WCLV Program Guide 03-08-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

John Zorn Incerto Thanatos

Tommy Flanagan Thelonica Light Blue

Thomas Marriot Both Sides of the Fence Sky Dive

Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirt Consciousness Holy Spirit Consciousness

Larry Goldings Ramshackle Serenade Blue Sway

Mike Moreno Lotus Blind Imagination

Nick Finzer The Chase Steadfast

Dave Robbins Joan of Art Roadhouse

Cory Weeds Condition Blue Das Dat

Dave Douglas Stargazer Pug Nose

Terence Blanchard Simply Stated Lil' Fawdy

Mark Masters Ellington Saxophone Encounters Used To Be Duke

Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker Native Speaker

Michael Treni Pop Culture Blues Minor Blues

Haden/Mehldau Long Ago and Far Away What'll I Do

Jeremy Pelt Soundtrack Elegy

Ben Sidran Swing State Lullaby Of The Leaves

Ellis Marsalis Ellis Marsalis Trio Syndrome

Out to Dinner Different Flavors Night Glow

Sean Fyfe Late Night To Wes

Miles Davis Friday Night at the Blackhawk All Of You [Live]

Ron Carter Finding the Right Notes Flamenco Sketches

Josh Lawrence Call Time Pumpkin Pi

Martti Vesala Landmark Magenta Drive

Steve Kuhn Mostly Coltrane Like Sonny

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Lage/Ryan/Frisell Nove Cantici Per Francesco D Assisi Brother Sun Sister Moon

Ron Carter The Golden Striker N.Y.Slick

Sherman Irby Cerulean Canvas Racine

Terri Lyn Carrington New Standards Vol 1 Ima

James Clay Double Dose of Soul Pavanne

Eric Jacobson Discover Con Alma

Keith Jarrett Up For It Two Degrees East Three Degrees West

George Coleman The Master Speaks These Foolish Things

Ralph Towner/Paolo Fresu Chiaroscuro Doubled Up

Mark Whitfield The Marksman Medgar Evers' Blues

Modern Jazz Quartet Elegance True Blues

Quincy Davis Q Vision The Creeper

John Scofield Past Present Get Proud

Mike Murley Taking Flight Phrase 3

Wynton Marsalis J Mood Melodique

Khan Jamal Three Tjader

Darren Litze My Horizon Faded Portrait

Thelonious Monk Live at Newport 1963 Light Blue

Ryan Kisor One Finger Snap Tin Tin Deo

Ron Carter Finding the Right Notes My Man's Gone Now

Jessica Williams Maybeck Recital Hall Blue Tuesday

Masada Chamber Ensembles Bar Khokba Maskil

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Celestial

Stacey Kent Let Yourself Go One For My Baby (And One More For the Road)

Peter Brendler Stunts and Twists Stunts And Twists

Rodney Whitaker Oasis Puppets

McCoy Tyner The Real McCoy Contemplation

Kenny Drew A Look Inside Ugly Beauty

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Schubert: Scherzo No. 1 in B-Flat (1817)

Cécile Chaminade: Concertino for Flute & Orchestra (1902)

Stephen Goss: Jasmine Flower from 'The Chinese Garden' (2007)

Gustav Mahler: Piano Quartet Movement (1876)

Anna Russell: Instruments of the Orchestra: The French Horn (1958)

Rebecca Clarke: Andante from Piano Trio (1921)

Dame Ethel Smyth: The March of the Women (1911)

Antonín Dvorák: Rondo in g (1893)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chromatic Fantasy and Fugue (1730)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And the glory of the Lord (1741)

Jack Gallagher: Intrada from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

Manuel de Falla: Suite populaire espagnole (1915)

Nadia Boulanger: Lux aeterna (1918)

Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemayá (1938)

Máximo Diego Pujol: Suite mágica (2008)

Victor Béraud: Petite Reine Berceuse (1886)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Symphony No. 41 'Jupiter' (1788)

Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 10 in D (1785)

Marcel Grandjany: Rhapsodie for Harp (1923)

Traditional: Lark in the Morning Medley

Gustav Holst: Japanese Suite (1915)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Bedrich Smetana: Czech Dances Book 1: Polka No. 2 (1877)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 4 (1894)

Mauro Giuliani: Guitar Concerto No. 1 in A (1812)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Prelude (1918)

Leo Arnaud: Three Fanfares (1958/1979)

Daniel Auber: Gustave III: Overture (1833)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Fantasía para un gentilhombre (1954)

Leos Janácek: Piano Sonata 1.X.1905 'From the Street' (1905)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D (1902)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Claude Debussy: Syrinx (1912)

Karlheinz Stockhausen: Amour: Cheer up! (1978)

Alan Hovhaness: Prelude & Quadruple Fugue (1936)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Sonata No. 1 in C (1792)

Bruce Broughton: Silverado: Overture (1985)

Louise Farrenc: Finale from Piano Trio No. 1 (1843)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b (1738)

Juventino Rosas: Waltz 'Over the Waves' (1888)

Paul Taffanel: Romance et Saltarelle (1900)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 in G (1787)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 8 (1894)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)

Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo in a (1847)

Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra (1946)

Edward Ward: Phantom of the Opera: Piano Concerto (1943)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 (1823)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Trio Sonata in G (1731)

Gerard Carbonara: Stagecoach: Suite (1939)

Josef Suk: Longing from 'Spring' (1902)

Joseph Joachim: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 2 'Hungarian' (1861)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Comedians (1866)

Jean Sibelius: Allegretto from Symphony No. 2 (1902)

Baldassare Galuppi: Harpsichord Concerto (1750)

Walter Piston: Tranquillo from Divertimento for Nine Instruments (1946)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Oboe Quartet (1781)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Rondeña (1907)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 102 in B-Flat (1794)

Josef Suk: Moderato from 'Things Lived and Dreamt' (1909)

Josef Suk: Adagio from 'Things Lived and Dreamt' (1909)

Alan Hovhaness: Alleluia & Fugue for String Orchestra (1941)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 26 in E-Flat (1773)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D (1806)

20:00 OVATIONS: Oberlin Conservatory

Oberlin Orchestra's final performance of 2021-22 academic year:

Shawn Okpebholo: Kutimbua Kivumbi ‘Stomp the Dust!’

Preview concert held before Oberlin Conservatory's ensembles performed at Carnegie Hall (Jan. 20, 2023):

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture Op 81

Iván Enrique Rodríguez: A Metaphor for Power

R. Nathaniel Dett: The Ordering of Moses

You can learn more about the whole tour here.

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers

Dolores White: Toccata

Dolores White: Blues Dialogues: Fast and funky (1988)

Florence Price: Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951)

George Walker: String Quartet No. 1 'Lyric' (1946)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Antonín Dvorák: Lento from String Quartet No. 12 'American' (1893)

Paul Creston: Choreografic Suite: Cantilena (1965)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei (1838)

Jacob Clemens non Papa: Ave Maria (1540)

Arthur Foote: Nocturne and Scherzo (1918)

Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán (1890)

Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament (1684)

Martin Mailman: Autumn Landscape (1954)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat 'Aeolian Harp' (1836)