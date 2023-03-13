WCLV Program Guide 03-14-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Julian Lage The Layers Double Southpaw

Randal Dispommier A Midsummer Odyssey Toka Voka Oka Boka

Mike Melvoin The Capitol Sessions Monday

Avram Fefer Kindred Spirits Pannonica

Jason Moran From the Dancehall to the Battlefield Clef Club March featuring Chris Bates

Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters Cedar Land

Johnny Varro Two Legends of Jazz The Touch of Your Lips

Stan Getz/Gerry Mulligan Getz Meets Mulligan in Hi-Fi Let's Fall In Love

Ray Charles/Milt Jackson Soul Meeting XRay Blues

Three More Sounds Plays The Music of Ray Charles Georgia on My Mind

Joey DeFrancesco Finger Poppin' Let's Get To The Nitty Gritty

Leon Lee Dorsey Cantaloupe Island Bumpin' On Sunset

Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Slangelang

Buster Willims Unalome Estate

Ben Wolfe Unjust Lullaby In D

Verve Jazz Ensemble All In What I Meant To Say Was

Wynton Marsalis Think of One The Bell Ringer

Skip Grasso Becoming Canto Belo

George Coleman Amsterdam After Dark Autumn In New York

Bruce Barth Dedications Softly in a Garden Path

Wess/Coles Two at the Top Ill Wind

Charlton Singleton Crossroads Matador

Jacques Lesure When She Smiles I Didn't Know What Time It Was

Terri Lyne Carrington New Standards Vol 1 Two Hearts (Lawns)

Lindsey Horner Don't Count on Glory I Stand by Your Window

Aaron Diehl The Vagabond Lamia

JJ Johnson Tangence For Dancers Only [Instrumental]

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Braggin' in Brass

Dave Douglas Soul on Soul Waltz Boogie

Karla Harris Moon to Gold The Nearness Of You

Ct Basie Complete Norman Granz Jam Sessions Apple Jam (Norman Granz Jam Session)

Thelonious Monk Monk Hackensack

Santi Debriano Ashanti Angel Heart

John Coltrane Coltrane Plays the Blues Mr. Knight

Tarmu Jazz Quartet Tarmu Jazz Quartet El Hipnotizador

Erik Friedlander The Oscar Pettiford Project Bohemia After Dark

Thelonious Monk The London Collection Little Rootie Tootie

Roy Eldridge What It's All About I Still Love Him So

Planet D Nonet Blues to Be There Moonbow

Jakob Bro Bays of Rainbows Copenhagen

Cassandra Wilson Stone Pony A Day in the Life of a Fool

Marques Carroll Foundations The Nurturer's Footsteps

Joe Lovano 52nd Street Themes Deal

Clifford Brown/Max Roach At Basin Street The Scene Is Clean

Neil Swainson Tranquility Everybody's Song But My Own

James Brandon Lewis MSM-Live Of First Importance

Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo Big P

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet? Green Jeans

Bill Evans Quintessence Second Time Around

Joe Cohn Shared Contemplations I've Got a Right to Sing the Blues

Nick Brignola Flight of the Eagle Diz

Ella Fitzgerald & Oscar Peterson Ella and Oscar Mean to Me

Roger Kellaway I Was There That's All

Snorre Kirk Goin' Up Going Up

Percy Heath A Love Song Century Rag

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Minuet (1876)

Erik Satie: Sonatine bureaucratique (1917)

Louis-Nicolas Clérambault: Simphonia No. 2 'La Felicite' (1698)

Max Richter: Vivaldi's Spring Concerto Recomposed (2012)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717)

Julius Fucik: Florentine March (1906)

Adolphe Adam: If I Were King: Overture (1852)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 32 in g (1773)

Alexander Glazunov: Allegro from Symphony No. 7 'Pastoral' (1902)

Jean Sibelius: Cortège (1905)

Brian Dykstra: Lemon Grass Rag (2004)

Claude Champagne: Danse villageoise (1929)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Viola Concerto in G (1720)

Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture (1901)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March (1980)

Manuel Rosenthal: Gaîté parisienne: Suite (1938)

Friedrich von Flotow: Martha: M'appari tutt' amor (1847)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 12 (1853)

Josef Rheinberger: Overture to 'The Taming of the Shrew' (1869)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Brian Dykstra: Mixon Hall Rag (2008)

Joseph Lamb: American Beauty Rag (1913)

Johann Strauss: Waltz 'Loreley-Rhein-Klänge' (1843)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 6 in F (1740)

Arturo Márquez: Conga del Fuego (2006)

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme (2001)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 82 in C 'Bear' (1786)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 7: Country Quadrille (1942)

Florence Price: Village Scenes (1942)

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1881)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 14 (1886)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music: Bourrée (1723)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Harlequinade (1723)

Gustav Holst: First Suite for Military Band (1909)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Concerto for Guitar & Small Orchestra (1951)

Maurice Ravel: Jeux d'eau (1901)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Poissons d'or (1907)

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 13 in a 'Rosamunde' (1824)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Danse nègre (1898)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 in C (1789)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So (1935)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Oh Lord, I'm on My Way (1935)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite (1867)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 15 in d (1770)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Suite (1889)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Galop (1955)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 1 in C (1899)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 1 (1878)

Maurice Jarre: Dr. Zhivago: Lara's Theme (1965)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 'Little C Major' (1818)

Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!' (1870)

Oskar Nedbal: Chaste Barbara: Overture (1911)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 99 (1793)

Jean Sibelius: The Oceanides (1914)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)

Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu (1835)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Ruddigore: Overture (1886)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Georg Philipp Telemann: Orchestral Suite 'Water Music' (1723)

Harold Arlen: The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow (1939)

John Williams: The Olympic Spirit (1988)

Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla (1854)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Louis Théodore Gouvy: Symphony No. 4 in d (1856)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Orchestral Suite for 3 Oboes & Bassoon

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 (1888)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Sonata No. 2 in E-Flat (1805)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Ouverture burlesque (1720)

Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music (1865)

Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe (1892)

Francisco Tárrega: Recuerdos de la Alhambra (1899)

Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques et religieuses: Bénédiction de Dieu (1852)

Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 1 (1942)

Loyset Compère: Officium de Cruce (1475)

François Casadesus: London Sketches (1916)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Peter Tchaikovsky: None But the Lonely Heart (1869)

William Grant Still: The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (1957)

Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring (1884)

Isaac Albéniz: Barcarola 'Mallorca' (1891)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)

Franz Schubert: Winterreise: Der Leiermann (1827)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 5 in F-Sharp (1833)

Albert Périlhou: La vierge à la crèche (1900)