WCLV Program Guide 03-23-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Stan Getz Anniversary I Can't Get Started
Oliver Nelson Straight Ahead Mama Lou
Vince Ector Live at The Side Door Sister Ruth
Jessica Williams Victoria Concert Mr. Syms
Louis Armstrong Vol. ^ St Louis Blues Dinah
Mary Lou Williams Nite Life Offertory
Lionel Hampton Lionel Hampton Quintet April In Paris
Ray Bryant Ray Bryant Trio Daahoud
Ray Charles/Milt Jackson Soul Meeting Bags Of Blues
Dave Young Ides of March Forty Five Degrees
Joshua Redman LongGone Disco Ears
Michael Hackett Western Skies Twenty Four
Jazztet Here and Now Richie's Dilemma
Haden/Mehldau Long Ago and Far Away Body And Soul
Andy Bey Scenes from an Imagined Life Worried Life Blues
Charles Mingus Changes Two Free Cell Block F, Tiz Nazi USA
Art Farmer Farmer's Market By Myself
Johnny Hodges Smooth One The Hare
Cannonball Adderley Them Dirty Blues Work Song
Billy Childs The Winds of change I Thought I Knew
Karrin Allyson Ballads All Or Nothing At All
Al Foster Reflections Anastasia
Leon Lee Dorsey Cantaloupe Island Listen To The Dawn
John Scofield Meant To Be Meant To Be
Wes Montgomery The Incredible Jazz Guitar D Natural Blues
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Sir Roland Hanna Tributaries Sea Changes
Terence Blanchard Simply Stated Detour Ahead
Ben Wolfe Unjust Lullaby In D
3D Jazz Trio 9-5 There Is No Greater Love
Derek Gardner Pan Africa Highlife Suite
Catherine Russell Alone Together You're Not The Only Oyster In The Stew
Bob Wilbur/Scott Hamilton Bob Wilbur with the Scott Hamilton Quartet Taking A Chance On Love
Benny Carter 3/4/5 The Moon Song
Jesse Davis Live At Small's Jazz Club These Foolish Things [Live]
Connie Han Secrets of Inanna Desert Air
Nica Carrington Times Like These All Alone M1
Frank Morgan A Lovesome Thing Pannonica
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra The Music of Wayne Shorter Contemplation
Gregory Tardy Sufficient Grace The Omnipresent Cardiologist
Duke Ellington Blanton-Webster Years Across The Track Blues
Jack McDuff Bringin' It Home The Scratch
Craig Davis Tone Painting Compadoo
Pepper Adams Critic's Choice Blackout Blues
Rich Perry O Grande amor O Grande Amor
Woody Shaw Cassandranite Three Muses
Tawanda Smile You And the Night And the Music
Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Peace
Sam Taylor Let It Go Angel Face
Anat Cohen Noir No Moon At All
Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo New Delhi
Vincent Herring Don't Let Go Don't Let It Go
Karl Denson Herbal Turkey Breast D As In David
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 35 'Haffner' (1782)
Max Reger: Fugue from Variations on a Theme of Hiller (1907)
Bedrich Smetana: Czech Dances Book 1: Polka No. 2 (1877)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from String Quartet No. 16 (1826)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Manfred Symphony (1885)
Vangelis: Chariots of Fire: Theme (1981)
Karl King: March 'Tiger Triumph' (1952)
Franz Schreker: Intermezzo for String Orchestra (1902)
Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils (1905)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Juliet the Young Girl (1936)
Wang Luobin: Chinese Folk Song 'A La Mu Han'
Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Overture (1879)
George Frideric Handel: Trio Sonata in G (1739)
Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers (1959)
Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883)
Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel: Concerto Grosso for 4 Trumpets (1725)
Alan Hovhaness: Fugue from Symphony No. 48 'Vision of Andromeda' (1982)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz (1942)
Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata (1957)
Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite (1945)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Oiseaux tristes (1905)
Duke Ellington: Do Nothin' Till You Hear from Me (1943)
Henry Purcell: The Indian Queen: Symphony (1695)
Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Dance for Six (1829)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Sir William Walton: Portsmouth Point Overture (1925)
Arthur Benjamin: Jamaican Rumba (1938)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Theme & Variations from Suite No. 4 'Mozartiana' (1887)
Vasily Kalinnikov: Intermezzo No. 1 (1896)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 4 (1775)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Suite of Dances (1784)
Robert Schumann: Vienna Carnival (1839)
Béla Bartók: Dance Suite (1923)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C (1750)
Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Concert Overture (1830)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C (1785)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 95 in c (1791)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Joseph Haydn: Overture to an English Opera (1795)
Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 2 'Sunday Morning' (1944)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 (1710)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite from 'Tafelmusik' Part 3 (1733)
Wang Jienzhong: Colorful Clouds Chasing the Moon
Gong Huahua: Mountain Harvest (2010)
Claude Debussy: La mer (1905)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Overture on Russian Themes (1866)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Horns (1720)
Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 in e (1886)
Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Violin Sonata (1880)
Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite (1893)
Sergei Prokofiev: The Tale of the Stone Flower: Wedding Dance (1953)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D 'Haffner' (1782)
Randy Newman: Family Album: Carmen Miranda (2013)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 13 (1783)
Richard Strauss: First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1944)
Maceo Pinkard: Sweet Georgia Brown (1925)
Florence Price: Three Negro Spirituals (1942)
Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture (1903)
Lars-Erik Larsson: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1928)
John Field: Piano Sonata No. 1 in E-Flat (1801)
Rodion Shchedrin: Concerto No. 1 for Orchestra 'Naughty Limericks' (1963)
Antonín Dvorák: Moderato from Serenade for Strings (1875)
Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Serenade for Strings (1875)
Ole Bull: Memories of Havana (1844)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 5 in C (1771)
Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 8 (1894)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 in g (1878)
Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Fair Melusina' (1833)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 13 in C (1783)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94 in G 'Surprise' (1791)
Josef Suk: Moderato from 'Things Lived and Dreamt' (1909)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Franz Schreker: Chamber Symphony (1917)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D for Strings (1772)
Jessie Montgomery: Coincident Dances (2019)
Chevalier J.J.O. de Meude-Monpas: Violin Concerto No. 4 in D (1786)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Manfred Symphony (1885)
Reinhold Glière: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1908)
Josef Suk: Adagio from 'Things Lived and Dreamt' (1909)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Septet (1800)
Gabriela Lena Frank: Three Latin American Dances (2004)
Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake (1909)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Traditional: Cossack Lullaby
Ludwig Spohr: Adagio from Nonet (1813)
Billy Strayhorn: Lush Life (1937)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Song of the Black Swan (1917)
Ernest Bloch: Suite Modale (1956)
Gary Schocker: Hypnotized: Together (2013)
Giacomo Puccini: Adagietto (1883)
Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Locus iste' (1869)
Max Bruch: Romance for Viola & Orchestra (1912)
François Dompierre: Mario: Theme (1984)