WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
WCLV Program Guide 03-24-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published March 23, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Elio Villafranca Standing By the Crossroads Song For Freedom

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Infant Eyes

Pee Wee Russell Jazz Reunion Mariooch

Ken Peplowski Blue Noir Riverboat Shuffle

Jason Moran From the Dancehall to the Battlefield Castle House Rag

Michael Dease The Other Shoe Hello Blues

Count Basie Every day I Have the Blues It's A Low-Down Dirty Shame

Sonny Stitt 12 I Got it Bad

Russell Gunn Gunn Fu Invitation

Al Strong Love Stronger Old Town Diera

Bruce Barth Dedication Golden Glow

Oliver Nelson Screamin' the Blues Three Seconds

Various Artists Here It Is Suzanne (Gregory Porter)

Jeff Parker Eastside Romp Wait

Jewels & Binoculars Floater Buckets of Rain

Birmingham Seven Just Passing Through Guard Donkeys

Remy LeBouef Architecture of Storms Rumpus

Thomas Linger Out In It Woofin' And Tweetin'

Robert Glasper Canvas Rise and Shine

Something Blue Personal Preference Seely Street Song

Ben Wolfe Unjust Eventually

Eddie Henderson Reemergence The Man I Love

James Williams Meets the Saxophone Masters Old folks

Gregory Groover Jr Negro Spiritual Songbook Vol 2 Rumble Young Man Rumble (Soon Ah Will Be Done)

Curis Fuller Down Home Nu Groove

Diego Rivera Love and Peace Lovely

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Mark Whitfield The Marksman The Blues From Way Back

Art Tatum/Ben Webster Complete Group Masterpieces Night And Day

Benny Golson Gone With Golson Staccato Swing

Tawanda Smile Sister Moon

Billy Childs Speak Like of Child Fragile

Mario Pavone Motion Poetry Emmett Spencer

Bob Brookmeyer Traditionalism Revisited Some Sweet Day

Sonny Clark Leapin' In Voodoo

Roger Kellaway I Was There Just in Time

David Newman Fathead Hard Work

Kenny Dorham Trompeta Toccata Nightwatch

Herlin Riley Perpetual Optimism You don't Know What is Love Is

Mollehoj/Knuffke/Andersson S Wonderful A Brother And A Sister

Ron Carter Finding The Right Notes Sweet Lorraine

Joshua Redman Beyond Belonging ( Lopsided Lullaby)

Barney Bigard/Art Hodes Bucket's Got A Hole In It Tin Roof Blues

Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful Don't Get Around Much Anymore

Josh Rzepka Into the Night Blues for C.T.

Clark Terry Duke With a Difference In A Mellow Tone

Kenny Drew Jr Duality Silver Serenade

Terell Stafford Centripetal Force I'll Wait

Milt Jackson Meet Milt Jackson Soulful

Hailey Brinnel Beautiful Tomorrow Walk Between Raindrops

Miles Davis Complete Blackhawk Recordings Bye Bye Blackbird [Live]

Joe Lovano Kids Lullaby

Josh Lawrence And That Too Left Hanging

Brendle/Kimbrough Autumn Prayer For Peace Of Mind

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Gian Francesco Malipiero: Four Inventions (1933)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Gagliarda (1917)

Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Poem for Flute & Orchestra (1918)

Coldplay: Viva la Vida (2008)

Michael Daugherty: Metropolis Symphony: Red Cape Tango (1994)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The White Rose' (1917)

Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: In the Palace (1944)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Beneath the Southern Cross Cross (1952)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 in G (1839)

Randall Thompson: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1931)

Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 2 (1913)

Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Quintet: 3rd Movement (1891)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 15 (1784)

Frederic Hand: For Julian (2007)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)

Cole Porter: Anything Goes: Overture (1934)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Springtime of the Year (1913)

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Minuet of the Will-o-the-Wisps (1846)

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 6 (1947)

Nino Rota: Romeo and Juliet: A Renaissance Timepiece (1996)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Ferruccio Busoni: Giga, Bolero and Variations after Mozart (1909)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Ha! Wie will ich triumphieren (1782)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Overture di ballo (1870)

Johannes Brahms: Scherzo from Piano Quintet (1864)

Florence Price: Three Negro Spirituals (1942)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante and Variations in G (1786)

Joseph Haydn: Cello Concerto No. 2 in D (1783)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 4 in c (1839)

Richard Wagner: The Ring Without Words: Finale (1987)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Claude Debussy: Images: Ibéria (1912)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Josef Suk: Toward a New Life (1932)

Josef Suk: Longing from 'Spring' (1902)

Johann Christian Bach: Sinfonia Concertante in D for 2 Flutes, 2 Violins & Cello (1768)

Augusta Holmès: Pologne (1883)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Fantasia Triumfal (1869)

Randall Thompson: Symphony No. 2 in e (1931)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

Vasily Kalinnikov: The Cedar and the Palm (1901)

Antonín Dvorák: Prague Waltzes (1879)

Scott Joplin: The Easy Winners (1901)

John Novacek: Cockles Rag (1999)

Darius Milhaud: Suite provençale (1936)

Alessandro Marcello: Andante from Oboe Concerto in d (1716)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 in C (1924)

Randy Newman: Family Album: Emil Teaches Sonja Henie How to Skate (2013)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale (1877)

Amy Beach: Summer Dreams (1901)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Siciliana (1931)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Figaro (1943)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 2 in A-Flat (1838)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos (1720)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Marosszék (1930)

Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Symphony No. 5 'Reformation' (1832)

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1831)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture (1814)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: Concerto for 2 Horns (1770)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fantasia & Fugue in a (1714)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1895)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Robert Schumann: Genoveva: Overture (1849)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in e (1885)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds (1878)

William Schuman: Symphony No. 5 for Strings (1943)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 24 (1773)

Cécile Chaminade: Piano Sonata in c (1895)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante and Variations in G (1786)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)

John Knowles Paine: Finale from Symphony No. 2 'In Springtime' (1880)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto in D (1806)

Béla Bartók: Hungarian Sketches (1931)

Florence Price: Andante ma non troppo from Symphony No. 3 (1940)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Claude Debussy: Andantino from String Quartet (1893)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 35 'Haffner' (1782)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

George Gershwin: Love is Here to Stay (1937)

Gabriel Fauré: Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 2 (1887)

Gaetano Donizetti: Andante sostenuto (1830)

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910)

Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 5 (1850)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance in D-Flat (1871)

Jascha Heifetz: Contemplation after Brahms (1933)

