WCLV Program Guide 04-15-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Emmet Cohen, Future Stride, Toast to Lo

Jeremy Pelt, His Muse, Blues in Sophistication

Tom Harrell, Oak Tree, Archaeopteryx

Al Muirhead, Undertones, Takin’ It to the Bank, Tom

Composers Collective Big Band, Toronto Project, Inside the Toy Factory

Carn-Davidson Nine, The History of Us, Wisely If Sincerely

Ted Kooshian, Hubub , Hubub

Riccardi – Flynn Quintet, Ghost Hits, Night and Day

Wayne Escofferey, Like Minds, Shuffle

Thomas Linger, Out in It, Woofin’ and Tweetin’

Ed Cherry, Are We There Yet?, Green Jeans

Darren Litaize, My Horizon, Up, Up and Away

Pat Bianchi, Something to Say, Superstition

Tom Collier, Boomer Vibes, We Gotta Get Out of This Place

Nick Green, Green on the Scene, Cheatin’

Christian McBride, Prime, Obsequious

Gabor Szabo, Live in Cleveland, Magical Connection

Donald Byrd, Live at Montreux, You’ve Got It Bad Girl

Scott Petito, Many Worlds, The Alchemist

Jae Sinnett, Commitment, Muhammara’s Dance

Diego Rivera, Love and Peace, Soul Purpose

Jason Kush, Finally Friday, Finally Friday

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Babatunde Lea, Hilton Ruiz, Alex Blake, Munyungo Jackson, Richard Howell, Khalil Shaheed, Angela Wellman March of the Jazz Guerillas Baldwin's Fire

Shirley Horn, Buck Hill, Charles Ables, Steve Novosel, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient Blues for Sarge

Tal Farlow, Eddie Costa, Vinnie Burke Jazz Masters 41: Tal Farlow Isn't It Romantic

John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones Ballads Say it Over and Over Again

McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Crescent

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar It's Only a Paper Moon

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower Sunflower

Ron Carter, Houston Person Now's the Time Quiet Nights

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar If I Only Had a Brain

Kenny Barron Wanton Spirit Wanton Spirit

Shirley Scott, Micky Roker, Arthur Harper Great Scott! Triste

Karrin Allyson, Bob Sheppard, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Mat Wilson Round Midnight I'm Always Chasing Rainbows

Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Two for the Road

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River

Steve Khan, Bob Mintzer, John Patitucci, Jack DeJohnette, Badal Roy, Ralph Irizarry, Manolo Badrena, Roberto Quintero, Geeta Roy Borrowed Time El Faquir

Jimmy Scott, Joe Beck, Cyrus Chestnut, George Mraz, Grady Tate, Hank Crawford Mood Indigo Day By Day

Jeremy Ragsdale, Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitliner, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindratovo Unfailing Kindness Another Day

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River

Sonny Clark, Louis Hayes, Wilbur Ware Blue Gershwin Love Walked In

Pat Martino, Billy Hart, Joey DeFrancesco Live at Yoshi's All Blues

George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side Of Abbey Road Oh! Darling

Miles Davis, Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb, Bill Evans Kind of Blue So What

Toots Thielemans, Michael Lang, Dave Carpenter, Peter Erskine East Coast/West Coast Blue In Green

Kenny Clarke, Pierre Michelot Ascenseur pour l'echafuad Visite du Vigile

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Peace for South Africa

Cannonball Adderley, Louis Hayes, Nat Adderley, Sam Jones, Victor Feldman The Cannonball Adderley Quintet: Plus Star Eyes

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Sweet Georgia Brown

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Gustav Mahler Adagietto, from Symphony No. 5 Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo

Reynaldo Hahn Si mes vers avaient des ailes (Victor Hugo) Aïnhoa Arteta, soprano

Reynaldo Hahn L'enamouree (Theodore Faullin de Banville) Aïnhoa Arteta, soprano

Reynaldo Hahn To Chloris (Theophile de Vieau) Aïnhoa Arteta, soprano

Reynaldo Hahn Le Bal de Beatrice d'Este (1909) Harmonie Ensemble Steven Richman

Adolfo Mejia Pequena suite para orquestra Orquesta Filarmonica Alcaldia Mayor Santa Fe de Bogota Francisco Rettig

Emilio Murillo Elvira (Gavota) Blanca Uribe, piano

Emilio Murillo Para Ti (danza) Blanca Uribe, piano

Emilio Murillo El trapiche (Bambuco) Claudio Calderón, piano; Cheto Hurtado, cuatro; David Pena, bass; Rafael Brito, tiple

Antonin Dvorak Symphony No. 7 in d, Op. 70 Houston Symphony Andres Orozco-Estrada

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

George Gershwin, arr. Jonathan Tunick: But Not For Me Joshua Bell, violin; London Symphony Orchestra; John Williams, conductor

Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Scherzo for String Octet, Op. 11 Gabriel Roth, violin; Seunghke Park, violin; Amina Knapp, violin; Julia Koehler, violin; Iris Yang, viola; Isabel Aronin, viola; Keegan Bamford, cello; Lauren Seery, double bass; Cristiano Rodrigues, conductor Round Top Music Festival, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Sarah Painting calling from South Hadley, MA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C Major, Op. 53 "Waldstein": Movement 1 Allegro con brio Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano

Maurice Ravel: Violin Sonata No. 2 in G major, Op. 134, M. 77 Joshua Bell, violin; Peter Dugan, piano University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne in C-sharp minor, Op. posth. (encore) Joshua Bell, violin; Peter Dugan, piano University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

Nino Rota: Sonata for flute and harp: Movement 1 Allegro molto moderato Christina Smith, flute; Elisabeth Remy Johnson, harp

Cecile Chaminade: Capriccio for Violin and Piano, Op. 18 Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Anton Nel, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Giovanni Legrenzi: Sonata 'La cetra' Il Giardino Armonico; Giovanni Antonini, conductor Actus Humanus Festival, Artus Court, Gdansk, Poland

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Flute and Harp in C Major K.299 Angela Jones-Reus, flute; Elisabeth Remy Johnson, harp; Grand Teton Festival Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Maurice Jarre: Dr. Zhivago: Lara's Theme (1965)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from String Quartet No. 17 'Hunt' (1783)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 63 in C 'La Roxelane' (1780)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Siege of Corinth: Overture (1826)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Luther Henderson: Tuba Tiger Rag (1990)

Brian Easdale: The Red Shoes: Ballet (1948)

Florence Price: Some of These Days (1952)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)

Andrew Lloyd Webber: The Phantom of the Opera: Overture

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Various - We meet young musicians from all over the country, from South Carolina to California. A 17-year-old cellist fulfills a childhood dream to be on From the Top and kicks off the program with a gorgeous Beethoven piece. We also hear a beautiful Chopin Nocturne, a Barber Sonata played by a teen flutist, and a young mandolin player shows off her gorgeous new instrument with a performance of Bach

Danielle Yoon, 16, Cello, from Frisco, TX Sonata No. 5 in D major, Op. 102 No. 2 for Cello and Piano I. Allegro con brio (4:58) Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

William Gannon, 17, Piano, from Mendota Heights, MN Fantasy in C Major ("Wanderer-Fantasie"), D.760, Op.15 I. Allegro con fuoco ma non troppo (6:00) Franz Schubert (1797-1828)

Kei Obata, 17, Violin, from Andover, MA Wellenspiel (Waves at Play) - Characteristic Piece for Violin and Piano (2:08) Edwin Grasse (1884-1954)

Carrera Stamile, 16, Mandolin, from Roebuck, SC Partita No. 3 in E Major, BWV 1006 for Solo Violin I. Preludio (4:09) Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Peter Dugan, piano Courante from French Suite No. 5 in G Major, BWV 816 Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Julin Cheung, 16, Flute, from Philadelphia, PA Canzone for Flute and Piano (3:31) Samuel Barber (1910-1981)

Nathaniel Zhang, 15, Piano, from Folsom, CA Nocturne in D-flat Major, Op. 27 No. 2 (5:36) Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

Reprise from Nathaniel Zhang, Nocturne in D-flat Major, Op. 27 No. 2, by Frédéric Chopin

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The 2022-23 season of Metropolitan Opera Saturday matinee broadcasts continues with Richard Strauss’s sumptuous and bittersweet comedy Der Rosenkavalier. Soprano Lise Davidsen makes her role debut this season as the elegant and worldly Marschallin, a celebrated starring role, and mezzo-soprano Samantha Hankey is the Marschallin’s much younger lover, Octavian, the Cavalier of the Rose. Soprano Erin Morley reprises the role of Sophie, who captures Octavian’s heart, and bass Günther Groissböck is back as the vulgar Baron Ochs. Maestro Simone Young leads the Met orchestra, chorus, and a sparkling ensemble cast in an opera that’s by turns a bit madcap and profoundly moving.

17:46 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1961 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year including the seismic jolt of the "West Side Story" film, the cheeky satire of "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying" and the charm of "Carnival."

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood (1838)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Lviv National Philharmonic, Theodore Kuchar, conductor; Stanislav Kristenko, piano

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in A minor Op 16

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 ‘From the New World’

Antonin Dvorak: Serenade for Winds—London Philharmonic, Christopher Hogwood, conductor

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Dentists…Concertos…Richard Howland-Bolton…Week In Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

John Sheppard: In pace in idipsum (1550)

Richard Strauss: Improvisation from Violin Sonata (1888)

Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F (1852)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 5 (1881)

Sir Arnold Bax: Elegiac Trio (1916)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)

Percy Grainger: My Robin is to the Greenwood Gone (1912)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden (1897)

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 2 'Oriental' (1900)

Bill Evans: Waltz for Debby (1964)