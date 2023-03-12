WCLV Program Guide 03-13-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Bill Goodwin/Billy Hart Sound of Sound Lazy Afternoon
Marques Carroll Foundations Sunset
Donald Byrd Freeform French Spice
Cecile McLorin Salvant Dreams and Daggers Devil May Care
Tommy Flanagan Communication-Live at Fat Tuesday's There is no Greater Love
Kenny Burrell Along Came Kenny Black & Tan Fantasy
Curtis Fuller Fire and Filigree Minor's Holiday
Billy Mohler Anatomy Speed Kills
Hilton Ruiz Crosscurrents Time
Dmitry Baevsky The Composers Three Wishes
Bruce Barth Dedication Golden Glow
Samara Joy Linger Awhile I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)
George Cables Maybeck Recital Hall Bess You is my Woman Now
Stan Getz Poetry A Night in Tunisia
Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer The Creeper
Duke Ellington Ellington Indigos Tenderly
Allen Toussaint The Bright Mississippi Just A Closer Walk With Thee
Sonny Rollins On Impulse Blue Room
Paul Bley Bebop Lady Bird
Joe Henderson Page One Out Of The Night
Duke Ellington & John Coltrane Duke Ellington & John Coltrane Stevie
Modern Jazz Quartet Fontessa Bluesology
Dave Douglas Songs of Ascent-Book 2-Steps Lift Up Your Hands
Bill Frisell Four Lookout for Hope
Terell Stafford Forgive and Forget Forgive And Forget
Mimi Fox One For Wes Blues for Les
Josh Lawrence Call Time Pumpkin Pi
Ray Baretto Homage to Art Sleeping Dancer Sleep On
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Charles Fambrough The Charmer Little Man
Rodney Whitaker Oasis FanOGram
3D Jazz Trio 9-5 I Only Have Eyes For You
Tawanda Smile Lucky to Be Me
Derek Gardner Pan Africa 10 000 Ships
Russell Malone Snow Peas Sno' Peas
Joey Alexander Warna Lonely Streets
Roy Hargrove Diamond in the Rough Premonition
Zoot Sims Encounter Serenity
John Zorn Incerto Cascades
Karla Harris Moon to Gold When Sunny Gets Blue
Gray Sargent Shades of Gray My Ideal
Dave Stryker Prime Hope
Kenny Drew Jr. Crystal River White Gardenia
James Williams Magical Trio 1 you're lucky to me
Buddy DeFranco Plays Benny Goodman A Smooth One
Milt Jackson Jackson's Ville Minor Conception
Verve Jazz Ensemble All In Dolphin Dance
Harvie S/Kenny Barron Witchcraft Sonia Braga
Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek Staying In Touch Take Five
Freddie Hubbard Here to Stay Assunta
Erskine Trio Live in Italy New Hope
Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden Encore I Hear a Rhapsody
Shelly Manne Perk Up Drinkin' and Drivin'
Buddy Tate/Al Grey Just Jazz Blue Creek
John Scofield John Scofield There Will Never Be Another You
Steve Hudson The World of Steve Hudson Love Speaks
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
William Alwyn: Suite of Scottish Dances (1946)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Tourbillon (1881)
Claude Debussy: Images: Rondes de printemps (1912)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in b (1773)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins in b 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)
Alfredo Javaloyes: Pasodoble 'El Abanico' (1910)
George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)
Richard Strauss: Commemorative Waltz 'Munich' (1945)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 'Winter Dreams' (1866)
Luigi Cherubini: Anacréon: Overture (1803)
Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'Oh, Lady Be Good!' (1973)
Ola Gjeilo: The Ground (2010)
Johann Christian Bach: Piano Concerto in D (1770)
Jack Gallagher: Diversions Overture (1986)
Fela Sowande: Selections from 'African Suite' (1955)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Concerto No. 11 in D (1782)
Georges Bizet: Carmen: Habanera 'L'amour est un oiseau rebelle' (1875)
Alexander Glazunov: Concert Waltz No. 1 (1893)
Reynaldo Hahn: Sonatina in C (1907)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Bedrich Smetana: Czech Dances Book 1: Polka No. 2 (1877)
Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 8 (1894)
Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ballet Suite 'Les Petits riens' (1778)
Paul Schoenfeld: Five Days from the Life of a Manic-Depressive: Boogie (2006)
Libby Larsen: Collage: Boogie (1988)
Jean Sibelius: King Christian II Suite (1898)
George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Embraceable You (1930)
Sir William Walton: Scapino Comedy Overture (1940)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 15 in D 'Pastoral' (1801)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 3 in c (1929)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 34 'Spinning Song' (1845)
Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Song without Words (1830)
Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)
Leroy Anderson: Song of Jupiter (1951)
Eriks Esenvalds: Stars (2011)
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus (1917)
Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music (1861)
Charles-Valentin Alkan: Barcarolle (1870)
William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony (1934)
Steve Reich: Nagoya Marimbas (1994)
Antonio Bazzini: La Ronde des lutins (1852)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Liebesbotschaft' (1839)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Hark, hark, the lark' (1838)
Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in E-Flat (1781)
Vincent Persichetti: Pastoral for Winds (1943)
Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 26 in c (1788)
Jack Beaver: The Case of the Frightened Lady: Portrait of Isla (1940)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 5 (1930)
Giacomo Meyerbeer: Dinorah: Overture (1859)
Danny Elfman: Dick Tracy: Main theme (1990)
Jacques Offenbach: Voyage dans la lune: Overture (1875)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 8 for Winds (1775)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Six Variations on Paisiello's 'Nel cor più non mi sento' (1795)
Harry T. Burleigh: The Soldier (1916)
Augusta Holmès: Overture for a Comedy (1870)
George Frideric Handel: Siciliana from Concerto Grosso (1739)
George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 8 (1743)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D (1815)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 (1842)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 83 'Hen' (1786)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e (1844)
Joseph Eybler: Symphony No. 2 in d (1789)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Hugo Wolf: Scherzo & Finale (1877)
Michel Blavet: Flute Concerto in a (1750)
Paul Taffanel: Wind Quintet in g (1900)
Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 2 (1767)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Phantasy Quintet (1912)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Just as the Tide was Flowing (1913)
Ottorino Respighi: Pastorale after Tartini (1908)
Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in d (1822)
Sergei Prokofiev: Visions fugitives (1917)
Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings in e (1892)
23:00 QUIET HOUR