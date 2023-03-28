© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Deep Like the Rivers

Ideastream Public Media | By John Mills
Published March 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT
Cleveland Chamber Choir
Elisa Vietri
/
Photograph of Cleveland Chamber Choir

[Airdate: March 29]

Gregory Ristow, Acting Artistic Director of the Cleveland Chamber Choir, speaks with WCLV's John Mills about Deep Like the Rivers: Songs of Heavenly Natures. This concert is a collaboration with the Cleveland Composers Guild and juxtaposes brand new works from area composers with established works from the canon.

Deep Like the Rivers: Songs of Heavenly Natures
Sunday, April 2 at 4:00 p.m.
(Pre-concert talk at 3:30 p.m. with Dr. Charles Edward McGuire)
Drinko Hall, Cleveland State University
2001 Euclid Avenue
FREE Concert

Arts & Culture
John Mills
See stories by John Mills