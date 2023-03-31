WCLV Program Guide 04-02-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Lafayette Harris, Swingin’ Up in Harlem, Living for the City
Miles Davis, Kind of Blue, All Blues
Cannonball Adderley, Paris 1960, Jeannine
3-D Jazz Trio, 9 to 5, I Only Have Eyes for You
Eric Reed, Black Brown and Blue, Along Came Betty
Frank Kimbrough, Lullabluebye, You Only Live Twice
Bruce Harris, Soundview, Satellite
Mike Melito, To Swing is the Thing, Straight Street
John Coltrane, Blue Train, Blue Train
Jeff Lofton, Silver’s Strut, Silver’s Strut
360 Degree Jazz Initiative, Please Only Tell Me Good News, Open Sesame
Trio Work, Dancing in the Dark, No Moon at All
Buster Williams, Unalome, Stairways
Walter Smith, Return to Casual, Contra
Wayne Shorter, Footprints Live, Atlantis
Esthesis Quartet, Time Zones, Hollywood
Something Blue, Personal Preference, Flyover Country
Eric Goletz, Standard-ized, Nutville
Brendan Lanighan, A Little Optimism, All-Day Breckf
Chris Glassman, Living the Dream, Belley’s Bounce
Wes Montgomery, In Paris, Full House
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis The Great Jazz Trio: Autumn Leaves Autumn Leaves
McCoy Tyner, John Coltrane, Elvin Jones, Jmmy Garrison Ballads All Or Nothing at All
Shirley Horn, Joe Henderson, Elvin Jones, Steve Novosel The Main Ingredient You Go to My head
Pat Martino, Joey De Francesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's El Hombre
Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower People Make the World Go Round
Horace Silver, Blue Mitchell, Roy Brooks, GeneTaylor, Junior Cook Silver's Serenade Let's Get to the Nitty Gritty
Horace Silver, Blue Mitchell, Roy Brooks, GeneTaylor, Junior Cook Silver's Serenade Silver's Serenade
Pierre Michelot, Toots Thielemans, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander, Billy Higgins Bass and Bosses The Peacocks
Esperanza Spaulding, Aruan Ortiz, Francisco Mela Junjo The Peacocks
Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway, Studio Orchestra Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway When Love Has Grown
Howard Roberts, Stan Levey, Red Mithcell, Bill Holman Good Pickins' Relaxin' at Camarillo
Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Today I Love Everybody
The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Squatty Roo
Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Music from the Motion Picture "Bullitt" Bullit
Hank Jones, Joe Lovano Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Lullaby
Chet Baker, John Engels, Heie van der Geyn, Harold Danko Chet Baker in Tokyo Portrait in Black and White
Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day In the Life California Nights
Fred Hersch, Drew Gress, Tom Rainey Dancing in the Dark Bye Bye Blackbird
Houston Person, Ron Carter Now's the Time Now's the Time
Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel The Best of Chet Baker Sings I Remember You
Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Great Scott! Blues for Groove
Jimmy Scott, Hank Crawford, Cyrus Chestnut, George Mraz, Grady Tate Mood Indigo Mood Indigo
Cyrus Chestnut, Marcus Printup, Wycliffe Gordon, James Carter, ChristianMcBride, Lewis Nash Soul Food Soul Food
Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sm Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley The Old Country
Tom Scott, Terence Blanchard, George Duke, Marcus Miller, Steve Gadd, Larry Goldings Cannon Re-Loaded Jive Samba
Miles Davis, Cannonball Adderly, John Coltrane, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb, Wynton Kelly Kind of Blue Freddie Freeloader
Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain Concierto de Aranjuez
Kenny Clarke, Miles Davis, Barney Wilen, Rene Urtreger, Pierre Michelot Ascenseur pour l'echafaud Visit du Vigile
Kenny Clarke, Miles Davis, Barney Wilen, Rene Urtreger, Pierre Michelot ascenseur pour l'echafaud Le Petit Bal (take 1)
Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sm Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley Never Say Yes
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey
Johann Sebastian Bach: O Sacred Head from 'St Matthew Passion' (1727)
Orlande de Lassus: Lamentations of Jeremiah (1585)
Francis Poulenc: Stabat Mater (1950)
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Advancing the Ar - When interesting and unusual scores are shared through compelling performances, everyone wins
NADIA BOULANGER: 3 Pieces Prélude (1913), Petit Canon (1911) & Piece sur des airs populaires Flamands (1915) –Carolyn Shuster-Fournier (1894 Cavaillé-Coll/Saint-Antoine-des-Quinze-Vingts, Paris, France)
CLARA SCHUMANN: Prelude & Fugue in B-flat, Op. 16, no. 2 Wolfgang Baumgratz (1894 Sauer/St. Peter’s Cathedral, Bremen, Germany)
RAYNOR BROWN: Papillons (selections: Gaika-Boisduvalli-Mosii-Charidryas-Ivallda-Ochlodes-Vibex) Catharine Crozier (1952 Aeolian-Skinner/1st Church of Christ Scientist, Boston, MA)
ELFRIDA ANDRÉE: Symphonic Poem in e Ralph Gustafsson (1878-1927 Åkerman & Lund/Mary Magdalena Church, Stockholm, Sweden) Swedish Society
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Palm Sunday & Holy Week - Beginning with music to mark Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem, followed by the Passion that unfolds, join Peter DuBois for some of the most powerful music of the church year
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
Antonio Lotti: Crucifixus (1720)
Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich (1727)
Michel-Richard Delalande: Miserere (1685)
Henry Purcell: Ground (1690)
François Couperin: Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses (1717)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Bedrich Smetana: Czech Dances Book 1: Polka No. 2 (1877)
Vítezslava Kaprálová: April Prelude No. 3 (1937)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 182 'Himmelskönig, sei willkomen' (1714)
Sir William Walton: The Wise Virgins: Suite (1940)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C (1800)
Heinrich Schütz: Die Himmel erzählen die Ehre Gottes (1648)
Franz Lachner: Wind Quintet No. 2 in E-Flat (1827)
Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 6 (1887)
Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 7 (1881)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Antonin Dvorak: Trio in E Minor, Op. 90 "Dumky": Movement 6 Lento maestoso - Vivace Weilerstein Trio
Cristina Spinei: Spiral Alessandra Volpi Jenson, piano; Kaitlin Raitz, cello; Alicia Enstrom, violin American Public Media - YCMPR Diversity Recording Project
Piano Puzzler Contestant: John Mundy calling from Wabasha, MN
Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet "Trout": Theme and Variations Schubert Ensemble of London
Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto in A minor, Op. 129 Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Rafael Payare, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in B minor, No. 1, Op. 119, No. 1 Joyce Yang, piano Macalester College, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, St. Paul, MN
Johannes Brahms: Concerto in A minor for Violin, Cello and Orchestra, Op. 102: Movement 1 Allegro Jun Iwasaki, violin; Kevin Bate, cello; The Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor The Nashville Symphony, The Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN
Gioachino Rossini, arr. LAGQ: Overture from Il Barbiere di Siviglia Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's By The Sea Church, Jacksonville, FL
Gabriela Montero: Improvisation No. 2 Gabriela Montero, piano
Igor Stravinsky: Piano Sonata, K.043, the "1924" Sonata Gabriela Montero, piano Gabriela Montero at Prager, Prager Family Center for the Arts, Easton, MD
14:00 ORCHESTRAS FROM THE EUROPEAN BROADCASTING UNION with George Preston – Philadelphia Orchesta, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor – recorded in the Berliner Philharmonie, Berlin– September 9 2022
Antonín Dvořák: Carnival Overture Op 92
Florence Price: Symphony No. 1
Florence Price: Adoration for Orchestra
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 21 in E minor
Hector Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique—Riccardo Muti, conductor
Edvard Grieg: Homage March from ‘Sigurd Jorsalfar’ Op 22—Eugene Ormandy, conductor
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Thierry Fischer, conductor; Leila Josefowicz, violin; Todd Wilson, organ – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 10/8/2022
Pierre Boulez: Notations
Igor Stravinsky: Violin Concerto in D
Camille Saint-Saens: Symphony No. 3 in c Op 78 ‘Organ’
18:00 GATEWAYS RADIO with Garrett McQueen
Margaret Bonds: Sing of the King Who Was Tall and Brown—Dussoff Choir and Orchestra/Malcolm J. Merriweather (Avie 2413, 2019 ‘Margaret Bonds: The Ballad of the Brown King & Selected Songs’)
Chick Corea: String Quartet No. 1—Harlem Quartet
Duke Ellington: Take the A Train—Harlem Quartet
Florence Price: Symphony No. 3—Gateways Festival Orchestra/Michael Morgan
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C (1800)
Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 11 in F (1823)
Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy (1834)
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Margi Griebling-Haigh: Trocadillos (2003) Sundance Trio
Margi Griebling-Haigh: Bocadillos Floridianos Ashley Barrett, oboe; Inara Zandmane, piano
Margi Griebling-Haigh: Haigh-Nelson Voluntary (2022) Todd Wilson, organ
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Rule of Law? The State of the US Federal Judiciary - Dahlia Lithwick, Sheldon Whitehouse
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
John Field: Nocturne No. 8 in E-Flat (1816)
Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto (1878)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)
Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade (1828)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f (1756)
Charles Gounod: Roméo et Juliette: Le sommeil de Juliette (1867)
Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964)
Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Air (1884)
Amy Beach: Dreaming (1892)
Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)