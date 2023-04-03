WCLV Program Guide 04-04-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Bill Charlap Written in the Stars One For My Baby

Santi Debriano Ashanti Till Then

Saturn Quartet Luz Mitsuda

Chris Keefe Opening Chobim

Kenny Clarke Telefunken Blues Telefunken Blues

Oliver Nelson Soul Battle Soul Street

Ali Jackson Wheelz Keep a Rollin' Spiritual

Shirley Horn Close Enough For Love This Can't Be Love

Josh Nelson/Bill Bowman Project Tomorow is Not Promised Weaver Of Dreams

Paul Chambers Paul Chambers Quintet Minor Run Down

NYO Jazz We're Still Here Mr. Gentle And Mr. Cool

Herlin Riley Perpetual Optimism Wings and Roots

Christian McBride The Good Feeling Bluesin' in Alphabet City

Scott Hamilton Classics The Lamp Is Low

Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Blues Autumn Bloom

George Coleman Manhattan Panorama El Barrio

Eddie Vinson Kidney Stew Juice Head Baby

Curtis Amy Groovin' Blue Gone Into It

Barney Kessel Swinging Party New Rhumba

Walt Weiskopf Diamonds and Other Jewels Incantation

Warren Wolf Convergence Soul Sister

Melissa Aldana Crash Trio New Points

Heitger/Llonsky Doin' The Voom Voom Shades of Jade

Ernie Watts The Long Road Home Willow Weep For Me

Union Union My One and Only

John Lewis Evolution Two Degrees East Three Degrees West

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Dave Douglas Live at the Jazz Standard The Next Phase

James Brandon Lewis MSM Live Loverly

Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2 There'll Be Other Times

Hank Mobley Soul Station Soul Station

Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing Straight Street

John Zorn Incerto Totem And Taboo

Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Whatever You Say

Leon Lee Dorsey Cantaloupe Island Thieves In The Temple

Spike Wilner Plays Ellington and Monk Eronel

Rebecca Coupe Franks Planets Sun

Horace Silver Silver's Serenade Let's Get To The Nitty Gritty

Conrad Herwig the Latin Side of Charles Mingus Gunslinging Bird

Al Foster Reflections Punjab

Ben Allison Layers of the City The Detective's Wife

Samara Joy Linger Awhile Can't Get Out Of This Mood

Birmingham Seven Just Passing Through Diggin' the Dapples

Bill Frisell Four Claude Utley

Tomas Janzon Nomads Valse Hot

John Abercrombie Up and Coming Jumbles

Something Blue Personal Preference Flyover Country

Donald Byrd Byrd in Flight Ghana

Ralph Moore Furthermore Girl Talk

Benny Green Naturally Grooveyard

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Lawns

Quincy Davis Q Vision The Creeper

Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness Deluge

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Cello Sonata (1901)

Johann Strauss Jr: Indigo and the 40 Thieves: Ballet Music (1871)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: He spake the word (1739)

Eugène Bozza: Children's Overture (1964)

Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2: March (1908)

Franz Danzi: Fantasy on Mozart's 'La ci darem la mano' (1800)

Elmer Bernstein: The Age of Innocence: Theme (1993)

Kenneth J. Alford: March 'On the Quarterdeck' (1917)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla (1886)

André Grétry: Le magnifique: Overture (1773)

Traditional: Polska from 'Dorotea'

Ignace Jan Paderewski: Minuet in G (1887)

Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Marionettes (1895)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 5: Gavotte (1720)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from String Quartet No. 17 'Hunt' (1783)

Leonard Bernstein: Mass: The Lord's Prayer (1971)

Thomas Morley: Oh Mistress Mine (1599)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture (1782)

Franz Schubert: Piano Trio in B-Flat (1812)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz (1941)

Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 2 (1888)

Raimundo Penaforte: West Side Story Suite (2007)

Girolamo Frescobaldi: Toccata (1620)

Ernest Chausson: Poème (1896)

Nikita Koshkin: Usher Waltz (1984)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 4 in F (1838)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air (1717)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Main Title (1962)

Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March (1963)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1757)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after Vivaldi in G (1717)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 1 in b-Flat (1896)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Suite (1739)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo from Cello Sonata (1901)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1783)

Felix Mendelssohn: The Marriage of Camacho: Overture (1825)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' (1848)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1 in B-Flat 'Spring' (1841)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March (1811)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 34 'Spinning Song' (1845)

Elmer Bernstein: The Ten Commandments: Suite (1955)

Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Suite (1945)

George Frideric Handel: Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia (1739)

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in C 'Pleasure' (1725)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Variations on a Theme of Chopin (1903)

Jan Václav Vorísek: Introduction & Rondo Brilliant (1823)

Max Bruch: Seven Swedish Dances (1892)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Macbeth: Overture (1888)

Adolph von Henselt: If I Were a Bird (1838)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Bumblebee (1900)

Valerie Coleman: Umoja: Anthem of Unity (2019)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 30 (1774)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes (1942)

Nino Rota: The Godfather: Love Theme (1972)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Fernando Sor: Variations on Theme by Mozart (1821)

Anton Bruckner: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1883)

Elmer Bernstein: The Buccaneer: Prelude & Out to Sea (1958)

Georges Bizet: The Pearl Fishers: Au fond du temple saint (1863)

George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)

Cristóbal de Morales: Jubilate Deo (1538)

Robert Schumann: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 'Spring' (1841)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for the Orchestra in Dresden (1720)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A (1892)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball Waltzes (1905)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 (1923)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesleid' (1925)

Franz Schubert: Die schöne Müllerin: Wohin? (1823)

Sergei Prokofiev: Russian Overture (1936)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Johann Stamitz: Clarinet Concerto in B-Flat (1755)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C 'Jupiter' (1788)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite (1918)

Anton Bruckner: Overture in g (1863)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 22 (1790)

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesfreud' (1925)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: November 'Troika' (1876)

Benedetto Marcello: Concerto a cinque in e (1708)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells (1913)

Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 7 in G (1771)

Gabriel Fauré: Nocturne No. 6 in D-Flat (1894)

Antonín Dvorák: Songs My Mother Taught Me (1880)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Thomas Ravenscroft: The Three Ravens (1610)

John Williams: Elegy for Cello & Orchestra (2001)

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: Lift Thine Eyes to the Mountains (1846)

Joseph Haydn: Largo from String Quartet No. 64 (1797)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Six Studies in English Folk Song (1926)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: How Beautiful it is Here (1902)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Platero and I: Melancolia (1960)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse (1897)

Richard Strauss: Meinem Kinde (1897)