Isabella's Renaissance

Ideastream Public Media | By John Mills
Published April 15, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT
[Airdate: April 18, 2023]

This weekend, Les Délices is presenting a series of concerts called Isabella's Renaissance, which explore the music from and around the court of Isabella d'Este (1474-1539). John Mills speaks with Les Délices' Artistic Director Debra Nagy and longtime collaborator Scott Metcalfe about the program.

FRIDAY, APRIL 21, 7:30PM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
50 N Prospect St, Akron, OH 44304

SATURDAY, APRIL 22, 7:30PM
Lakewood Presbyterian Church
14502 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107

SUNDAY, APRIL 23, 4:00PM
Herr Chapel at Plymouth Church UCC
2860 Coventry Rd, Shaker Heights, OH 44120

