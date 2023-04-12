© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 04-13-2023

Published April 12, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Andy McKee Sound Roots Inner Circle

      Frank Morgan      Reflections Black Narcissus

      Birmingham Seven Just Passing Through    Diggin' the Dapples

      Willie "The Lion" Smith Happy Birthday Newport Echoes Of Spring

      Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit   Finger Buster

      Kenny Davern      One Step to Chicago     The Strutters' Ball

      Wycliffe Gordon   Bone Structure    Coming Is Going

      Herbie Hancock    The Piano   Manhattan Island

      John Hicks John Hicks  Pas de Trois (Dance for Three)

      Khan Jamal Impressions of Coltrane Central Park West

      Miles Davis Cookin'     Aregin

      Reeds and Deeds   Wailin'     Stand Pat

      Lauren Falls      A Little Louder   Take Me

      Eric Reed   Black, Brown and Blue   Peace

      Vince Mendoza     Olympians   Miracle Child

      Nick Green  Green on the Scene      A Handful Of Stars

      Dena DeRose Love's Holiday    The Nearness of You

      Towner Galaher    Live  One for McGriff

      Cedar Walton      Underground Memoirs     Milestones

      Roberta Brenza    It's My Turn to Color   Estate

      John Coltrane     Coltrane's Sound  Central Park West

      Cardenas/Allison/Nash   Healing Power     Healing Power

      Branford Marsalis Trio Jeepy  Makin' Whoopee (Reprise) [Album Version]

      Jeremy Manasia    Butcher Block Ballet    Swea Pea's Savvy Suave

      Saltman/Knowles   Native Speaker    Native Speaker

      David Stryker     Baker's Circle    Inner City Blues

      Tim Warfield      A Whisper in the Midnight     bye bye blackbird

      Charlie Parker    Savoy Master Takes      Donna Lee

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Lia Booth   Life Can Be Beautiful   This Can't Be Love

      Owen Broder Hodges Front and Center I'm Gonna Sit Right Down And Write Myself A Letter

      Johnny Hodges     Not So Dukish     Not So Dukish

      Bobby Hutcherson  Color Schemes     Recorda Me

      George Cables     Icons and Influences    The Duke

      Joshua Redman     LongGone    Kite Song

      Johnny Griffin    The Cat     The Count

      Buddy Tate  Swingin' Like Tate      Moon Eyes

      Mark Wade   True Stories      At The Sunside

      Stan Getz   Anniversary I Can't Get Started

      Oliver Nelson     Straight Ahead    Mama Lou

      Vince Ector Live at The Side Door   Sister Ruth

      Jessica Williams  Victoria Concert  Mr. Syms

      Louis Armstrong   Vol. ^ St Louis Blues   Dinah [F]

      Mary Lou Williams Nite Life   Offertory

      Lionel Hampton    Lionel Hampton Quintet  April In Paris

      Bill Cunliffe     Border Widow's Lament   Interiors

      Kenny Wheeler     One of Many Old Ballad

      Cannonball Adderley     Know What I Mean  Waltz for Debby

      Brendan Lanighan  A Little Optimism Spring Is Here

      Jimmy Heath The Quota   The Quota

      Steve Davis Update      Marie Antoinette

      Elio Villafranca Standing By the Crossroads    I Belong To You

      Josh Lawrence     And that Too      Black Keys

      Zoot Sims   Down Home   Jazz at Five

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: November 'Troika' (1876)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Un poco di Chopin (1893)

Hector Berlioz: Waverley Overture (1828)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 'Rákóczy March' (1851)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 19 in g (1802)

Franz Schubert: Rondo for Piano 4 hands (1818)

Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in a (1845)

Deems Taylor: Through the Looking Glass: Jabberwocky (1919)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 in D 'Serenata Notturna' (1776)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat 'Rhenish' (1850)

Richard Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1 (1883)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon in Echo on the 12th tone (1597)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Plaudite, psallite, jubilate Deo (1600)

Carlos Baguer: Symphony No. 16 in G (1800)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Triana (1907)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells: The Silver Sleigh Bells (1913)

Alexander Scriabin: Waltz in A-Flat (1903)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A 'Italian' (1833)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 4 Keyboards (1740)

Leo Sowerby: Overture 'Comes Autumn Time' (1916)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1787)

Manuel Ponce: Prelude in the Baroque style (1931)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Danse baroque (1883)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances (1887)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Trumpet Concerto in D (1720)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 62 in E-Flat (1794)

Dimitri Tiomkin: The Guns of Navarone: Main Theme (1961)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 1 (1881)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Theme and Variations for Oboe & Orchestra (1824)

Henry Mancini: Two for the Road: Theme (1967)

Franz Schubert: Die schöne Müllerin: Wohin? (1823)

John Stafford Smith: The Star Spangled Banner (1814)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto pastoral (1978)

Gioacchino Rossini: La cambiale di matrimonio: Overture (1810)

Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo brilliant in E-Flat (1834)

Claude Arrieu: Wind Quintet (1955)

Frédéric Chopin: Largo from Cello Sonata (1846)

Frédéric Chopin: Finale from Piano Trio (1829)

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: Suite (1954)

Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 7 'Vito' (1878)

Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1 (1913)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Clarinet Concerto (1791)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Leo Sowerby: Symphony for Jazz Orchestra (1925)

Michael Torke: Concerto for Orchestra (2014)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp 'Moonlight' (1801)

Alexander Borodin: String Quartet No. 2 in D (1882)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins (1720)

Franz Schubert: Violin Sonatina No. 1 in D (1816)

Nikolai Kapustin: Five Preludes in Jazz Style (1988)

Billy Strayhorn: Take the 'A' Train (1939)

Michael W. Balfe: The Bohemian Girl: Overture (1843)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 2 in G (1880)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14 (1853)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio cantabile from Septet (1800)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto (1791)

Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe (1892)

Peter Tchaikovsky: None But the Lonely Heart (1869)

Robert Farnon: Lake of the Woods (1945)

Robert Helps: Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied' (1988)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite: Shepherd Boy (1904)

Antonín Dvorák: Silent Woods (1891)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death (1876)

