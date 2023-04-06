WCLV Program Guide 04-07-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Saturn Quartet Luz Wild Is The Wind

Nadje Noordhuis Full Circle Little Song

Walter Smith III Return to Casual K8 + BYUS

Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Interiors

Dinah Washington Complete Mercury Recordings Vol 2 Gambler's Blues

Benny Carter The Urbane Jazz of Roy Eldridge and Benny Carter Polite Blues

Red Garland Soul Burnin' Rocks In My Bed

Mike Melito To Swing is the thing Ruby My Dear

Derek Gardner Pan Africa Appointment in Ghana

Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness Toe Dance For A Baby

Emily Remler Transitions Transitions

Nelson/Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Blue In Green

Johnny Griffin The Cat Woe Is Me

Houston Person Goodness Goodness

Mastersounds A Date With the Mastersounds For Now

Charlie Rouse Moment's Notice Joobobie

Chicago Soul Jazz Collective On The Way To Be Free On The Way To Be Free

McCoy Tyner Inception Effendi

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Venus de Milo

Michael Dease All These Hands Chocolate City

Avram Fefer Juba Lee Bedouin Dream

Gerry Mulligan The Gerry Mulligan Songbook Crazy Day

Louis Bellson Louis Bellson Jam A gush of periwinkles

Randy Napoleon Rust Belt Roots Grant's Tune

Skip and Dan Wilkins In the Stars I Was So Young

Kurt Elling The Messenger Prelude To A Kiss

Ark Ovrutski Intersection La Mecha

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Shelly Manne Plays Checkmate The Isolated Pawn

Cecil Payne Casbah Bosco

Brad Mehldau The Art of the Trio Vol 3-Songs Bewitched Bothered And Bewildered

Jack McDuff Steppin' Out Godiva Brown

Sonny Rollins Saxophone Colossus St. Thomas

Jazzmeia Horn Dear Love Lover Come Back To Me

Dizzy Gillespie Have Trumpet, Will Excite I Found a Million Dollar Baby (In a Five and Ten Cent Store)

Red Mitchell/Harold Land Hear Ye Somara

Jaki Byard Family Man Garr

Tomas Janzon Nomadic Out Door Valley

Avram Fefer/Bobby Few Kindred Spirits Orange Was The Color Of Her Dress Then Blue Silk

Madd For Tadd Our Delight A Blue Time

Rodney Whitaker Oasis Minorabilia

Billy Childs Winds of Change The End Of Innocence

Charles Lloyd The Water is Wide Requiem

Planet D Nonet Blues to Be There Way Early Subtone

Stan Getz In Sweden 1958-60 Topsy

Sinee Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek Staying in Touch Take Five

John Lewis Evolution Afternoon in Paris

Art Pepper Modern Jazz Classics Walkin' Shoes

Manhattan Projects Dreamboat Depth

Behn Gillece Parallel Universe Downpour

Wayne Horvitz American Bandstand Forever

Art Blakey Mosiac Crisis

Freddie Hubbard Goin' Up Blues For Brenda

Billie Holiday Solitude Moonglow

Billie Holiday Body and Soul Comes love

Delfeayo Marsalis Pontius Pilate's Decision Adam's Ecstasy; Eve's Delight

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Bud Abbott & Lou Costello: Who's on First? (1944)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Sorcerer: Overture (1877)

Marcel Dupré: Heroic Poem 'Verdun' (1936)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The National Game' (1925)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

Blas Galindo: Suite 'Homenaje a Cervantes' (1947)

Leroy Anderson: Fiddle-Faddle (1947)

Marika Takeuchi: Bloom (2018)

John Johnson: Lute Duet 'Greensleeves' (1580)

Giacomo Puccini: Scherzo for Orchestra (1883)

Percy Grainger: Children's March 'Over the Hills and Far Away' (1919)

John Stafford Smith: The Star Spangled Banner (1814)

Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in F (1715)

Carl Maria von Weber: Euryanthe: Overture (1823)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse in A-Flat (1878)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'Eroica' (1804)

George Frideric Handel: Oboe Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1740)

Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces (1842)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Sleeping Beauty: Prelude (1902)

Jacques Ibert: Waltz from 'Divertissement' (1930)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 6 (1760)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: March of the Trolls (1891)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 4 (1885)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Eroica' (1804)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on the 'Turkish March' (1810)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 4 in F (1833)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 2 in C (1953)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in D (1708)

Robert Schumann: Allegro in b (1831)

Franz Schubert: Piano Trio in E-Flat 'Notturno' (1825)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 17 in G (1784)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Polka italienne (1906)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Polka de V. R. (1911)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Isle of the Dead (1909)

Joseph Haydn: Scherzando No. 5 (1765)

Carl Stamitz: Romance from Cello Concerto No. 2 (1790)

Zoltán Kodály: Peacock Variations (1939)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars in G (1720)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in F (1776)

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz (1885)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 34 'Spinning Song' (1845)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: November 'Troika' (1876)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1 (1917)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 18 (1784)

Nicolas Flagello: Serenata per Orchestra (1968)

Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia: Main theme (1962)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John Passion: Chorus 'Ruht wohl, ihr heiligen Gebeine' (1724)

Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude (1882)

Sammy Fain: I'll Be Seeing You (1938)

Traditional: Allüki

Ludwig van Beethoven: Funeral March from Symphony No. 3 'Eroica' (1804)

Édouard Lalo: Scherzo for Orchestra (1884)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on a Theme by Gluck (1784)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Chorus 'Kommt ihr Töchter' (1727)

Carl Stamitz: Romance from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1790)

Franz Schubert: Alfonso and Estrella: Overture (1821)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Chorus 'Wir setzen uns mit Tränen' (1727)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Anderson & Roe: Suite from Bach's 'St. Matthew Passion' (2012)

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in F (1716)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for Strings in B-Flat (1707)

Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Étienne Méhul: Le trésor supposé: Overture (1802)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat 'Eroica' (1804)

20:00 SPECIAL St. Matthew Passion

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Part 1 (1727)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Part 2 (1727)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich (1727)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Edvard Grieg: Two Lyric Pieces (1898)

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)

Franz Schubert: Wiegenlied (1816)

Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques et religieuses: Hymne de L' enfant (1852)

Traditional: Shaker Song 'Lay Me Low'

Florent Schmitt: La tragédie de Salomé: Prélude (1907)

Auguste Franchomme: Nocturne for 2 Cellos (1839)

Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán (1890)

Johann Peter Salomon: Romance (1795)