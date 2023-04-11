© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 04-12-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published April 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Gray Sargent      Shades of Grey    My Ideal

      Allred/Gordon     Head to Head      Creole Love Call

      Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2     Blues In Sophistication

      Heavy Hitters     The Heavy Hitters A New Day

      Towner Galaher Organ Trio     Live  Fever

      Lafayette Harris  Swingin' Up in Harlem   St. Thomas

      Enrico Pieranunzi Somewhere Tomorrow      What Once Was

      Rodney Whitaker   Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow Visions Of The Past

      Ben Webster Meets Oscar Peterson    When Your Lover Has Gone

      Diana Krall Love Scenes All Or Nothing At All

      Dexter Gordon     Ca'Puragne   Oh! Karen

      Carmell Jones     Jay Hawk Talk     Dance Of The Night Child

      Julian Lage View With a Room  Auditorium

      Lia Booth   Life Can Be Beautiful   Do I Love You

      Michael Hackett   Western Skies     Esox Fables

      Jeremy Manasia    Butcher Block Ballet    Simply Put

      Kenny Davern      One Step to Chicago     Wolverine Blues

      Jesse Davis First Insight     J's Idea

      Harold Land A New Shade of Blue     Ode To Angela

      Shelly Manne      More Swinging Sounds    Pint Of Blues

      Charles Mingus    East Coasting     Fifty First Street Blues

      McCoy Tyner Reaching Fourth   Old Devil Moon

      Willis Jackson    Blue Gator  East Breeze

      Steve Turre Colors for the Masters  JoCo Blue

      Lauren Henderson  La Bruja    Viente Anos

      Jimmy Raney The Master  Lament

      Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue      Third Time To Tango

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Gary Burton Like Minds  Question And Answer

      Christian Jacob   New Standards Vol 5     A Ballad for Now

      Dave Stryker      Prime Hope

      Jonathan Kriesberg      Nine Stories Wide That Reminds Me

      Patricia Barber   Nightclub   So In Love

      Diego Rivera      Love and Peace    Alabama

      Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness     Deluge

      Sam Taylor  Let Go      Let Go

      Walter Smith III  Return to Casual  River Styx

      Ray Barretto      Portraits in Jazz and Clave    Go

      Kenny Garrett     Do Your Dance     Bossa

      Duke Ellington    Such Sweet Thunder      A Flat Minor

      Ernie Krivda      Back at the Dog   Great Lakes Gumbo

      3D Jazz Trio      9-5   Some Other Time

      Something Blue    Personal Preference     Waltz For Olena

      Gnostic Trio      Moments of Splendor     Prelude 3 Prelude Of Light

      Ben Wolfe   Unjust      The Corridor

      Stan Getz   Voyage      Yesterdays

      Joe Henderson     In 'N Out   Brown's Town

      Ryan Kisor  On the One  The Distant Present

      Ryan Kisor  The Quintet George's Dilemma

      Saturn Quartet    Luv   Luz

      Christian McBride Out Here    East of the Sun (And West of the Moon)

      Shirley Horn      Close Enough for Love   Beautiful Friendship

      Marcus Printup    Homage      Con Alma

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Joseph Lanner: Styrian Dances (1841)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in F (1728)

Enrique Granados: El pelele (1911)

Percy Grainger: Scotch Strathspey & Reel (1911)

Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)

Carl Nielsen: The Greenwood Leaves Are Light Now (1921)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Minnesota' (1927)

Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C (1839)

Julius Fucik: Miramare Overture (1912)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: March of the Smugglers (1875)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 17 in A-Flat (1839)

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)

Dan Forrest: The Sun Never Says (2018)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux (1876)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 1: Bourrée & Double (1720)

Michael Giacchino: Spider-Man Homecoming: Suite (2017)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso (1863)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March (1811)

Richard Strauss: In the Ruins of Rome from 'Aus Italien' (1886)

Giuseppe Cambini: Wind Quintet No. 3 in F (1802)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite (1894)

Ola Gjeilo: Northern Lights (2008)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Four Seasons Suite (1683)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Scherzo from Clarinet Quintet in f-Sharp (1895)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Claude Bolling: Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Fugace (1975)

John Rutter: Suite Antique: A Jazz Waltz (1979)

Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture (1826)

Heinrich Marschner: The Falconer's Bride: Overture (1830)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: The Great Doxology (1915)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 (1717)

Joseph Lanner: Schönbrunn Waltz (1842)

Igor Stravinsky: Four Norwegian Moods (1944)

Leo Sowerby: Synconata (1924)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Gloria from 'Missa Solemnis' (1823)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 in D (1802)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Prelude (1918)

Sir Edward Elgar: March of the Mogul Emperors (1911)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 35 in A-Flat (1783)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from Flute Concerto in G (1755)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Village Festival (1896)

Amy Beach: Siciliana from 'Gaelic' Symphony (1896)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g (1788)

Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!' (1870)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata No. 2 in E-Flat (1730)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Poisoned Kiss: Overture (1929)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Nocturne (1871)

Richard Rodgers: Blue Moon (1934)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Violin Concerto in C (1948)

José Mauricio Nuñes Garcia: Introit from Requiem (1816)

Leó Weiner: Serenade for Small Orchestra (1906)

Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March (1954)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1 (1949)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Bumblebee (1900)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 4 in F (1838)

Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)

Charles Gounod: O Divine Redeemer (1890)

George Gershwin: Adagio from Piano Concerto (1925)

Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture (1862)

Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 1 (1730)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

William Sterndale Bennett: Piano Sonata in A-Flat 'Die Jungfrau von Orleans' (1873)

Alexander Glazunov: March on a Russian Theme (1901)

Alexander Glazunov: Raymonda: Valse fantastique (1898)

Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance (1913)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Robert Schumann: Konzertstück for 4 Horns (1849)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in a 'Scottish' (1842)

20:00 OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Conservatory – Highlights from the 2022 Bach Festival:

James Primosch (1956-2021): Fantasy-Partita on ‘Von Gott will ich nicht lassen’ (World Premiere)

J. S. Bach (1685-1750): Singet dem Herrn BWV 225

Dieterich Buxtehude (1637-1707): ‘Ad manus,’ ‘Ad latus, ‘Ad pedes’ from ‘Membra Jesu Nostri’

Caroline Shaw (b. 1982): Excerpts from ‘To the Hands’ (2016): ‘Her Beacon Hand,’ ‘Ever Ever Ever,’ ‘Litany of the Displaced,’ ‘I Would Hold You’

J. S. Bach (1685-1750): Lobet den Herrn BWV 230

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

Adolphus Hailstork: Symphony No. 1 (1988)

Adolphus Hailstork: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1992)

Adolphus Hailstork: Celebration (1975)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Antonín Dvorák: Lasst mich allein (1888)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1881)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne (1891)

Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan (1944)

Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)

Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Connais-tu le pays? (1866)

John Cage: In a Landscape (1948)

Traditional: Afton Water

Traditional: Wild Mountain Thyme

