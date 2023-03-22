WCLV Program Guide 03-23-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Stan Getz Anniversary I Can't Get Started

Oliver Nelson Straight Ahead Mama Lou

Vince Ector Live at The Side Door Sister Ruth

Jessica Williams Victoria Concert Mr. Syms

Louis Armstrong Vol. ^ St Louis Blues Dinah

Mary Lou Williams Nite Life Offertory

Lionel Hampton Lionel Hampton Quintet April In Paris

Ray Bryant Ray Bryant Trio Daahoud

Ray Charles/Milt Jackson Soul Meeting Bags Of Blues

Dave Young Ides of March Forty Five Degrees

Joshua Redman LongGone Disco Ears

Michael Hackett Western Skies Twenty Four

Jazztet Here and Now Richie's Dilemma

Haden/Mehldau Long Ago and Far Away Body And Soul

Andy Bey Scenes from an Imagined Life Worried Life Blues

Charles Mingus Changes Two Free Cell Block F, Tiz Nazi USA

Art Farmer Farmer's Market By Myself

Johnny Hodges Smooth One The Hare

Cannonball Adderley Them Dirty Blues Work Song

Billy Childs The Winds of change I Thought I Knew

Karrin Allyson Ballads All Or Nothing At All

Al Foster Reflections Anastasia

Leon Lee Dorsey Cantaloupe Island Listen To The Dawn

John Scofield Meant To Be Meant To Be

Wes Montgomery The Incredible Jazz Guitar D Natural Blues

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Sir Roland Hanna Tributaries Sea Changes

Terence Blanchard Simply Stated Detour Ahead

Ben Wolfe Unjust Lullaby In D

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 There Is No Greater Love

Derek Gardner Pan Africa Highlife Suite

Catherine Russell Alone Together You're Not The Only Oyster In The Stew

Bob Wilbur/Scott Hamilton Bob Wilbur with the Scott Hamilton Quartet Taking A Chance On Love

Benny Carter 3/4/5 The Moon Song

Jesse Davis Live At Small's Jazz Club These Foolish Things [Live]

Connie Han Secrets of Inanna Desert Air

Nica Carrington Times Like These All Alone M1

Frank Morgan A Lovesome Thing Pannonica

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra The Music of Wayne Shorter Contemplation

Gregory Tardy Sufficient Grace The Omnipresent Cardiologist

Duke Ellington Blanton-Webster Years Across The Track Blues

Jack McDuff Bringin' It Home The Scratch

Craig Davis Tone Painting Compadoo

Pepper Adams Critic's Choice Blackout Blues

Rich Perry O Grande amor O Grande Amor

Woody Shaw Cassandranite Three Muses

Tawanda Smile You And the Night And the Music

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Peace

Sam Taylor Let It Go Angel Face

Anat Cohen Noir No Moon At All

Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo New Delhi

Vincent Herring Don't Let Go Don't Let It Go

Karl Denson Herbal Turkey Breast D As In David

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 35 'Haffner' (1782)

Max Reger: Fugue from Variations on a Theme of Hiller (1907)

Bedrich Smetana: Czech Dances Book 1: Polka No. 2 (1877)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from String Quartet No. 16 (1826)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Manfred Symphony (1885)

Vangelis: Chariots of Fire: Theme (1981)

Karl King: March 'Tiger Triumph' (1952)

Franz Schreker: Intermezzo for String Orchestra (1902)

Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils (1905)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Juliet the Young Girl (1936)

Wang Luobin: Chinese Folk Song 'A La Mu Han'

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Overture (1879)

George Frideric Handel: Trio Sonata in G (1739)

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers (1959)

Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883)

Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel: Concerto Grosso for 4 Trumpets (1725)

Alan Hovhaness: Fugue from Symphony No. 48 'Vision of Andromeda' (1982)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz (1942)

Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata (1957)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite (1945)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Oiseaux tristes (1905)

Duke Ellington: Do Nothin' Till You Hear from Me (1943)

Henry Purcell: The Indian Queen: Symphony (1695)

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Dance for Six (1829)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Sir William Walton: Portsmouth Point Overture (1925)

Arthur Benjamin: Jamaican Rumba (1938)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Theme & Variations from Suite No. 4 'Mozartiana' (1887)

Vasily Kalinnikov: Intermezzo No. 1 (1896)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 4 (1775)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Suite of Dances (1784)

Robert Schumann: Vienna Carnival (1839)

Béla Bartók: Dance Suite (1923)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C (1750)

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Concert Overture (1830)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C (1785)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 95 in c (1791)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Joseph Haydn: Overture to an English Opera (1795)

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 2 'Sunday Morning' (1944)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 (1710)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite from 'Tafelmusik' Part 3 (1733)

Wang Jienzhong: Colorful Clouds Chasing the Moon

Gong Huahua: Mountain Harvest (2010)

Claude Debussy: La mer (1905)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Overture on Russian Themes (1866)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Horns (1720)

Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 in e (1886)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Violin Sonata (1880)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite (1893)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Tale of the Stone Flower: Wedding Dance (1953)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D 'Haffner' (1782)

Randy Newman: Family Album: Carmen Miranda (2013)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 13 (1783)

Richard Strauss: First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1944)

Maceo Pinkard: Sweet Georgia Brown (1925)

Florence Price: Three Negro Spirituals (1942)

Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture (1903)

Lars-Erik Larsson: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1928)

John Field: Piano Sonata No. 1 in E-Flat (1801)

Rodion Shchedrin: Concerto No. 1 for Orchestra 'Naughty Limericks' (1963)

Antonín Dvorák: Moderato from Serenade for Strings (1875)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Serenade for Strings (1875)

Ole Bull: Memories of Havana (1844)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 5 in C (1771)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 8 (1894)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 in g (1878)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Fair Melusina' (1833)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 13 in C (1783)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94 in G 'Surprise' (1791)

Josef Suk: Moderato from 'Things Lived and Dreamt' (1909)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Franz Schreker: Chamber Symphony (1917)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D for Strings (1772)

Jessie Montgomery: Coincident Dances (2019)

Chevalier J.J.O. de Meude-Monpas: Violin Concerto No. 4 in D (1786)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Manfred Symphony (1885)

Reinhold Glière: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

Josef Suk: Adagio from 'Things Lived and Dreamt' (1909)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Septet (1800)

Gabriela Lena Frank: Three Latin American Dances (2004)

Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake (1909)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Traditional: Cossack Lullaby

Ludwig Spohr: Adagio from Nonet (1813)

Billy Strayhorn: Lush Life (1937)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Song of the Black Swan (1917)

Ernest Bloch: Suite Modale (1956)

Gary Schocker: Hypnotized: Together (2013)

Giacomo Puccini: Adagietto (1883)

Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Locus iste' (1869)

Max Bruch: Romance for Viola & Orchestra (1912)

François Dompierre: Mario: Theme (1984)