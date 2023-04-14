WCLV Program Guide 04-15-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Emmet Cohen, Future Stride, Toast to Lo
Jeremy Pelt, His Muse, Blues in Sophistication
Tom Harrell, Oak Tree, Archaeopteryx
Al Muirhead, Undertones, Takin’ It to the Bank, Tom
Composers Collective Big Band, Toronto Project, Inside the Toy Factory
Carn-Davidson Nine, The History of Us, Wisely If Sincerely
Ted Kooshian, Hubub , Hubub
Riccardi – Flynn Quintet, Ghost Hits, Night and Day
Wayne Escofferey, Like Minds, Shuffle
Thomas Linger, Out in It, Woofin’ and Tweetin’
Ed Cherry, Are We There Yet?, Green Jeans
Darren Litaize, My Horizon, Up, Up and Away
Pat Bianchi, Something to Say, Superstition
Tom Collier, Boomer Vibes, We Gotta Get Out of This Place
Nick Green, Green on the Scene, Cheatin’
Christian McBride, Prime, Obsequious
Gabor Szabo, Live in Cleveland, Magical Connection
Donald Byrd, Live at Montreux, You’ve Got It Bad Girl
Scott Petito, Many Worlds, The Alchemist
Jae Sinnett, Commitment, Muhammara’s Dance
Diego Rivera, Love and Peace, Soul Purpose
Jason Kush, Finally Friday, Finally Friday
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Babatunde Lea, Hilton Ruiz, Alex Blake, Munyungo Jackson, Richard Howell, Khalil Shaheed, Angela Wellman March of the Jazz Guerillas Baldwin's Fire
Shirley Horn, Buck Hill, Charles Ables, Steve Novosel, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient Blues for Sarge
Tal Farlow, Eddie Costa, Vinnie Burke Jazz Masters 41: Tal Farlow Isn't It Romantic
John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones Ballads Say it Over and Over Again
McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Crescent
Earl Klugh Solo Guitar It's Only a Paper Moon
Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower Sunflower
Ron Carter, Houston Person Now's the Time Quiet Nights
Earl Klugh Solo Guitar If I Only Had a Brain
Kenny Barron Wanton Spirit Wanton Spirit
Shirley Scott, Micky Roker, Arthur Harper Great Scott! Triste
Karrin Allyson, Bob Sheppard, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Mat Wilson Round Midnight I'm Always Chasing Rainbows
Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Two for the Road
Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River
Steve Khan, Bob Mintzer, John Patitucci, Jack DeJohnette, Badal Roy, Ralph Irizarry, Manolo Badrena, Roberto Quintero, Geeta Roy Borrowed Time El Faquir
Jimmy Scott, Joe Beck, Cyrus Chestnut, George Mraz, Grady Tate, Hank Crawford Mood Indigo Day By Day
Jeremy Ragsdale, Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitliner, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindratovo Unfailing Kindness Another Day
Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River
Sonny Clark, Louis Hayes, Wilbur Ware Blue Gershwin Love Walked In
Pat Martino, Billy Hart, Joey DeFrancesco Live at Yoshi's All Blues
George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side Of Abbey Road Oh! Darling
Miles Davis, Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb, Bill Evans Kind of Blue So What
Toots Thielemans, Michael Lang, Dave Carpenter, Peter Erskine East Coast/West Coast Blue In Green
Kenny Clarke, Pierre Michelot Ascenseur pour l'echafuad Visite du Vigile
Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Peace for South Africa
Cannonball Adderley, Louis Hayes, Nat Adderley, Sam Jones, Victor Feldman The Cannonball Adderley Quintet: Plus Star Eyes
Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Sweet Georgia Brown
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
Gustav Mahler Adagietto, from Symphony No. 5 Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo
Reynaldo Hahn Si mes vers avaient des ailes (Victor Hugo) Aïnhoa Arteta, soprano
Reynaldo Hahn L'enamouree (Theodore Faullin de Banville) Aïnhoa Arteta, soprano
Reynaldo Hahn To Chloris (Theophile de Vieau) Aïnhoa Arteta, soprano
Reynaldo Hahn Le Bal de Beatrice d'Este (1909) Harmonie Ensemble Steven Richman
Adolfo Mejia Pequena suite para orquestra Orquesta Filarmonica Alcaldia Mayor Santa Fe de Bogota Francisco Rettig
Emilio Murillo Elvira (Gavota) Blanca Uribe, piano
Emilio Murillo Para Ti (danza) Blanca Uribe, piano
Emilio Murillo El trapiche (Bambuco) Claudio Calderón, piano; Cheto Hurtado, cuatro; David Pena, bass; Rafael Brito, tiple
Antonin Dvorak Symphony No. 7 in d, Op. 70 Houston Symphony Andres Orozco-Estrada
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
George Gershwin, arr. Jonathan Tunick: But Not For Me Joshua Bell, violin; London Symphony Orchestra; John Williams, conductor
Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Scherzo for String Octet, Op. 11 Gabriel Roth, violin; Seunghke Park, violin; Amina Knapp, violin; Julia Koehler, violin; Iris Yang, viola; Isabel Aronin, viola; Keegan Bamford, cello; Lauren Seery, double bass; Cristiano Rodrigues, conductor Round Top Music Festival, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Sarah Painting calling from South Hadley, MA
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C Major, Op. 53 "Waldstein": Movement 1 Allegro con brio Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano
Maurice Ravel: Violin Sonata No. 2 in G major, Op. 134, M. 77 Joshua Bell, violin; Peter Dugan, piano University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA
Frederic Chopin: Nocturne in C-sharp minor, Op. posth. (encore) Joshua Bell, violin; Peter Dugan, piano University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA
Nino Rota: Sonata for flute and harp: Movement 1 Allegro molto moderato Christina Smith, flute; Elisabeth Remy Johnson, harp
Cecile Chaminade: Capriccio for Violin and Piano, Op. 18 Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Anton Nel, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA
Giovanni Legrenzi: Sonata 'La cetra' Il Giardino Armonico; Giovanni Antonini, conductor Actus Humanus Festival, Artus Court, Gdansk, Poland
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Flute and Harp in C Major K.299 Angela Jones-Reus, flute; Elisabeth Remy Johnson, harp; Grand Teton Festival Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
Maurice Jarre: Dr. Zhivago: Lara's Theme (1965)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from String Quartet No. 17 'Hunt' (1783)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 63 in C 'La Roxelane' (1780)
Gioacchino Rossini: The Siege of Corinth: Overture (1826)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Luther Henderson: Tuba Tiger Rag (1990)
Brian Easdale: The Red Shoes: Ballet (1948)
Florence Price: Some of These Days (1952)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)
Andrew Lloyd Webber: The Phantom of the Opera: Overture
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Various - We meet young musicians from all over the country, from South Carolina to California. A 17-year-old cellist fulfills a childhood dream to be on From the Top and kicks off the program with a gorgeous Beethoven piece. We also hear a beautiful Chopin Nocturne, a Barber Sonata played by a teen flutist, and a young mandolin player shows off her gorgeous new instrument with a performance of Bach
Danielle Yoon, 16, Cello, from Frisco, TX Sonata No. 5 in D major, Op. 102 No. 2 for Cello and Piano I. Allegro con brio (4:58) Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)
William Gannon, 17, Piano, from Mendota Heights, MN Fantasy in C Major ("Wanderer-Fantasie"), D.760, Op.15 I. Allegro con fuoco ma non troppo (6:00) Franz Schubert (1797-1828)
Kei Obata, 17, Violin, from Andover, MA Wellenspiel (Waves at Play) - Characteristic Piece for Violin and Piano (2:08) Edwin Grasse (1884-1954)
Carrera Stamile, 16, Mandolin, from Roebuck, SC Partita No. 3 in E Major, BWV 1006 for Solo Violin I. Preludio (4:09) Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)
Peter Dugan, piano Courante from French Suite No. 5 in G Major, BWV 816 Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)
Julin Cheung, 16, Flute, from Philadelphia, PA Canzone for Flute and Piano (3:31) Samuel Barber (1910-1981)
Nathaniel Zhang, 15, Piano, from Folsom, CA Nocturne in D-flat Major, Op. 27 No. 2 (5:36) Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)
Reprise from Nathaniel Zhang, Nocturne in D-flat Major, Op. 27 No. 2, by Frédéric Chopin
13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
The 2022-23 season of Metropolitan Opera Saturday matinee broadcasts continues with Richard Strauss’s sumptuous and bittersweet comedy Der Rosenkavalier. Soprano Lise Davidsen makes her role debut this season as the elegant and worldly Marschallin, a celebrated starring role, and mezzo-soprano Samantha Hankey is the Marschallin’s much younger lover, Octavian, the Cavalier of the Rose. Soprano Erin Morley reprises the role of Sophie, who captures Octavian’s heart, and bass Günther Groissböck is back as the vulgar Baron Ochs. Maestro Simone Young leads the Met orchestra, chorus, and a sparkling ensemble cast in an opera that’s by turns a bit madcap and profoundly moving.
17:46 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1961 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year including the seismic jolt of the "West Side Story" film, the cheeky satire of "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying" and the charm of "Carnival."
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood (1838)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Lviv National Philharmonic, Theodore Kuchar, conductor; Stanislav Kristenko, piano
Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture
Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in A minor Op 16
Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 ‘From the New World’
Antonin Dvorak: Serenade for Winds—London Philharmonic, Christopher Hogwood, conductor
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Dentists…Concertos…Richard Howland-Bolton…Week In Media
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
John Sheppard: In pace in idipsum (1550)
Richard Strauss: Improvisation from Violin Sonata (1888)
Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F (1852)
Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 5 (1881)
Sir Arnold Bax: Elegiac Trio (1916)
Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)
Percy Grainger: My Robin is to the Greenwood Gone (1912)
Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden (1897)
Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 2 'Oriental' (1900)
Bill Evans: Waltz for Debby (1964)