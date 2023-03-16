WCLV Program Guide 03-16-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Lem Winchester Lem's Beat Eddy's Dilemma
Jamie Saft Borscht Belt Studies Issachar
Kerry Strayer Jeru Blue Tell Me When
David Friedman Different Worlds Gold Alchemy
Gilbert Castellanos Esperame in El Cielo Big P
Catherine Russell Alone Together Alone Together
Brad Mehldau Day is Done Day Is Done
Elvin Jones Dear John Dear John C
Steve Nelson Fuller Nelson Do Nothing Until You Here From Me
Eric Reed It's All Right to Swing You Don't Know What Is Love
Billie Holiday Body and Soul Let's call the whole thing off
Hampton Hawes All Night Sessions Vol 2 I'll Remember April
Sonny Clark Leapin' and Lopin' Somethin' Special
Art Hirahara Verdant Valley Lost
Ken Fowser Now Hear This The Force Of Gravity
Avishai Cohen Playing the Room Kofifi Blues
Mike Clark/Leon Lee Dorsey Blues on Top Birk's Works
John Coltrane Blue Train Lazy Bird
Hot Club of San Francisco Swing This Nica's Dream
Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson S' Wonderful Just Squeeze Me (But Don't Tease Me)
Ben Webster There is No Greater Love Close Your Eyes
Kevin Mahogany You've Got What It Takes (Get Your Kicks on) Route 66
Al Foster Inspirations and Dedications Cantaloupe Island
Birmingham Seven Just Passin' Through Diggin' the Dapples
Bill Frisell Four The Pioneers
Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time High Light
Orbert Davis Priority Block Party
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Nick Hempton Odd man Out The Setup
Verve Jazz Ensemble All In What I Meant To Say Was
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Are We There Yet
Gerald Wilson State Street Suite The Feather
Carmell Jones Jayhawk Talk Dance Of The Night Child
Diego Rivera The Contender El Pachuco
Ella Fitzgerald Ella Sings The Ellington Songbook Do Nothing Till You Hear From Me
Kenny Barron Spiral Maiden Voyage
Sonny Stitt Sonny Stitt Sits in with the Oscar Peterson Trio Easy Does It
Joey Baron We'll Soon Find Out M
Steve Davis Update Moment To Moment
Pat Martino Footprints How Insensitive
Thad Jones The Magnificent Thad Jones BillieDoo
Don Patterson Opus De Don Opus De Don
Enrico Pieranunzi Something Tomorrow What Once Was
Ben Wolfe Unjust The Corridor
Gene Ammons Velvet Soul Light'n Up
Freddie Bryant Kaleidoscope Bolero
Various Artists One More Kids Are Pretty People
Sonny Rollins Sonny Rollins and the Big Brass Grand Street
Horace Silver the Cape Verdean Blues Pretty Eyes
George Colligan King's Dream Daddy Go Bye Bye
Dominick Farinacci Dawn of Goodbye Windshadow
Andrew Dickeson the Song is You Moonlight In Vermont
Jaki Byard Solo Piano Top Of The Gate Rag
Coleman Hawkins Hawk Eyes I Never Knew
Sonny Criss Plays Cole Porter Just One Of Those Things
Stanley Cowell Close To You Alone Equipoise
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Gioacchino Rossini: Sinfonia di Bologna (1808)
John Bull: Galliard (1600)
Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann: The Raven: Overture (1832)
Franz Lachner: Minuet & Finale from Wind Quintet No. 2 (1827)
Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Caprice-Waltz 'Wedding Cake' (1885)
Jaime Teixidor: Pasodoble 'Amparita Roca' (1925)
Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in C (1715)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata No. 4 in C (1718)
Felix Mendelssohn: Minuet & Finale from String Symphony No. 8 (1822)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 10 in B-Flat (1834)
Astor Piazzolla: Adiós Nonino (1959)
Jorge Ben: Mas que nada (1963)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen (1897)
Wang Jienzhong: Colorful Clouds Chasing the Moon
Richard Wagner: Die Feen: Overture (1834)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Recorder & Flute (1720)
Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)
Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)
Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)
Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes (2003)
Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: The Pirate King (1879)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante and Variations in G (1786)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 (1868)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 1 (1921)
Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 7 (1944)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 in D 'Paris' (1778)
Sir Arnold Bax: The Happy Forest (1922)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1880)
Florence Price: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1932)
Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite (1879)
Franz Schubert: Fourteen Waltzes (1825)
Sir Malcolm Arnold: English Dances Set 1 (1950)
Karl Pilss: Serenade for Wind Quintet (1942)
Giuseppe Torelli: Sinfonia for 4 Trumpets (1700)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 9 in e 'From the New World' (1893)
Johannes Brahms: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1881)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Jules Massenet: Impromptu 'Eau courante' (1896)
Jules Massenet: Impromptu 'Eau dormant' (1896)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Sinfonia Concertante (1778)
Nicolò Paganini: Sonata No. 4 for Violin & Guitar (1828)
André Jolivet: Concertino for Trumpet, Strings & Piano (1948)
Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)
Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 5 (1946)
Alexander Glazunov: Novelette No. 1 'In Spanish Style' (1886)
David Del Tredici: Virtuoso Alice (1984)
Percy Grainger: Children's March 'Over the Hills and Far Away' (1919)
Gustav Holst: Capriccio (1932)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 in g (1878)
Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1 (1913)
Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Suite (1942)
Carlos Gardel: Por una cabeza (1935)
Alexander Voormolen: Baron Hop Suite No. 1 (1924)
Aaron Copland: Music from the Film 'Our Town' (1944)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Gong Huahua: Mountain Harvest (2010)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 9 in C (1762)
James Horner: Titanic: Back to Titanic (1998)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Union (1862)
Alessandro Marcello: Oboe Concerto in d (1716)
Franz Liszt: Spinning Song from Wagner's 'The Flying Dutchman' (1860)
William Grant Still: The American Scene: The East (1957)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie (1891)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Bassoon Concerto (1774)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from String Quartet No. 22 (1790)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1880)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Love's Labour's Lost: Four Dances (1953)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Prelude No. 1 in e (1940)
Amy Beach: Summer Dreams (1901)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Carl Maria von Weber: Symphony No. 2 in C (1807)
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 4 in c 'Tragic' (1816)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Amy Beach: Symphony in e 'Gaelic' (1896)
Cécile Chaminade: Concertino for Flute & Orchestra (1902)
Clara Schumann: Romance in g (1839)
Johannes Brahms: Waltz No. 2 (1865)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)
Robert Schumann: Liederkreis: Mondnacht (1840)
Clara Schumann: Romance in e-Flat (1839)
Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1796)
Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 6 'Fantaisies symphoniques' (1953)
Olly Wilson: Akwan (1974)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)
Robert Moran: Notturno in Weiss (2006)
Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden (1897)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 in a (1838)
Johan Svendsen: Andante from Octet for Strings (1866)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir (1725)
Jean-Paul-Égide Martini: Plaisir d'amour (1784)
Anthony Holborne: Pavan 'The Image of Melancholy' (1599)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)
Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder: Träume (1858)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 19 in a Op posth. (c.1843)