e WCLV Program Guide 03-30-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Jamie Saft Borscht Belt Jazz Pinkus
Abdullah Ibrahim African Marketplace Anthem for the New Nation
Cassandra Wilson She Who Weeps She Who Weeps
Julian Lage Layers Missing Voices
Kenny Barron The Perfect Set Twilight Song
Ruby Braff You Brought A New Kind of Love to Me It's Wonderful
Nadje Noordhuis Full Circle Hudson
Diego Rivera Love and Peace Composure
Leon Lee Dorsey Cantaloupe Island Cantaloupe Island
Jaki Byard Solo Piano Spanish Tinge #2
John Coltrane Coltrane's Sound Liberia
Grant Green Matador Matador
Dave Styker Prime Hope
Dave Stryker Baker's Circle Inner City Blues
Dave Stryker Blue to the Bone Muddy Waters
Great Jazz Trio Flowers for Lady Day Easy Living
Josh Lawrence And that Too Left Hanging
Charlie Hunter Natty Dread Revolution
Count Basie At Newport Sent For You Yesterday And Here You Come Today
Count Basie At Newport Boogie Woogie (I May Be Wrong)
Count Basie At Newport Evenin'
Archie Shepp Tray of Silver If you could see me now
Lee Morgan Infinity Miss Nettie B.
Thomas Linger Out In It Incantation
JD Allen Americana Vol 2 Down South
Steve Kuhn Oceans in the Sky Do
Bobby Hutcherson Good Bait Love Samba
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
King Curtis Soul Meeting Lazy Soul
Clark Terry Duke with a Difference Just Squeeze Me
Ed Saindon Key Play My Romance
Terri Lyne Carrington New Standards Respected Destroyer
John Scofield Past Present Hangover
Bill Heid Dealin Wid It Cho Soup
Snorre Kirk Beat Exotica
Bruce Barth Dedication That's How It Sometimes Goes
Graham Dechter Right On Time Father
The Quartet Live at the Deer Head Inn The Meaning of the Blues
Mike Murley Taking Flight Penelope
Rava/Hersch The Song Is You Misterioso
Joe Lovano Tenor Legacy To Her Ladyship
Ron Carter Finding The Right Notes Sweet Lorraine
Mark Turner The Ballad Session All Or Nothing At All
Warren Wolf Warren Wolf Natural Beauties
Thomas Linger Out In It Out In It
Joe Henderson Page One Blue Bossa
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Tres Palabras
Verve Jazz Ensemble All In What I Meant To Say Was
Clovis Nicolas Nine Stories None Shall Wander
Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker The Gentle Art of Compassion
Bill Evans Explorations Beautiful Love
Lester Young Pres & Teddy Love Me Or Leave Me
Miles Davis Round about Midnight All of You
Jocelyn Gould Elegant Traveler Change of Plans
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Alfredo Catalani: Loreley: Dance of the Water Nymphs (1890)
Gabriel Pierné: Divertissements on a Pastoral Theme (1931)
Leonard Bernstein: Slava! [A Political Overture] (1977)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)
Stephen Foster: Camptown Races (1850)
Josef Franz Wagner: March 'Under the Double Eagle' (1850)
Steven Reineke: Casey at the Bat (1997)
Alphons Diepenbrock: Overture 'The Birds' (1917)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 (1878)
Dominick Argento: Valse triste (1996)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Procession of the Nobles (1890)
Eugène Ysaÿe: Caprice after Saint-Saëns's 'Etude in the Form of a Waltz' (1877)
Morton Gould: American Caprice (1940)
Carl Maria von Weber: Romanze from Clarinet Concerto No. 2 (1811)
Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in D (1713)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1868)
Gong Huahua: Mountain Harvest (2010)
Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Toes' (1936)
George Frideric Handel: Keyboard Suite in d (1739)
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 28 in E-Flat (1772)
Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Pizzicato (1876)
Giuseppe Tartini: Finale from Trumpet Concerto (1740)
Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture (1846)
Traditional: Lucerne Song
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)
Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Menuetto (1872)
Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 11 in B-Flat (1772)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from Cello Concerto (1753)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Pas de quatre (1889)
Gioacchino Rossini: Grand Overture (1810)
Édouard Lalo: Symphonie espagnole (1874)
Marin Marais: Alcyone: Chaconne (1706)
Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances (1953)
Richard Strauss: Second Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1934)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 in G (1889)
Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: Petite Suite (1873)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Hen from Concert No. 6 en sextuor (1768)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: La gallina (1863)
Felix Mendelssohn: Trumpet Overture (1826)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 (1823)
Florence Price: Three Negro Spirituals (1942)
Duke Ellington: Reflections (1953)
Joseph Haydn: Cello Concerto No. 1 in C (1765)
Paul Hindemith: Concert of Angels from 'Mathis der Maler' (1934)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 in d (1895)
Johann Friedrich Fasch: Sinfonia for Strings in g (1727)
Édouard Lalo: Scherzando from Symphonie espagnole (1880)
Sergei Prokofiev: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 2 (1912)
Carl Stamitz: Clarinet Concerto No. 10 in B-Flat (1780)
Morton Gould: Spirituals for Strings: All God's Children Got Wings (1959)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 89 in F (1787)
Georges Delerue: Contempt: Camille (1963)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Édouard Lalo: Allegro from Symphonie espagnole (1874)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 4 in A (1778)
Charlie Chaplin: Modern Times: Smile (1936)
Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in F (1715)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Seven Variations on 'God Save the King' (1803)
Enrique Granados: Goyescas: El fandango de candil (1911)
Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 6 (1947)
André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Ballet Suite (1773)
Vítezslava Kaprálová: April Prelude No. 3 (1937)
Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: Intermezzo 'May Night' (1943)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in B-Flat (1734)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 5 'Emperor' (1809)
Gerónimo Giménez: La boda de Luis Alonso: Intermezzo (1897)
Gerónimo Giménez: El baile de Luis Alonso: Intermezzo (1896)
Giuseppe Verdi: I vespri siciliani: Overture (1854)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Ruth Gipps: Knight in Armor (1940)
Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c (1911)
Ruth Gipps: Symphony No. 4 (1972)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Frédéric Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 2 in b-Flat (1840)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Harmoniemusik (1782)
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Siskins' (1861)
Josef Strauss: Forever Polka (1865)
Josef Suk: Fantastic Scherzo (1903)
Silvestre Revueltas: Janitzio (1933)
Juventino Rosas: Waltz 'Over the Waves' (1888)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 7 in B-Flat (1828)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D (1878)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: On Wenlock Edge (1909)
Gustav Mahler: Blumine from Symphony No. 1 (1889)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Frederick Delius: Romance (1896)
Ruth Gipps: Song for Orchestra (1948)
Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 (1834)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3 'Pastoral' (1921)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento (1789)
Thomas Morley: Response Pavin (1599)
Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1 'Dawn' (1944)
Howard Shore: A 'Lord of the Rings' Suite (2004)
Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces: In the Evening (1838)