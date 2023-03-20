WCLV Program Guide 03-21-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Jacob Bro Bay of Rainbows Evening Song

Fred Hersch Passion Flower Ballad for Very Tired and Very Sad Lotus Eaters

Ken Fowser Don't Look Down Coming Up Shorter

Dave Holland No For Nothin' Lost & Found

Sphere Bird Songs Dewey Square

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 I Only Have Eyes For You

Mimi Fox One for Wes Blues for Les

Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters Chainsaw

Thomas Clausen Back2Basic Nature Boy

Christian Jacob New Jazz Standards Vol 5 Silver Ambience

Samara Joy Linger Awhile Can't Get Out Of This Mood

Stan Getz Pure Getz I Wish I Knew

Jason Marshall New Beginnings Fallen Feathers

Thomas Linger Out In It Linger's Lament

Neil Swainson Fire in the West Late Afternoon

Joshua Redman LongGone Long Gone

Steve Davis Images Twain's World

Eddie Costa Guys and Dolls like Vibes Guys and Dolls

Sonny Rollins Newk's Time Tune Up

Lee Morgan Leeway The lion and the Wolff

Bria Skonberg Into Your Own Let's Go All In

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Cheryl Ann

JJ Johnson In Person My Old Flame [Album Version]

Peter Bernstein With the Tilden Webb Trio Bones

Julian Lage The Layers Everything Helps

Rahsaan Barber Mosaic Koala

Mark Lockett Swings and Roundabouts Rhubarb Crumble

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Billy Taylor Live at MCG All The Things You Are

Sonny Rollins In Stockholm 1959 Stay As Sweet As You Are

Lee Konitz Inside Hi-Fi Everything Happens To Me

Jimmy Rushing Every Day I Have The Blues Keep The Faith Baby

Jon Cowherd Pride and Joy The Colorado Experiment

Julian Lage View With A Room Word For Word

George Coleman The Quartet Triste

Jonathan Kreisberg Nine Stories Wide That Reminds Me

Eric Jacobson Discover Discover

Houston Person Truth Blue Seven

Catherine Russell Alone Together Is You Is Or Is You Ain't My Baby

Count Basie In Sweden Four Five Six

Steven Bernstein Manifestos in Henryisms Crescendo in Blue

Lauren Falls A Little Louder Jupiter

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet? Tres Palabras

John Bailey Time Bandits Groove Samba

John Hicks Inc. 1 Ruby My Dear

Enrico Rava The Words and the Days The Words and the Days

Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters Silverdust

Wycliffe Gordon Cone and T-Staff Arabia

Something Blue Personal Preference Waltz For Olena

Billy Childs The Winds of Change The End Of Innocence

Fat Babies Chicago Hot Black Snake Blues

Jason Moran From the Dancehall to the Battlefield Strutter's Ball

Milt Hinton The Judge at His Finest Honey

Vince Mendoza Olympians Esperanto

John Swana Introducing John Swana Wildflower

Randal Despommier A Midsummer Odyssey Silhouette

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Lobet den Herrn' (1725)

Carlos Salzedo: Suite of Eight Dances: Tango (1943)

Joseph Hellmesberger Sr: Ball Scene (1870)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

George Butterworth: Two English Idylls (1911)

Julius Fucik: The Merry Blacksmiths March (1908)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 146: Duet 'My Spirit Be Joyful' (1728)

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: Baba Yaga & The Great Gate of Kiev (1874)

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto: First movement (1868)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.2: Prelude & Fugue No. 9 in E (1742)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze (1713)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wir glauben all' an einen Gott' (1739)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D (1782)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1802)

John Williams: Hook: The Banquet (1991)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C (1723)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Bridal Chorus (1848)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 in g (1878)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata in g (1740)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

Robert Schumann: Carnaval: March of the Society of David (1835)

Josef Suk: Longing from 'Spring' (1902)

Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 2 (1913)

Ferdinand Ries: Symphony No. 1 in D (1809)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.2: Prelude & Fugue No. 10 (1742)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 42: Sinfonia (1725)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Prelude 'Dawn on the Moscow River' (1873)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D (1877)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Modest Mussorgsky: Boris Godunov: Polonaise (1869)

Modest Mussorgsky: Scherzo in B-Flat (1858)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Amy Beach: Scherzo from Piano Concerto (1899)

Charles Ives: A Concord Symphony: The Alcotts (1947/1994)

Josef Suk: Things Lived and Dreamt (1909)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture (1807)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 127: Aria 'Die Seele ruht in Jesu Händen' (1725)

Carl Maria von Weber: Turandot: March (1809)

Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Hymn to the Moon (1924)

Anatoly Liadov: Eight Russian Folk Songs (1906)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Ich ruf' zu dir' (1713)

Clóvis Pereira: Concertino for Cello & Strings (2009)

John Williams: Midway: March (1976)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Modest Mussorgsky: Boris Godunov: Coronation Scene (1869)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A (1734)

Luigi Boccherini: Minuet from String Quintet (1775)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Keyboard Concerto No. 1 (1738)

Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann: Overture to 'Hakon Jarl' (1844)

Alexander Glazunov: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 (1893)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto in F (1731)

Hershy Kay: Cakewalk: Three Dances (1951)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: The Great Gate of Kiev (1874)

Emmerich Kálmán: Countess Maritza: Csárdás 'Komm, Zigány' (1924)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5 in G (1722)

Jean Sibelius: Valse lyrique (1920)

Jean Sibelius: Processional (1938)

Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Sir Edward Elgar: Bach's Fantasia & Fugue in c (1922)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe Concerto in F (1740)

Gustav Mahler: Bach Suite for Organ, Harpsichord & Orchestra (1909)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Gavotte (1720)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in d (1740)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1757)

Johann Christian Bach: Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat for 2 Violins & Oboe (1774)

Claude Debussy: Jeux (1913)

Modest Mussorgsky: Intermezzo 'In modo classico' (1867)

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves (1873)

Gong Huahua: Mountain Harvest (2010)

Richard Strauss: Symphonia Domestica (1903)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Aria (1725)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2: Sinfonia (1727)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Carl Nielsen: The Mother: The Fog is Lifting (1920)

Antonio Estévez: Mediodía en el Llano (1942)

Andrea Luchesi: Andante from Sonata in C [No. 1] (1780)

Peteris Vasks: Silent Songs: Sleep sleep (1992)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 15 'Holy Song of Thanksgiving' (1825)

Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose (1896)

Leopold Godowsky: Alt Wien (1919)

Nicolò Paganini: Cantabile (1823)

Sergei Taneyev: Adagio from Symphony No. 4 (1898)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 51 (1849)