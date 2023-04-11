© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

JoAnn Falletta Comes to Mandel Concert Hall with the CIM Orchestra

Ideastream Public Media
Published April 11, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT
222110-D 371
Steve J. Sherman
/
JoAnn Falletta conducts the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra in their Lukas Foss Centennial Celebration at Carnegie Hall, 10/3/22.

Buffalo Philharmonic Music Director JoAnn Falletta is in town to conduct the Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra in a concert in the "CIM at Severance" series. On the program are "Three Spirituals" by African-American composer Adolphus Hailstork, Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto with student artist Karisa Chiu as soloist, and Dvorak's Symphony No. 6 in D Major. (Information about tickets is available at 216-231-1111.) WCLV's Mark Satola spoke by phone with JoAnn about musical neighbors and the infectious enthusiasm of student orchestras.

Arts & Culture