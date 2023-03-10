[Airdate: March 13, 2023]

In 2010, A. Grace Lee Mims set up a vocal scholarship through The Cleveland Foundation for African-American students pursuing a graduate degree with an emphasis in voice and a commitment to preserving the Negro Spiritual. One of the winners of this year's scholarships is tenor Thomas Earl Lloyd, who is studying at the University of Maryland. He spoke with WCLV's John Mills about his career, his studies into the Harlem Renaissance, what the spiritual means to him, and much more.