WCLV Program Guide 04-13-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Andy McKee Sound Roots Inner Circle
Frank Morgan Reflections Black Narcissus
Birmingham Seven Just Passing Through Diggin' the Dapples
Willie "The Lion" Smith Happy Birthday Newport Echoes Of Spring
Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Finger Buster
Kenny Davern One Step to Chicago The Strutters' Ball
Wycliffe Gordon Bone Structure Coming Is Going
Herbie Hancock The Piano Manhattan Island
John Hicks John Hicks Pas de Trois (Dance for Three)
Khan Jamal Impressions of Coltrane Central Park West
Miles Davis Cookin' Aregin
Reeds and Deeds Wailin' Stand Pat
Lauren Falls A Little Louder Take Me
Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Peace
Vince Mendoza Olympians Miracle Child
Nick Green Green on the Scene A Handful Of Stars
Dena DeRose Love's Holiday The Nearness of You
Towner Galaher Live One for McGriff
Cedar Walton Underground Memoirs Milestones
Roberta Brenza It's My Turn to Color Estate
John Coltrane Coltrane's Sound Central Park West
Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Healing Power
Branford Marsalis Trio Jeepy Makin' Whoopee (Reprise) [Album Version]
Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Swea Pea's Savvy Suave
Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker Native Speaker
David Stryker Baker's Circle Inner City Blues
Tim Warfield A Whisper in the Midnight bye bye blackbird
Charlie Parker Savoy Master Takes Donna Lee
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful This Can't Be Love
Owen Broder Hodges Front and Center I'm Gonna Sit Right Down And Write Myself A Letter
Johnny Hodges Not So Dukish Not So Dukish
Bobby Hutcherson Color Schemes Recorda Me
George Cables Icons and Influences The Duke
Joshua Redman LongGone Kite Song
Johnny Griffin The Cat The Count
Buddy Tate Swingin' Like Tate Moon Eyes
Mark Wade True Stories At The Sunside
Stan Getz Anniversary I Can't Get Started
Oliver Nelson Straight Ahead Mama Lou
Vince Ector Live at The Side Door Sister Ruth
Jessica Williams Victoria Concert Mr. Syms
Louis Armstrong Vol. ^ St Louis Blues Dinah [F]
Mary Lou Williams Nite Life Offertory
Lionel Hampton Lionel Hampton Quintet April In Paris
Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Interiors
Kenny Wheeler One of Many Old Ballad
Cannonball Adderley Know What I Mean Waltz for Debby
Brendan Lanighan A Little Optimism Spring Is Here
Jimmy Heath The Quota The Quota
Steve Davis Update Marie Antoinette
Elio Villafranca Standing By the Crossroads I Belong To You
Josh Lawrence And that Too Black Keys
Zoot Sims Down Home Jazz at Five
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: November 'Troika' (1876)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Un poco di Chopin (1893)
Hector Berlioz: Waverley Overture (1828)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 'Rákóczy March' (1851)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 19 in g (1802)
Franz Schubert: Rondo for Piano 4 hands (1818)
Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in a (1845)
Deems Taylor: Through the Looking Glass: Jabberwocky (1919)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 in D 'Serenata Notturna' (1776)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat 'Rhenish' (1850)
Richard Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1 (1883)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon in Echo on the 12th tone (1597)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Plaudite, psallite, jubilate Deo (1600)
Carlos Baguer: Symphony No. 16 in G (1800)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Triana (1907)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells: The Silver Sleigh Bells (1913)
Alexander Scriabin: Waltz in A-Flat (1903)
Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A 'Italian' (1833)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 4 Keyboards (1740)
Leo Sowerby: Overture 'Comes Autumn Time' (1916)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1787)
Manuel Ponce: Prelude in the Baroque style (1931)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Danse baroque (1883)
Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances (1887)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Trumpet Concerto in D (1720)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 62 in E-Flat (1794)
Dimitri Tiomkin: The Guns of Navarone: Main Theme (1961)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 1 (1881)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Theme and Variations for Oboe & Orchestra (1824)
Henry Mancini: Two for the Road: Theme (1967)
Franz Schubert: Die schöne Müllerin: Wohin? (1823)
John Stafford Smith: The Star Spangled Banner (1814)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto pastoral (1978)
Gioacchino Rossini: La cambiale di matrimonio: Overture (1810)
Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo brilliant in E-Flat (1834)
Claude Arrieu: Wind Quintet (1955)
Frédéric Chopin: Largo from Cello Sonata (1846)
Frédéric Chopin: Finale from Piano Trio (1829)
Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: Suite (1954)
Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 7 'Vito' (1878)
Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1 (1913)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Clarinet Concerto (1791)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Leo Sowerby: Symphony for Jazz Orchestra (1925)
Michael Torke: Concerto for Orchestra (2014)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp 'Moonlight' (1801)
Alexander Borodin: String Quartet No. 2 in D (1882)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins (1720)
Franz Schubert: Violin Sonatina No. 1 in D (1816)
Nikolai Kapustin: Five Preludes in Jazz Style (1988)
Billy Strayhorn: Take the 'A' Train (1939)
Michael W. Balfe: The Bohemian Girl: Overture (1843)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 2 in G (1880)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14 (1853)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio cantabile from Septet (1800)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto (1791)
Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe (1892)
Peter Tchaikovsky: None But the Lonely Heart (1869)
Robert Farnon: Lake of the Woods (1945)
Robert Helps: Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied' (1988)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite: Shepherd Boy (1904)
Antonín Dvorák: Silent Woods (1891)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death (1876)