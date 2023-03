CIPC Gold Medalist Returns to NE Ohio

WCLV's Bill O'Connell chats with Martín García García, Gold medalist of the 2021 Cleveland International Piano Competition. Tuesday Musical’s Akron Concert Series presnts him playing Schumann and Brahms, Tuesday, March 7, 7:30 p.m. at EJ Thomas Hall in Akron. García García performs works by two composers who were close friends. Schumann’s Symphonic Etudes Op. 13 is known as one of the composer’s most difficult works for piano. Brahms’ Sonata No. 3 in F minor, Op. 5 is the composer’s final piano sonata written at the age of 20. This is Tuesday Musical’s Margaret Baxtresser Annual Piano Concert, honoring the late Akron pianist who achieved international acclaim.

