5 things to do in NEO: Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day Parade, ‘Something Rotten!’ and more

2023 Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day Parade

There’s no better way to celebrate than by watching the 2023 Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The parade will begin at Superior Avenue and East 18th Street, and it ends in Public Square, with this year’s theme celebrating Irish American athletes. Kickoff for the parade is at 1:04 p.m., Friday, March 17.



‘transmutations’ at Zygote Press

View a variety of artwork at Zygote Press’ group exhibition, “transmutations.” The show features printmaking work of the last two cohorts of Zygote’s BIPOC Residency, which is a program offering artistic and educational opportunities to underrepresented creatives. Their work is on view until Saturday, April 15, in Cleveland.



‘Something Rotten!’ at Chagrin Valley Little Theatre

Witness the joyful union of a Renaissance setting with Broadway-style numbers and humor in the musical comedy "Something Rotten!." The story follows the Bottom brothers, playwrights who want to compete with Shakespeare, and they put on their first musical with shenanigans ensuing. Chagrin Valley Little Theatre stages this production, beginning Friday, March 17, with dates until Saturday, April 15, in Chagrin Falls.



The Vindys and the Canton Symphony

Enjoy the unique pairing of alternative rock music and a symphony orchestra at the Vindys with the Canton Symphony. The Youngstown-based band teams up with the Canton Symphony Orchestra for this experiential performance Saturday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m.



‘State of Grace’ at the Akron Soul Train gallery

Experience large-scale screen prints and mixed-medium works at the “State of Grace” exhibition at the Akron Soul Train’s gallery Downtown. Artist David Maynard uses repeating symbols, bold graphic design and humor to contemplate heavier questions about human nature, with a unique perspective after being a tattoo artist for 20 years. There is an opening reception at 5 p.m., Thursday, March 16, and the show is on view until Saturday, April 22.