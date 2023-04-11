JoAnn Falletta Comes to Mandel Concert Hall with the CIM Orchestra

Buffalo Philharmonic Music Director JoAnn Falletta is in town to conduct the Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra in a concert in the "CIM at Severance" series. On the program are "Three Spirituals" by African-American composer Adolphus Hailstork, Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto with student artist Karisa Chiu as soloist, and Dvorak's Symphony No. 6 in D Major. (Information about tickets is available at 216-231-1111.) WCLV's Mark Satola spoke by phone with JoAnn about musical neighbors and the infectious enthusiasm of student orchestras.