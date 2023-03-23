WCLV Program Guide 03-24-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Elio Villafranca Standing By the Crossroads Song For Freedom
Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Infant Eyes
Pee Wee Russell Jazz Reunion Mariooch
Ken Peplowski Blue Noir Riverboat Shuffle
Jason Moran From the Dancehall to the Battlefield Castle House Rag
Michael Dease The Other Shoe Hello Blues
Count Basie Every day I Have the Blues It's A Low-Down Dirty Shame
Sonny Stitt 12 I Got it Bad
Russell Gunn Gunn Fu Invitation
Al Strong Love Stronger Old Town Diera
Bruce Barth Dedication Golden Glow
Oliver Nelson Screamin' the Blues Three Seconds
Various Artists Here It Is Suzanne (Gregory Porter)
Jeff Parker Eastside Romp Wait
Jewels & Binoculars Floater Buckets of Rain
Birmingham Seven Just Passing Through Guard Donkeys
Remy LeBouef Architecture of Storms Rumpus
Thomas Linger Out In It Woofin' And Tweetin'
Robert Glasper Canvas Rise and Shine
Something Blue Personal Preference Seely Street Song
Ben Wolfe Unjust Eventually
Eddie Henderson Reemergence The Man I Love
James Williams Meets the Saxophone Masters Old folks
Gregory Groover Jr Negro Spiritual Songbook Vol 2 Rumble Young Man Rumble (Soon Ah Will Be Done)
Curis Fuller Down Home Nu Groove
Diego Rivera Love and Peace Lovely
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Mark Whitfield The Marksman The Blues From Way Back
Art Tatum/Ben Webster Complete Group Masterpieces Night And Day
Benny Golson Gone With Golson Staccato Swing
Tawanda Smile Sister Moon
Billy Childs Speak Like of Child Fragile
Mario Pavone Motion Poetry Emmett Spencer
Bob Brookmeyer Traditionalism Revisited Some Sweet Day
Sonny Clark Leapin' In Voodoo
Roger Kellaway I Was There Just in Time
David Newman Fathead Hard Work
Kenny Dorham Trompeta Toccata Nightwatch
Herlin Riley Perpetual Optimism You don't Know What is Love Is
Mollehoj/Knuffke/Andersson S Wonderful A Brother And A Sister
Ron Carter Finding The Right Notes Sweet Lorraine
Joshua Redman Beyond Belonging ( Lopsided Lullaby)
Barney Bigard/Art Hodes Bucket's Got A Hole In It Tin Roof Blues
Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful Don't Get Around Much Anymore
Josh Rzepka Into the Night Blues for C.T.
Clark Terry Duke With a Difference In A Mellow Tone
Kenny Drew Jr Duality Silver Serenade
Terell Stafford Centripetal Force I'll Wait
Milt Jackson Meet Milt Jackson Soulful
Hailey Brinnel Beautiful Tomorrow Walk Between Raindrops
Miles Davis Complete Blackhawk Recordings Bye Bye Blackbird [Live]
Joe Lovano Kids Lullaby
Josh Lawrence And That Too Left Hanging
Brendle/Kimbrough Autumn Prayer For Peace Of Mind
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)
Gian Francesco Malipiero: Four Inventions (1933)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Gagliarda (1917)
Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Poem for Flute & Orchestra (1918)
Coldplay: Viva la Vida (2008)
Michael Daugherty: Metropolis Symphony: Red Cape Tango (1994)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The White Rose' (1917)
Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: In the Palace (1944)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)
Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Beneath the Southern Cross Cross (1952)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 in G (1839)
Randall Thompson: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1931)
Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 2 (1913)
Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Quintet: 3rd Movement (1891)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 15 (1784)
Frederic Hand: For Julian (2007)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)
Cole Porter: Anything Goes: Overture (1934)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Springtime of the Year (1913)
Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Minuet of the Will-o-the-Wisps (1846)
Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 6 (1947)
Nino Rota: Romeo and Juliet: A Renaissance Timepiece (1996)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Ferruccio Busoni: Giga, Bolero and Variations after Mozart (1909)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Ha! Wie will ich triumphieren (1782)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: Overture di ballo (1870)
Johannes Brahms: Scherzo from Piano Quintet (1864)
Florence Price: Three Negro Spirituals (1942)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante and Variations in G (1786)
Joseph Haydn: Cello Concerto No. 2 in D (1783)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 4 in c (1839)
Richard Wagner: The Ring Without Words: Finale (1987)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Claude Debussy: Images: Ibéria (1912)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)
Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Josef Suk: Toward a New Life (1932)
Josef Suk: Longing from 'Spring' (1902)
Johann Christian Bach: Sinfonia Concertante in D for 2 Flutes, 2 Violins & Cello (1768)
Augusta Holmès: Pologne (1883)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Fantasia Triumfal (1869)
Randall Thompson: Symphony No. 2 in e (1931)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)
Vasily Kalinnikov: The Cedar and the Palm (1901)
Antonín Dvorák: Prague Waltzes (1879)
Scott Joplin: The Easy Winners (1901)
John Novacek: Cockles Rag (1999)
Darius Milhaud: Suite provençale (1936)
Alessandro Marcello: Andante from Oboe Concerto in d (1716)
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 in C (1924)
Randy Newman: Family Album: Emil Teaches Sonja Henie How to Skate (2013)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale (1877)
Amy Beach: Summer Dreams (1901)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Siciliana (1931)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Figaro (1943)
Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 2 in A-Flat (1838)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos (1720)
Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Marosszék (1930)
Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Symphony No. 5 'Reformation' (1832)
Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1831)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture (1814)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Joseph Haydn: Concerto for 2 Horns (1770)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Fantasia & Fugue in a (1714)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1895)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Robert Schumann: Genoveva: Overture (1849)
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in e (1885)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds (1878)
William Schuman: Symphony No. 5 for Strings (1943)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 24 (1773)
Cécile Chaminade: Piano Sonata in c (1895)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante and Variations in G (1786)
Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)
John Knowles Paine: Finale from Symphony No. 2 'In Springtime' (1880)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto in D (1806)
Béla Bartók: Hungarian Sketches (1931)
Florence Price: Andante ma non troppo from Symphony No. 3 (1940)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Claude Debussy: Andantino from String Quartet (1893)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 35 'Haffner' (1782)
Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)
George Gershwin: Love is Here to Stay (1937)
Gabriel Fauré: Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 2 (1887)
Gaetano Donizetti: Andante sostenuto (1830)
Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910)
Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 5 (1850)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance in D-Flat (1871)
Jascha Heifetz: Contemplation after Brahms (1933)