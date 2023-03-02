5 things to do in NEO: Modern dance at Cleveland Public Theatre, maple syrup time and more

‘Experiences: Lived and Imagined’ at Cleveland Public Theatre

The contrast between lived experiences and potentials for new futures is explored in Inlet Dance Theatre’s “Experiences: Lived and Imagined.” American modern dance as a medium is used to mediate the relationship between life stories and the potential for change as part of Cleveland Public Theatre’s DanceWork’s series. Catch a performance in the Gordon Square Arts District from Thursday, March 2, through Saturday, March 4.



Blues, Gospel and the Abstract Truth at Maltz Performing Arts Center

The Cleveland Jazz Orchestra is bringing the combination of jazz, funk, blues, gospel, and hip-hop to the Maltz Performing Arts Center. Blues, Gospel and the Abstract Truth features musicians and worship leaders Dre & Leah as well as a gospel choir lead by conductor, music educator and pastor Jonathon Turner. Experience the energy and blending of music and faith on Friday, March 3, at 7:30 p.m. in University Circle.

Drag Bingo at Music Box Supper Club

Experience a cheeky spin on a beloved game with Music Box Supper Club’s Drag Bingo, a staple of the Cleveland drag scene. Hosted by Veranda L’Ni, this lively event combines a game of bingo with drag performances and humor. Eat, win prizes and enjoy performances on Saturday, March 4, at 8 p.m., in the Flats in Downtown Cleveland.



Geauga Park District’s Sap’s-a-Risin’

Sticky sap and syrup are the reason for the Sap's-a-Risin' celebration at Swine Creek Reservation. In Geauga County, learn about the indigenous roots of sap gathering as well as newer maple sugaring methods. Visitors can also try sap gathering alongside a horse-drawn sap sled and tour the sugar house while sampling syrup on Sunday, March 5. Don’t miss live, old-time fiddle tunes played by the Mr. Haney String Band too. Additional dates for these activities, with different musical guests, are Sunday, March 12, and Sunday, March 19, in Middlefield.

Pianist Martín García García plays at the University of Akron

Spanish pianist Martín García García was the winner of 2021 Cleveland International Piano Competition and placed at the XVIII International Chopin Piano Competition. You can hear him play Schumann’s Symphonic Etudes Op. 13 and other classical pieces at this year’s Margaret Baxtresser Annual Piano Concert in Akron. His performance is Tuesday, March 7, 7:30 p.m., in E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall.

