WCLV Program Guide 03-26-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Oscar Peterson – Clark Terry, Oscar Peterson Trio Plus 1, Brotherhood of Man

Oscar Peterson, On a Clear Day, Cakewalk

Mike Clark, Blues on Top, Jacob’s’ Ladder

Pat Malinger et al, Perspectives, A Little Shorter

Wayne Shorter (Gil Evans), Individualism of Gil Evans, Time of the Barracudas

Jazz at Lincoln Center, Music of Wayne Shorter, Yes Or No

Bobby Watson, Back Home in Kansas City, Back Home in Kansas City

Jacob Chung, Epistle, Sizzler Kabab

Canadian Jazz Collective, Septology, Dig That!

Derrick Gardner, Pan Africa, Blues for the Diaspora

Derrick Gardner, Still I Rise, 8 Ball, Side Pocket

Owen Broder, Hodges Front and Center, You Need to Rock

Planet D Nonet, Blues to Be There, Spacemen

Wayne Shorter, Wayning Moments, Black Orpheus

Santi Debriano, Ashanti, Mr. Monk

Houston Person, Reminiscing at Rudy’s, Please Send Me Someone to Love

Brad Goode, The Unknown, At Seventeen

Joni Mitchell (Wayne Shorter), Mingus, Dry Cleaner from Des Moines

Herbie Hancock (Wayne Shorter), Both Sides Now

Tom Collier, Boomer Vibes Volume 1, Both Sides Now

Jay Hoggard, Raise Your Spirit Consciousness, Holy Spirit Consciousness

Joe Locke, Makram, Raise Heaven

Ian Dogole, Quinta Essentia, Togo

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Hilton Ruiz, Don Cherry, Jimmy Rowser, Steve Berrios Doin It Right Scottish Blues

Ray Barretto, Hilton Ruiz, Papo Vazquez, Chris Barretto, John Benitez, Adam Cruz Standards Rican-Ditioned Travlin' Light

Babatunde Lea, Hilton Ruiz, Alex Blake, Bill Summers, Munyungo Jackson, David Frazier, Khalil Shaheed, Angela Wellman, Richard Howell, Norman's Black Vernacular Choir March of the Jazz Guerillas The Creator Has a Master Plan

Wes Montgomery, Ray Barretto, Grady Tate, Ron Carter, Claus Ogerman Tequila Bumpin On Sunset

Ron Carter, Houston Person Now's the Time Since I Fell For You

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower Sunflower

Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Ed Thigpen Night Train Bag's Groove

Wes Anderson, Wycliffe Gordon, Wynton Marsalis, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal, Todd Williams Tune In Tomorrow the Original Soundtrack Don't Run From Fun

Anita O'Day, Bill May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter Easy To Love

Wes Anderson, Wycliffe Gordon, Wynton Marsalis, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal, Todd Williams Tune In Tomorrow the Original Soundtrack Social Soft Shoe

Karrin Allyson, Ed Howard Round Midnight Round Midnight

T.S. Monk Big Band Monk on Monk Two Timer

Toots Thielemans, Lyle Mays, Christian McBride, Troy Davis, Terence Blanchard East Coast/West Coast In Walked Bud

Jimmy Scott, Gregoire Maret, Michael Kanan, Hilliard Greene, Victor Jones The Classic Quartet Blue Skies

Thelonious Monk The Classic Quartet Just a Gigolo

Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Flossie Lou

Joe Lovano, Hank Jones Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Lazy Afternoon

Henry Mancini, Studio Orchestra Combo! Scandinavian Shuffle

Steve Khan, Randy Brecker, Rob Mounsey, Ruben Rodriguez, Marc Quinones, Bobby Allende Borrowed Time Face Value

Michel Petrucciani, Steohane Grappelli, Roy Haynes, George Mraz Flamingo I Remember April

Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Isn't It Romantic

Nicholas Payton, Mark Whitfield, Christian McBride Fingerpainting: The Music of Herbie Hancock The Kiss (from Blow-Up)

Herbie Hancock, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins, Dexter Gordon, Freddie Hubbard Takin' Off Watermelon Man

Herbie Hancock The Piano Manhattan Island

Ed Thigpen, Herbie Hancock, Clark Terry, Kenny Burrell, Ron Carter Out of the Storm Out of the Storm

Wayne Shorter, Brad Mehldau, John Patitucci, Brian Blade, studio Orchestra Alegria Serenata

Pat Metheny, Bill Stewart, Larry Grenadier Trio 99 - 00 Capricorn

Ed Thigpen, Herbie Hancock, Clark Terry, Kenny Burrell, Ron Carter Out of the Storm Harper

Lee Konitz, Charlie Haden, Brad Mehldau Alone Together Cherokee

Jimmy McGriff, Red holloway, Houston Person, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown The Dream Team Ain't It Funny How Time Slips Away

George Benson, Lonnie Smith, Ronnie Cuber, Billy Kaye The George Benson Cookbook All Of Me

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Giovanni Gabrieli: Magnificat à 12 (publ.1615)

Heinrich Isaac: Virgo prudentissima (1507)

William Byrd: The Bells (1600)

William Byrd: Mass for Five Voices (1594)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Buccinate in neomenia tuba (publ.1615)

Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Cello Concerto in a (1720)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Women's Voices - In conversation and performance, whether as composers, transcribers, advocates, these three artists engage our attention

ANGELA KRAFT CROSS: All Hallows Voluntary (2010).

KRAFT CROSS: I thirst (2010) Angela Kraft Cross (2002 Dobson/Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, Los Angeles, CA)

KRAFT CROSS: Healing Waters (2022).

KRAFT CROSS: Archangel Fantasie (2021) Angela Kraft Cross (1863 Walcker+1947 Aeolian-Skinner/Memorial Music Hall, Methuen, MA)

OLIVIER MESSIAEN (arr. Lapwood): Vocalise-Etude (1935).

BENJAMIN BRITTEN (arr. Lapwood): 4 Sea Interludes, fr Peter Grimes, Op.33a (1945) [Dawn-Sunday Morning-Moonlight-Storm] Anna Lapwood (1901-2001 Harrison/Ely Cathedral, England)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 5- Hymns and Psalms to move us closer to Holy Week will be the focus of this edition of With Heart and Voice. Join Peter DuBois for some of the most meaningful and beautiful music for choirs, congregations, and organ

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Johann Adolph Hasse: Sinfonia in g (1744)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 7 'My song shall be alway' (1718)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon (1917)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 100 in G 'Military' (1794)

Thomas Tallis: Spem in alium (1571)

John Field: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A-Flat (1811)

Claude Debussy: Jeux (1913)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 10 in E-Flat (1828)

Claudio Monteverdi: Cantate Domino (1620)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fantasia & Fugue in a (1714)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Jennifer Higdon: Smash Third Sound Ensemble

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 15 in A minor, Op. 132: Movement 3 Molto adagio - Andante "Heiliger Dankgesang" St Lawrence String Quartet The Spoleto Festival USA Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Zachary Simpson calling from Orlando, FL

Felix Mendelssohn: Song Without Words No. 1 "Sweet Remembrance" Javier Perianes, piano

Jennifer Higdon: Southern Harmony Helen Hwaya Kim, violin; John Meisner, violin; Catherine Lynn, viola; Brad Ritchie, cello Atlanta Chamber Players, First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, Atlanta, GA

George Gershwin arr. Brad Dechter: Someone To Watch Over Me Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; London Symphony Orchestra; Keith Lockhart, conductor

Florence Price: The Deserted Garden Leland Ko, cello; Adria Ye, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Florence Price: Elfentanz Leland Ko, cello; Adria Ye, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Antonin Dvorak: Peace Leland Ko, cello; Adria Ye, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Leonard Bernstein arr. J.A.C. Redford: Somewhere from West Side Story Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; London Symphony Orchestra; Keith Lockhart, conductor

Sulkhan Tsintsadze: Five Folk Pieces for Cello and Piano: Nos. 1 & 2 Leland Ko, cello; Adria Ye, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Fazil Say: Bodrum from Four Cities Leland Ko, cello; Adria Ye, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

14:00 ORCHESTRAS FROM THE EUROPEAN BROADCASTING UNION with George Preston – NHK Symphony Orchestra, Marek Janowski, conductor; Alena Baeva, violin, recorded in Metropolitain Theater, Tokyo – May 14, 2022

Robert Schumann: Violin Concerto in d

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo, from Sonata No. 3 in C for solo violin (encore)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 ‘Great C Major’

Richard Strauss: Don Juan Op 20

Karol Szymanowski: Myth No.1 ‘La Source d'Arethuse’ Op 30—Alena Baeva, violin; Vadym Kholodenko, piano

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Daniel Reith, conductor; Moshi Tang, violin (Concerto Competition winner) – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 11/20/2022

Lili Boulanger: ‘D'un soir triste’ (Of a Sad Evening)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D Op 35

Sergei Prokofiev: Excerpts from ‘Romeo and Juliet’

18:00 GATEWAYS RADIO with Garrett McQueen

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Serenade from Five Fantasiestücke Op 5/2—Catalyst Quartet

Valerie Coleman: Portraits of Josephine—Jacqueline Cordova Arrington, flute; Geoffrey Johnson, oboe; Monica Ellis, bassoon; LeTriel White clarinet; Priscilla Rinehart, horn

Fela Sowande: Jubilate, Go Down Moses—Nathaniel Gumbs, organ

William Grant Still: Sahdji—London Symphony Orchestra; Morgan State College Choir/Paul Freeman, conductor

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand (1930)

Claude Debussy: Images for Orchestra (1912)

20:00 SPECIALWomen in Front with Jennifer Hambrick – celebrating the artistry of women musicians who are leaders in their field.

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Sea and Sinbad's Ship from 'Scheherazade'—Cecylia Arzewski, violin; Atlanta Symphony Orchestra/Robert Spano

Alexandre Guilmant: Concert Piece for Trombone Op 88—Megumi Kanda, trombone; Yasuji Ohagi, piano

Antonio Vivaldi: The Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto—Erin Keefe, violin; Music at Menlo

Henry Purcell: Curtain Tune on a Ground—L'Arpeggiata/Christina Pluhar

Samuel Barber: Four Dances from 'Souvenirs' Op 28—Royal Scottish National Orchestra/Marin Alsop

Catherine McMichael: Andromeda, The Chained Princess from 'Asteria'—Seraph Brass

Catherine McMichael: Virgo, Lover of Justice from 'Asteria'—Seraph Brass

Catherine McMichael: The Pleiades, The Sailing Queen and her Daughters from 'Asteria'—Seraph Brass

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Christopher Auerbach-Brown: Album I Allison Ballard, flute; Laura Sabo, clarinet; Hannah Frey, violin; Charlie Tyler, cello; Chris Toth, synthesizer; Andy Pongracz, percussion/Christopher Auerbach-Brown, cond.

Loris Chobanian: Divertimento for Six Cellos (2005) Regina Mushabac, Brianne Sargent, Sarah Guthridge, Sarah Gardner, Vicki Hamm, Pablo Issa, cellos

Fredric Lissauer: Portrait, Op. 33 “New York in September” (2000-01) Amy Christina Hall, soprano; Hannah Frey, violin; James Kalyn, clarinet/alto saxophone; Hannah Lash, harp; Nathan Carterette, piano/ Harold Levin, cond.

Katharine O’Connell: The Beautiful Changes: A Song Elisa Singer, soprano; Rachel Azrak, flute; Matthew Bassett, vibraphone; Hannah Lash, harp; Derek Snyder, cello

Eric Charnofsky: Two Pieces for Flute and Piano (2001) Katherine DeJongh, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - On the Frontlines: Filming Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom- Evgeny Afineevsky, Lesya Kalynska

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Touch her soft lips and part (1944)

Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: O Let me weep, forever weep (1692)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo (1911)

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: Blessed Are They That Mourn (1868)

Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale (1887)

Joseph Achron: Hebrew Lullaby (1911)

Antonín Dvorák: Lento from Piano Quartet (1889)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)

René Clausen: Set Me as a Seal (1989)