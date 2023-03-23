© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture

Cleveland International Film Festival gets underway at Playhouse Square

Ideastream Public Media | By Jean-Marie Papoi
Published March 23, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT
CIFF47 is underway at Playhouse Square.
1 of 10  — CIFF47-9.jpg
Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne gives remarks prior to the opening night film.
Jean-Marie Papoi / Ideastream Public Media
CIFF47 is underway at Playhouse Square.
2 of 10  — CIFF47-1.jpg
2023 is CIFF's second year at Playhouse Square, following 30 years at Tower City Cinemas.
Jean-Marie Papoi / Ideastream Public Media
CIFF47 is underway at Playhouse Square.
3 of 10  — CIFF47-2.jpg
A trio of Playhouse Square RedCoat volunteers wait to welcome filmgoers to Connor Palace Theatre.
Jean-Marie Papoi / Ideastream Public Media
CIFF47 is underway at Playhouse Square.
4 of 10  — CIFF47-3.jpg
CIFF's artistic director Mallory Martin, left, poses with features program managers Brett Reiter, center, and Neha Aziz.
Jean-Marie Papoi / Ideastream Public Media
CIFF47 is underway at Playhouse Square.
5 of 10  — CIFF47-4.jpg
Guests arrive for the opening night screening of "Butterfly in the Sky."
Jean-Marie Papoi / Ideastream Public Media
CIFF47 is underway at Playhouse Square.
6 of 10  — CIFF47-8.jpg
CIFF volunteers pass out voting ballots to guests as they enter the theater.
Jean-Marie Papoi / Ideastream Public Media
CIFF47 is underway at Playhouse Square.
7 of 10  — CIFF47-7.jpg
Opening night festivities for CIFF47 featured a screening of "Butterfly in the Sky," a documentary about the beloved PBS show "Reading Rainbow."
Jean-Marie Papoi / Ideastream Public Media
CIFF47 is underway at Playhouse Square.
8 of 10  — CIFF47-12.jpg
"Reading Rainbow" producer Ellen Doherty, far left, with "Butterfly in the Sky" director Bradford Thomason and executive producer Dava Whisenant, "Reading Rainbow" producer Kathy Kinsner and CIFF artistic director Mallory Martin during a Q&A session after the film.
Jean-Marie Papoi / Ideastream Public Media
CIFF47 is underway at Playhouse Square.
9 of 10  — CIFF47-6.jpg
"Butterfly in the Sky" director Bradford Thomason, far left, and executive producer Dava Whisenant, with "Reading Rainbow" producers Kathy Kinsner and Ellen Doherty.
Jean-Marie Papoi / Ideastream Public Media
CIFF47 is underway at Playhouse Square.
10 of 10  — CIFF47-13.jpg
The party continued in the KeyBank State Theatre with an opening night reception.
Jean-Marie Papoi / Ideastream Public Media

Film lovers from near and far made their way to Playhouse Square’s Connor Palace Theatre Wednesday to celebrate the opening night of the 47th Cleveland International Film Festival.

The 11-day festival kicked off with a screening of the documentary “Butterfly in the Sky,” which tells the story of the classic PBS television series, “Reading Rainbow.”

“We tend to make films about things that inspired us as young people, things that stuck with us and resonated with us, and ‘Reading Rainbow’ is certainly one of those things,” said Bradford Thomason, one of the films directors, in remarks prior to the screening.

“Over 25 years, so many people poured their hearts into this show and worked so hard to create something special for children, we knew we had a film and a really interesting story to tell,” he said.

The film is a nostalgic and uplifting look back through the origins of “Reading Rainbow,” a show that introduced millions of children to books and the importance of literature. Many voices are heard throughout the documentary, including Twila Liggett, the show’s creator, and beloved host, LeVar Burton.

Following the screening, Thomason and “Butterfly in the Sky” executive producer Dava Whisenant engaged in a post-film conversation with two producers of “Reading Rainbow,” Ellen Doherty and Kathy Kisner. CIFF artistic director, Mallory Martin, moderated the discussion.

Later in the festival, this year’s centerpiece film will also feature a well-known and well-loved television personality. “Being Mary Tyler Moore” delves into the life and legacy of the influential actress, producer and women’s rights advocate. The screening is Tuesday, March 28, at 7:15 p.m. in the KeyBank State Theatre.

Additional film information along with a downloadable program guide can be found on CIFF’s website.

The in-person portion of the festival runs through April 1 at Playhouse Square and showcases 121 feature films and 199 short films. CIFF47 Streams runs April 2-9 online and includes nearly two-thirds of the in-person features and a full lineup of all the shorts.

Tags
Arts & Culture arts and cultureArts Features & InterviewsCIFFCleveland International Film FestivalPlayhouse Square
Jean-Marie Papoi
A native of Akron and graduate of Kent State University, Jean-Marie Papoi has been working in the field of video production for 15 years. Since joining Ideastream Public Media in 2016, she's enjoyed filming and telling the stories of community members throughout Northeast Ohio.
See stories by Jean-Marie Papoi
