WCLV Program Guide 04-09-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

George Shearing – Cannonball Adderley, At Newport, Soul Station

Nick Green, Green on the Scene, Cheatin’

Verve Jazz Ensemble, All In, Dolphin Dance

Wayne Escoffery, Like Minds, Nostalgia in Times Square

Tom Harrell, Oak Tree, Evoorg

Marina Pacowski, Inner Urge, Inner Urge

Skip Grasso, Becoming, Spring Forward

Kirk Lightsey, Live at Smalls Jazz Club, Blues on the Corner

Towner Galaher, Live, Alligator Boogaloo

Lou Donaldson, Play the Right Thing, Foot Pattin’ Time

Nightcrawlers, Get Ready, A Foggy Day

Jay Hoggard, Raise Your Spirit Consciousness, Holy Spirit Consciousness

Ian Dogole, Quinta Essentia, Togo

John Bailey, Time Bandits, Groove Samba

Walter Smith, Return to Casual, K8 + BYU$ (sic)

Michael Morreale, August 17th, Confirmation

Wayne Escoffery, Like Minds, Idle Moments

Duke Pearson, I Don’t Care Who Knows It, Bloos

Oliver Nelson, Blues and the Abstract Truth, Stolen Moments

Nick Finzer, Dreams, Visions Illusions, I Thought I Should Take the Road Less Travelled

Jae Sinnett, Commitment, Simone

Mark Lockett, Swings and Roundabouts, Here’s to Ornette

Sam Taylor, Let Go, Luminescence

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Billy Rogers, Dave Stryker, Jay Anderson, Jeff Hirshfield The Guitar Artistry of Billy Rogers Fee Fi Fo Fum

Wayne Shorter, Brian Blade, Brad Mehldau, John Patitucci Alegria Sacajawea

Wayne Shorter, Bobby Timmons, Ron Carter, Jimmy Cobb Workin' Out Tom Thumb

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Like a Lover

Alan Pasqua, Darek Oles, Peter Erskine My New Old Friend My New Old Friend

Wayne Shorter, Brian Blade Alegria Interlude

Ingrid Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart, Jill Seifers Here On Earth Time Remembered

Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers Kind of Blue Blue In Green

Bill Evans, Tony Bennett The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album The Days of Wine and Roses

Bill Evans The Solo Sessions volume 2 Ornithology

Jimmy Smith, Jackie McLean, Quentin Warren, Donald Bailey Blue Gershwin Embraceable You

Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Georgia On My Mind

Sarah Vaughan, Studio Orchestra Golden Hits Lullaby of Birdland

Thelonioius Monk, Gene Ramey, Art Blakey Blue Gershwin Nice Work If You Can Get It

Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Night Train

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis The Great Jazz Trio: Autumn Leaves Yesterdays

Phil Woods, Harry Leahey, Mike Melilo, Bill Goodwin, Steve Gilmore, Alyrio Lima Live A Sleepin' Bee

Ray Barretto, Hilton Ruiz, Papo Vasquez, Chris Barretto, John Benitez, Adam Cruz Standards Rican-ditioned Travlin' Light

Bobby Hutcherson, Geri Allen Skyline Candle

Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson &Cannonball Adderley A Sleepin' Bee

Joe Lovano, Hank Jones Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Four in One

East Coast/West Lyle Mays, Toots Thielemans, Christian McBride, Troy Davis, Terence Blanchard

Kevin Mahogany, T. S. Monk Big Band Monk On Monk Dear Ruby

David Amram, Studio Orchestra Complete Film Soundtrack Score: The Manchurian Candidate Some Soul from Seoul

Donald Ellis, James Knepper, Booker Ervin, John Handy, Roland Hanna, Charlie Mingus, Dannie Richmond, Maurice Brown, Seymour Barab The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife Mood Indigo

Andre Previn, Ray Brown, Grady Tate, Mundell Lowe, Jim Pugh What Headphones Warm Valley

Andy Bey, Peter Washington, Kenny Washinton Ain't Necessarily So I Let a Song Go Out of My Heart

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's Catch

Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette Standards in Norway Love Is a Many Splendored Thing

David Amram, Studio Orchestra Complete Film Soundtrack Score: The Manchurian Candidate Home Again

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Johann Sebastian Bach: Easter Oratorio: Sinfonia (1736)

Gregorian Chant: 'Easter Sequence'

Orlande de Lassus: 'Music for Easter Sunday' (1570)

George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Andante larghetto (1737)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Now the Green Blade Riseth - The festival of Easter is integral to the earth’s rebirth in springtime

JOHN WALSH: Hymn, Jesus Christ is risen today, fr Lyra Davidica. BOB CHILCOTT: Now the green blade riseth –Choir of King’s College/Daniel Hyde; Paul Greally & Matthew Martin (1968-2016 Harrison/King’s College Chapel, Cambridge, England) Kings 065

ROBERT HEBBLE: Haec Dies Resurgam Frederick Swann (Aeolian-Skinner/Riverside Church, New York, NY)

J.S.BACH: Easter Chorales & Preludes, fr Orgelbüchlein (Wir danken Dir, Herr Jesu Christ, BWV 623; Hilf, Gott, dass mir’s gelinge. BWV 624; Erschienen ist der herrliche Tag, BWV 629; Erstanden ist der heil’ge Christ, BWV 628; Jesus Christus, unser Heiland, BWV 626; Christ lag in Todesbanden, BWV 625) –Ensemble Vocal Bergamasque/Marine Fribourg; Maitrise Notre-Dame de Paris, Emile Fleury; Benjamin Alard (2009 Blumenröder/Temple de l’Ame, Paris)

FLOR PEETERS: Entrata Festiva Sanctuary Choir/Bryan Mitnual; Cleveland Lyric Brass; Marilyn Keiser (1996 Schantz/Fairmont Presbyterian Church, Cleveland, OH) Arkay 6162

LEIF KAYSER: Gregorian Paraphrases for Easter –Kristian Olesen (1970 Andersen/Church of St. Bendt, Ringsted, Denmark)

KENNETH DAKE: A call to new life Marble Sanctuary Choir & Brass/Kenneth Dake; Christopher Creaghan (2015 Glück/Marble Collegiate Church, New York, NY)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Easter -“Thine be the glory!” Peter DuBois will share glorious choral and organ music from around the world to celebrate the Resurrection!

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria (1708)

Antonio Lotti: Alessandro Severo: Sinfonia (1717)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 4 'Christ lag in Todesbanden' (1708)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Sauvages (1727)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

William Byrd: Haec dies (1591)

William Byrd: Miserere mei, Deus (1591)

Florence Price: Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint (1947)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in D (1739)

Josef Bohuslav Foerster: Symphony No. 4 in c 'Easter Eve' (1905)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 31 'Der Himmel lacht, die Erde jubilieret' (1715)

Leopold Stokowski: Chorale from Bach's 'Easter Cantata' (1930)

Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques et religieuses: Miserere (1852)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Chopin's 'Maiden's Wish' (1860)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Manuel de Falla: Andaluza Santiago Rodriguez, piano

Manuel de Falla, arr. Fritz Kreisler: Spanish Dance No. 1, from 'La Vida breve' Lina Tur-Bonet, violin; Alba Ventura, piano Auditorio Nacional, Madrid, Spain

Piano Puzzler Contestants: Olivia & Ben Lawson calling from Yorktown, VA Rose Studio, Lincoln Center, New York, NY

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 116 No. 2 Helene Grimaud, piano

Anton Arensky: String Quartet No. 2, Op. 35 Jessica Lee, violin; Nicholas Cords, viola; Zlatomir Fung, cello; Peter Stumpf, cello Chamber Music Northwest, Kaul Auditorium, Reed College, Portland, OR

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Polka Italienne Lise de la Salle, piano

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2: Movement 4 Allegro vivace Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH

Antonin Dvorak: Poetic Tone Pictures, Op. 85: Movement 12 At a Hero's Grave Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA

Joseph Suk: Piano Quartet in A Minor, Op. 1 George Li, piano; Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Sophie Shao, cello Chamber Music Northwest, Kaul Auditorium, Reed College, Portland, OR

14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor

Hannah Kendall: Tuxedo: Vasco 'de' Gama

Unsuk Chin: Graffiti

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A Op 92

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 ‘Rhenish’—Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Daniel Reith, conductor; Amanda Powell, soprano; Ethan Burck, tenor; Seth Hobi, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude

Franz Schubert: Mass No. 2 in G D 167

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in c Op 68

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2, 2021 - Host Peter Dugan is joined by From the Top’s recurring co-host, violinist Tessa Lark for a program that features both in person collaborations and interviews in New York City as well as remote recordings from around the coun-try. Tess Lark performs the music of J.S. Bach with a young oboist … a 17-year-old pianist performs Chopin’s Scherzo in B Flat Minor and we get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Ms. Lark’s musical process as we listen-in on a segment of rehearsal between her and a 15-year-old violinist

Brandon Hwang, 17, piano, from Ramsey, New Jersey performs Scherzo Op. 31 No. 2 in B flat Minor (excerpts) by Frédéric Chopin

Nathan Shepherd, 15, bassoon, from Lanesville, Indiana with pianist Peter Dugan performs Bassoon Sonata, Op. 168, Mvmt 2 (est. 3:45)

by Camille Saint-Saëns with pianist Peter Dugan

Spencer Rubin, 16, oboe, from Woodbury, New York with pianist Peter Dugan and co-host violinist, Tessa Lark performs Violin and Oboe Concerto, Mvmt 3 by J. S. Bach

Bobby Boogyeom Park, 15, violin, from Queens, New York with co-host violinist Tessa Lark performs 44 Duos for Violins, Mvmts 44, 28 and 35 by Béla Bartók

Daniela Santiago Martinez, 18, guitar, from Del Valle, Texas performs La Rose, Op. 46 No. 9 By Mauro Giuliani AND Sereno y Lolo Felix By Porte Diferente & Arsenal Efectivo, arr. Santiago

Host Peter Dugan, piano & Co-Host Tessa Lark, violin perform Finale Songs My Mother Taught Me by Antonín Dvorák arr. by Fritz Kreisler

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 3 for Strings (1878)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 2 in c 'Resurrection' (1894)

Ernö Dohnányi: March from Serenade for String Trio (1902)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Dolores White: Toccata for piano (1997) Karen Walwyn, piano

Dolores White: Blues Dialogues Gregory Walker, violin

Dolores White: Four Art Songs Kimberly Jones, soprano; Dileep Gangolli, clarinet; Matthew Coley, marimba; Dianna White-Gould, piano

Dolores White: Episodes for String Trio (2001) Melissa Chung, violin; Joanna Patterson, viola; Peter Opie, cello

Dolores White: Crystal Gazing (1994) Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond.

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Defying Expectations: The Next Era of Guardians Baseball

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)

Antonín Dvorák: Lento from String Quartet No. 12 'American' (1893)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

Andrew York: Andecy (1986)

Guillaume Lekeu: Adagio for Orchestral Quartet (1891)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G (1910)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión (1906)

Eric Coates: Ballad for Strings (1904)

Stephen Foster: Beautiful Dreamer (1864)

Mikis Theodorakis: Epitáphios No. 3 'A Day in May' (1961)