WCLV Program Guide 03-07-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Wayne Shorter Wayning Moments Wayning Moments
Wayne Shorter Night Dreamer Armageddon
Dave Liebman A Tribute to Wayne Shorter Speak No Evil
Wayne Shorter Speak No Evil Dance Cadaverous
Wayne Shorter Schizophrenia Go
Dave Douglas Stargazer On The Milky Way Express
Vanessa Rubin Pastiche Black Nile
Jesse Davis High Standards The Big Push
Peter Leitch Mean What You Say Virgo
Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden Encore Since We Met
Charlie Haden/Kenny Barron Night and the City The Very Thought Of You
Kate Baker/Vic Juris Return to Shore Moonscape
Buddy Tate The Ballad Artistry of Buddy Tate Yesterdays
Jim Hall Subsequently The Answer is Yes
Gregory Tardy Sufficient Grace The Intelligent Design
Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3 Everything Happens To Me
Duke Pearson The Right Touch Scrap Iron
Dave Ellis Raven Toy tune
Antonio Adolfo Hybrido DELUGE
Conrad Herwig The Latin Side of Wayne Shorter This Is for Albert
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra the Music of Wayne Shorter Diana
Alex Sipigian Upstream Miyako
Frank Morgan A Lovesome Thing Footprints
Freddie Hubbard Ready for Freddie Arietis
Freddie Hubbard Here to Stay Father And Son
John Hicks Maybeck Recital Hall Contemplation
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Gerry Mulligan Concert Jazz Band You Took Advantage of Me
Ryan Kisor On the One Groovin'
Wycliffe Gordon Cone's Coup Just Friends
Billie Holiday Solitude Blue Moon
Jackie McLean Bluesnik Blues Function
Art Pepper The Way it Was All the Things You Are
Birmingham Seven Just Passin' Through Ava's Dance
Kerry Strayer Jeru Blue Jeru Blue
Woody Shaw In the Beginning Baloo Baloo
Steven Bernstein Pop Culture I'm Gonna Leave You By Yourself
Victor Goines Love Dance Home
Roy Eldridge The Nifty Cat The Nifty Cat
Libby York DreamLand Mountain Greenery
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Mr. Walker
Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo New Delhi
Andy Brown Direct Call Funk in a Deep Freeze
Spike Wilner Plays Ellington and Monk Let's Cool One [ 01 ]
Steve Kuhn Love Walked In Prelude To A Kiss
Fred Hersch Point In Time Infant Eyes
Kirk Lightsey Lightsey Live Fee Fi Fo Fum
Art Blakey Like Someone in Love Sleeping Dancer Sleep On
Miles Davis ESP Iris [C]
Wayne Shorter Ju Ju House Of Jade
Wayne Shorter Adam's Apple El Gaucho
Lightsey/Danko Shorter by Two Witch Hunt
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Hermann Goetz: The Taming of the Shrew: Overture (1872)
Franz Schubert: Der Spiegelritter: Overture (1811)
Anonymous: Lute Duet 'Drewrie's accordes' (1550)
Alexander Scriabin: Piano Sonata No. 2 n g-Sharp 'Sonata-Fantaisie' (1897)
Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)
Ignace Jan Paderewski: Minuet (1887)
Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians: Galop (1938)
Felix Mendelssohn: War March of the Priests (1845)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 4 Keyboards (1740)
Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: Menuet (1889)
Noel DaCosta: A Set of Dance Tunes: Jigs 'Little Diamond' & 'Bird on the Wing' (1968)
César Franck: Allegretto from Violin Sonata (1886)
Johann Joachim Quantz: Concerto for 2 Flutes (1750)
Fritz Kreisler: Liebesfreud (1910)
Leo Arnaud & John Williams: Fanfare from 'Bugler's Dream' & Olympic Theme (1958/1984)
Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 4 in E (1842)
Johannes Brahms: Waltz No. 15 (1865)
Ernö Dohnányi: Serenade for String Trio (1902)
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Golden Age: Polka (1930)
Franz Schubert: The Twin Brothers: Overture (1819)
Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine (1865)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Che farò senza Euridice (1762)
Georges Bizet: Carmen: Habanera 'L'amour est un oiseau rebelle' (1875)
Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907)
Maurice Ravel: Pantoum from Piano Trio (1914)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 (1802)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 32 in G (1779)
Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Ballet (1911)
Louise Farrenc: Overture No. 2 in E-Flat (1834)
Robert Schumann: Vienna Carnival: Allegro (1839)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia & Fugue in c (1707)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)
Claude Debussy: Images for Orchestra (1912)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Margaret Bonds: The Valley of the Bones (1967)
Nora Holt: Nora's Dance (1921)
Maurice Ravel: Ouverture de féerie 'Shéhérazade' (1898)
Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 10 in G (1770)
Carl Stamitz: Romance from Cello Concerto No. 2 (1790)
Franz Berwald: Symphony No. 3 in C 'Singulière' (1845)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)
George Frideric Handel: Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia (1739)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)
Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1 (1913)
Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Miller's Dance (1919)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Rock (1893)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Bourrée & Gigue (1731)
Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G (1931)
Ron Goodwin: Frenzy: Prelude (1972)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Alexander Glazunov: Wedding March (1889)
Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)
Jerry Goldsmith: The Mummy: Sand Volcano (1999)
Howard Shore: The Return of the King: The White Tree (2003)
George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Battle & March (1711)
George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Lascia ch'io pianga (1711)
George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Or la tromba (1711)
Léon Minkus: Don Quixote: Grand pas de deux (1869)
Vítezslava Kaprálová: April Preludes (1937)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars in G (1720)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Serenade No. 13 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)
Sholom Secunda: Bei mir bist du schön (1932)
Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style (1817)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand (1930)
Maurice Ravel: Waltz 'in the style of Borodin' (1913)
Maurice Ravel: Prelude in a (1913)
Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Benjamin Britten: Matinées musicales (1941)
Benjamin Britten: Soirées musicales (1936)
Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost Suite (1946)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd: Suite (1932)
Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)
Antonín Dvorák: Othello Overture (1892)
Joseph Haydn: Violin Concerto No. 4 in G (1769)
Alberto Ginastera: Danzas Argentinas (1937)
Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemayá (1938)
Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in g (1879)
Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé (1912)
George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
George Frideric Handel: Siciliana from Oboe Concerto No. 1 (1740)
Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 6 (1828)
Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)
Florence Price: Night (1946)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music (1938)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada (1886)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Litanei' (1840)
Auguste Franchomme: Nocturne for 2 Cellos (1839)
Máximo Diego Pujol: Milonga para mi tierra (2021)
Frederick S. Converse: Serenade (1903)