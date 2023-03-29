e WCLV Program Guide 03-30-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Jamie Saft Borscht Belt Jazz Pinkus

Abdullah Ibrahim African Marketplace Anthem for the New Nation

Cassandra Wilson She Who Weeps She Who Weeps

Julian Lage Layers Missing Voices

Kenny Barron The Perfect Set Twilight Song

Ruby Braff You Brought A New Kind of Love to Me It's Wonderful

Nadje Noordhuis Full Circle Hudson

Diego Rivera Love and Peace Composure

Leon Lee Dorsey Cantaloupe Island Cantaloupe Island

Jaki Byard Solo Piano Spanish Tinge #2

John Coltrane Coltrane's Sound Liberia

Grant Green Matador Matador

Dave Styker Prime Hope

Dave Stryker Baker's Circle Inner City Blues

Dave Stryker Blue to the Bone Muddy Waters

Great Jazz Trio Flowers for Lady Day Easy Living

Josh Lawrence And that Too Left Hanging

Charlie Hunter Natty Dread Revolution

Count Basie At Newport Sent For You Yesterday And Here You Come Today

Count Basie At Newport Boogie Woogie (I May Be Wrong)

Count Basie At Newport Evenin'

Archie Shepp Tray of Silver If you could see me now

Lee Morgan Infinity Miss Nettie B.

Thomas Linger Out In It Incantation

JD Allen Americana Vol 2 Down South

Steve Kuhn Oceans in the Sky Do

Bobby Hutcherson Good Bait Love Samba

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

King Curtis Soul Meeting Lazy Soul

Clark Terry Duke with a Difference Just Squeeze Me

Ed Saindon Key Play My Romance

Terri Lyne Carrington New Standards Respected Destroyer

John Scofield Past Present Hangover

Bill Heid Dealin Wid It Cho Soup

Snorre Kirk Beat Exotica

Bruce Barth Dedication That's How It Sometimes Goes

Graham Dechter Right On Time Father

The Quartet Live at the Deer Head Inn The Meaning of the Blues

Mike Murley Taking Flight Penelope

Rava/Hersch The Song Is You Misterioso

Joe Lovano Tenor Legacy To Her Ladyship

Ron Carter Finding The Right Notes Sweet Lorraine

Mark Turner The Ballad Session All Or Nothing At All

Warren Wolf Warren Wolf Natural Beauties

Thomas Linger Out In It Out In It

Joe Henderson Page One Blue Bossa

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Tres Palabras

Verve Jazz Ensemble All In What I Meant To Say Was

Clovis Nicolas Nine Stories None Shall Wander

Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker The Gentle Art of Compassion

Bill Evans Explorations Beautiful Love

Lester Young Pres & Teddy Love Me Or Leave Me

Miles Davis Round about Midnight All of You

Jocelyn Gould Elegant Traveler Change of Plans

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Alfredo Catalani: Loreley: Dance of the Water Nymphs (1890)

Gabriel Pierné: Divertissements on a Pastoral Theme (1931)

Leonard Bernstein: Slava! [A Political Overture] (1977)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)

Stephen Foster: Camptown Races (1850)

Josef Franz Wagner: March 'Under the Double Eagle' (1850)

Steven Reineke: Casey at the Bat (1997)

Alphons Diepenbrock: Overture 'The Birds' (1917)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 (1878)

Dominick Argento: Valse triste (1996)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Procession of the Nobles (1890)

Eugène Ysaÿe: Caprice after Saint-Saëns's 'Etude in the Form of a Waltz' (1877)

Morton Gould: American Caprice (1940)

Carl Maria von Weber: Romanze from Clarinet Concerto No. 2 (1811)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in D (1713)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1868)

Gong Huahua: Mountain Harvest (2010)

Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Toes' (1936)

George Frideric Handel: Keyboard Suite in d (1739)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 28 in E-Flat (1772)

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Pizzicato (1876)

Giuseppe Tartini: Finale from Trumpet Concerto (1740)

Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture (1846)

Traditional: Lucerne Song

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Menuetto (1872)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 11 in B-Flat (1772)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from Cello Concerto (1753)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Pas de quatre (1889)

Gioacchino Rossini: Grand Overture (1810)

Édouard Lalo: Symphonie espagnole (1874)

Marin Marais: Alcyone: Chaconne (1706)

Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances (1953)

Richard Strauss: Second Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1934)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 in G (1889)

Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: Petite Suite (1873)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Hen from Concert No. 6 en sextuor (1768)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: La gallina (1863)

Felix Mendelssohn: Trumpet Overture (1826)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 (1823)

Florence Price: Three Negro Spirituals (1942)

Duke Ellington: Reflections (1953)

Joseph Haydn: Cello Concerto No. 1 in C (1765)

Paul Hindemith: Concert of Angels from 'Mathis der Maler' (1934)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 in d (1895)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Sinfonia for Strings in g (1727)

Édouard Lalo: Scherzando from Symphonie espagnole (1880)

Sergei Prokofiev: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 2 (1912)

Carl Stamitz: Clarinet Concerto No. 10 in B-Flat (1780)

Morton Gould: Spirituals for Strings: All God's Children Got Wings (1959)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 89 in F (1787)

Georges Delerue: Contempt: Camille (1963)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Édouard Lalo: Allegro from Symphonie espagnole (1874)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 4 in A (1778)

Charlie Chaplin: Modern Times: Smile (1936)

Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in F (1715)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Seven Variations on 'God Save the King' (1803)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: El fandango de candil (1911)

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 6 (1947)

André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Ballet Suite (1773)

Vítezslava Kaprálová: April Prelude No. 3 (1937)

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: Intermezzo 'May Night' (1943)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in B-Flat (1734)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 5 'Emperor' (1809)

Gerónimo Giménez: La boda de Luis Alonso: Intermezzo (1897)

Gerónimo Giménez: El baile de Luis Alonso: Intermezzo (1896)

Giuseppe Verdi: I vespri siciliani: Overture (1854)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ruth Gipps: Knight in Armor (1940)

Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c (1911)

Ruth Gipps: Symphony No. 4 (1972)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 2 in b-Flat (1840)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Harmoniemusik (1782)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Siskins' (1861)

Josef Strauss: Forever Polka (1865)

Josef Suk: Fantastic Scherzo (1903)

Silvestre Revueltas: Janitzio (1933)

Juventino Rosas: Waltz 'Over the Waves' (1888)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 7 in B-Flat (1828)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D (1878)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: On Wenlock Edge (1909)

Gustav Mahler: Blumine from Symphony No. 1 (1889)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Frederick Delius: Romance (1896)

Ruth Gipps: Song for Orchestra (1948)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 (1834)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3 'Pastoral' (1921)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento (1789)

Thomas Morley: Response Pavin (1599)

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1 'Dawn' (1944)

Howard Shore: A 'Lord of the Rings' Suite (2004)

Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces: In the Evening (1838)