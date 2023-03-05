WCLV Program Guide 03-06-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Diana Krall Love Scenes How Deep Is The Ocean
Ray Baretto Portraits in Jazz and Clave Go
Herb Ellis Midnight Roll I Won't Love You (1962)
Josh Lawrence Call Time Silver's Drag
Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Spillin' the Tea
Dimitri Matheny Cascadia On a Misty Night
Tomas Janzon Nomads Subconsciouslee Hot House
Art Pepper Modern Art Vol 2 What Is This Thing Called Love
Eric Reed It's All Right To Swing Wade In The Water
WJ3 All Stars My Ship God Bless The Child
Marshall Gilkes Cyclic Journey Part I First Light
Mark Masters Ensemble Wish Me Well Summer Day
Gigi Gryce Rat Race Blues Blues in Bloom
John Coltrane The Believer The Believer
Alex Wintz Live to Tape What Me Worry
Nick Finzer No Arrival No Arrival
Kenny Burrell Blue Bash Blue Bash
Dave Burrell Margy Pargy Crucificado [Original Version]
Ray Brown Ray Brown/Monty Alexander/Russell Malone I Just Can't See for Looking
Al Foster Reflections Alone And I
Lee Konitz Very Cool Sunflower
Tubby Hayes New York Sessions '61 Soho Soul
Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz For Miles And Miles
Jeff Parker Eastside Romp Watusi
Shawn Purcell 180 Search And Destroy
McCoy Tyner Revelations Pug Nose
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Diego Rivera Love and Peace Lovely
Planet D Nonet Blues to Be There Blow by Blow
Joe Farnsworth City of Sounds City Of Sounds
Andy Bey Ballads, Blues and Bey I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart
Jesse Davis Live at Small's Jazz Club Love For Sale [Live]
3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Tin Tin Deo
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet? Green Jeans
Geof Bradfield Power of Three Reconciliation
Peter Bernstein Let Loose Let Loose
Craig Davis Tone Painting Mellow Mood
Charlie Rouse Soul Mates Prayer Song
Freddie Hubbard Ready for Freddie Arietis
Rodney Whitaker Oasis Minorabilia
Behn Gillece Walk of Fire Dauntless Journey
Nica Carrington Times Like These You Don't Know What Love Is
Avishai Cohen Playing The Room The Opening
Bill Frisell Four Waltz For Hal Wilner
Garrison Fewell Birdland Sessions Sonora
Sir Roland Hanna Tributaries I Concentrate On You
Wes Montgomery The Incredible Jazz Guitar Four On Six
Milt Jackson Bags Meets Wes Delilah (Take 4)
Wes Montgomery Smokin' At The Half Note Unit Seven
Harold Land West Coast Blues Ursula
Cannonball Adderley Cannonball and the Poll Winners Never Will I Marry
Emily Remler East To Wes East To Wes
Randy Napoleon Rustbelt Roots Wes Like
Mark Whitfield 7th Ave Stroll Headin to the Wes' Side
John Lewis Evolution Sweet Georgia Brown
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Appian Way (1924)
Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture (1887)
Florence Price: Adagio from Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)
Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture (1844)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)
David Rose: Holiday for Strings (1943)
Gottfried Sonntag: Nibelungen March (1877)
Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture (1842)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 1 in D (1759)
Alex North: Spartacus: Love Theme (1960)
Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)
Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E (1750)
Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 30 'Spring Song' (1844)
Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: A Modern Major General (1879)
Sergei Prokofiev: Allegro from Symphony No. 5 (1944)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)
Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite (1866)
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 20 (1839)
Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture (1849)
John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme (2001)
George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)
Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto alla rustica (1720)
Don Gillis: Paul Bunyan (1964)
Agustín Lara: Granada (1932)
Henry Purcell: Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony (1690)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Ernest Chausson: Sicilienne from Concerto (1891)
Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (1915)
Benjamin Britten: A Simple Symphony (1934)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 (1853)
Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes (1897)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1723)
Cécile Chaminade: Concertstück (1888)
Aaron Copland: Letter from Home (1944)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)
Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Manfred Symphony (1885)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Joan Tower: Fanfare No. 1 for the Uncommon Woman (1986)
Jennifer Higdon: Joy Ride from Harp Concerto (2018)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 3 (1940)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Scherzo burlesque (1883)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 35 'Haffner' (1782)
Zoltán Kodály: Peacock Variations (1939)
John Ireland: A London Overture (1936)
Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 34 in E-Flat (1788)
Giuseppe Verdi: Don Carlos: Ballet of the Queen (1883)
Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Pantomime (1915)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Mercutio (1936)
Florence Price: Largo from Symphony No. 1 (1932)
Augusta Holmčs: La Nuit et l'Amour from 'Ludus pro Patria' (1888)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E (1750)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Pastorale (1876)
Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Nobody Knows the Trouble I've Seen'
Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Little' (1706)
Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Corelli in F (1726)
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World (1936)
Salomone Rossi: Sinfonia No. 17 & Galliarda detta la Zambalina (1608)
César Franck: Les Éolides (1876)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade' (1839)
Robert Schumann: Kreisleriana: Finale (1838)
Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'Estudiantina' (1883)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Florence Price: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 (1932)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 in e (1886)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 12 (1886)
Hector Berlioz: Requiem: Dies Irae - Tuba mirum (1837)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)
Igor Stravinsky: Pétrouchka (1911)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 in D 'Reformation' (1832)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 1 in E-Flat (1803)
George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto in F (1738)
Augusta Holmčs: Andromčde (1883)
Pedro Sáenz: Aquel Buenos Aires (1970)
Floro Meliton Ugarte: Vidala (1948)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 16 (1886)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 9 'Kreutzer' (1803)
Franz Schreker: Intermezzo for String Orchestra (1902)
Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto (1878)
Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John Passion: Chorus 'Ruht wohl, ihr heiligen Gebeine' (1724)
Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd (1908)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube' (1838)
William Alwyn: Autumn Legend (1954)
Franz Schubert: Wiegenlied (1816)
Carl Busch: Elegie (1899)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song (1876)
Fabian Andre & Wilbur Schwandt: Dream a Little Dream of Me (1931)
John Sheppard: Libera nos (1550)