WCLV Program Guide 03-05-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Horace Silver, Blowin’ the Blues Away, Blowin’ the Blues Away
Dan Trudell, Fishin’ Again, Fishin’ Again
Hank Mobley, No Room for Squares, Me ‘n’ You
Christian McBride, Prime, Prime
Vince Mendoza, Olympians, Bright Lights and Jubilations
Steve Gadd et al, Center Stage, Honky Tonk/I Can’t Stop Loving You Center Stage
Jay Lawrence, Payin’ My Dues, Enigmatic Labyrinth
Delfeayo Marsalis, Uptown on Mardi Gras Day, Uptown Boogie
Branford Marsalis, I Heard You Twice the First Time, Rib-Tip Johnson
Christian McBride, Prime, East Broadway Rundown
Sonny Rollins, Alfie, Alfie’s Theme
Sonny Rollins, Sonny Rollins Vol. 2, Misterioso
Spike Wilner, Spike Wilner Trio Plays Monk and Ellingtpm, Eronel
Eric Jacobson, Discover, I Hear a Rhapsody
Joe Locke, Makram, Makram
Dave Liebman, Live at Smalls, The Beginning
Avram Fefer, Juba Lee, Bedouin Dream
Ally Fiola, Interblaze, Rocket Sunrise
Immanuel Wilkins, Omega, Warriors
Michael Morreale, Vol 4 – August 17th, Now’s the Time
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis The Great Jazz Trio: Autumn Leaves Summertime
The Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Sister Sadie
Horace Silver, Junior Cook, Gene Taylor, Blue Mitchell, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade The Dragon Lady
Emily Remler, Jake Hanna, Bob Maize, Hank Jobes Emily Remler: Retrospective volume 1 Strollin'
Hank Jones, Joe Lovano Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Lullaby
Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners: Straight Ahead Laura
Horace Silver, Junior Cook, Gene Taylor, Blue Mitchell, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Let's Get to the Nitty Gritty
Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Wouldn't It Be Loverly
Phil Woods, Brian Lynch, Bill Charlap, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Nelson Hill, Tom Hamilton, Bobby Routch, Rick Chamberlain This Is How I Feel About Quincy Birth of a Band
David Amram, Studio Orchestra The Manchurian Candidate Complete Film Score Home Again
Joe Lovano, Gil Goldstein, Scott Lee, Joe Lovano Opera Ensemble Viva Caruso Soltanto a Te
Tierney Sutton, Kevin Axt, Serge Merlaud Paris Sessions Estate
Kenny Kirkland, Andy Gonzalez, Jerry Gonzalez, Steve Berrios, Don Alias Kenny Kirkland Ana Maria
Donald Ellis, James Knepper, Booker Ervin, John Handy, Roland Hanna, Charlie Mingus, Dannie Richmond, Maurice Brown, Seymour Barab The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife Mood Indigo
Joe Lovano, Scott Lee, Bob Meyer Viva Caruso O Sole Mio
Bill Evans, Jim Hall Undercurrent Romain
Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb Kind of Blue All Blues
Tony Bennett, Bill Evans The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album Young and Foolish
Jim Hall, Steve LaSpina, Larry Goldings Something Special Consequently
Alan Joseph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls
Vince Guaraldi, Monty Budwig, Colin Bailey Jazz Impressions of Black Orpheus Samba de Orpheus
Cyrus Chestnut, Kenny Garrett, Christian McBride, Pat Martino, Steve Gadd Cyrus Chestnut & Friends: A Charlie Brown Christmas Linus and Lucy
Cyrus Chestnut Soul Food Swing Low, Sweet Chariot
Cyrus Chestnut, Christian McBride, James Carter, Lewis Nash, Wycliffe Gordon, Marcus Printup Soul Food Soul Food
Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel The Best of Chet Baker Sings: Let's Get Lost I Fall In Love Too Easily
Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse Chet's Choice My Foolish Heart
Philip Catherine, Jim Beard, Rodney Holmes, Alfonso Johnson Guitar Groove Merci Afrique
Gary Burton, Steve Swallow, Mike Hyman, Makoto Ozone Real Life Hits Fleurette Africaine
Mulgrew Miller, Terri Lynne Carrington, Charnett Moffett Landmarks Sublimity
Studio Orchestra Ultimate Mancini Charade
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey
Alexander Glazunov: Meditation in D (1891)
Franz Schubert: Mass No. 4 (1816)
Josef Rheinberger: Cantus Missae (1878)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 8 in A (1776)
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Yet More Concertos - The repertoire for organ and orchestra contains untold riches that we rarely hear.
J.S. BACH: Sinfonia to Cantata BWV 29 Georgian Chamber Orchestra of Ingolstadt/Markus Poschner; Franz Hauk (1977 Klais/Liebfraumünster, Ingolstadt, Germany)
JOHN WELLS: Concerto No. 1 for Organ and Orchestra (on Maori themes) Christchurch Symphony Orchestra/Brian Law; John Wells (1969 Harrison/Cathedral of the Holy Trinity, Parnell, Auckland, New Zealand)
JAMES CALLAHAN: Concerto for Organ, Strings, Percussion & Horn (premiere) St.Thomas Festival Orchestra/James Callahan; Jacob Benda (1987 Kney/St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel, University of St. Thomas, Saint Paul, MN)
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 2- Prayer will be the focus of this edition of With Heart and Voice, as we listen to sacred choral and organ music evoking prayers of petition, repentance, thanksgiving, and longing during the season of Lent. Join Peter DuBois for this musical exploration
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
Jean-Féry Rebel: Les Élémens (1738)
Johann Sebastian Bach: A Musical Offering: Trio Sonata (1747)
Antonio Vivaldi: La verità in cimento: Overture (1720)
Dieterich Buxtehude: Fugue in C 'Jig' (1690)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Betty Jackson King: Spring Intermezzo (1955)
Nora Holt: Nora's Dance (1921)
Frederick S. Converse: The Mystic Trumpeter (1904)
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)
Maurice Ravel: String Quartet in F (1903)
Edward MacDowell: Piano Concerto No. 2 in d (1889)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1778)
Grazyna Bacewicz: Oberek No. 2 (1951)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Gavotte (1720)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water Lara Downes, piano
Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement - Parts 2 and 3 Lara Downes, piano; Detroit Symphony Orchestra; William Eddins, conductor Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Detroit, MI
Harry T. Burleigh: From the Southland: Movements 2 & 6 Lara Downes, piano Brevard Music Center, Parker Concert Hall, Brevard Music Center, Brevard, NC
William Grant Still, arr. Lara Downes: Summerland Lara Downes, piano Brevard Music Center, Parker Concert Hall, Brevard Music Center, Brevard, NC
Leonard Bernstein: Something's Coming Lara Downes, piano, Kevin Olusola, vocals
Meredith Monk: Ellis Island Lara Downes, piano; Simone Dinnerstein, piano Oregon Bach Festival, Hult Center for the Performing Arts, Eugene, OR
Johann Sebastian Bach, arr. Ignaz Friedman: Sleepers Awake Lara Downes, piano
Clarice Assad: A World of Change Lara Downes, piano
Traditional, arr. Shawn Okpebholo: Amazing Grace Lara Downes, piano
Johannes Brahms: Sonata No. 1 for Clarinet & Piano: Movement 3 Jon Manasse, clarinet; Jon Nakamatsu, piano
Joel Thompson: "In Response to the Madness" for String Quartet Members of the Minnesota Orchestra: Rui Du, violin; Cecilia Belcher, violin; Sam Bergman, viola; Minji Choi, cello Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN
Frederic Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 2 in B flat minor, Op. 35 Charles Richard-Hamelin, piano Quebec Summer Festivals, Concerts aux Iles de Bic, Quebec, Canada
Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture, Op. 81 Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine; Theodore Kuchar, conductor University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA
14:00 ORCHESTRAS FROM THE EUROPEAN BROADCASTING UNION with George Preston – Bavarian Radio Symphony, Marie Jacquot, conductor; Gautier Capuçon, cello – recorded in Hercules Hall, Munich – October 7, 2022
David Horne: Turn of the Tide
Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor
Sir Edward Elgar (arr Jérôme Ducros): Nimrod, from the Enigma Variations
Richard Strauss: Symphony No. 2
Richard Strauss: Macbeth Op 23—Lorin Maazel, conductor
Jacques Brel: Quand on n’a que l’amour—Gautier Capuçon cello; Jérôme Ducros, piano
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Joélle Harvey, soprano; Daryl Freedman, mezzo-soprano; Julian Prégardien, tenor; Martin Mitterrutzner, tenor; Dashon Burton, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 1/14/2023
Alban Berg: Lyric Suite - I. Andante amoroso
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 ‘Unfinished’ – Movement I
Alban Berg: Lyric Suite - II. Allegro misterioso
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 ‘Unfinished’ – Movement II
Alban Berg: Lyric Suite - III. Adagio appassionato
Franz Schubert: Mass No. 6 in E-flat D 950
18:00 GATEWAYS RADIO with Garrett McQueen
Traditional: Give Me Jesus—American Spiritual Ensemble, Dr. Everett McCorvey; Celesta Day, soprano
Carlos Simon: Amen—Gateways Festival Orchestra, Michael Morgan
Traditional: Spirituals—Alex Laing, clarinet David Berry, piano
Trevor Weston: Eurythmy Variations—Mikael Darmanie, piano
Adolphus Hailstork: An American Port of Call—Gateways Festival Orchestra, Michael Morgan
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Frederick S. Converse: The Mystic Trumpeter (1904)
Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp (1909)
20:00 SPECIAL La Mujer en la Música with Ines Guanchez – Teresa Carreño was a Venezuelan composer and pianist who was nicknamed the “The Valkyrie of the Piano,” due to her formidable and impactful playing. But Teresa’s legacy extends beyond the amazing works and recordings she left behind, as she challenged the image a vast majority of individuals had at the time regarding women in music. And she is not the only Latin American woman to have done so. Ines explores the music and lives women composers and performers from Latin America who have re-shaped music history and continue to do so to this day.
Teresa Carreño: Mazurka de Salón – Clara Rodriguez, piano
Gabriela Lena Frank: Elegia Andina – ROCO
Alberto Ginastera: Danzas Argentinas – Martha Argerich, piano
Claudia Montero: Vientos del Sur, Mvt. I – Julio Coviello, bandoneon with Claudia Montero, Lucía Zicos, Natalia González
Gabriela Ortiz: Rio de mariposas – Southwest Chamber Music
Gabriela Montero: Latin Concerto, Mvt. III – Gabriela Montero, piano, with The Orchestra of the Americas
Underscoring:
Maria Luisa Anido: Impresiones Argentinas Mvt. I Boceto Indigena – Maria Isabel Siewers, guitar
Teresa Carreño: Vals Gayo – Clara Rodriguez, piano
Jocy de Oliveira: Memoria – Jocy de Oliveira, voice and various instruments
Maria Luisa Anido: Impresiones Argentinas Mvt. V Santiguena – Maria Isabel Siewers, guitar
Claudia Montero: Vientos del Sur, Mvt. II – Julio Coviello, bandoneon
Gabriela Ortiz: Exilios I, A Pepe – Cuarteto de Cuerdas José White with Alejandro Escuer, flute
Gabriela Montero: Mi Venezuela Llora – Gabriela Montero, piano
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Margaret Brouwer: Crosswinds (1995) Cassatt String Quartet
Marcia Kraus: The Pied Piper Fantasy Felix Kraus, narrator; Cary Ebli, English horn; synthesizer orchestra
Jennifer Conner: Truth twixt visions twined Stephen Sims, violin; Tracy Rowell, double bass; Josh Ryan, Dylan C. Hayden, percussion
Dolores White: Trio Tango Dana Johnson, violin; Wesley Hornptrie, cello; Brendan Jacklin, piano
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Remarks from: US Congressman Dave Joyce (OH-14)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Jean Sibelius: Romance in C (1903)
Adrian Willaert: Pater Noster & Ave Maria (1532)
Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 9 (1777)
Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse (1897)
Alec Wilder: Air for Oboe (1945)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 20 in c-Sharp (1830)
Francis Poulenc: Salve Regina (1941)
Henryk Wieniawski: Prayer from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1852)