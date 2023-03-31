WCLV Program Guide 04-01-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Horace Silver, Blowin’ the Blues Away, Blowin’ the Blues Away

Kirk Lightsey, Live at Smalls Jazz Club, Brother Rudolph

Rich Thompson, Who Do You Have to Know? , Fried Pies

Wes Montgomery, Smokin’ at the Half Note, No Blues

Miles Davis (Wayne Shorter), E. S. P., E. S. P.

Canadian Jazz Septet, Septology, Terre de Dusable

Michael Morreale, August 17th, Red Cross

Emily Braden, Cannon and Sparrow, Sister Sadie

Nightcrawlers, Get Ready, What Do You Say, Dr., J.?

Mike Melito, To Swing is the Thing, You Said It

Jimmy Smith with Stanley Turrentine, Midnight Special, Midnight Special

Miles Davis (with Wayne Shorter), Sorcerer, Masqualero

Jane Bunnett, Playing With Fire, Human Race

Clarice Assad, Window to the World, Saudades dos Avioes da Panair

Bryan Lynch, Dance the Way U Want To, Que Seria la Vida

Josh Lawrence, And That Too, Grit

Willie Smith III, Return to Casual, River Styx

Miles Davis (with Wayne Shorter), Nefertiti, Nefertiti

Nick Maclean, Cn You Hear Me?, Footprints

Jeremy Pelt, The Art of Intimacy Vol, 2, Slow Hot Wind

Buster Williams, Unalome, Estate

Eric Goletz, Standard-Ized, Summer Time

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Robert Glasper, Damion Reid, Vicente Archer In My Element F.T.B.

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower For Someone I Love

Eliane Elias, Marc Johnson, Joey Baron Something For You Detour Ahead

Joe Henderson, Eliane Elias, Oscar Castro Neves, Nico Assumcao, Paolo Braga Double Rainbow Felicidade

Emily Remler, Larry Coryell Retrospective Volume One How Insensitive

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar It's Only a Paper Moon

Renee Rosnes, John Patitucci, Billy Drummond, Walt Weiskopf, Kavin Tarrant Icelight

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis , Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Sushi

Stephane Grappelli, Gary Burton, Steve Swallow, Bill Goodwin Paris Encounter Sweet Rain

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis , Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Sweet Georgia Brown

Cyrus Chestnut, Marcus Printup, Wycliffe Gordon, James Carter Soul Food Brother With the Mint Green Vine

Kurt Elling, Laurence Hobgood, Rob Amster, Paul Wertico Close Your Eyes Dolores Dream

Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette Standards in Norway Old Folks

The Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Sister Sadie

Ingrid Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart, Jill Seifers Here On Earth The Time of the Barracudas

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain Will 0 the Wisp

Renee Rosnes, Billy Drummond, John Patitucci Life On Earth Nana

Nat King Cole, Tommy & Jimmy Dorsey Orchestra Nat King Cole, volume 5 It's Crazy, But I'm In Love

Dizzy Gillespie, Oscar Peterson Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Dizzy Atmosphere

Alan Joseph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls

Phil Woods, Bill Charlap, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Nelson Hill, Tom Hamilton, Bobby Routch, Rick Chamberlain This is How I Feel About Quincy Evening In Paris

Terence Blanchard, Donald Harrison, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz in Film The Pawnbroker

Steve Khan, John Patitucci, Jack DeJohnette, Manolo Badrena Borrowed Time Blues for Ball

McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Naima

Blossom Dearie, Jack Marsahall, Studio Orchestra May I Come In? I Wish You Love

Toots Thielemans, John Scofield, Chirstian mcBride, Terence Blanchard, Troy Davis, Alan Broadbent East Coast/West Coast Giant Steps

Jimmy McGriff, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown,David Newman, Red Holloway The Dream Team Things Ain't What They Used to be

Oscar Peterson, Louis Armstrong, Louis Bellson, Ray Brown, Herb Ellis Louis Armstrong meets Oscar Peterson Let's Do It

George Benson, Lonnie Smith, Ronnie Cuber, Marion Booker, King Curtis, Blue Mitchell The George Benson Cookbook The Man from Toledo

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Carlos Chavez Toccata Claudia Coonce, oboe The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra Enrique Batiz

Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 32 in c, Op. 111 Gerardo Teissonniere, piano

Rodolfo Halffter Don Lindo de Almeria, suite, Op. 7b Orquesta Sinfonica de Mineria Luis Herrera de la Fuente

Frederic Chopin Fantaisie in f, Op. 49 Vanessa Perez, piano

Roberto Sierra Boriken (2005) Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdes

Ernesto Cordero Concerto Antilles for Guitar & Orchestra (1983) Carlos Barbosa-Lima, guitar Sofia Soloists Chamber Ensemble Plamen Djurov

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Antonin Dvorak: Trio in E Minor, Op. 90 "Dumky": Movement 6 Lento maestoso - Vivace Weilerstein Trio

Cristina Spinei: Spiral Alessandra Volpi Jenson, piano; Kaitlin Raitz, cello; Alicia Enstrom, violin American Public Media - YCMPR Diversity Recording Project

Piano Puzzler Contestant: John Mundy calling from Wabasha, MN

Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet "Trout": Theme and Variations Schubert Ensemble of London Album: Schubert: Trout Quintet in A; Hummel: Quintet in E-flat

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto in A minor, Op. 129 Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Rafael Payare, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in B minor, No. 1, Op. 119, No. 1 Joyce Yang, piano Macalester College, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, St. Paul, MN

Johannes Brahms: Concerto in A minor for Violin, Cello and Orchestra, Op. 102: Movement 1 Allegro Jun Iwasaki, violin; Kevin Bate, cello; The Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor The Nashville Symphony, The Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

Gioachino Rossini, arr. LAGQ: Overture from Il Barbiere di Siviglia Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's By The Sea Church, Jacksonville, FL

Gabriela Montero: Improvisation No. 2 Gabriela Montero, piano Album: Sergei Rachmaninov: Piano Concerto No. 2; Gabriela Montero: Ex Patria, 3 Improvisations Orchid

Igor Stravinsky: Piano Sonata, K.043, the "1924" Sonata Gabriela Montero, piano Gabriela Montero at Prager, Prager Family Center for the Arts, Easton, MD

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Prelude & Love Theme (1945)

George Gershwin: Let 'Em Eat Cake: Overture (1933)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 in A (1786)

Sir Arnold Bax: Russian Suite: Gopak (1919)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

John Addison: Sleuth: Overture (1972)

Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)

Frederick Loewe: Camelot: Suite (1960)

Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra (1946)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Various -18-year-old violinist and From the Top alum Julia LaGrand co-hosts this special episode dedicated to celebrating the stories and performances of disabled and neurodivergent musicians. Julia, who is blind, also interviews special guest Itzhak Perlman. We meet a 15-year-old double bassist who began studying music when spina bifida made it difficult to keep up with youth sports leagues, a 14-year-old pianist who uses Braille scores to learn his repertoire, a 26-year-old cellist who believes his musical skills are sharpened by his autism, and a 16-year-old pianist with Escobar Syndrome who shares her journey to millions on social media. They perform works by Grieg, Liszt, and more

Co-host and Content Advisor - Julia LaGrand, 18, violin, Grand Rapids, MI Excerpts from Capriccio (3:32) Joaquín Rodrigo (1901-1999)

Tristen Chen, 14, piano, from San Jose, CA Trois Etudes de Concert No. 2 La Leggierezza (5:04) Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

Joshua Thrush, 15, doublebass, from Vienna, VA Introduction e Gavotte (4:34) Giovanni Bottesini (1821-1889)

Peter Dugan, piano Courante from French Suite No. 5 in G Major, BWV 816 Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Grace Novacheck, 16, piano, from Westlake, TX Notturno, Op. 54, No. 4 (5:05) Edvard Grieg (1843-1907)

Adam Mandela Walden, 26, cello, from Los Angeles, CA / Berklee College of Music, Boston, MA Intermezzo from Goyescas (4:16)

Enrique Granados (1867-1916)

Peter Dugan, piano Gigue from French Suite No. 5 in G Major, BWV 816 Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The 2022-23 season of Metropolitan Opera broadcasts continues with Verdi’s exuberant Shakespearean comedy Falstaff. Baritone Michael Volle stars in the prodigious title role as the lovable rogue, Sir John Falstaff. Sopranos Ailyn Pérez and Jennifer Johnson Cano, and contralto Marie-Nicole Lemieux join forces as the merry wives of Windsor who gleefully torment Sir John. The cast also features baritone Christopher Maltman as the jealous husband Ford, and soprano Hera Hyesang Park and tenor Bogdan Volkov as the smitten young couple Nannetta and Fenton. Daniele Rustioni conducts this sparkling score – Verdi’s final operatic masterpiece.

16:09 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesfreud' (1925)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini (1934)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Polka de V. R. (1911)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Jerry Goldsmith – LA Story

Jerry Goldsmith: Rudy: Theme—London Symphony/Jerry Goldsmith

Jerry Goldsmith Television Themes: The Man from UNCLE; Dr. Kildare; Room 222; Star Trek-Voyager; The Walton’s; Barnaby Jones—London Symphony/Jerry Goldsmith

Jerry Goldsmith: The Blue Max: Overture, First Flight & Finale—Philharmonia Orchestra/Jerry Goldsmith

Jerry Goldsmith: Star Trek—The Motion Picture: The New Enterprise—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri

Jerry Goldsmith: Air Force 1: Main title & The Parachutes—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Jerry Goldsmith: Supergirl: End credits—Cincinnati Pops/John Morris Russell

Jerry Goldsmith: The Omen: Suite—Crouch End Festival Choir; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Blowin' the House Down - An hour of Broadway and Hollywood belters -- with Ethel Merman at the top of the list, of course, joined by such dynamic singers as Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli, Bernadette Peters, Betty Hutton and Idina Menzel

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Sir Hamilton Harty: A Comedy Overture (1906)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c (1901)

Stephen Sondheim: Comedy Tonight! (1962)

Sir William Walton: Façade: Polka (1923)

20:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Julie Amacher – Los Angeles Philharmonic, Susanna Malkki, conductor; Beatrice Rana, piano

Kaija Saariaho: Vista

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1

Peter Tchaikovsky: October: Autumn Song (encore)

Alexander Scriabin: The Poem of Ecstasy

Claude Debussy: Nocturnes–Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: One Fellow’s Family…Full Frontal Radio…Peter Sellers

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Francisco Tárrega: La´grima (1881)

David Amram: Variations on 'Red River Valley' (1991)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: In My Homeland (1884)

Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 9 (1887)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Oboe Concerto (1777)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 13 (1763)

Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande (1905)

Luigi Boccherini: Andante from Cello Concerto No. 9 (1785)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)

Jules Massenet: Don Quichotte: Act 5 Entr'acte (1910)

George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Andante larghetto (1737)