WCLV Program Guide 03-16-2023

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Lem Winchester Lem's Beat Eddy's Dilemma

Jamie Saft Borscht Belt Studies Issachar

Kerry Strayer Jeru Blue Tell Me When

David Friedman Different Worlds Gold Alchemy

Gilbert Castellanos Esperame in El Cielo Big P

Catherine Russell Alone Together Alone Together

Brad Mehldau Day is Done Day Is Done

Elvin Jones Dear John Dear John C

Steve Nelson Fuller Nelson Do Nothing Until You Here From Me

Eric Reed It's All Right to Swing You Don't Know What Is Love

Billie Holiday Body and Soul Let's call the whole thing off

Hampton Hawes All Night Sessions Vol 2 I'll Remember April

Sonny Clark Leapin' and Lopin' Somethin' Special

Art Hirahara Verdant Valley Lost

Ken Fowser Now Hear This The Force Of Gravity

Avishai Cohen Playing the Room Kofifi Blues

Mike Clark/Leon Lee Dorsey Blues on Top Birk's Works

John Coltrane Blue Train Lazy Bird

Hot Club of San Francisco Swing This Nica's Dream

Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson S' Wonderful Just Squeeze Me (But Don't Tease Me)

Ben Webster There is No Greater Love Close Your Eyes

Kevin Mahogany You've Got What It Takes (Get Your Kicks on) Route 66

Al Foster Inspirations and Dedications Cantaloupe Island

Birmingham Seven Just Passin' Through Diggin' the Dapples

Bill Frisell Four The Pioneers

Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time High Light

Orbert Davis Priority Block Party

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Nick Hempton Odd man Out The Setup

Verve Jazz Ensemble All In What I Meant To Say Was

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Are We There Yet

Gerald Wilson State Street Suite The Feather

Carmell Jones Jayhawk Talk Dance Of The Night Child

Diego Rivera The Contender El Pachuco

Ella Fitzgerald Ella Sings The Ellington Songbook Do Nothing Till You Hear From Me

Kenny Barron Spiral Maiden Voyage

Sonny Stitt Sonny Stitt Sits in with the Oscar Peterson Trio Easy Does It

Joey Baron We'll Soon Find Out M

Steve Davis Update Moment To Moment

Pat Martino Footprints How Insensitive

Thad Jones The Magnificent Thad Jones BillieDoo

Don Patterson Opus De Don Opus De Don

Enrico Pieranunzi Something Tomorrow What Once Was

Ben Wolfe Unjust The Corridor

Gene Ammons Velvet Soul Light'n Up

Freddie Bryant Kaleidoscope Bolero

Various Artists One More Kids Are Pretty People

Sonny Rollins Sonny Rollins and the Big Brass Grand Street

Horace Silver the Cape Verdean Blues Pretty Eyes

George Colligan King's Dream Daddy Go Bye Bye

Dominick Farinacci Dawn of Goodbye Windshadow

Andrew Dickeson the Song is You Moonlight In Vermont

Jaki Byard Solo Piano Top Of The Gate Rag

Coleman Hawkins Hawk Eyes I Never Knew

Sonny Criss Plays Cole Porter Just One Of Those Things

Stanley Cowell Close To You Alone Equipoise

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Gioacchino Rossini: Sinfonia di Bologna (1808)

John Bull: Galliard (1600)

Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann: The Raven: Overture (1832)

Franz Lachner: Minuet & Finale from Wind Quintet No. 2 (1827)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Caprice-Waltz 'Wedding Cake' (1885)

Jaime Teixidor: Pasodoble 'Amparita Roca' (1925)

Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in C (1715)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata No. 4 in C (1718)

Felix Mendelssohn: Minuet & Finale from String Symphony No. 8 (1822)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 10 in B-Flat (1834)

Astor Piazzolla: Adiós Nonino (1959)

Jorge Ben: Mas que nada (1963)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen (1897)

Wang Jienzhong: Colorful Clouds Chasing the Moon

Richard Wagner: Die Feen: Overture (1834)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Recorder & Flute (1720)

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)

Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)

Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes (2003)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: The Pirate King (1879)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante and Variations in G (1786)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 (1868)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 1 (1921)

Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 7 (1944)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 in D 'Paris' (1778)

Sir Arnold Bax: The Happy Forest (1922)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1880)

Florence Price: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1932)

Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite (1879)

Franz Schubert: Fourteen Waltzes (1825)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: English Dances Set 1 (1950)

Karl Pilss: Serenade for Wind Quintet (1942)

Giuseppe Torelli: Sinfonia for 4 Trumpets (1700)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 9 in e 'From the New World' (1893)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1881)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Jules Massenet: Impromptu 'Eau courante' (1896)

Jules Massenet: Impromptu 'Eau dormant' (1896)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Sinfonia Concertante (1778)

Nicolò Paganini: Sonata No. 4 for Violin & Guitar (1828)

André Jolivet: Concertino for Trumpet, Strings & Piano (1948)

Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)

Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 5 (1946)

Alexander Glazunov: Novelette No. 1 'In Spanish Style' (1886)

David Del Tredici: Virtuoso Alice (1984)

Percy Grainger: Children's March 'Over the Hills and Far Away' (1919)

Gustav Holst: Capriccio (1932)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 in g (1878)

Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1 (1913)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Suite (1942)

Carlos Gardel: Por una cabeza (1935)

Alexander Voormolen: Baron Hop Suite No. 1 (1924)

Aaron Copland: Music from the Film 'Our Town' (1944)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Gong Huahua: Mountain Harvest (2010)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 9 in C (1762)

James Horner: Titanic: Back to Titanic (1998)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Union (1862)

Alessandro Marcello: Oboe Concerto in d (1716)

Franz Liszt: Spinning Song from Wagner's 'The Flying Dutchman' (1860)

William Grant Still: The American Scene: The East (1957)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie (1891)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Bassoon Concerto (1774)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from String Quartet No. 22 (1790)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1880)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Love's Labour's Lost: Four Dances (1953)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Prelude No. 1 in e (1940)

Amy Beach: Summer Dreams (1901)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Carl Maria von Weber: Symphony No. 2 in C (1807)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 4 in c 'Tragic' (1816)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Amy Beach: Symphony in e 'Gaelic' (1896)

Cécile Chaminade: Concertino for Flute & Orchestra (1902)

Clara Schumann: Romance in g (1839)

Johannes Brahms: Waltz No. 2 (1865)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)

Robert Schumann: Liederkreis: Mondnacht (1840)

Clara Schumann: Romance in e-Flat (1839)

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1796)

Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 6 'Fantaisies symphoniques' (1953)

Olly Wilson: Akwan (1974)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)

Robert Moran: Notturno in Weiss (2006)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden (1897)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 in a (1838)

Johan Svendsen: Andante from Octet for Strings (1866)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir (1725)

Jean-Paul-Égide Martini: Plaisir d'amour (1784)

Anthony Holborne: Pavan 'The Image of Melancholy' (1599)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)

Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder: Träume (1858)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 19 in a Op posth. (c.1843)