Anita Pontremoli, piano

Nikola Resanovich: Four Sketches for Flute and Clarinet (2006) Crescent Duo (Joanna Cowan White, flute; Kennan White, clarinet)

Fredric Lissauer: Three Nocturnes on Edward Hopper’s “Nighthawks” (2005) Sean Gabriel, flute; Eric Ziolek, piano

Michael Leese: Suite de la Dada Nummer Zwei, oder Factory Settings Incognito (1986) Esther Chee, harpsichord

Edwin London: TWO A’Marvell’s FOR WORDS (1990) — Philip Larson, bass-baritone; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London cond.

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Transforming the Midwest from Rust Belt to Tech Belt - Rebecca Fannin and panel

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer (1813)

Jack Gallagher: Quiet Reflections (1996)

Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 in a (1838)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1939)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir (1725)

Don Gillis: Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion (1951)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty (1911)

Jean-Paul-Égide Martini: Plaisir d'amour (1784)

Mohammed Fairouz: Piano Miniature No. 6 'Addio' (2009)