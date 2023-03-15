WCLV Program Guide 03-15-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Marshall Gilkes Cyclic Journey Part VIII Musings
Mark Lewis The New York Sessions Connie
Jeff Parker Like-Coping Days Fly By
Bill Evans Everybody Digs Bill Evans Peace Piece
Jessica Williams At Yoshi's Vol 2 Flamenco Sketches
Lauren Sevian Bliss Evergreen
Roy Eldridge After You've Gone The Gasser
Jack Wilson Something Personal Shosh
Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3 Big Butter And Egg Man
Marc Johnson Swept Away B Is For Butterfly
Roberta Gambarini Easy To Love So In Love
John Coltrane Ballads It's Easy to Remember
Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Healing Power
Bobby Watson Back Home In Kansas City Red Bank Heist
Michael Hackett Western Skies Little Dancer
JD Allen Americana Vol 2 This World Is A Mean World
Enrico Rava/Fred Hersch The Song is You Child's Song
Tommy Flanagan Alone Too Long Alone too Long
Peter Bernstein Let Loose Tres Palabras
Gene Ammons Velvet Soul Salome's Tune
Jackie McLean Bluesnik Blues Function
Something Blue Personal Preference Here To Stay
Ray Bryant All Mine and Yours Reflection
Billie Holiday Body and Soul Gee baby ain't I good to you
Charles Mingus Reincarnation of a Lovebirrd Reincarnation of a love bird
Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Rebirth
Jordan Young Jordan Young Group AfroCentric
Eddie Henderson Dark Shadows 19th Street
Terence Blanchard Romantic Defiance Betrayal Of My Soul
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Matthew Fries Lost Time June Blues
Carl Allen The Pursuer A Difference of Opinion
Mike Treni Pop-Culture Blues Minor Blues
Kurt Elling Flirting With Twilight Moonlight Serenade
James Williams I Remember Clifford I Remember Clifford
Stanley Turrentine Mr. Natural Shirley
Ken Peplowski Double Exposure Deep
Crusaders Powerhouse Firewater
Thomas Clausen Back2Basics Walkin'
Marques Carroll Foundations Waltzing Out of Step
Dave Young Mantra Mantra
Ben Markey Clockwise Holy Land
Mary Stallings Feeling Good Close Your Eyes
Jason Marshall New Beginnings Ms. Garvey Ms. Garvey!!
Bill Frisell Four Waltz For Hal Wilner
Michael Dease Reaching Out The Chameleon Eye
Clifford Lamb Blues and Hues New York Blues & Hues New York
Gary Burton Face To Face Eiderdown
Walt Dickerson This Is Walt Dickerson Evelyn
Erik Friedlander A Queen's Firefly Little Daily Miracles
Gibert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo Home Is Africa
Helen Merrill Helen Merrill Don't Explain
Ben Webster For the Guv'nor In A Sentimental Mood
Avram Fefer Juba Lee Bedouin Dream
3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Tin Tin Deo
John Bailey Time Bandits Groove Samba
Ben Allison Moments Inside The Great Sandero
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Anatoly Liadov: Ballade 'From Bygone Days' (1889)
Antonio Salieri: Angiolina: Overture (1800)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 13 in c (1841)
Quincy Porter: Ukrainian Suite (1925)
Johan Halvorsen: Norwegian Rhapsody No. 2 (1921)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Castilla (1886)
Fred K. Huffer: March 'Black Jack' (1918)
Heinrich Marschner: The Falconer's Bride: Overture (1830)
Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the Witches' Sabbath (1830)
Johann Adolf Scheibe: Sinfonia à 16 (1740)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1806)
Joseph Haydn: Finale from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1765)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 in e (1886)
Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance (1942)
Johan Halvorsen: Dances from 'Mascarade' (1922)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp 'Moonlight' (1801)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin, 2 Horns, 2 Oboes & Bassoon (1720)
Hubert Bath: Love Story: Cornish Rhapsody (1944)
Carl Stamitz: Clarinet Concerto No. 7 in E-Flat (1775)
Scott Joplin: Elite Syncopations (1902)
Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Cello & Bassoon (1720)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Polonaise (1889)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Fernando Bustamante: Misionera (1948)
Leo Brouwer: Danza caracteristica (1957)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 in E (1723)
Miklós Rózsa: Hungarian Sketch No. 3 'Danza' (1939)
Gabriel Fauré: Mazurka in B-Flat (1878)
Gabriel Fauré & André Messager: Souvenirs de Bayreuth (1888)
Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945)
Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Octet for Strings (1825)
Austin Wintory: I Was Born for This (2012)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 96 in D 'Miracle' (1791)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Ludwig van Beethoven: Sextet for 2 Horns & Strings (1795)
Claude Debussy: Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp (1915)
Brian Dykstra: Curly Maple Rag (1995)
Brian Dykstra: Lancashire Rag (1995)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Johan Halvorsen: Entry March of the Boyars (1895)
Johan Halvorsen: Norwegian Dance No. 3 (1914)
Michel Corrette: Concerto comique No. 25 'Les Sauvages et la Fürstemburg' (1773)
Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907)
Manuel de Falla: Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Jota (1914)
Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 2 in E-Flat (1770)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat (1806)
Philip Glass: String Quartet No. 2 'Company' (1983)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Allegro from Piano Quintet in g (1893)
Harry T. Burleigh: Little Mother of Mine (1917)
William Alwyn: Seven Irish Tunes (1936)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio (1720)
Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Suite (1944)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Moderato from Piano Sonata No. 2 (1910)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2 (1875)
John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Nimbus 2000 (2001)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tsar's Bride: Overture (1898)
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: On the Green (1936)
John Debney: Cutthroat Island: Main Title 'Morgan's Ride' (1996)
Alexander Borodin: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1867)
Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in E-Flat 'Storm at Sea' (1725)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in C (1781)
Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 1 (1919)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)
Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'Scottish' (1842)
George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Overture (1927)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Carl Stamitz: Viola Concerto No. 1 in D (1774)
Florence Price: Juba Dance from Symphony No. 3 (1940)
Florence Price: Juba Dance from Symphony No. 1 (1932)
Franz Liszt: Soirées de Vienne: Valse-Caprice No. 6 (1852)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 in D (1802)
Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 5 in D (1895)
20:00 OVATIONS: Les Délices, Sherezade Panthaki, soprano
Enchanted Island
Jean-Fery Rebel: Trio Sonata No. 4 ‘La Junon’
Louis-Nicolas Clerambault: ‘L’Isle de Delos’
Francois Couperin: 6eme ordre
Les Langueurs tendres
Barricades Mysterieuses
Les Bergeries
Jean-Philippe Rameau: ‘Le Berger Fidele’
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers
George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1990)
George Walker: Sinfonia No. 5 'Visions' (2016)
George Walker: Trombone Concerto (1957)
George Walker: Lilacs (1995)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 5 (1881)
Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies (1881)
Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F (1852)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale (1953)
Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 26 (1772)
Robert Schumann: Album for the Young: Andante cantabile (1848)
Johann Sebastian Bach: O Sacred Head from 'St Matthew Passion' (1727)
Ola Gjeilo: Phoenix (2008)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 in G (1839)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Ich ruf' zu dir' (1713)
Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty (1911)