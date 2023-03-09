5 things to do in NEO: Akron ArtWalk, parade along the Cuyahoga River and more

Akron ArtWalk

The region’s arts scene spills into the streets of Akron's Historic Arts District this Friday, March 10, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Pop-up vendors and open studios at Summit Artspace are just a few highlights of the Akron ArtWalk, as there’s also art exhibits and family-oriented activities at the Akron-Summit County Public Library, the Akron Art Museum and more locations. Additionally, you can also enjoy live music events, food and art demonstrations.



Towpath Trail Lantern Parade

Celebrate sustainability and show off your artistic skills by constructing a lantern from recycled materials and walking along the Cuyahoga River. The Towpath Trail Lantern Parade welcomes spring with homemade lights as well as the illuminated constructions of featured artists Ron Shelton, Haley Himiko Hudson Morris and Joyce Morrow Jones. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 11, at Sokolowski’s Overlook, and there are lantern making workshops you can attend before the walk.



Irish singer Karan Casey at G.A.R. Hall

This month, women’s history and St. Patrick’s Day converge with feminist folk music from Irish singer Karan Casey. Casey’s soft yet commanding ballads draw upon her songwriting skills and passion for social justice. Hear her live on Friday, March 10, at 8 p.m., at G.A.R. Hall in Peninsula.



‘Stations of Black Loss’

Dance, social commentary and Black and queer identity come together in Alexandra Barbier’s dance solo “I'll Never Be Beyoncé." This work-in-progress performance is part of her larger work, "Stations of Black Loss," which explores Barbier’s journey to self-love, using interdisciplinary mediums and her strengths as a choreographer, artist and educator. See this autobiographical dance at Guzzetta Hall Studio on Thursday, March 9, 5:30 p.m., in Akron.



Greg’s Ultimate Super Fantastic Poster Show

Music fanatics do not want to miss 818 Studio’s poster show, featuring music posters from Gregory Hovanec Jr.’s life-long collection. Radiohead, Modest Mouse and the Black Keys are just a few of the featured bands in this collection of more than 130 posters. The show opens Friday, March 10, at 6 p.m., and is on view until March 31.