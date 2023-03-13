WCLV Program Guide 03-14-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Julian Lage The Layers Double Southpaw
Randal Dispommier A Midsummer Odyssey Toka Voka Oka Boka
Mike Melvoin The Capitol Sessions Monday
Avram Fefer Kindred Spirits Pannonica
Jason Moran From the Dancehall to the Battlefield Clef Club March featuring Chris Bates
Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters Cedar Land
Johnny Varro Two Legends of Jazz The Touch of Your Lips
Stan Getz/Gerry Mulligan Getz Meets Mulligan in Hi-Fi Let's Fall In Love
Ray Charles/Milt Jackson Soul Meeting XRay Blues
Three More Sounds Plays The Music of Ray Charles Georgia on My Mind
Joey DeFrancesco Finger Poppin' Let's Get To The Nitty Gritty
Leon Lee Dorsey Cantaloupe Island Bumpin' On Sunset
Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Slangelang
Buster Willims Unalome Estate
Ben Wolfe Unjust Lullaby In D
Verve Jazz Ensemble All In What I Meant To Say Was
Wynton Marsalis Think of One The Bell Ringer
Skip Grasso Becoming Canto Belo
George Coleman Amsterdam After Dark Autumn In New York
Bruce Barth Dedications Softly in a Garden Path
Wess/Coles Two at the Top Ill Wind
Charlton Singleton Crossroads Matador
Jacques Lesure When She Smiles I Didn't Know What Time It Was
Terri Lyne Carrington New Standards Vol 1 Two Hearts (Lawns)
Lindsey Horner Don't Count on Glory I Stand by Your Window
Aaron Diehl The Vagabond Lamia
JJ Johnson Tangence For Dancers Only [Instrumental]
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Braggin' in Brass
Dave Douglas Soul on Soul Waltz Boogie
Karla Harris Moon to Gold The Nearness Of You
Ct Basie Complete Norman Granz Jam Sessions Apple Jam (Norman Granz Jam Session)
Thelonious Monk Monk Hackensack
Santi Debriano Ashanti Angel Heart
John Coltrane Coltrane Plays the Blues Mr. Knight
Tarmu Jazz Quartet Tarmu Jazz Quartet El Hipnotizador
Erik Friedlander The Oscar Pettiford Project Bohemia After Dark
Thelonious Monk The London Collection Little Rootie Tootie
Roy Eldridge What It's All About I Still Love Him So
Planet D Nonet Blues to Be There Moonbow
Jakob Bro Bays of Rainbows Copenhagen
Cassandra Wilson Stone Pony A Day in the Life of a Fool
Marques Carroll Foundations The Nurturer's Footsteps
Joe Lovano 52nd Street Themes Deal
Clifford Brown/Max Roach At Basin Street The Scene Is Clean
Neil Swainson Tranquility Everybody's Song But My Own
James Brandon Lewis MSM-Live Of First Importance
Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo Big P
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet? Green Jeans
Bill Evans Quintessence Second Time Around
Joe Cohn Shared Contemplations I've Got a Right to Sing the Blues
Nick Brignola Flight of the Eagle Diz
Ella Fitzgerald & Oscar Peterson Ella and Oscar Mean to Me
Roger Kellaway I Was There That's All
Snorre Kirk Goin' Up Going Up
Percy Heath A Love Song Century Rag
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Minuet (1876)
Erik Satie: Sonatine bureaucratique (1917)
Louis-Nicolas Clérambault: Simphonia No. 2 'La Felicite' (1698)
Max Richter: Vivaldi's Spring Concerto Recomposed (2012)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717)
Julius Fucik: Florentine March (1906)
Adolphe Adam: If I Were King: Overture (1852)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 32 in g (1773)
Alexander Glazunov: Allegro from Symphony No. 7 'Pastoral' (1902)
Jean Sibelius: Cortège (1905)
Brian Dykstra: Lemon Grass Rag (2004)
Claude Champagne: Danse villageoise (1929)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Viola Concerto in G (1720)
Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture (1901)
John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March (1980)
Manuel Rosenthal: Gaîté parisienne: Suite (1938)
Friedrich von Flotow: Martha: M'appari tutt' amor (1847)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 12 (1853)
Josef Rheinberger: Overture to 'The Taming of the Shrew' (1869)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Brian Dykstra: Mixon Hall Rag (2008)
Joseph Lamb: American Beauty Rag (1913)
Johann Strauss: Waltz 'Loreley-Rhein-Klänge' (1843)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 6 in F (1740)
Arturo Márquez: Conga del Fuego (2006)
John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme (2001)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 82 in C 'Bear' (1786)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 7: Country Quadrille (1942)
Florence Price: Village Scenes (1942)
Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1881)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 14 (1886)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music: Bourrée (1723)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Harlequinade (1723)
Gustav Holst: First Suite for Military Band (1909)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Concerto for Guitar & Small Orchestra (1951)
Maurice Ravel: Jeux d'eau (1901)
Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Poissons d'or (1907)
Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 13 in a 'Rosamunde' (1824)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Danse nègre (1898)
William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 in C (1789)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So (1935)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Oh Lord, I'm on My Way (1935)
Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite (1867)
Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 15 in d (1770)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Suite (1889)
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Galop (1955)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 1 in C (1899)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 1 (1878)
Maurice Jarre: Dr. Zhivago: Lara's Theme (1965)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 'Little C Major' (1818)
Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!' (1870)
Oskar Nedbal: Chaste Barbara: Overture (1911)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 99 (1793)
Jean Sibelius: The Oceanides (1914)
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)
Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu (1835)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: Ruddigore: Overture (1886)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Georg Philipp Telemann: Orchestral Suite 'Water Music' (1723)
Harold Arlen: The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow (1939)
John Williams: The Olympic Spirit (1988)
Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla (1854)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Louis Théodore Gouvy: Symphony No. 4 in d (1856)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Orchestral Suite for 3 Oboes & Bassoon
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 (1888)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Sonata No. 2 in E-Flat (1805)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Ouverture burlesque (1720)
Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music (1865)
Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe (1892)
Francisco Tárrega: Recuerdos de la Alhambra (1899)
Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques et religieuses: Bénédiction de Dieu (1852)
Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 1 (1942)
Loyset Compère: Officium de Cruce (1475)
François Casadesus: London Sketches (1916)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Peter Tchaikovsky: None But the Lonely Heart (1869)
William Grant Still: The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (1957)
Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring (1884)
Isaac Albéniz: Barcarola 'Mallorca' (1891)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)
Franz Schubert: Winterreise: Der Leiermann (1827)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 5 in F-Sharp (1833)
Albert Périlhou: La vierge à la crèche (1900)