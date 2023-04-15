[Airdate: April 18, 2023]

This weekend, Les Délices is presenting a series of concerts called Isabella's Renaissance, which explore the music from and around the court of Isabella d'Este (1474-1539). John Mills speaks with Les Délices' Artistic Director Debra Nagy and longtime collaborator Scott Metcalfe about the program.

