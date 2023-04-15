Isabella's Renaissance
[Airdate: April 18, 2023]
This weekend, Les Délices is presenting a series of concerts called Isabella's Renaissance, which explore the music from and around the court of Isabella d'Este (1474-1539). John Mills speaks with Les Délices' Artistic Director Debra Nagy and longtime collaborator Scott Metcalfe about the program.
Isabella's Renaissance
FRIDAY, APRIL 21, 7:30PM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
50 N Prospect St, Akron, OH 44304
SATURDAY, APRIL 22, 7:30PM
Lakewood Presbyterian Church
14502 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107
SUNDAY, APRIL 23, 4:00PM
Herr Chapel at Plymouth Church UCC
2860 Coventry Rd, Shaker Heights, OH 44120