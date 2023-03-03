WCLV Program Guide 03-05-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Horace Silver, Blowin’ the Blues Away, Blowin’ the Blues Away

Dan Trudell, Fishin’ Again, Fishin’ Again

Hank Mobley, No Room for Squares, Me ‘n’ You

Christian McBride, Prime, Prime

Vince Mendoza, Olympians, Bright Lights and Jubilations

Steve Gadd et al, Center Stage, Honky Tonk/I Can’t Stop Loving You Center Stage

Jay Lawrence, Payin’ My Dues, Enigmatic Labyrinth

Delfeayo Marsalis, Uptown on Mardi Gras Day, Uptown Boogie

Branford Marsalis, I Heard You Twice the First Time, Rib-Tip Johnson

Christian McBride, Prime, East Broadway Rundown

Sonny Rollins, Alfie, Alfie’s Theme

Sonny Rollins, Sonny Rollins Vol. 2, Misterioso

Spike Wilner, Spike Wilner Trio Plays Monk and Ellingtpm, Eronel

Eric Jacobson, Discover, I Hear a Rhapsody

Joe Locke, Makram, Makram

Dave Liebman, Live at Smalls, The Beginning

Avram Fefer, Juba Lee, Bedouin Dream

Ally Fiola, Interblaze, Rocket Sunrise

Immanuel Wilkins, Omega, Warriors

Michael Morreale, Vol 4 – August 17th, Now’s the Time

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis The Great Jazz Trio: Autumn Leaves Summertime

The Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Sister Sadie

Horace Silver, Junior Cook, Gene Taylor, Blue Mitchell, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade The Dragon Lady

Emily Remler, Jake Hanna, Bob Maize, Hank Jobes Emily Remler: Retrospective volume 1 Strollin'

Hank Jones, Joe Lovano Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Lullaby

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners: Straight Ahead Laura

Horace Silver, Junior Cook, Gene Taylor, Blue Mitchell, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Let's Get to the Nitty Gritty

Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Wouldn't It Be Loverly

Phil Woods, Brian Lynch, Bill Charlap, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Nelson Hill, Tom Hamilton, Bobby Routch, Rick Chamberlain This Is How I Feel About Quincy Birth of a Band

David Amram, Studio Orchestra The Manchurian Candidate Complete Film Score Home Again

Joe Lovano, Gil Goldstein, Scott Lee, Joe Lovano Opera Ensemble Viva Caruso Soltanto a Te

Tierney Sutton, Kevin Axt, Serge Merlaud Paris Sessions Estate

Kenny Kirkland, Andy Gonzalez, Jerry Gonzalez, Steve Berrios, Don Alias Kenny Kirkland Ana Maria

Donald Ellis, James Knepper, Booker Ervin, John Handy, Roland Hanna, Charlie Mingus, Dannie Richmond, Maurice Brown, Seymour Barab The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife Mood Indigo

Joe Lovano, Scott Lee, Bob Meyer Viva Caruso O Sole Mio

Bill Evans, Jim Hall Undercurrent Romain

Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb Kind of Blue All Blues

Tony Bennett, Bill Evans The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album Young and Foolish

Jim Hall, Steve LaSpina, Larry Goldings Something Special Consequently

Alan Joseph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls

Vince Guaraldi, Monty Budwig, Colin Bailey Jazz Impressions of Black Orpheus Samba de Orpheus

Cyrus Chestnut, Kenny Garrett, Christian McBride, Pat Martino, Steve Gadd Cyrus Chestnut & Friends: A Charlie Brown Christmas Linus and Lucy

Cyrus Chestnut Soul Food Swing Low, Sweet Chariot

Cyrus Chestnut, Christian McBride, James Carter, Lewis Nash, Wycliffe Gordon, Marcus Printup Soul Food Soul Food

Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel The Best of Chet Baker Sings: Let's Get Lost I Fall In Love Too Easily

Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse Chet's Choice My Foolish Heart

Philip Catherine, Jim Beard, Rodney Holmes, Alfonso Johnson Guitar Groove Merci Afrique

Gary Burton, Steve Swallow, Mike Hyman, Makoto Ozone Real Life Hits Fleurette Africaine

Mulgrew Miller, Terri Lynne Carrington, Charnett Moffett Landmarks Sublimity

Studio Orchestra Ultimate Mancini Charade

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Alexander Glazunov: Meditation in D (1891)

Franz Schubert: Mass No. 4 (1816)

Josef Rheinberger: Cantus Missae (1878)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 8 in A (1776)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Yet More Concertos - The repertoire for organ and orchestra contains untold riches that we rarely hear.

J.S. BACH: Sinfonia to Cantata BWV 29 Georgian Chamber Orchestra of Ingolstadt/Markus Poschner; Franz Hauk (1977 Klais/Liebfraumünster, Ingolstadt, Germany)

JOHN WELLS: Concerto No. 1 for Organ and Orchestra (on Maori themes) Christchurch Symphony Orchestra/Brian Law; John Wells (1969 Harrison/Cathedral of the Holy Trinity, Parnell, Auckland, New Zealand)

JAMES CALLAHAN: Concerto for Organ, Strings, Percussion & Horn (premiere) St.Thomas Festival Orchestra/James Callahan; Jacob Benda (1987 Kney/St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel, University of St. Thomas, Saint Paul, MN)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 2- Prayer will be the focus of this edition of With Heart and Voice, as we listen to sacred choral and organ music evoking prayers of petition, repentance, thanksgiving, and longing during the season of Lent. Join Peter DuBois for this musical exploration

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Jean-Féry Rebel: Les Élémens (1738)

Johann Sebastian Bach: A Musical Offering: Trio Sonata (1747)

Antonio Vivaldi: La verità in cimento: Overture (1720)

Dieterich Buxtehude: Fugue in C 'Jig' (1690)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Betty Jackson King: Spring Intermezzo (1955)

Nora Holt: Nora's Dance (1921)

Frederick S. Converse: The Mystic Trumpeter (1904)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

Maurice Ravel: String Quartet in F (1903)

Edward MacDowell: Piano Concerto No. 2 in d (1889)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1778)

Grazyna Bacewicz: Oberek No. 2 (1951)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Gavotte (1720)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water Lara Downes, piano

Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement - Parts 2 and 3 Lara Downes, piano; Detroit Symphony Orchestra; William Eddins, conductor Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Detroit, MI

Harry T. Burleigh: From the Southland: Movements 2 & 6 Lara Downes, piano Brevard Music Center, Parker Concert Hall, Brevard Music Center, Brevard, NC

William Grant Still, arr. Lara Downes: Summerland Lara Downes, piano Brevard Music Center, Parker Concert Hall, Brevard Music Center, Brevard, NC

Leonard Bernstein: Something's Coming Lara Downes, piano, Kevin Olusola, vocals

Meredith Monk: Ellis Island Lara Downes, piano; Simone Dinnerstein, piano Oregon Bach Festival, Hult Center for the Performing Arts, Eugene, OR

Johann Sebastian Bach, arr. Ignaz Friedman: Sleepers Awake Lara Downes, piano

Clarice Assad: A World of Change Lara Downes, piano

Traditional, arr. Shawn Okpebholo: Amazing Grace Lara Downes, piano

Johannes Brahms: Sonata No. 1 for Clarinet & Piano: Movement 3 Jon Manasse, clarinet; Jon Nakamatsu, piano

Joel Thompson: "In Response to the Madness" for String Quartet Members of the Minnesota Orchestra: Rui Du, violin; Cecilia Belcher, violin; Sam Bergman, viola; Minji Choi, cello Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN

Frederic Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 2 in B flat minor, Op. 35 Charles Richard-Hamelin, piano Quebec Summer Festivals, Concerts aux Iles de Bic, Quebec, Canada

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture, Op. 81 Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine; Theodore Kuchar, conductor University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

14:00 ORCHESTRAS FROM THE EUROPEAN BROADCASTING UNION with George Preston – Bavarian Radio Symphony, Marie Jacquot, conductor; Gautier Capuçon, cello – recorded in Hercules Hall, Munich – October 7, 2022

David Horne: Turn of the Tide

Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor

Sir Edward Elgar (arr Jérôme Ducros): Nimrod, from the Enigma Variations

Richard Strauss: Symphony No. 2

Richard Strauss: Macbeth Op 23—Lorin Maazel, conductor

Jacques Brel: Quand on n’a que l’amour—Gautier Capuçon cello; Jérôme Ducros, piano

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Joélle Harvey, soprano; Daryl Freedman, mezzo-soprano; Julian Prégardien, tenor; Martin Mitterrutzner, tenor; Dashon Burton, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 1/14/2023

Alban Berg: Lyric Suite - I. Andante amoroso

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 ‘Unfinished’ – Movement I

Alban Berg: Lyric Suite - II. Allegro misterioso

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 ‘Unfinished’ – Movement II

Alban Berg: Lyric Suite - III. Adagio appassionato

Franz Schubert: Mass No. 6 in E-flat D 950

18:00 GATEWAYS RADIO with Garrett McQueen

Traditional: Give Me Jesus—American Spiritual Ensemble, Dr. Everett McCorvey; Celesta Day, soprano

Carlos Simon: Amen—Gateways Festival Orchestra, Michael Morgan

Traditional: Spirituals—Alex Laing, clarinet David Berry, piano

Trevor Weston: Eurythmy Variations—Mikael Darmanie, piano

Adolphus Hailstork: An American Port of Call—Gateways Festival Orchestra, Michael Morgan

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Frederick S. Converse: The Mystic Trumpeter (1904)

Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp (1909)

20:00 SPECIAL La Mujer en la Música with Ines Guanchez – Teresa Carreño was a Venezuelan composer and pianist who was nicknamed the “The Valkyrie of the Piano,” due to her formidable and impactful playing. But Teresa’s legacy extends beyond the amazing works and recordings she left behind, as she challenged the image a vast majority of individuals had at the time regarding women in music. And she is not the only Latin American woman to have done so. Ines explores the music and lives women composers and performers from Latin America who have re-shaped music history and continue to do so to this day.

Teresa Carreño: Mazurka de Salón – Clara Rodriguez, piano

Gabriela Lena Frank: Elegia Andina – ROCO

Alberto Ginastera: Danzas Argentinas – Martha Argerich, piano

Claudia Montero: Vientos del Sur, Mvt. I – Julio Coviello, bandoneon with Claudia Montero, Lucía Zicos, Natalia González

Gabriela Ortiz: Rio de mariposas – Southwest Chamber Music

Gabriela Montero: Latin Concerto, Mvt. III – Gabriela Montero, piano, with The Orchestra of the Americas

Underscoring:

Maria Luisa Anido: Impresiones Argentinas Mvt. I Boceto Indigena – Maria Isabel Siewers, guitar

Teresa Carreño: Vals Gayo – Clara Rodriguez, piano

Jocy de Oliveira: Memoria – Jocy de Oliveira, voice and various instruments

Maria Luisa Anido: Impresiones Argentinas Mvt. V Santiguena – Maria Isabel Siewers, guitar

Claudia Montero: Vientos del Sur, Mvt. II – Julio Coviello, bandoneon

Gabriela Ortiz: Exilios I, A Pepe – Cuarteto de Cuerdas José White with Alejandro Escuer, flute

Gabriela Montero: Mi Venezuela Llora – Gabriela Montero, piano

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Brouwer: Crosswinds (1995) Cassatt String Quartet

Marcia Kraus: The Pied Piper Fantasy Felix Kraus, narrator; Cary Ebli, English horn; synthesizer orchestra

Jennifer Conner: Truth twixt visions twined Stephen Sims, violin; Tracy Rowell, double bass; Josh Ryan, Dylan C. Hayden, percussion

Dolores White: Trio Tango Dana Johnson, violin; Wesley Hornptrie, cello; Brendan Jacklin, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Remarks from: US Congressman Dave Joyce (OH-14)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Jean Sibelius: Romance in C (1903)

Adrian Willaert: Pater Noster & Ave Maria (1532)

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 9 (1777)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse (1897)

Alec Wilder: Air for Oboe (1945)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 20 in c-Sharp (1830)

Francis Poulenc: Salve Regina (1941)

Henryk Wieniawski: Prayer from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1852)