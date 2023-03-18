WCLV Program Guide 03-17-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
New Standard Quintet, Another Time, Another Place, Mr. Jones, I Presume
Elvin Jones, Live at the Village Vanguard, Mister Jones
Madd for Tadd, Our Delight, Soultrane
3-D Jazz Trio, 9 to 5, I Only Have Eyes for You
Oscar Peterson, On a Clear Day, Mack the Knife
Emmet Cohen, Future Stride, Future Stride
Jay Lawrence, Payin’ My Dues, Blues Bari Pie
Gaetano Letizia, Orange Sunset, Chartreuse
Julian Lage, The Layers, Mantra
Bill Frissell, Four, Monroe
Charles Lloyd, Chapel,The Song My Lady Sings
Charles Lloyd, Dream Weaver, Autumn Sequence
Gabor Szabo, Live in Cleveland, Autumn Leaves
Joe Locke, Makram, Love for Sale
Steve Cardenas et al, Healing Power, Ida Lupino
Steve Cardenas et al, Healing Power, Ad Infinitum
Carla Bley, 4X4, Blues in 12 Bars/Blues in 12 Other Bars
Sara Caswell, The Way to You, South Shore
Oscar Peterson, On a Clear Day, Soft Winds
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Tal Farlow, Eddie Costa, Vinnie Burke Jazz Masters 41: Tal Farlow Yesterdays
Toots Thielemans, Lyle Mays, Christian McBride, John Scofield, Troy Davis, Joshua Redman East Coast/West Coast Naima
Pat Metheny, Bill Stewart, Larry Grenadier Trio 99 00 Giant Steps
McCoy Tyner, Al Foster, George Mraz McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Crescent
John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Elvin Jones, Jimmy Garrison Ballads You Don't Know What Love Is
Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel The Best of chet Baker Sings I Fall In Love Too Easily
Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse Chet's Choice Doodlin'
Horace Silver, Gene Taylor, Blue Mitchell, Junior Cook, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Silver's Serenade
Philip Catherine, Jim Beard, Alfonso Johnson, Rodney Holmes Guitar Groove Stardust
Blossom Dearie, Jack Marshall, Studio Orchestra May I Come In? May I Come In?
Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis Autumn Leaves Summertime
Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Porgy and Bess Bess, You Is My Woman Now
Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin Porgy and Bess Medley
Pat Martino, Billy Hart, Joey DeFrancesco Live at Yoshi's All Blues
Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life
Tierney Sutton, Serge Merlaud, Kevin Axt Paris Sessions You Must Believe In Spring
Gary Burton, Stephane Grappelli, Steve Swallow, Bill Goodwin Paris Encounter Daphne
Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin But Not for Me
Howard Roberts, Red Mitchell, Stan Levey, Bill Holman, Pete Jolly Good Pickins' Relaxin' At Camarillo
Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Isn't It Romantic
Shirley Scott, Mickey Roker, Arthur Harper Great Scott! Blues for Groove
Henry Mancini, Studio Orchestra Combo! Moanin'
Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Two For the Road
Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Charade
Bobby Timmons, Johnny Lytle, Keter Betts, William Hinnant Workin' Out Trick Hips
Anthony Wilson, The Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Here's That Rainy Day
June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions It Don't Mean a Thing
Keith Jarrett, Jack DeJohnette, Gary Peacock Standard In Norway Just In Time
Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
Leo Brouwer Berceuse (Cancion de Cuna) from Dos temas populares Cubanos Lily Afshar, guitar
Jorge Morel Homage to Latin Music (Salsa) Ricardo Iznaola, guitar
Eduardo Toldra Six Sonnets for Violin and Piano Alejandro Bustamante, violin; Enrique Bagaría, piano
Carlos Guastavino Tres romances argentines: Las ninas, Muchacho jujena, Baile en cuyo Duo Moreno-Capelli Marco Polo 223462 "Guastavino: Piano Music: Duo Moreno-Capelli"
07:00:40 Luis de Milan Fantasia No. 31, Pavana No. 1 in a, Fantasia No. 12 Jacob Heringman, lute
Francisco Jose de Castro Sonata Settima (Sonata No. 7) Chatham Baroque
Theodoro Valcarcel Concierto Indio Nora Chastain, violin Wurttemberg Philharmonie Reutlingen Gabriel Castagna
Heitor Villa-Lobos Harmonica Concerto (finale) Jose Staneck, harmonica Sao Paulo Symphony Orchestra Giancarlo Guerrero
Antonio Estevez Noon on the Plain (Mediodia en el Llano) Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel
Jose María Vitier Sobre el sieglo de las luces Sobre el sieglo de las luces Camerata Romeu Zenaida Romeu
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Giuseppe Verdi: Waltz in F major Edoardo Farina, piano; I Solisti Italiani
Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 1 in F Major, Op. 18, No. 1 Verona Quartet Lillian & Robert Utsey Chamber Music Series 36th Season, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 119, No. 1 Orli Shaham, piano
Giuseppe Verdi: La Traviata: Prelude to Act I London Symphony Orchestra; Carlo Rizzi, conductor
Giacomo Puccini: Crisantemi The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY
Amy Beach: Le Prince gracieux (The Gracious Prince) Joanne Polk, piano
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E flat, Op. 82: Movements 1-2 New Zealand Symphony Orchestra; Gemma New, conductor Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington, New Zealand
Jacques Ibert: Trois pieces breves Dolce Suono Ensemble Dolce Suono Ensemble Presents, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA
Giacomo Carissimi: Quasi aquila provocans ad volandum James Reese, tenor; Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts and Richard Stone, Artistic Directors Tempesta di Mare Philadelphia Concert Series, Episcopal Cathedral, Philadelphia, PA
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
Gian Carlo Menotti: Amelia Goes to the Ball: Overture (1937)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Suite (1903)
Amy Beach: Summer Dreams (1901)
Jean-Marie Leclair: Violin Concerto in B-Flat (1745)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 4 in g (1926)
Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 1 in C (1821)
Ennio Morricone: Cinema Paradiso: Theme (1988)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January/February 2021 - Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan this program features material recorded all across the country with young musicians in their homes and in studios near their homes. We meet a young trumpetist from Virginia who’s range reaches the stratosphere, a piano duo from Honolulu who performs a tango by Samuel Barber and a 16-year-old violinist who, as a blind musician herself, advocates for the greater inclusion of the blind community in the performing arts.
Benjamin D'Haiti, 17, trumpet, from Oakton, VA performs Trumpet Concerto Mvmt. 1 by Joseph Haydn
Julia LaGrand, 16, violin, from Grand Rapids, Michigan performs Sonata in A minor for Solo Violin ("Obsession"), Op. 27, No. 2 by Eugène YSAŸE
Hayden Idson, 15, cello, from Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts performs At the Fountain by Karl Davidov
Bram Schenck, 18, clarinet, from Mercer Island, Washington performs Hommage a Bach by Béla Kovács
Naomi Kobayashi, 16, and Sophie Nguyen, 17, piano duo, from Honolulu, Hawaii perform Hesitation Tango by Samuel Barber
13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season continues with Wagner’s sweeping legend Lohengrin. Tenor Piotr Beczala stars as the mysterious Knight of the Swan, who pledges to aid a falsely accused woman and heal her divided country. Soprano Tamara Wilson is his beloved Elsa. Soprano Christine Goerke is the evil sorceress Ortrud, with bass-baritone Evgeny Nikitin as her ambitious husband Telramund, and bass Günther Groissböck as King Henry the Fowler. Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads the Met orchestra and chorus in this soaring masterpiece, performed in a new production by François Girard. Wagner’s Lohengrin will be heard live over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Broadway Philosophers - Our musicals have produced some surprisingly witty touching and even profound philosophical statements about life. Listen and you'll be surprised...
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture (1822)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade (1888)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Gemma New, conductor; Hilary Hahn, violin; Margaret Batjer, concertmaster and violin
Andrew Norman: Try (2011)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Two Violins in D minor
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 in E major
Franco Donatoni: Eco (1986)
Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 ‘Italian’
Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 1—Hilary Hahn; Radio France Symphony, Mikko Franck, conductor (DG 4839847)
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: McBeeBee Twins…Steve Allen…Severin Darden: Metaphysical Lecture…Jan C.Snow
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 in F (1802)
Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik (1884)
Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 43 'Mercury' (1771)
John Field: Nocturne No. 7 in A (1821)
Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)
Charlie Chaplin: Modern Times: Smile (1936)
John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet (1932)
Sir Edward Elgar: Pleading (1908)