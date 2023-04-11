WCLV Program Guide 04-12-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Gray Sargent Shades of Grey My Ideal

Allred/Gordon Head to Head Creole Love Call

Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2 Blues In Sophistication

Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters A New Day

Towner Galaher Organ Trio Live Fever

Lafayette Harris Swingin' Up in Harlem St. Thomas

Enrico Pieranunzi Somewhere Tomorrow What Once Was

Rodney Whitaker Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow Visions Of The Past

Ben Webster Meets Oscar Peterson When Your Lover Has Gone

Diana Krall Love Scenes All Or Nothing At All

Dexter Gordon Ca'Puragne Oh! Karen

Carmell Jones Jay Hawk Talk Dance Of The Night Child

Julian Lage View With a Room Auditorium

Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful Do I Love You

Michael Hackett Western Skies Esox Fables

Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Simply Put

Kenny Davern One Step to Chicago Wolverine Blues

Jesse Davis First Insight J's Idea

Harold Land A New Shade of Blue Ode To Angela

Shelly Manne More Swinging Sounds Pint Of Blues

Charles Mingus East Coasting Fifty First Street Blues

McCoy Tyner Reaching Fourth Old Devil Moon

Willis Jackson Blue Gator East Breeze

Steve Turre Colors for the Masters JoCo Blue

Lauren Henderson La Bruja Viente Anos

Jimmy Raney The Master Lament

Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue Third Time To Tango

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Gary Burton Like Minds Question And Answer

Christian Jacob New Standards Vol 5 A Ballad for Now

Dave Stryker Prime Hope

Jonathan Kriesberg Nine Stories Wide That Reminds Me

Patricia Barber Nightclub So In Love

Diego Rivera Love and Peace Alabama

Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness Deluge

Sam Taylor Let Go Let Go

Walter Smith III Return to Casual River Styx

Ray Barretto Portraits in Jazz and Clave Go

Kenny Garrett Do Your Dance Bossa

Duke Ellington Such Sweet Thunder A Flat Minor

Ernie Krivda Back at the Dog Great Lakes Gumbo

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Some Other Time

Something Blue Personal Preference Waltz For Olena

Gnostic Trio Moments of Splendor Prelude 3 Prelude Of Light

Ben Wolfe Unjust The Corridor

Stan Getz Voyage Yesterdays

Joe Henderson In 'N Out Brown's Town

Ryan Kisor On the One The Distant Present

Ryan Kisor The Quintet George's Dilemma

Saturn Quartet Luv Luz

Christian McBride Out Here East of the Sun (And West of the Moon)

Shirley Horn Close Enough for Love Beautiful Friendship

Marcus Printup Homage Con Alma

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Joseph Lanner: Styrian Dances (1841)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in F (1728)

Enrique Granados: El pelele (1911)

Percy Grainger: Scotch Strathspey & Reel (1911)

Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)

Carl Nielsen: The Greenwood Leaves Are Light Now (1921)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Minnesota' (1927)

Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C (1839)

Julius Fucik: Miramare Overture (1912)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: March of the Smugglers (1875)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 17 in A-Flat (1839)

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)

Dan Forrest: The Sun Never Says (2018)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux (1876)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 1: Bourrée & Double (1720)

Michael Giacchino: Spider-Man Homecoming: Suite (2017)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso (1863)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March (1811)

Richard Strauss: In the Ruins of Rome from 'Aus Italien' (1886)

Giuseppe Cambini: Wind Quintet No. 3 in F (1802)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite (1894)

Ola Gjeilo: Northern Lights (2008)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Four Seasons Suite (1683)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Scherzo from Clarinet Quintet in f-Sharp (1895)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Claude Bolling: Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Fugace (1975)

John Rutter: Suite Antique: A Jazz Waltz (1979)

Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture (1826)

Heinrich Marschner: The Falconer's Bride: Overture (1830)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: The Great Doxology (1915)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 (1717)

Joseph Lanner: Schönbrunn Waltz (1842)

Igor Stravinsky: Four Norwegian Moods (1944)

Leo Sowerby: Synconata (1924)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Gloria from 'Missa Solemnis' (1823)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 in D (1802)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Prelude (1918)

Sir Edward Elgar: March of the Mogul Emperors (1911)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 35 in A-Flat (1783)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from Flute Concerto in G (1755)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Village Festival (1896)

Amy Beach: Siciliana from 'Gaelic' Symphony (1896)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g (1788)

Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!' (1870)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata No. 2 in E-Flat (1730)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Poisoned Kiss: Overture (1929)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Nocturne (1871)

Richard Rodgers: Blue Moon (1934)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Violin Concerto in C (1948)

José Mauricio Nuñes Garcia: Introit from Requiem (1816)

Leó Weiner: Serenade for Small Orchestra (1906)

Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March (1954)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1 (1949)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Bumblebee (1900)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 4 in F (1838)

Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)

Charles Gounod: O Divine Redeemer (1890)

George Gershwin: Adagio from Piano Concerto (1925)

Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture (1862)

Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 1 (1730)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

William Sterndale Bennett: Piano Sonata in A-Flat 'Die Jungfrau von Orleans' (1873)

Alexander Glazunov: March on a Russian Theme (1901)

Alexander Glazunov: Raymonda: Valse fantastique (1898)

Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance (1913)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Robert Schumann: Konzertstück for 4 Horns (1849)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in a 'Scottish' (1842)

20:00 OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Conservatory – Highlights from the 2022 Bach Festival:

James Primosch (1956-2021): Fantasy-Partita on ‘Von Gott will ich nicht lassen’ (World Premiere)

J. S. Bach (1685-1750): Singet dem Herrn BWV 225

Dieterich Buxtehude (1637-1707): ‘Ad manus,’ ‘Ad latus, ‘Ad pedes’ from ‘Membra Jesu Nostri’

Caroline Shaw (b. 1982): Excerpts from ‘To the Hands’ (2016): ‘Her Beacon Hand,’ ‘Ever Ever Ever,’ ‘Litany of the Displaced,’ ‘I Would Hold You’

J. S. Bach (1685-1750): Lobet den Herrn BWV 230

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

Adolphus Hailstork: Symphony No. 1 (1988)

Adolphus Hailstork: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1992)

Adolphus Hailstork: Celebration (1975)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Antonín Dvorák: Lasst mich allein (1888)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1881)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne (1891)

Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan (1944)

Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)

Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Connais-tu le pays? (1866)

John Cage: In a Landscape (1948)

Traditional: Afton Water

Traditional: Wild Mountain Thyme