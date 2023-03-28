Deep Like the Rivers
[Airdate: March 29]
Gregory Ristow, Acting Artistic Director of the Cleveland Chamber Choir, speaks with WCLV's John Mills about Deep Like the Rivers: Songs of Heavenly Natures. This concert is a collaboration with the Cleveland Composers Guild and juxtaposes brand new works from area composers with established works from the canon.
Deep Like the Rivers: Songs of Heavenly Natures
Sunday, April 2 at 4:00 p.m.
(Pre-concert talk at 3:30 p.m. with Dr. Charles Edward McGuire)
Drinko Hall, Cleveland State University
2001 Euclid Avenue
FREE Concert