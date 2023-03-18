WCLV Program Guide 03-17-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

New Standard Quintet, Another Time, Another Place, Mr. Jones, I Presume

Elvin Jones, Live at the Village Vanguard, Mister Jones

Madd for Tadd, Our Delight, Soultrane

3-D Jazz Trio, 9 to 5, I Only Have Eyes for You

Oscar Peterson, On a Clear Day, Mack the Knife

Emmet Cohen, Future Stride, Future Stride

Jay Lawrence, Payin’ My Dues, Blues Bari Pie

Gaetano Letizia, Orange Sunset, Chartreuse

Julian Lage, The Layers, Mantra

Bill Frissell, Four, Monroe

Charles Lloyd, Chapel,The Song My Lady Sings

Charles Lloyd, Dream Weaver, Autumn Sequence

Gabor Szabo, Live in Cleveland, Autumn Leaves

Joe Locke, Makram, Love for Sale

Steve Cardenas et al, Healing Power, Ida Lupino

Steve Cardenas et al, Healing Power, Ad Infinitum

Carla Bley, 4X4, Blues in 12 Bars/Blues in 12 Other Bars

Sara Caswell, The Way to You, South Shore

Oscar Peterson, On a Clear Day, Soft Winds

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Tal Farlow, Eddie Costa, Vinnie Burke Jazz Masters 41: Tal Farlow Yesterdays

Toots Thielemans, Lyle Mays, Christian McBride, John Scofield, Troy Davis, Joshua Redman East Coast/West Coast Naima

Pat Metheny, Bill Stewart, Larry Grenadier Trio 99 00 Giant Steps

McCoy Tyner, Al Foster, George Mraz McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Crescent

John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Elvin Jones, Jimmy Garrison Ballads You Don't Know What Love Is

Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel The Best of chet Baker Sings I Fall In Love Too Easily

Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse Chet's Choice Doodlin'

Horace Silver, Gene Taylor, Blue Mitchell, Junior Cook, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Silver's Serenade

Philip Catherine, Jim Beard, Alfonso Johnson, Rodney Holmes Guitar Groove Stardust

Blossom Dearie, Jack Marshall, Studio Orchestra May I Come In? May I Come In?

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis Autumn Leaves Summertime

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Porgy and Bess Bess, You Is My Woman Now

Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin Porgy and Bess Medley

Pat Martino, Billy Hart, Joey DeFrancesco Live at Yoshi's All Blues

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life

Tierney Sutton, Serge Merlaud, Kevin Axt Paris Sessions You Must Believe In Spring

Gary Burton, Stephane Grappelli, Steve Swallow, Bill Goodwin Paris Encounter Daphne

Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin But Not for Me

Howard Roberts, Red Mitchell, Stan Levey, Bill Holman, Pete Jolly Good Pickins' Relaxin' At Camarillo

Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Isn't It Romantic

Shirley Scott, Mickey Roker, Arthur Harper Great Scott! Blues for Groove

Henry Mancini, Studio Orchestra Combo! Moanin'

Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Two For the Road

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Charade

Bobby Timmons, Johnny Lytle, Keter Betts, William Hinnant Workin' Out Trick Hips

Anthony Wilson, The Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Here's That Rainy Day

June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions It Don't Mean a Thing

Keith Jarrett, Jack DeJohnette, Gary Peacock Standard In Norway Just In Time

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Leo Brouwer Berceuse (Cancion de Cuna) from Dos temas populares Cubanos Lily Afshar, guitar

Jorge Morel Homage to Latin Music (Salsa) Ricardo Iznaola, guitar

Eduardo Toldra Six Sonnets for Violin and Piano Alejandro Bustamante, violin; Enrique Bagaría, piano

Carlos Guastavino Tres romances argentines: Las ninas, Muchacho jujena, Baile en cuyo Duo Moreno-Capelli Marco Polo 223462 "Guastavino: Piano Music: Duo Moreno-Capelli"

07:00:40 Luis de Milan Fantasia No. 31, Pavana No. 1 in a, Fantasia No. 12 Jacob Heringman, lute

Francisco Jose de Castro Sonata Settima (Sonata No. 7) Chatham Baroque

Theodoro Valcarcel Concierto Indio Nora Chastain, violin Wurttemberg Philharmonie Reutlingen Gabriel Castagna

Heitor Villa-Lobos Harmonica Concerto (finale) Jose Staneck, harmonica Sao Paulo Symphony Orchestra Giancarlo Guerrero

Antonio Estevez Noon on the Plain (Mediodia en el Llano) Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel

Jose María Vitier Sobre el sieglo de las luces Sobre el sieglo de las luces Camerata Romeu Zenaida Romeu

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Giuseppe Verdi: Waltz in F major Edoardo Farina, piano; I Solisti Italiani

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 1 in F Major, Op. 18, No. 1 Verona Quartet Lillian & Robert Utsey Chamber Music Series 36th Season, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 119, No. 1 Orli Shaham, piano

Giuseppe Verdi: La Traviata: Prelude to Act I London Symphony Orchestra; Carlo Rizzi, conductor

Giacomo Puccini: Crisantemi The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

Amy Beach: Le Prince gracieux (The Gracious Prince) Joanne Polk, piano

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E flat, Op. 82: Movements 1-2 New Zealand Symphony Orchestra; Gemma New, conductor Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington, New Zealand

Jacques Ibert: Trois pieces breves Dolce Suono Ensemble Dolce Suono Ensemble Presents, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA

Giacomo Carissimi: Quasi aquila provocans ad volandum James Reese, tenor; Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts and Richard Stone, Artistic Directors Tempesta di Mare Philadelphia Concert Series, Episcopal Cathedral, Philadelphia, PA

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Gian Carlo Menotti: Amelia Goes to the Ball: Overture (1937)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Suite (1903)

Amy Beach: Summer Dreams (1901)

Jean-Marie Leclair: Violin Concerto in B-Flat (1745)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 4 in g (1926)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 1 in C (1821)

Ennio Morricone: Cinema Paradiso: Theme (1988)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January/February 2021 - Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan this program features material recorded all across the country with young musicians in their homes and in studios near their homes. We meet a young trumpetist from Virginia who’s range reaches the stratosphere, a piano duo from Honolulu who performs a tango by Samuel Barber and a 16-year-old violinist who, as a blind musician herself, advocates for the greater inclusion of the blind community in the performing arts.

Benjamin D'Haiti, 17, trumpet, from Oakton, VA performs Trumpet Concerto Mvmt. 1 by Joseph Haydn

Julia LaGrand, 16, violin, from Grand Rapids, Michigan performs Sonata in A minor for Solo Violin ("Obsession"), Op. 27, No. 2 by Eugène YSAŸE

Hayden Idson, 15, cello, from Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts performs At the Fountain by Karl Davidov

Bram Schenck, 18, clarinet, from Mercer Island, Washington performs Hommage a Bach by Béla Kovács

Naomi Kobayashi, 16, and Sophie Nguyen, 17, piano duo, from Honolulu, Hawaii perform Hesitation Tango by Samuel Barber

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season continues with Wagner’s sweeping legend Lohengrin. Tenor Piotr Beczala stars as the mysterious Knight of the Swan, who pledges to aid a falsely accused woman and heal her divided country. Soprano Tamara Wilson is his beloved Elsa. Soprano Christine Goerke is the evil sorceress Ortrud, with bass-baritone Evgeny Nikitin as her ambitious husband Telramund, and bass Günther Groissböck as King Henry the Fowler. Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads the Met orchestra and chorus in this soaring masterpiece, performed in a new production by François Girard. Wagner’s Lohengrin will be heard live over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Broadway Philosophers - Our musicals have produced some surprisingly witty touching and even profound philosophical statements about life. Listen and you'll be surprised...

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture (1822)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade (1888)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Gemma New, conductor; Hilary Hahn, violin; Margaret Batjer, concertmaster and violin

Andrew Norman: Try (2011)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Two Violins in D minor

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 in E major

Franco Donatoni: Eco (1986)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 ‘Italian’

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 1—Hilary Hahn; Radio France Symphony, Mikko Franck, conductor (DG 4839847)

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: McBeeBee Twins…Steve Allen…Severin Darden: Metaphysical Lecture…Jan C.Snow

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 in F (1802)

Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik (1884)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 43 'Mercury' (1771)

John Field: Nocturne No. 7 in A (1821)

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)

Charlie Chaplin: Modern Times: Smile (1936)

John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet (1932)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pleading (1908)