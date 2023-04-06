WCLV Program Guide 04-07-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Saturn Quartet Luz Wild Is The Wind
Nadje Noordhuis Full Circle Little Song
Walter Smith III Return to Casual K8 + BYUS
Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Interiors
Dinah Washington Complete Mercury Recordings Vol 2 Gambler's Blues
Benny Carter The Urbane Jazz of Roy Eldridge and Benny Carter Polite Blues
Red Garland Soul Burnin' Rocks In My Bed
Mike Melito To Swing is the thing Ruby My Dear
Derek Gardner Pan Africa Appointment in Ghana
Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness Toe Dance For A Baby
Emily Remler Transitions Transitions
Nelson/Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Blue In Green
Johnny Griffin The Cat Woe Is Me
Houston Person Goodness Goodness
Mastersounds A Date With the Mastersounds For Now
Charlie Rouse Moment's Notice Joobobie
Chicago Soul Jazz Collective On The Way To Be Free On The Way To Be Free
McCoy Tyner Inception Effendi
Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Venus de Milo
Michael Dease All These Hands Chocolate City
Avram Fefer Juba Lee Bedouin Dream
Gerry Mulligan The Gerry Mulligan Songbook Crazy Day
Louis Bellson Louis Bellson Jam A gush of periwinkles
Randy Napoleon Rust Belt Roots Grant's Tune
Skip and Dan Wilkins In the Stars I Was So Young
Kurt Elling The Messenger Prelude To A Kiss
Ark Ovrutski Intersection La Mecha
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Shelly Manne Plays Checkmate The Isolated Pawn
Cecil Payne Casbah Bosco
Brad Mehldau The Art of the Trio Vol 3-Songs Bewitched Bothered And Bewildered
Jack McDuff Steppin' Out Godiva Brown
Sonny Rollins Saxophone Colossus St. Thomas
Jazzmeia Horn Dear Love Lover Come Back To Me
Dizzy Gillespie Have Trumpet, Will Excite I Found a Million Dollar Baby (In a Five and Ten Cent Store)
Red Mitchell/Harold Land Hear Ye Somara
Jaki Byard Family Man Garr
Tomas Janzon Nomadic Out Door Valley
Avram Fefer/Bobby Few Kindred Spirits Orange Was The Color Of Her Dress Then Blue Silk
Madd For Tadd Our Delight A Blue Time
Rodney Whitaker Oasis Minorabilia
Billy Childs Winds of Change The End Of Innocence
Charles Lloyd The Water is Wide Requiem
Planet D Nonet Blues to Be There Way Early Subtone
Stan Getz In Sweden 1958-60 Topsy
Sinee Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek Staying in Touch Take Five
John Lewis Evolution Afternoon in Paris
Art Pepper Modern Jazz Classics Walkin' Shoes
Manhattan Projects Dreamboat Depth
Behn Gillece Parallel Universe Downpour
Wayne Horvitz American Bandstand Forever
Art Blakey Mosiac Crisis
Freddie Hubbard Goin' Up Blues For Brenda
Billie Holiday Solitude Moonglow
Billie Holiday Body and Soul Comes love
Delfeayo Marsalis Pontius Pilate's Decision Adam's Ecstasy; Eve's Delight
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Bud Abbott & Lou Costello: Who's on First? (1944)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Sorcerer: Overture (1877)
Marcel Dupré: Heroic Poem 'Verdun' (1936)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The National Game' (1925)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)
Blas Galindo: Suite 'Homenaje a Cervantes' (1947)
Leroy Anderson: Fiddle-Faddle (1947)
Marika Takeuchi: Bloom (2018)
John Johnson: Lute Duet 'Greensleeves' (1580)
Giacomo Puccini: Scherzo for Orchestra (1883)
Percy Grainger: Children's March 'Over the Hills and Far Away' (1919)
John Stafford Smith: The Star Spangled Banner (1814)
Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in F (1715)
Carl Maria von Weber: Euryanthe: Overture (1823)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse in A-Flat (1878)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'Eroica' (1804)
George Frideric Handel: Oboe Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1740)
Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces (1842)
Engelbert Humperdinck: Sleeping Beauty: Prelude (1902)
Jacques Ibert: Waltz from 'Divertissement' (1930)
William Boyce: Symphony No. 6 (1760)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: March of the Trolls (1891)
Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 4 (1885)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Eroica' (1804)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on the 'Turkish March' (1810)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 4 in F (1833)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 2 in C (1953)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in D (1708)
Robert Schumann: Allegro in b (1831)
Franz Schubert: Piano Trio in E-Flat 'Notturno' (1825)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 17 in G (1784)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Polka italienne (1906)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Polka de V. R. (1911)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Isle of the Dead (1909)
Joseph Haydn: Scherzando No. 5 (1765)
Carl Stamitz: Romance from Cello Concerto No. 2 (1790)
Zoltán Kodály: Peacock Variations (1939)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars in G (1720)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in F (1776)
Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz (1885)
Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 34 'Spinning Song' (1845)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: November 'Troika' (1876)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1 (1917)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 18 (1784)
Nicolas Flagello: Serenata per Orchestra (1968)
Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia: Main theme (1962)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John Passion: Chorus 'Ruht wohl, ihr heiligen Gebeine' (1724)
Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude (1882)
Sammy Fain: I'll Be Seeing You (1938)
Traditional: Allüki
Ludwig van Beethoven: Funeral March from Symphony No. 3 'Eroica' (1804)
Édouard Lalo: Scherzo for Orchestra (1884)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on a Theme by Gluck (1784)
Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Chorus 'Kommt ihr Töchter' (1727)
Carl Stamitz: Romance from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1790)
Franz Schubert: Alfonso and Estrella: Overture (1821)
Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Chorus 'Wir setzen uns mit Tränen' (1727)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Anderson & Roe: Suite from Bach's 'St. Matthew Passion' (2012)
Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in F (1716)
Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for Strings in B-Flat (1707)
Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Étienne Méhul: Le trésor supposé: Overture (1802)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat 'Eroica' (1804)
20:00 SPECIAL St. Matthew Passion
Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Part 1 (1727)
Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Part 2 (1727)
Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich (1727)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Edvard Grieg: Two Lyric Pieces (1898)
Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)
Franz Schubert: Wiegenlied (1816)
Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques et religieuses: Hymne de L' enfant (1852)
Traditional: Shaker Song 'Lay Me Low'
Florent Schmitt: La tragédie de Salomé: Prélude (1907)
Auguste Franchomme: Nocturne for 2 Cellos (1839)
Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán (1890)
Johann Peter Salomon: Romance (1795)