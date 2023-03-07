WCLV Program Guide 03-08-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
John Zorn Incerto Thanatos
Tommy Flanagan Thelonica Light Blue
Thomas Marriot Both Sides of the Fence Sky Dive
Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirt Consciousness Holy Spirit Consciousness
Larry Goldings Ramshackle Serenade Blue Sway
Mike Moreno Lotus Blind Imagination
Nick Finzer The Chase Steadfast
Dave Robbins Joan of Art Roadhouse
Cory Weeds Condition Blue Das Dat
Dave Douglas Stargazer Pug Nose
Terence Blanchard Simply Stated Lil' Fawdy
Mark Masters Ellington Saxophone Encounters Used To Be Duke
Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker Native Speaker
Michael Treni Pop Culture Blues Minor Blues
Haden/Mehldau Long Ago and Far Away What'll I Do
Jeremy Pelt Soundtrack Elegy
Ben Sidran Swing State Lullaby Of The Leaves
Ellis Marsalis Ellis Marsalis Trio Syndrome
Out to Dinner Different Flavors Night Glow
Sean Fyfe Late Night To Wes
Miles Davis Friday Night at the Blackhawk All Of You [Live]
Ron Carter Finding the Right Notes Flamenco Sketches
Josh Lawrence Call Time Pumpkin Pi
Martti Vesala Landmark Magenta Drive
Steve Kuhn Mostly Coltrane Like Sonny
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Lage/Ryan/Frisell Nove Cantici Per Francesco D Assisi Brother Sun Sister Moon
Ron Carter The Golden Striker N.Y.Slick
Sherman Irby Cerulean Canvas Racine
Terri Lyn Carrington New Standards Vol 1 Ima
James Clay Double Dose of Soul Pavanne
Eric Jacobson Discover Con Alma
Keith Jarrett Up For It Two Degrees East Three Degrees West
George Coleman The Master Speaks These Foolish Things
Ralph Towner/Paolo Fresu Chiaroscuro Doubled Up
Mark Whitfield The Marksman Medgar Evers' Blues
Modern Jazz Quartet Elegance True Blues
Quincy Davis Q Vision The Creeper
John Scofield Past Present Get Proud
Mike Murley Taking Flight Phrase 3
Wynton Marsalis J Mood Melodique
Khan Jamal Three Tjader
Darren Litze My Horizon Faded Portrait
Thelonious Monk Live at Newport 1963 Light Blue
Jeremy Pelt Soundtrack Elegy
Ryan Kisor One Finger Snap Tin Tin Deo
Ron Carter Finding the Right Notes My Man's Gone Now
Jessica Williams Maybeck Recital Hall Blue Tuesday
Masada Chamber Ensembles Bar Khokba Maskil
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Celestial
Stacey Kent Let Yourself Go One For My Baby (And One More For the Road)
Peter Brendler Stunts and Twists Stunts And Twists
Rodney Whitaker Oasis Puppets
McCoy Tyner The Real McCoy Contemplation
Kenny Drew A Look Inside Ugly Beauty
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Franz Schubert: Scherzo No. 1 in B-Flat (1817)
Cécile Chaminade: Concertino for Flute & Orchestra (1902)
Stephen Goss: Jasmine Flower from 'The Chinese Garden' (2007)
Gustav Mahler: Piano Quartet Movement (1876)
Anna Russell: Instruments of the Orchestra: The French Horn (1958)
Rebecca Clarke: Andante from Piano Trio (1921)
Dame Ethel Smyth: The March of the Women (1911)
Antonín Dvorák: Rondo in g (1893)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Chromatic Fantasy and Fugue (1730)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And the glory of the Lord (1741)
Jack Gallagher: Intrada from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)
Manuel de Falla: Suite populaire espagnole (1915)
Nadia Boulanger: Lux aeterna (1918)
Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemayá (1938)
Máximo Diego Pujol: Suite mágica (2008)
Victor Béraud: Petite Reine Berceuse (1886)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Symphony No. 41 'Jupiter' (1788)
Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 10 in D (1785)
Marcel Grandjany: Rhapsodie for Harp (1923)
Traditional: Lark in the Morning Medley
Gustav Holst: Japanese Suite (1915)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Bedrich Smetana: Czech Dances Book 1: Polka No. 2 (1877)
Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 4 (1894)
Mauro Giuliani: Guitar Concerto No. 1 in A (1812)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Prelude (1918)
Leo Arnaud: Three Fanfares (1958/1979)
Daniel Auber: Gustave III: Overture (1833)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Fantasía para un gentilhombre (1954)
Leos Janácek: Piano Sonata 1.X.1905 'From the Street' (1905)
George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D (1902)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Claude Debussy: Syrinx (1912)
Karlheinz Stockhausen: Amour: Cheer up! (1978)
Alan Hovhaness: Prelude & Quadruple Fugue (1936)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Sonata No. 1 in C (1792)
Bruce Broughton: Silverado: Overture (1985)
Louise Farrenc: Finale from Piano Trio No. 1 (1843)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b (1738)
Juventino Rosas: Waltz 'Over the Waves' (1888)
Paul Taffanel: Romance et Saltarelle (1900)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 in G (1787)
Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)
Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 8 (1894)
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)
Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo in a (1847)
Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra (1946)
Edward Ward: Phantom of the Opera: Piano Concerto (1943)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 (1823)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Trio Sonata in G (1731)
Gerard Carbonara: Stagecoach: Suite (1939)
Josef Suk: Longing from 'Spring' (1902)
Joseph Joachim: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 2 'Hungarian' (1861)
Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Comedians (1866)
Jean Sibelius: Allegretto from Symphony No. 2 (1902)
Baldassare Galuppi: Harpsichord Concerto (1750)
Walter Piston: Tranquillo from Divertimento for Nine Instruments (1946)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Oboe Quartet (1781)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Rondeña (1907)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 102 in B-Flat (1794)
Josef Suk: Moderato from 'Things Lived and Dreamt' (1909)
Josef Suk: Adagio from 'Things Lived and Dreamt' (1909)
Alan Hovhaness: Alleluia & Fugue for String Orchestra (1941)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 26 in E-Flat (1773)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D (1806)
20:00 OVATIONS: Oberlin Conservatory
Oberlin Orchestra's final performance of 2021-22 academic year:
Shawn Okpebholo: Kutimbua Kivumbi ‘Stomp the Dust!’
Preview concert held before Oberlin Conservatory's ensembles performed at Carnegie Hall (Jan. 20, 2023):
Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture Op 81
Iván Enrique Rodríguez: A Metaphor for Power
R. Nathaniel Dett: The Ordering of Moses
You can learn more about the whole tour here.
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers
Dolores White: Toccata
Dolores White: Blues Dialogues: Fast and funky (1988)
Florence Price: Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951)
George Walker: String Quartet No. 1 'Lyric' (1946)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Antonín Dvorák: Lento from String Quartet No. 12 'American' (1893)
Paul Creston: Choreografic Suite: Cantilena (1965)
Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei (1838)
Jacob Clemens non Papa: Ave Maria (1540)
Arthur Foote: Nocturne and Scherzo (1918)
Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán (1890)
Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament (1684)
Martin Mailman: Autumn Landscape (1954)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat 'Aeolian Harp' (1836)