WCLV Program Guide 03-22-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Bill Cunliffe Border Widow Lament Interiors
Bobby Hutcherson Dialogue Idle While
Steve Davis Think Ahead Evening Shades of Blue
Josh Lawrence And That Too Cantus Firmus
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Are We There Yet
Mariel Bildsten Backbone Monaco
Carmen Lundy Come Home Heart Of Gold
Rick Roe Lucid Dream Primal Union
Carla Bley Life Goes On Copycat After You
Horace Silver Silver's Serenade The Dragon Lady
Don Rendell Shades of Blue Just Blue
Marcus Roberts The Truth is Spoken Here The Governor
Veronica Swift Confession I Hope She Makes You Happy
Lafayette Harris Swingin' Up in Harlem Teach Me Tonight
Dave Stryker Prime Mac
Nadje Noordhuis Full Circle Entwine
Keith Jarrett My Foolish Heart Guess I'll Hang My Tears Out To Dry
Booker Ervin Structurally Sound Berkshire Blues [Remastered]
Avishai Cohen Gently Disturbed Eleven Wives
Tim Lin Romance in Formosa Long Ago And Far Away
Abdullah Ibrahim No Fear, No die Calypso Minor
Dinah Washington After Hours with Ms D A Foggy Day
Red Garland Soul Junction Soul Junction
Michael Dease Best Next Thing Tiktaalik
Peter Leitch Trio/Quartet 91 Winter's Tale
Scott Hamilton Classics Theme From Swan Lake
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Craig Davis Tone Painting Dodo's Lament
Christian McBride The Good Feeling I Should Care
Michael Hackett Western Skies Blues for MH
Al foster Reflections Monk's Bossa
Diana Krall Love Scenes How Deep Is The Ocean
Jay Sharptet For You Blue Mermaid
Ben Webster King of the Tenors That's All
Dave McKenna Sunbeam and Thunderclouds` Lotus Blossum
Dave Douglas Engage Everywhere But Here
Marques Carroll Foundations Olivia Dances With The Keys
Jocelyn Gould Elegant Traveler Kindling
Houston Person Reminiscing at Rudy's At Long Last Love
Coleman Hawkins W the Red Garland Trio Red Beans
Claude Hopkins Yes Indeed Willow Weep for Me
Benny Bailey Big Brass Alison
Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbæk Staying in Touch Too Close For Comfort
Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson S' Wonderful Just Squeeze Me (But Don't Tease Me)
Jesse Davis First Insight Midnight Blue
Sonny Stitt Stitt Plays Bird Parker's Mood
Roger Kellaway Maybeck Recital Hall Close Your Eyes
Kevin Eubanks Live at Bradley's Alter Ego
Wayne Shorter Night Dreamer Night Dreamer
Lonnie Smith Too Damn Hot Too Damn Hot
Libby York DreamLand Moonray
Ben Wolfe Unjust Sparkling Red
Jeff Parker For Folks Four Folks
Jimmy O'Connell Arrythmia (Millie) In June
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)
Ruggero Leoncavallo: Pagliacci: Intermezzo (1892)
Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from String Quintet No. 2 (1875)
Georg Matthias Monn: Symphony in G (1749)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16 in C 'For Beginners' (1788)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Loyal Legion' (1890)
Federico Moreno Tórroba: Suite castellana (1926)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 86 (1786)
Isaac Albéniz: The Magic Opal: Overture (1892)
Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from Piano Quintet (1819)
Florence Price: Three Negro Spirituals (1942)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers (1873)
Lars-Erik Larsson: Little Serenade (1934)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 52 in G (1780)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1860)
Patrick Doyle: Henry V: Non nobis Domine (1989)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Oboe Concerto in E-Flat (1765)
Craig Armstrong: Romeo + Juliet: Balcony Scene (1996)
Stephen Sondheim: Into the Woods: Suite (1987)
Franz Liszt: Polonaise from Tchaikovsky's 'Eugene Onegin' (1880)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1 (1913)
Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 8 (1894)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 16 in C (1772)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)
Jorge Martínez Zárate: Tres Danzas del Ballet 'Estancia' (1973)
Miklós Rózsa: Hungarian Sketch No. 3 'Danza' (1939)
Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood (1838)
Francesco Maria Veracini: Orchestral Suite No. 6 (1722)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14 (1853)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)
Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy (1834)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Stephen Sondheim: Comedy Tonight! (1962)
Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Send in the Clowns (1973)
Vítezslava Kaprálová: April Preludes (1937)
Nikolai Kapustin: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 15 'Fantasia quasi Sonata' (2005)
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1874)
Joseph Haydn: Allegro from Symphony No. 31 'Horn Signal' (1765)
Wilhelm Stenhammar: Serenade in F (1913)
Giuseppe Verdi: La battaglia di Legnano: Overture (1848)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo for Violin & Orchestra (1775)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 25 in G (1809)
Franz Schubert: Heidenröslein (1815)
Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Dance of the Rose Maidens (1942)
Stephen Sondheim: Sweeney Todd: Suite (1979)
Franz Schubert: Finale from String Quartet No. 5 (1813)
Antonín Kraft: Cello Concerto in C (1790)
Elmer Bernstein: The Magnificent Seven: Theme (1960)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Antonio Vivaldi: Sinfonia for Strings in G (1720)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1937)
James Horner: Star Trek II - The Wrath of Khan: Main title
Andrew Lloyd Webber: The Phantom of the Opera: Overture (1986)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 4 (1740)
Vincenzo Bellini: Norma: Overture (1831)
Antonio Vivaldi: Bassoon Concerto No. 18 (1720)
Julius Fucik: Marinarella Overture (1908)
Vítezslava Kaprálová: April Prelude No. 3 (1937)
Johannes Brahms: Finale from Violin Concerto (1878)
Charles Ives: Variations on 'America' (1891)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Joaquín Rodrigo: Fantasía para un gentilhombre (1954)
Richard Rodgers: Babes in Arms: Overture (1937)
John Kander: Chicago: All That Jazz (1975)
Stéphan Elmas: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1882)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Jennifer Higdon: blue cathedral (2000)
Florence Price: Symphony No. 1 in e (1932)
Jocelyn Chambers: Melting Point (2021)
20:00 OVATIONS: BlueWater Chamber Orchestra
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers
Francis Poulenc: Gloria (1961)
Joseph Schwantner: New Morning for the World 'Daybreak of Freedom' (1982)
Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: The Trial (1965)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)
Ernest Bloch: Abodah (1929)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)
Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 21 (1828)
Manuel Ponce: Por ti mi corazón (1926)
John Field: Nocturne No. 18 (1836)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: La vallée des cloches (1905)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Melodie (1902)
Traditional: Shaker Hymn 'Not One Sparrow is Forgotten'
Ernesto Lecuona: Yo te qiero siempre (1954)