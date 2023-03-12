WCLV Program Guide 03-13-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Bill Goodwin/Billy Hart Sound of Sound Lazy Afternoon

Marques Carroll Foundations Sunset

Donald Byrd Freeform French Spice

Cecile McLorin Salvant Dreams and Daggers Devil May Care

Tommy Flanagan Communication-Live at Fat Tuesday's There is no Greater Love

Kenny Burrell Along Came Kenny Black & Tan Fantasy

Curtis Fuller Fire and Filigree Minor's Holiday

Billy Mohler Anatomy Speed Kills

Hilton Ruiz Crosscurrents Time

Dmitry Baevsky The Composers Three Wishes

Bruce Barth Dedication Golden Glow

Samara Joy Linger Awhile I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)

George Cables Maybeck Recital Hall Bess You is my Woman Now

Stan Getz Poetry A Night in Tunisia

Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer The Creeper

Duke Ellington Ellington Indigos Tenderly

Allen Toussaint The Bright Mississippi Just A Closer Walk With Thee

Sonny Rollins On Impulse Blue Room

Paul Bley Bebop Lady Bird

Joe Henderson Page One Out Of The Night

Duke Ellington & John Coltrane Duke Ellington & John Coltrane Stevie

Modern Jazz Quartet Fontessa Bluesology

Dave Douglas Songs of Ascent-Book 2-Steps Lift Up Your Hands

Bill Frisell Four Lookout for Hope

Terell Stafford Forgive and Forget Forgive And Forget

Mimi Fox One For Wes Blues for Les

Josh Lawrence Call Time Pumpkin Pi

Ray Baretto Homage to Art Sleeping Dancer Sleep On

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Charles Fambrough The Charmer Little Man

Rodney Whitaker Oasis FanOGram

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 I Only Have Eyes For You

Tawanda Smile Lucky to Be Me

Derek Gardner Pan Africa 10 000 Ships

Russell Malone Snow Peas Sno' Peas

Joey Alexander Warna Lonely Streets

Roy Hargrove Diamond in the Rough Premonition

Zoot Sims Encounter Serenity

John Zorn Incerto Cascades

Karla Harris Moon to Gold When Sunny Gets Blue

Gray Sargent Shades of Gray My Ideal

Dave Stryker Prime Hope

Kenny Drew Jr. Crystal River White Gardenia

James Williams Magical Trio 1 you're lucky to me

Buddy DeFranco Plays Benny Goodman A Smooth One

Milt Jackson Jackson's Ville Minor Conception

Verve Jazz Ensemble All In Dolphin Dance

Harvie S/Kenny Barron Witchcraft Sonia Braga

Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek Staying In Touch Take Five

Freddie Hubbard Here to Stay Assunta

Erskine Trio Live in Italy New Hope

Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden Encore I Hear a Rhapsody

Shelly Manne Perk Up Drinkin' and Drivin'

Buddy Tate/Al Grey Just Jazz Blue Creek

John Scofield John Scofield There Will Never Be Another You

Steve Hudson The World of Steve Hudson Love Speaks

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

William Alwyn: Suite of Scottish Dances (1946)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Tourbillon (1881)

Claude Debussy: Images: Rondes de printemps (1912)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in b (1773)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins in b 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)

Alfredo Javaloyes: Pasodoble 'El Abanico' (1910)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)

Richard Strauss: Commemorative Waltz 'Munich' (1945)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 'Winter Dreams' (1866)

Luigi Cherubini: Anacréon: Overture (1803)

Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'Oh, Lady Be Good!' (1973)

Ola Gjeilo: The Ground (2010)

Johann Christian Bach: Piano Concerto in D (1770)

Jack Gallagher: Diversions Overture (1986)

Fela Sowande: Selections from 'African Suite' (1955)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Concerto No. 11 in D (1782)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Habanera 'L'amour est un oiseau rebelle' (1875)

Alexander Glazunov: Concert Waltz No. 1 (1893)

Reynaldo Hahn: Sonatina in C (1907)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Bedrich Smetana: Czech Dances Book 1: Polka No. 2 (1877)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 8 (1894)

Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ballet Suite 'Les Petits riens' (1778)

Paul Schoenfeld: Five Days from the Life of a Manic-Depressive: Boogie (2006)

Libby Larsen: Collage: Boogie (1988)

Jean Sibelius: King Christian II Suite (1898)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Embraceable You (1930)

Sir William Walton: Scapino Comedy Overture (1940)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 15 in D 'Pastoral' (1801)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 3 in c (1929)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 34 'Spinning Song' (1845)

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Song without Words (1830)

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Leroy Anderson: Song of Jupiter (1951)

Eriks Esenvalds: Stars (2011)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus (1917)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music (1861)

Charles-Valentin Alkan: Barcarolle (1870)

William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony (1934)

Steve Reich: Nagoya Marimbas (1994)

Antonio Bazzini: La Ronde des lutins (1852)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Liebesbotschaft' (1839)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Hark, hark, the lark' (1838)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in E-Flat (1781)

Vincent Persichetti: Pastoral for Winds (1943)

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 26 in c (1788)

Jack Beaver: The Case of the Frightened Lady: Portrait of Isla (1940)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 5 (1930)

Giacomo Meyerbeer: Dinorah: Overture (1859)

Danny Elfman: Dick Tracy: Main theme (1990)

Jacques Offenbach: Voyage dans la lune: Overture (1875)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 8 for Winds (1775)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Six Variations on Paisiello's 'Nel cor più non mi sento' (1795)

Harry T. Burleigh: The Soldier (1916)

Augusta Holmès: Overture for a Comedy (1870)

George Frideric Handel: Siciliana from Concerto Grosso (1739)

George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 8 (1743)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D (1815)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 (1842)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 83 'Hen' (1786)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e (1844)

Joseph Eybler: Symphony No. 2 in d (1789)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Hugo Wolf: Scherzo & Finale (1877)

Michel Blavet: Flute Concerto in a (1750)

Paul Taffanel: Wind Quintet in g (1900)

Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 2 (1767)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Phantasy Quintet (1912)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Just as the Tide was Flowing (1913)

Ottorino Respighi: Pastorale after Tartini (1908)

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in d (1822)

Sergei Prokofiev: Visions fugitives (1917)

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings in e (1892)

23:00 QUIET HOUR