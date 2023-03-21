WCLV Program Guide 03-22-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Bill Cunliffe Border Widow Lament Interiors

Bobby Hutcherson Dialogue Idle While

Steve Davis Think Ahead Evening Shades of Blue

Josh Lawrence And That Too Cantus Firmus

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Are We There Yet

Mariel Bildsten Backbone Monaco

Carmen Lundy Come Home Heart Of Gold

Rick Roe Lucid Dream Primal Union

Carla Bley Life Goes On Copycat After You

Horace Silver Silver's Serenade The Dragon Lady

Don Rendell Shades of Blue Just Blue

Marcus Roberts The Truth is Spoken Here The Governor

Veronica Swift Confession I Hope She Makes You Happy

Lafayette Harris Swingin' Up in Harlem Teach Me Tonight

Dave Stryker Prime Mac

Nadje Noordhuis Full Circle Entwine

Keith Jarrett My Foolish Heart Guess I'll Hang My Tears Out To Dry

Booker Ervin Structurally Sound Berkshire Blues [Remastered]

Avishai Cohen Gently Disturbed Eleven Wives

Tim Lin Romance in Formosa Long Ago And Far Away

Abdullah Ibrahim No Fear, No die Calypso Minor

Dinah Washington After Hours with Ms D A Foggy Day

Red Garland Soul Junction Soul Junction

Michael Dease Best Next Thing Tiktaalik

Peter Leitch Trio/Quartet 91 Winter's Tale

Scott Hamilton Classics Theme From Swan Lake

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Craig Davis Tone Painting Dodo's Lament

Christian McBride The Good Feeling I Should Care

Michael Hackett Western Skies Blues for MH

Al foster Reflections Monk's Bossa

Diana Krall Love Scenes How Deep Is The Ocean

Jay Sharptet For You Blue Mermaid

Ben Webster King of the Tenors That's All

Dave McKenna Sunbeam and Thunderclouds` Lotus Blossum

Dave Douglas Engage Everywhere But Here

Marques Carroll Foundations Olivia Dances With The Keys

Jocelyn Gould Elegant Traveler Kindling

Houston Person Reminiscing at Rudy's At Long Last Love

Coleman Hawkins W the Red Garland Trio Red Beans

Claude Hopkins Yes Indeed Willow Weep for Me

Benny Bailey Big Brass Alison

Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbæk Staying in Touch Too Close For Comfort

Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson S' Wonderful Just Squeeze Me (But Don't Tease Me)

Jesse Davis First Insight Midnight Blue

Sonny Stitt Stitt Plays Bird Parker's Mood

Roger Kellaway Maybeck Recital Hall Close Your Eyes

Kevin Eubanks Live at Bradley's Alter Ego

Wayne Shorter Night Dreamer Night Dreamer

Lonnie Smith Too Damn Hot Too Damn Hot

Libby York DreamLand Moonray

Ben Wolfe Unjust Sparkling Red

Jeff Parker For Folks Four Folks

Jimmy O'Connell Arrythmia (Millie) In June

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Ruggero Leoncavallo: Pagliacci: Intermezzo (1892)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from String Quintet No. 2 (1875)

Georg Matthias Monn: Symphony in G (1749)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16 in C 'For Beginners' (1788)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Loyal Legion' (1890)

Federico Moreno Tórroba: Suite castellana (1926)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 86 (1786)

Isaac Albéniz: The Magic Opal: Overture (1892)

Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from Piano Quintet (1819)

Florence Price: Three Negro Spirituals (1942)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers (1873)

Lars-Erik Larsson: Little Serenade (1934)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 52 in G (1780)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1860)

Patrick Doyle: Henry V: Non nobis Domine (1989)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Oboe Concerto in E-Flat (1765)

Craig Armstrong: Romeo + Juliet: Balcony Scene (1996)

Stephen Sondheim: Into the Woods: Suite (1987)

Franz Liszt: Polonaise from Tchaikovsky's 'Eugene Onegin' (1880)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1 (1913)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 8 (1894)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 16 in C (1772)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

Jorge Martínez Zárate: Tres Danzas del Ballet 'Estancia' (1973)

Miklós Rózsa: Hungarian Sketch No. 3 'Danza' (1939)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood (1838)

Francesco Maria Veracini: Orchestral Suite No. 6 (1722)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14 (1853)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy (1834)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Stephen Sondheim: Comedy Tonight! (1962)

Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Send in the Clowns (1973)

Vítezslava Kaprálová: April Preludes (1937)

Nikolai Kapustin: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 15 'Fantasia quasi Sonata' (2005)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1874)

Joseph Haydn: Allegro from Symphony No. 31 'Horn Signal' (1765)

Wilhelm Stenhammar: Serenade in F (1913)

Giuseppe Verdi: La battaglia di Legnano: Overture (1848)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo for Violin & Orchestra (1775)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 25 in G (1809)

Franz Schubert: Heidenröslein (1815)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Dance of the Rose Maidens (1942)

Stephen Sondheim: Sweeney Todd: Suite (1979)

Franz Schubert: Finale from String Quartet No. 5 (1813)

Antonín Kraft: Cello Concerto in C (1790)

Elmer Bernstein: The Magnificent Seven: Theme (1960)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Antonio Vivaldi: Sinfonia for Strings in G (1720)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1937)

James Horner: Star Trek II - The Wrath of Khan: Main title

Andrew Lloyd Webber: The Phantom of the Opera: Overture (1986)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 4 (1740)

Vincenzo Bellini: Norma: Overture (1831)

Antonio Vivaldi: Bassoon Concerto No. 18 (1720)

Julius Fucik: Marinarella Overture (1908)

Vítezslava Kaprálová: April Prelude No. 3 (1937)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Violin Concerto (1878)

Charles Ives: Variations on 'America' (1891)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joaquín Rodrigo: Fantasía para un gentilhombre (1954)

Richard Rodgers: Babes in Arms: Overture (1937)

John Kander: Chicago: All That Jazz (1975)

Stéphan Elmas: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1882)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Jennifer Higdon: blue cathedral (2000)

Florence Price: Symphony No. 1 in e (1932)

Jocelyn Chambers: Melting Point (2021)

20:00 OVATIONS: BlueWater Chamber Orchestra

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers

Francis Poulenc: Gloria (1961)

Joseph Schwantner: New Morning for the World 'Daybreak of Freedom' (1982)

Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: The Trial (1965)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)

Ernest Bloch: Abodah (1929)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 21 (1828)

Manuel Ponce: Por ti mi corazón (1926)

John Field: Nocturne No. 18 (1836)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: La vallée des cloches (1905)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Melodie (1902)

Traditional: Shaker Hymn 'Not One Sparrow is Forgotten'

Ernesto Lecuona: Yo te qiero siempre (1954)