WCLV Program Guide 03-06-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Diana Krall Love Scenes How Deep Is The Ocean

Ray Baretto Portraits in Jazz and Clave Go

Herb Ellis Midnight Roll I Won't Love You (1962)

Josh Lawrence Call Time Silver's Drag

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Spillin' the Tea

Dimitri Matheny Cascadia On a Misty Night

Tomas Janzon Nomads Subconsciouslee Hot House

Art Pepper Modern Art Vol 2 What Is This Thing Called Love

Eric Reed It's All Right To Swing Wade In The Water

WJ3 All Stars My Ship God Bless The Child

Marshall Gilkes Cyclic Journey Part I First Light

Mark Masters Ensemble Wish Me Well Summer Day

Gigi Gryce Rat Race Blues Blues in Bloom

John Coltrane The Believer The Believer

Alex Wintz Live to Tape What Me Worry

Nick Finzer No Arrival No Arrival

Kenny Burrell Blue Bash Blue Bash

Dave Burrell Margy Pargy Crucificado [Original Version]

Ray Brown Ray Brown/Monty Alexander/Russell Malone I Just Can't See for Looking

Al Foster Reflections Alone And I

Lee Konitz Very Cool Sunflower

Tubby Hayes New York Sessions '61 Soho Soul

Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz For Miles And Miles

Jeff Parker Eastside Romp Watusi

Shawn Purcell 180 Search And Destroy

McCoy Tyner Revelations Pug Nose

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Diego Rivera Love and Peace Lovely

Planet D Nonet Blues to Be There Blow by Blow

Joe Farnsworth City of Sounds City Of Sounds

Andy Bey Ballads, Blues and Bey I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart

Jesse Davis Live at Small's Jazz Club Love For Sale [Live]

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Tin Tin Deo

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet? Green Jeans

Geof Bradfield Power of Three Reconciliation

Peter Bernstein Let Loose Let Loose

Craig Davis Tone Painting Mellow Mood

Charlie Rouse Soul Mates Prayer Song

Freddie Hubbard Ready for Freddie Arietis

Rodney Whitaker Oasis Minorabilia

Behn Gillece Walk of Fire Dauntless Journey

Nica Carrington Times Like These You Don't Know What Love Is

Avishai Cohen Playing The Room The Opening

Bill Frisell Four Waltz For Hal Wilner

Garrison Fewell Birdland Sessions Sonora

Sir Roland Hanna Tributaries I Concentrate On You

Wes Montgomery The Incredible Jazz Guitar Four On Six

Milt Jackson Bags Meets Wes Delilah (Take 4)

Wes Montgomery Smokin' At The Half Note Unit Seven

Harold Land West Coast Blues Ursula

Cannonball Adderley Cannonball and the Poll Winners Never Will I Marry

Emily Remler East To Wes East To Wes

Randy Napoleon Rustbelt Roots Wes Like

Mark Whitfield 7th Ave Stroll Headin to the Wes' Side

John Lewis Evolution Sweet Georgia Brown

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Appian Way (1924)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture (1887)

Florence Price: Adagio from Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)

Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture (1844)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)

David Rose: Holiday for Strings (1943)

Gottfried Sonntag: Nibelungen March (1877)

Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture (1842)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 1 in D (1759)

Alex North: Spartacus: Love Theme (1960)

Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E (1750)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 30 'Spring Song' (1844)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: A Modern Major General (1879)

Sergei Prokofiev: Allegro from Symphony No. 5 (1944)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite (1866)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 20 (1839)

Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture (1849)

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme (2001)

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto alla rustica (1720)

Don Gillis: Paul Bunyan (1964)

Agustín Lara: Granada (1932)

Henry Purcell: Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony (1690)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Ernest Chausson: Sicilienne from Concerto (1891)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (1915)

Benjamin Britten: A Simple Symphony (1934)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 (1853)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes (1897)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1723)

Cécile Chaminade: Concertstück (1888)

Aaron Copland: Letter from Home (1944)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Manfred Symphony (1885)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Joan Tower: Fanfare No. 1 for the Uncommon Woman (1986)

Jennifer Higdon: Joy Ride from Harp Concerto (2018)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 3 (1940)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Scherzo burlesque (1883)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 35 'Haffner' (1782)

Zoltán Kodály: Peacock Variations (1939)

John Ireland: A London Overture (1936)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 34 in E-Flat (1788)

Giuseppe Verdi: Don Carlos: Ballet of the Queen (1883)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Pantomime (1915)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Mercutio (1936)

Florence Price: Largo from Symphony No. 1 (1932)

Augusta Holmčs: La Nuit et l'Amour from 'Ludus pro Patria' (1888)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E (1750)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Pastorale (1876)

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Nobody Knows the Trouble I've Seen'

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Little' (1706)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Corelli in F (1726)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World (1936)

Salomone Rossi: Sinfonia No. 17 & Galliarda detta la Zambalina (1608)

César Franck: Les Éolides (1876)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade' (1839)

Robert Schumann: Kreisleriana: Finale (1838)

Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'Estudiantina' (1883)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Florence Price: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 (1932)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 in e (1886)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 12 (1886)

Hector Berlioz: Requiem: Dies Irae - Tuba mirum (1837)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Igor Stravinsky: Pétrouchka (1911)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 in D 'Reformation' (1832)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 1 in E-Flat (1803)

George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto in F (1738)

Augusta Holmčs: Andromčde (1883)

Pedro Sáenz: Aquel Buenos Aires (1970)

Floro Meliton Ugarte: Vidala (1948)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 16 (1886)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 9 'Kreutzer' (1803)

Franz Schreker: Intermezzo for String Orchestra (1902)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto (1878)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John Passion: Chorus 'Ruht wohl, ihr heiligen Gebeine' (1724)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd (1908)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube' (1838)

William Alwyn: Autumn Legend (1954)

Franz Schubert: Wiegenlied (1816)

Carl Busch: Elegie (1899)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song (1876)

Fabian Andre & Wilbur Schwandt: Dream a Little Dream of Me (1931)

John Sheppard: Libera nos (1550)