WCLV Program Guide 03-26-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Oscar Peterson – Clark Terry, Oscar Peterson Trio Plus 1, Brotherhood of Man
Oscar Peterson, On a Clear Day, Cakewalk
Mike Clark, Blues on Top, Jacob’s’ Ladder
Pat Malinger et al, Perspectives, A Little Shorter
Wayne Shorter (Gil Evans), Individualism of Gil Evans, Time of the Barracudas
Jazz at Lincoln Center, Music of Wayne Shorter, Yes Or No
Bobby Watson, Back Home in Kansas City, Back Home in Kansas City
Jacob Chung, Epistle, Sizzler Kabab
Canadian Jazz Collective, Septology, Dig That!
Derrick Gardner, Pan Africa, Blues for the Diaspora
Derrick Gardner, Still I Rise, 8 Ball, Side Pocket
Owen Broder, Hodges Front and Center, You Need to Rock
Planet D Nonet, Blues to Be There, Spacemen
Wayne Shorter, Wayning Moments, Black Orpheus
Santi Debriano, Ashanti, Mr. Monk
Houston Person, Reminiscing at Rudy’s, Please Send Me Someone to Love
Brad Goode, The Unknown, At Seventeen
Joni Mitchell (Wayne Shorter), Mingus, Dry Cleaner from Des Moines
Herbie Hancock (Wayne Shorter), Both Sides Now
Tom Collier, Boomer Vibes Volume 1, Both Sides Now
Jay Hoggard, Raise Your Spirit Consciousness, Holy Spirit Consciousness
Joe Locke, Makram, Raise Heaven
Ian Dogole, Quinta Essentia, Togo
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Hilton Ruiz, Don Cherry, Jimmy Rowser, Steve Berrios Doin It Right Scottish Blues
Ray Barretto, Hilton Ruiz, Papo Vazquez, Chris Barretto, John Benitez, Adam Cruz Standards Rican-Ditioned Travlin' Light
Babatunde Lea, Hilton Ruiz, Alex Blake, Bill Summers, Munyungo Jackson, David Frazier, Khalil Shaheed, Angela Wellman, Richard Howell, Norman's Black Vernacular Choir March of the Jazz Guerillas The Creator Has a Master Plan
Wes Montgomery, Ray Barretto, Grady Tate, Ron Carter, Claus Ogerman Tequila Bumpin On Sunset
Ron Carter, Houston Person Now's the Time Since I Fell For You
Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower Sunflower
Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Ed Thigpen Night Train Bag's Groove
Wes Anderson, Wycliffe Gordon, Wynton Marsalis, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal, Todd Williams Tune In Tomorrow the Original Soundtrack Don't Run From Fun
Anita O'Day, Bill May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter Easy To Love
Wes Anderson, Wycliffe Gordon, Wynton Marsalis, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal, Todd Williams Tune In Tomorrow the Original Soundtrack Social Soft Shoe
Karrin Allyson, Ed Howard Round Midnight Round Midnight
T.S. Monk Big Band Monk on Monk Two Timer
Toots Thielemans, Lyle Mays, Christian McBride, Troy Davis, Terence Blanchard East Coast/West Coast In Walked Bud
Jimmy Scott, Gregoire Maret, Michael Kanan, Hilliard Greene, Victor Jones The Classic Quartet Blue Skies
Thelonious Monk The Classic Quartet Just a Gigolo
Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Flossie Lou
Joe Lovano, Hank Jones Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Lazy Afternoon
Henry Mancini, Studio Orchestra Combo! Scandinavian Shuffle
Steve Khan, Randy Brecker, Rob Mounsey, Ruben Rodriguez, Marc Quinones, Bobby Allende Borrowed Time Face Value
Michel Petrucciani, Steohane Grappelli, Roy Haynes, George Mraz Flamingo I Remember April
Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Isn't It Romantic
Nicholas Payton, Mark Whitfield, Christian McBride Fingerpainting: The Music of Herbie Hancock The Kiss (from Blow-Up)
Herbie Hancock, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins, Dexter Gordon, Freddie Hubbard Takin' Off Watermelon Man
Herbie Hancock The Piano Manhattan Island
Ed Thigpen, Herbie Hancock, Clark Terry, Kenny Burrell, Ron Carter Out of the Storm Out of the Storm
Wayne Shorter, Brad Mehldau, John Patitucci, Brian Blade, studio Orchestra Alegria Serenata
Pat Metheny, Bill Stewart, Larry Grenadier Trio 99 - 00 Capricorn
Ed Thigpen, Herbie Hancock, Clark Terry, Kenny Burrell, Ron Carter Out of the Storm Harper
Lee Konitz, Charlie Haden, Brad Mehldau Alone Together Cherokee
Jimmy McGriff, Red holloway, Houston Person, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown The Dream Team Ain't It Funny How Time Slips Away
George Benson, Lonnie Smith, Ronnie Cuber, Billy Kaye The George Benson Cookbook All Of Me
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey
Giovanni Gabrieli: Magnificat à 12 (publ.1615)
Heinrich Isaac: Virgo prudentissima (1507)
William Byrd: The Bells (1600)
William Byrd: Mass for Five Voices (1594)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Buccinate in neomenia tuba (publ.1615)
Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Cello Concerto in a (1720)
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Women's Voices - In conversation and performance, whether as composers, transcribers, advocates, these three artists engage our attention
ANGELA KRAFT CROSS: All Hallows Voluntary (2010).
KRAFT CROSS: I thirst (2010) Angela Kraft Cross (2002 Dobson/Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, Los Angeles, CA)
KRAFT CROSS: Healing Waters (2022).
KRAFT CROSS: Archangel Fantasie (2021) Angela Kraft Cross (1863 Walcker+1947 Aeolian-Skinner/Memorial Music Hall, Methuen, MA)
OLIVIER MESSIAEN (arr. Lapwood): Vocalise-Etude (1935).
BENJAMIN BRITTEN (arr. Lapwood): 4 Sea Interludes, fr Peter Grimes, Op.33a (1945) [Dawn-Sunday Morning-Moonlight-Storm] Anna Lapwood (1901-2001 Harrison/Ely Cathedral, England)
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 5- Hymns and Psalms to move us closer to Holy Week will be the focus of this edition of With Heart and Voice. Join Peter DuBois for some of the most meaningful and beautiful music for choirs, congregations, and organ
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
Johann Adolph Hasse: Sinfonia in g (1744)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)
George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 7 'My song shall be alway' (1718)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon (1917)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 100 in G 'Military' (1794)
Thomas Tallis: Spem in alium (1571)
John Field: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A-Flat (1811)
Claude Debussy: Jeux (1913)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 10 in E-Flat (1828)
Claudio Monteverdi: Cantate Domino (1620)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Fantasia & Fugue in a (1714)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Jennifer Higdon: Smash Third Sound Ensemble
Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 15 in A minor, Op. 132: Movement 3 Molto adagio - Andante "Heiliger Dankgesang" St Lawrence String Quartet The Spoleto Festival USA Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Zachary Simpson calling from Orlando, FL
Felix Mendelssohn: Song Without Words No. 1 "Sweet Remembrance" Javier Perianes, piano
Jennifer Higdon: Southern Harmony Helen Hwaya Kim, violin; John Meisner, violin; Catherine Lynn, viola; Brad Ritchie, cello Atlanta Chamber Players, First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, Atlanta, GA
George Gershwin arr. Brad Dechter: Someone To Watch Over Me Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; London Symphony Orchestra; Keith Lockhart, conductor
Florence Price: The Deserted Garden Leland Ko, cello; Adria Ye, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN
Florence Price: Elfentanz Leland Ko, cello; Adria Ye, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN
Antonin Dvorak: Peace Leland Ko, cello; Adria Ye, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN
Leonard Bernstein arr. J.A.C. Redford: Somewhere from West Side Story Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; London Symphony Orchestra; Keith Lockhart, conductor
Sulkhan Tsintsadze: Five Folk Pieces for Cello and Piano: Nos. 1 & 2 Leland Ko, cello; Adria Ye, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN
Fazil Say: Bodrum from Four Cities Leland Ko, cello; Adria Ye, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN
14:00 ORCHESTRAS FROM THE EUROPEAN BROADCASTING UNION with George Preston – NHK Symphony Orchestra, Marek Janowski, conductor; Alena Baeva, violin, recorded in Metropolitain Theater, Tokyo – May 14, 2022
Robert Schumann: Violin Concerto in d
Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo, from Sonata No. 3 in C for solo violin (encore)
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 ‘Great C Major’
Richard Strauss: Don Juan Op 20
Karol Szymanowski: Myth No.1 ‘La Source d'Arethuse’ Op 30—Alena Baeva, violin; Vadym Kholodenko, piano
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Daniel Reith, conductor; Moshi Tang, violin (Concerto Competition winner) – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 11/20/2022
Lili Boulanger: ‘D'un soir triste’ (Of a Sad Evening)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D Op 35
Sergei Prokofiev: Excerpts from ‘Romeo and Juliet’
18:00 GATEWAYS RADIO with Garrett McQueen
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Serenade from Five Fantasiestücke Op 5/2—Catalyst Quartet
Valerie Coleman: Portraits of Josephine—Jacqueline Cordova Arrington, flute; Geoffrey Johnson, oboe; Monica Ellis, bassoon; LeTriel White clarinet; Priscilla Rinehart, horn
Fela Sowande: Jubilate, Go Down Moses—Nathaniel Gumbs, organ
William Grant Still: Sahdji—London Symphony Orchestra; Morgan State College Choir/Paul Freeman, conductor
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand (1930)
Claude Debussy: Images for Orchestra (1912)
20:00 SPECIALWomen in Front with Jennifer Hambrick – celebrating the artistry of women musicians who are leaders in their field.
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Sea and Sinbad's Ship from 'Scheherazade'—Cecylia Arzewski, violin; Atlanta Symphony Orchestra/Robert Spano
Alexandre Guilmant: Concert Piece for Trombone Op 88—Megumi Kanda, trombone; Yasuji Ohagi, piano
Antonio Vivaldi: The Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto—Erin Keefe, violin; Music at Menlo
Henry Purcell: Curtain Tune on a Ground—L'Arpeggiata/Christina Pluhar
Samuel Barber: Four Dances from 'Souvenirs' Op 28—Royal Scottish National Orchestra/Marin Alsop
Catherine McMichael: Andromeda, The Chained Princess from 'Asteria'—Seraph Brass
Catherine McMichael: Virgo, Lover of Justice from 'Asteria'—Seraph Brass
Catherine McMichael: The Pleiades, The Sailing Queen and her Daughters from 'Asteria'—Seraph Brass
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Christopher Auerbach-Brown: Album I Allison Ballard, flute; Laura Sabo, clarinet; Hannah Frey, violin; Charlie Tyler, cello; Chris Toth, synthesizer; Andy Pongracz, percussion/Christopher Auerbach-Brown, cond.
Loris Chobanian: Divertimento for Six Cellos (2005) Regina Mushabac, Brianne Sargent, Sarah Guthridge, Sarah Gardner, Vicki Hamm, Pablo Issa, cellos
Fredric Lissauer: Portrait, Op. 33 “New York in September” (2000-01) Amy Christina Hall, soprano; Hannah Frey, violin; James Kalyn, clarinet/alto saxophone; Hannah Lash, harp; Nathan Carterette, piano/ Harold Levin, cond.
Katharine O’Connell: The Beautiful Changes: A Song Elisa Singer, soprano; Rachel Azrak, flute; Matthew Bassett, vibraphone; Hannah Lash, harp; Derek Snyder, cello
Eric Charnofsky: Two Pieces for Flute and Piano (2001) Katherine DeJongh, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - On the Frontlines: Filming Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom- Evgeny Afineevsky, Lesya Kalynska
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Sir William Walton: Henry V: Touch her soft lips and part (1944)
Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: O Let me weep, forever weep (1692)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo (1911)
Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: Blessed Are They That Mourn (1868)
Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale (1887)
Joseph Achron: Hebrew Lullaby (1911)
Antonín Dvorák: Lento from Piano Quartet (1889)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)
René Clausen: Set Me as a Seal (1989)