WCLV Program Guide 04-13-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Andy McKee Sound Roots Inner Circle

Frank Morgan Reflections Black Narcissus

Birmingham Seven Just Passing Through Diggin' the Dapples

Willie "The Lion" Smith Happy Birthday Newport Echoes Of Spring

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Finger Buster

Kenny Davern One Step to Chicago The Strutters' Ball

Wycliffe Gordon Bone Structure Coming Is Going

Herbie Hancock The Piano Manhattan Island

John Hicks John Hicks Pas de Trois (Dance for Three)

Khan Jamal Impressions of Coltrane Central Park West

Miles Davis Cookin' Aregin

Reeds and Deeds Wailin' Stand Pat

Lauren Falls A Little Louder Take Me

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Peace

Vince Mendoza Olympians Miracle Child

Nick Green Green on the Scene A Handful Of Stars

Dena DeRose Love's Holiday The Nearness of You

Towner Galaher Live One for McGriff

Cedar Walton Underground Memoirs Milestones

Roberta Brenza It's My Turn to Color Estate

John Coltrane Coltrane's Sound Central Park West

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Healing Power

Branford Marsalis Trio Jeepy Makin' Whoopee (Reprise) [Album Version]

Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Swea Pea's Savvy Suave

Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker Native Speaker

David Stryker Baker's Circle Inner City Blues

Tim Warfield A Whisper in the Midnight bye bye blackbird

Charlie Parker Savoy Master Takes Donna Lee

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful This Can't Be Love

Owen Broder Hodges Front and Center I'm Gonna Sit Right Down And Write Myself A Letter

Johnny Hodges Not So Dukish Not So Dukish

Bobby Hutcherson Color Schemes Recorda Me

George Cables Icons and Influences The Duke

Joshua Redman LongGone Kite Song

Johnny Griffin The Cat The Count

Buddy Tate Swingin' Like Tate Moon Eyes

Mark Wade True Stories At The Sunside

Stan Getz Anniversary I Can't Get Started

Oliver Nelson Straight Ahead Mama Lou

Vince Ector Live at The Side Door Sister Ruth

Jessica Williams Victoria Concert Mr. Syms

Louis Armstrong Vol. ^ St Louis Blues Dinah [F]

Mary Lou Williams Nite Life Offertory

Lionel Hampton Lionel Hampton Quintet April In Paris

Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Interiors

Kenny Wheeler One of Many Old Ballad

Cannonball Adderley Know What I Mean Waltz for Debby

Brendan Lanighan A Little Optimism Spring Is Here

Jimmy Heath The Quota The Quota

Steve Davis Update Marie Antoinette

Elio Villafranca Standing By the Crossroads I Belong To You

Josh Lawrence And that Too Black Keys

Zoot Sims Down Home Jazz at Five

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: November 'Troika' (1876)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Un poco di Chopin (1893)

Hector Berlioz: Waverley Overture (1828)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 'Rákóczy March' (1851)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 19 in g (1802)

Franz Schubert: Rondo for Piano 4 hands (1818)

Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in a (1845)

Deems Taylor: Through the Looking Glass: Jabberwocky (1919)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 in D 'Serenata Notturna' (1776)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat 'Rhenish' (1850)

Richard Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1 (1883)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon in Echo on the 12th tone (1597)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Plaudite, psallite, jubilate Deo (1600)

Carlos Baguer: Symphony No. 16 in G (1800)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Triana (1907)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells: The Silver Sleigh Bells (1913)

Alexander Scriabin: Waltz in A-Flat (1903)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A 'Italian' (1833)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 4 Keyboards (1740)

Leo Sowerby: Overture 'Comes Autumn Time' (1916)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1787)

Manuel Ponce: Prelude in the Baroque style (1931)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Danse baroque (1883)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances (1887)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Trumpet Concerto in D (1720)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 62 in E-Flat (1794)

Dimitri Tiomkin: The Guns of Navarone: Main Theme (1961)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 1 (1881)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Theme and Variations for Oboe & Orchestra (1824)

Henry Mancini: Two for the Road: Theme (1967)

Franz Schubert: Die schöne Müllerin: Wohin? (1823)

John Stafford Smith: The Star Spangled Banner (1814)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto pastoral (1978)

Gioacchino Rossini: La cambiale di matrimonio: Overture (1810)

Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo brilliant in E-Flat (1834)

Claude Arrieu: Wind Quintet (1955)

Frédéric Chopin: Largo from Cello Sonata (1846)

Frédéric Chopin: Finale from Piano Trio (1829)

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: Suite (1954)

Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 7 'Vito' (1878)

Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1 (1913)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Clarinet Concerto (1791)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Leo Sowerby: Symphony for Jazz Orchestra (1925)

Michael Torke: Concerto for Orchestra (2014)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp 'Moonlight' (1801)

Alexander Borodin: String Quartet No. 2 in D (1882)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins (1720)

Franz Schubert: Violin Sonatina No. 1 in D (1816)

Nikolai Kapustin: Five Preludes in Jazz Style (1988)

Billy Strayhorn: Take the 'A' Train (1939)

Michael W. Balfe: The Bohemian Girl: Overture (1843)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 2 in G (1880)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14 (1853)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio cantabile from Septet (1800)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto (1791)

Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe (1892)

Peter Tchaikovsky: None But the Lonely Heart (1869)

Robert Farnon: Lake of the Woods (1945)

Robert Helps: Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied' (1988)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite: Shepherd Boy (1904)

Antonín Dvorák: Silent Woods (1891)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death (1876)