WCLV Program Guide 03-07-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Wayne Shorter Wayning Moments Wayning Moments

Wayne Shorter Night Dreamer Armageddon

Dave Liebman A Tribute to Wayne Shorter Speak No Evil

Wayne Shorter Speak No Evil Dance Cadaverous

Wayne Shorter Schizophrenia Go

Dave Douglas Stargazer On The Milky Way Express

Vanessa Rubin Pastiche Black Nile

Jesse Davis High Standards The Big Push

Peter Leitch Mean What You Say Virgo

Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden Encore Since We Met

Charlie Haden/Kenny Barron Night and the City The Very Thought Of You

Kate Baker/Vic Juris Return to Shore Moonscape

Buddy Tate The Ballad Artistry of Buddy Tate Yesterdays

Jim Hall Subsequently The Answer is Yes

Gregory Tardy Sufficient Grace The Intelligent Design

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3 Everything Happens To Me

Duke Pearson The Right Touch Scrap Iron

Dave Ellis Raven Toy tune

Antonio Adolfo Hybrido DELUGE

Conrad Herwig The Latin Side of Wayne Shorter This Is for Albert

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra the Music of Wayne Shorter Diana

Alex Sipigian Upstream Miyako

Frank Morgan A Lovesome Thing Footprints

Freddie Hubbard Ready for Freddie Arietis

Freddie Hubbard Here to Stay Father And Son

John Hicks Maybeck Recital Hall Contemplation

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Gerry Mulligan Concert Jazz Band You Took Advantage of Me

Ryan Kisor On the One Groovin'

Wycliffe Gordon Cone's Coup Just Friends

Billie Holiday Solitude Blue Moon

Jackie McLean Bluesnik Blues Function

Art Pepper The Way it Was All the Things You Are

Birmingham Seven Just Passin' Through Ava's Dance

Kerry Strayer Jeru Blue Jeru Blue

Woody Shaw In the Beginning Baloo Baloo

Steven Bernstein Pop Culture I'm Gonna Leave You By Yourself

Victor Goines Love Dance Home

Roy Eldridge The Nifty Cat The Nifty Cat

Libby York DreamLand Mountain Greenery

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Mr. Walker

Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo New Delhi

Andy Brown Direct Call Funk in a Deep Freeze

Spike Wilner Plays Ellington and Monk Let's Cool One [ 01 ]

Steve Kuhn Love Walked In Prelude To A Kiss

Fred Hersch Point In Time Infant Eyes

Kirk Lightsey Lightsey Live Fee Fi Fo Fum

Art Blakey Like Someone in Love Sleeping Dancer Sleep On

Miles Davis ESP Iris [C]

Wayne Shorter Ju Ju House Of Jade

Wayne Shorter Adam's Apple El Gaucho

Lightsey/Danko Shorter by Two Witch Hunt

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Hermann Goetz: The Taming of the Shrew: Overture (1872)

Franz Schubert: Der Spiegelritter: Overture (1811)

Anonymous: Lute Duet 'Drewrie's accordes' (1550)

Alexander Scriabin: Piano Sonata No. 2 n g-Sharp 'Sonata-Fantaisie' (1897)

Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)

Ignace Jan Paderewski: Minuet (1887)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians: Galop (1938)

Felix Mendelssohn: War March of the Priests (1845)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 4 Keyboards (1740)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: Menuet (1889)

Noel DaCosta: A Set of Dance Tunes: Jigs 'Little Diamond' & 'Bird on the Wing' (1968)

César Franck: Allegretto from Violin Sonata (1886)

Johann Joachim Quantz: Concerto for 2 Flutes (1750)

Fritz Kreisler: Liebesfreud (1910)

Leo Arnaud & John Williams: Fanfare from 'Bugler's Dream' & Olympic Theme (1958/1984)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 4 in E (1842)

Johannes Brahms: Waltz No. 15 (1865)

Ernö Dohnányi: Serenade for String Trio (1902)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Golden Age: Polka (1930)

Franz Schubert: The Twin Brothers: Overture (1819)

Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine (1865)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Che farò senza Euridice (1762)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Habanera 'L'amour est un oiseau rebelle' (1875)

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907)

Maurice Ravel: Pantoum from Piano Trio (1914)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 (1802)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 32 in G (1779)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Ballet (1911)

Louise Farrenc: Overture No. 2 in E-Flat (1834)

Robert Schumann: Vienna Carnival: Allegro (1839)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia & Fugue in c (1707)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)

Claude Debussy: Images for Orchestra (1912)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Margaret Bonds: The Valley of the Bones (1967)

Nora Holt: Nora's Dance (1921)

Maurice Ravel: Ouverture de féerie 'Shéhérazade' (1898)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 10 in G (1770)

Carl Stamitz: Romance from Cello Concerto No. 2 (1790)

Franz Berwald: Symphony No. 3 in C 'Singulière' (1845)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

George Frideric Handel: Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia (1739)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1 (1913)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Miller's Dance (1919)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Rock (1893)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Bourrée & Gigue (1731)

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G (1931)

Ron Goodwin: Frenzy: Prelude (1972)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Alexander Glazunov: Wedding March (1889)

Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)

Jerry Goldsmith: The Mummy: Sand Volcano (1999)

Howard Shore: The Return of the King: The White Tree (2003)

George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Battle & March (1711)

George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Lascia ch'io pianga (1711)

George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Or la tromba (1711)

Léon Minkus: Don Quixote: Grand pas de deux (1869)

Vítezslava Kaprálová: April Preludes (1937)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars in G (1720)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Serenade No. 13 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Sholom Secunda: Bei mir bist du schön (1932)

Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style (1817)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand (1930)

Maurice Ravel: Waltz 'in the style of Borodin' (1913)

Maurice Ravel: Prelude in a (1913)

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Benjamin Britten: Matinées musicales (1941)

Benjamin Britten: Soirées musicales (1936)

Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost Suite (1946)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd: Suite (1932)

Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)

Antonín Dvorák: Othello Overture (1892)

Joseph Haydn: Violin Concerto No. 4 in G (1769)

Alberto Ginastera: Danzas Argentinas (1937)

Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemayá (1938)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in g (1879)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé (1912)

George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

George Frideric Handel: Siciliana from Oboe Concerto No. 1 (1740)

Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 6 (1828)

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)

Florence Price: Night (1946)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music (1938)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada (1886)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Litanei' (1840)

Auguste Franchomme: Nocturne for 2 Cellos (1839)

Máximo Diego Pujol: Milonga para mi tierra (2021)

Frederick S. Converse: Serenade (1903)