WCLV Program Guide 03-15-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Marshall Gilkes Cyclic Journey Part VIII Musings

Mark Lewis The New York Sessions Connie

Jeff Parker Like-Coping Days Fly By

Bill Evans Everybody Digs Bill Evans Peace Piece

Jessica Williams At Yoshi's Vol 2 Flamenco Sketches

Lauren Sevian Bliss Evergreen

Roy Eldridge After You've Gone The Gasser

Jack Wilson Something Personal Shosh

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3 Big Butter And Egg Man

Marc Johnson Swept Away B Is For Butterfly

Roberta Gambarini Easy To Love So In Love

John Coltrane Ballads It's Easy to Remember

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Healing Power

Bobby Watson Back Home In Kansas City Red Bank Heist

Michael Hackett Western Skies Little Dancer

JD Allen Americana Vol 2 This World Is A Mean World

Enrico Rava/Fred Hersch The Song is You Child's Song

Tommy Flanagan Alone Too Long Alone too Long

Peter Bernstein Let Loose Tres Palabras

Gene Ammons Velvet Soul Salome's Tune

Jackie McLean Bluesnik Blues Function

Something Blue Personal Preference Here To Stay

Ray Bryant All Mine and Yours Reflection

Billie Holiday Body and Soul Gee baby ain't I good to you

Charles Mingus Reincarnation of a Lovebirrd Reincarnation of a love bird

Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Rebirth

Jordan Young Jordan Young Group AfroCentric

Eddie Henderson Dark Shadows 19th Street

Terence Blanchard Romantic Defiance Betrayal Of My Soul

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Matthew Fries Lost Time June Blues

Carl Allen The Pursuer A Difference of Opinion

Mike Treni Pop-Culture Blues Minor Blues

Kurt Elling Flirting With Twilight Moonlight Serenade

James Williams I Remember Clifford I Remember Clifford

Stanley Turrentine Mr. Natural Shirley

Ken Peplowski Double Exposure Deep

Crusaders Powerhouse Firewater

Thomas Clausen Back2Basics Walkin'

Marques Carroll Foundations Waltzing Out of Step

Dave Young Mantra Mantra

Ben Markey Clockwise Holy Land

Mary Stallings Feeling Good Close Your Eyes

Jason Marshall New Beginnings Ms. Garvey Ms. Garvey!!

Bill Frisell Four Waltz For Hal Wilner

Michael Dease Reaching Out The Chameleon Eye

Clifford Lamb Blues and Hues New York Blues & Hues New York

Gary Burton Face To Face Eiderdown

Walt Dickerson This Is Walt Dickerson Evelyn

Erik Friedlander A Queen's Firefly Little Daily Miracles

Gibert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo Home Is Africa

Helen Merrill Helen Merrill Don't Explain

Ben Webster For the Guv'nor In A Sentimental Mood

Avram Fefer Juba Lee Bedouin Dream

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Tin Tin Deo

John Bailey Time Bandits Groove Samba

Ben Allison Moments Inside The Great Sandero

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Anatoly Liadov: Ballade 'From Bygone Days' (1889)

Antonio Salieri: Angiolina: Overture (1800)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 13 in c (1841)

Quincy Porter: Ukrainian Suite (1925)

Johan Halvorsen: Norwegian Rhapsody No. 2 (1921)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Castilla (1886)

Fred K. Huffer: March 'Black Jack' (1918)

Heinrich Marschner: The Falconer's Bride: Overture (1830)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the Witches' Sabbath (1830)

Johann Adolf Scheibe: Sinfonia à 16 (1740)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1806)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1765)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 in e (1886)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance (1942)

Johan Halvorsen: Dances from 'Mascarade' (1922)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp 'Moonlight' (1801)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin, 2 Horns, 2 Oboes & Bassoon (1720)

Hubert Bath: Love Story: Cornish Rhapsody (1944)

Carl Stamitz: Clarinet Concerto No. 7 in E-Flat (1775)

Scott Joplin: Elite Syncopations (1902)

Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Cello & Bassoon (1720)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Polonaise (1889)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Fernando Bustamante: Misionera (1948)

Leo Brouwer: Danza caracteristica (1957)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 in E (1723)

Miklós Rózsa: Hungarian Sketch No. 3 'Danza' (1939)

Gabriel Fauré: Mazurka in B-Flat (1878)

Gabriel Fauré & André Messager: Souvenirs de Bayreuth (1888)

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945)

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Octet for Strings (1825)

Austin Wintory: I Was Born for This (2012)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 96 in D 'Miracle' (1791)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sextet for 2 Horns & Strings (1795)

Claude Debussy: Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp (1915)

Brian Dykstra: Curly Maple Rag (1995)

Brian Dykstra: Lancashire Rag (1995)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Johan Halvorsen: Entry March of the Boyars (1895)

Johan Halvorsen: Norwegian Dance No. 3 (1914)

Michel Corrette: Concerto comique No. 25 'Les Sauvages et la Fürstemburg' (1773)

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907)

Manuel de Falla: Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Jota (1914)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 2 in E-Flat (1770)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat (1806)

Philip Glass: String Quartet No. 2 'Company' (1983)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Allegro from Piano Quintet in g (1893)

Harry T. Burleigh: Little Mother of Mine (1917)

William Alwyn: Seven Irish Tunes (1936)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio (1720)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Suite (1944)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Moderato from Piano Sonata No. 2 (1910)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2 (1875)

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Nimbus 2000 (2001)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tsar's Bride: Overture (1898)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: On the Green (1936)

John Debney: Cutthroat Island: Main Title 'Morgan's Ride' (1996)

Alexander Borodin: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1867)

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in E-Flat 'Storm at Sea' (1725)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in C (1781)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 1 (1919)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'Scottish' (1842)

George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Overture (1927)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Carl Stamitz: Viola Concerto No. 1 in D (1774)

Florence Price: Juba Dance from Symphony No. 3 (1940)

Florence Price: Juba Dance from Symphony No. 1 (1932)

Franz Liszt: Soirées de Vienne: Valse-Caprice No. 6 (1852)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 in D (1802)

Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 5 in D (1895)

20:00 OVATIONS: Les Délices, Sherezade Panthaki, soprano

Enchanted Island

Jean-Fery Rebel: Trio Sonata No. 4 ‘La Junon’

Louis-Nicolas Clerambault: ‘L’Isle de Delos’

Francois Couperin: 6eme ordre

Les Langueurs tendres

Barricades Mysterieuses

Les Bergeries

Jean-Philippe Rameau: ‘Le Berger Fidele’

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1990)

George Walker: Sinfonia No. 5 'Visions' (2016)

George Walker: Trombone Concerto (1957)

George Walker: Lilacs (1995)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 5 (1881)

Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies (1881)

Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F (1852)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale (1953)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 26 (1772)

Robert Schumann: Album for the Young: Andante cantabile (1848)

Johann Sebastian Bach: O Sacred Head from 'St Matthew Passion' (1727)

Ola Gjeilo: Phoenix (2008)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 in G (1839)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Ich ruf' zu dir' (1713)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty (1911)