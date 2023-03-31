WCLV Program Guide 04-02-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Lafayette Harris, Swingin’ Up in Harlem, Living for the City

Miles Davis, Kind of Blue, All Blues

Cannonball Adderley, Paris 1960, Jeannine

3-D Jazz Trio, 9 to 5, I Only Have Eyes for You

Eric Reed, Black Brown and Blue, Along Came Betty

Frank Kimbrough, Lullabluebye, You Only Live Twice

Bruce Harris, Soundview, Satellite

Mike Melito, To Swing is the Thing, Straight Street

John Coltrane, Blue Train, Blue Train

Jeff Lofton, Silver’s Strut, Silver’s Strut

360 Degree Jazz Initiative, Please Only Tell Me Good News, Open Sesame

Trio Work, Dancing in the Dark, No Moon at All

Buster Williams, Unalome, Stairways

Walter Smith, Return to Casual, Contra

Wayne Shorter, Footprints Live, Atlantis

Esthesis Quartet, Time Zones, Hollywood

Something Blue, Personal Preference, Flyover Country

Eric Goletz, Standard-ized, Nutville

Brendan Lanighan, A Little Optimism, All-Day Breckf

Chris Glassman, Living the Dream, Belley’s Bounce

Wes Montgomery, In Paris, Full House

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis The Great Jazz Trio: Autumn Leaves Autumn Leaves

McCoy Tyner, John Coltrane, Elvin Jones, Jmmy Garrison Ballads All Or Nothing at All

Shirley Horn, Joe Henderson, Elvin Jones, Steve Novosel The Main Ingredient You Go to My head

Pat Martino, Joey De Francesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's El Hombre

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower People Make the World Go Round

Horace Silver, Blue Mitchell, Roy Brooks, GeneTaylor, Junior Cook Silver's Serenade Let's Get to the Nitty Gritty

Horace Silver, Blue Mitchell, Roy Brooks, GeneTaylor, Junior Cook Silver's Serenade Silver's Serenade

Pierre Michelot, Toots Thielemans, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander, Billy Higgins Bass and Bosses The Peacocks

Esperanza Spaulding, Aruan Ortiz, Francisco Mela Junjo The Peacocks

Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway, Studio Orchestra Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway When Love Has Grown

Howard Roberts, Stan Levey, Red Mithcell, Bill Holman Good Pickins' Relaxin' at Camarillo

Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Today I Love Everybody

The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Squatty Roo

Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Music from the Motion Picture "Bullitt" Bullit

Hank Jones, Joe Lovano Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Lullaby

Chet Baker, John Engels, Heie van der Geyn, Harold Danko Chet Baker in Tokyo Portrait in Black and White

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day In the Life California Nights

Fred Hersch, Drew Gress, Tom Rainey Dancing in the Dark Bye Bye Blackbird

Houston Person, Ron Carter Now's the Time Now's the Time

Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel The Best of Chet Baker Sings I Remember You

Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Great Scott! Blues for Groove

Jimmy Scott, Hank Crawford, Cyrus Chestnut, George Mraz, Grady Tate Mood Indigo Mood Indigo

Cyrus Chestnut, Marcus Printup, Wycliffe Gordon, James Carter, ChristianMcBride, Lewis Nash Soul Food Soul Food

Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sm Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley The Old Country

Tom Scott, Terence Blanchard, George Duke, Marcus Miller, Steve Gadd, Larry Goldings Cannon Re-Loaded Jive Samba

Miles Davis, Cannonball Adderly, John Coltrane, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb, Wynton Kelly Kind of Blue Freddie Freeloader

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain Concierto de Aranjuez

Kenny Clarke, Miles Davis, Barney Wilen, Rene Urtreger, Pierre Michelot Ascenseur pour l'echafaud Visit du Vigile

Kenny Clarke, Miles Davis, Barney Wilen, Rene Urtreger, Pierre Michelot ascenseur pour l'echafaud Le Petit Bal (take 1)

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sm Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley Never Say Yes

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Johann Sebastian Bach: O Sacred Head from 'St Matthew Passion' (1727)

Orlande de Lassus: Lamentations of Jeremiah (1585)

Francis Poulenc: Stabat Mater (1950)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Advancing the Ar - When interesting and unusual scores are shared through compelling performances, everyone wins

NADIA BOULANGER: 3 Pieces Prélude (1913), Petit Canon (1911) & Piece sur des airs populaires Flamands (1915) –Carolyn Shuster-Fournier (1894 Cavaillé-Coll/Saint-Antoine-des-Quinze-Vingts, Paris, France)

CLARA SCHUMANN: Prelude & Fugue in B-flat, Op. 16, no. 2 Wolfgang Baumgratz (1894 Sauer/St. Peter’s Cathedral, Bremen, Germany)

RAYNOR BROWN: Papillons (selections: Gaika-Boisduvalli-Mosii-Charidryas-Ivallda-Ochlodes-Vibex) Catharine Crozier (1952 Aeolian-Skinner/1st Church of Christ Scientist, Boston, MA)

ELFRIDA ANDRÉE: Symphonic Poem in e Ralph Gustafsson (1878-1927 Åkerman & Lund/Mary Magdalena Church, Stockholm, Sweden) Swedish Society

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Palm Sunday & Holy Week - Beginning with music to mark Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem, followed by the Passion that unfolds, join Peter DuBois for some of the most powerful music of the church year

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Antonio Lotti: Crucifixus (1720)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich (1727)

Michel-Richard Delalande: Miserere (1685)

Henry Purcell: Ground (1690)

François Couperin: Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses (1717)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Bedrich Smetana: Czech Dances Book 1: Polka No. 2 (1877)

Vítezslava Kaprálová: April Prelude No. 3 (1937)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 182 'Himmelskönig, sei willkomen' (1714)

Sir William Walton: The Wise Virgins: Suite (1940)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C (1800)

Heinrich Schütz: Die Himmel erzählen die Ehre Gottes (1648)

Franz Lachner: Wind Quintet No. 2 in E-Flat (1827)

Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 6 (1887)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 7 (1881)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Antonin Dvorak: Trio in E Minor, Op. 90 "Dumky": Movement 6 Lento maestoso - Vivace Weilerstein Trio

Cristina Spinei: Spiral Alessandra Volpi Jenson, piano; Kaitlin Raitz, cello; Alicia Enstrom, violin American Public Media - YCMPR Diversity Recording Project

Piano Puzzler Contestant: John Mundy calling from Wabasha, MN

Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet "Trout": Theme and Variations Schubert Ensemble of London

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto in A minor, Op. 129 Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Rafael Payare, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in B minor, No. 1, Op. 119, No. 1 Joyce Yang, piano Macalester College, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, St. Paul, MN

Johannes Brahms: Concerto in A minor for Violin, Cello and Orchestra, Op. 102: Movement 1 Allegro Jun Iwasaki, violin; Kevin Bate, cello; The Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor The Nashville Symphony, The Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

Gioachino Rossini, arr. LAGQ: Overture from Il Barbiere di Siviglia Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's By The Sea Church, Jacksonville, FL

Gabriela Montero: Improvisation No. 2 Gabriela Montero, piano

Igor Stravinsky: Piano Sonata, K.043, the "1924" Sonata Gabriela Montero, piano Gabriela Montero at Prager, Prager Family Center for the Arts, Easton, MD

14:00 ORCHESTRAS FROM THE EUROPEAN BROADCASTING UNION with George Preston – Philadelphia Orchesta, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor – recorded in the Berliner Philharmonie, Berlin– September 9 2022

Antonín Dvořák: Carnival Overture Op 92

Florence Price: Symphony No. 1

Florence Price: Adoration for Orchestra

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 21 in E minor

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique—Riccardo Muti, conductor

Edvard Grieg: Homage March from ‘Sigurd Jorsalfar’ Op 22—Eugene Ormandy, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Thierry Fischer, conductor; Leila Josefowicz, violin; Todd Wilson, organ – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 10/8/2022

Pierre Boulez: Notations

Igor Stravinsky: Violin Concerto in D

Camille Saint-Saens: Symphony No. 3 in c Op 78 ‘Organ’

18:00 GATEWAYS RADIO with Garrett McQueen

Margaret Bonds: Sing of the King Who Was Tall and Brown—Dussoff Choir and Orchestra/Malcolm J. Merriweather (Avie 2413, 2019 ‘Margaret Bonds: The Ballad of the Brown King & Selected Songs’)

Chick Corea: String Quartet No. 1—Harlem Quartet

Duke Ellington: Take the A Train—Harlem Quartet

Florence Price: Symphony No. 3—Gateways Festival Orchestra/Michael Morgan

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C (1800)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 11 in F (1823)

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy (1834)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Trocadillos (2003) Sundance Trio

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Bocadillos Floridianos Ashley Barrett, oboe; Inara Zandmane, piano

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Haigh-Nelson Voluntary (2022) Todd Wilson, organ

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Rule of Law? The State of the US Federal Judiciary - Dahlia Lithwick, Sheldon Whitehouse

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

John Field: Nocturne No. 8 in E-Flat (1816)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto (1878)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade (1828)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f (1756)

Charles Gounod: Roméo et Juliette: Le sommeil de Juliette (1867)

Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964)

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Air (1884)

Amy Beach: Dreaming (1892)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)