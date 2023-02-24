WCLV Program Guide 02-26-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Bobby West, Big Trippin’, Big Trippin’

Joe Locke, Makramm, Love for Sale

Jeff Lofton, Silver Strut, Silver Strut

Leon Lee Dorsey, Cantaloupe Island, The Thumb

Jim Snidero, Far Far Away, Search for Peace

Kirk Lightsey, Live at Smalls Jazz Club, Blues on the Corner

Rachel Therrien, Mi Hogar, Capriccio Arabe

Lauren Falls, A Little Louder Now, I Want to Be Happy

Brad Mehldau, Your Mother Should Know, Maxwell’s Silver Hammer

Cyrus Chestnut, My Father’s Hands, Yesterday

Leon Lee Dorsey, Cantaloupe Island, Thieves in the Temple

Gabor Szabo, Live in Cleveland, Magical Connection

Steve Gadd, Center Stage, Signed, Sealed and Delivered

Houston Person, Reminiscing at Rudy’s, Please Send Me Someone to Love

Matt Hall, I Hope to My Never, Biscuits and Gravy

Willie Jones III, Fallen Heroes, Truthful Blues

Buster Williams, Unalome, Estate

Clarice Assad, Window to the World, Cancao do Sal

Joe Locke, Makram, Shifting Moon

Eldad Tarmu, Tarmu Jazz Quartet, Beneath the Gloss and Shine

Jeff Denson, Finding Light, Sixto

Bruce Harris, Soundview, Soundview

Steve Kaldestad, Live at Frankie’s, Garden Hand Blues

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Bobby Hutcherson, Geri Allen, Christian McBride, Al Foster Skyline Chan's Song

Houston Person, Joey DeFrancesco, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback All About My Girl Save Your Love For Me

H2 Big Band, Rene Marie It Could Happen Autobiography

H2 Big Band It Could Happen Hocus Pocus

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar It's Only a Paper Moon

Joe Puma, Hod O'Brien, Red Mitchell Shining Hour Lovely

Phil Woods, Alyrio Lima, Harry Leahy, Mike Melilo, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin Live Cheek to Cheek

Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison Basie

Jimmy Scott, Joe Beck Mood Indigo Basie

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar If I Only Had a Brain

Bobby Timmons, Wayne Shorter, Ron Carter, Jimmy Cobb Workin' Out Cut Me Loose, Charlie

Karrin Allyson, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson Round Midnight Spring Can Really Hang You Up the Most

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower Sunflower

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Let There Be Love

Sarah Vaughan, Studio Orchestra Golden Hits Autumn in New York

Wynton Marsalis, Wes Anderson, Wycliffe Gordon, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal, Todd Williams The Original Soundtrack from Tune In Tomorrow The Social Soft Shoe

Lee Konitz, Brad Mehldau, Charlie Haden Alone Together Alone Together

Bobby Troup, Howard Roberts, Bob Enevoldsen, Don Heath The Feeling of Jazz There She Goes

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Sweet Georgia Brown

Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Louis Bellson, Ray Brown, Herb Ellis Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson Sweet Lorraine

Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Smith, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Down By the Riverside

McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Crescent

Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Smith, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Night Train

Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Cobb, Wynton Kelly, Paul Chambers Smokin' at the Half Note No Blues

Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderley, Bill Evans, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers Kind of Blue Flamenco Sketches

Tierney Sutton, Serge Merlaud, Kevin Axt Paris Sessions You Must Believe In Spring

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Two Hymn-Tune Preludes (1936)

Margaret Bonds: Credo (1960)

Olivier Messiaen: Quartet for the End of Time: Louange à l'éternité de Jésus (1941)

Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Embracing Black & White - Bridging differences of style and culture, music makes the world a bigger place

DUKE ELLINGTON: Don’t get around much anymore & I let a song go out of my heart Ruby Braff, cornet; Dick Hyman (Wurlitzer/Keystone Oaks High School, Dormont, PA)

WAYNE MARSHALL (arr.): Improvisation on themes from Leonard Bernstein’s Candide Wayne Marshall (2005 Karl Schuke/Philharmonie, Luxembourg)

FELA SOWANDE: Yoruba Lament Lucius Weathersby (1864-1951 Willis/St. Michael & All Angels Church, Great Torrington, England)

CALVIN TAYLOR: 2 Spiritual Meditations (Perfect Peace; Lift every voice and sing) Calvin Taylor (1994 Casavant/1st Baptist Church, Bowling Green, KY)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 1- The First Sunday in Lent marks the beginning of the season of reflection and preparation for Holy Week and Easter. Join Peter DuBois as we listen to powerful music to begin the six-week journey

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in a (1750)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Jesu meine Freude' (1723)

Louis Couperin: Suite in D (1660)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich (1727)

Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3: Gavottes (1715)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Frank Bridge: Sally in our Alley (1916)

Frank Bridge: Cherry Ripe (1916)

Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows (1927)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 17 in G (1772)

Richard Strauss: Oboe Concerto in D (1945)

Betty Jackson King: Four Seasonal Sketches (1955)

Jacques Ibert: Divertissement (1930)

Ola Gjeilo: Prelude (2004)

Alexander Scriabin: Etude in c-Sharp (1889)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 3 Op. 12 No. 3 Movement 3 Rondo Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano

Felix Mendelssohn: The Fair Melusina, Op. 32: overture Romanian Radio National Orchestra; Nicolae Moldoveanu, conductor Mihail Jora Concert Hall, Bucharest, Romania

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Betty Oram calling from Brooklyn, NY

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2 No. 2: Et la Lune Descend sur le Temple qui Fut (Moonlight on the Ruins of a Temple) Seong-Jin Cho, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio in B-flat Major for Clarinet, Cello, and Piano, Op. 11 Bethel Balge, piano; Gabriel Campos Zamora, clarinet; Silver Ainomae, cello ProMusica Minnesota, Trinity Chapel, Bethany Lutheran College, Mankato, MN

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Fantasy Pieces: Movement 5 Dance Catalyst Quartet

William Schuman: Chester Overture from New England Triptych Aspen Music Festival Orchestral Ensemble; Lawrence Isaacson, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO

Aaron Copland: Four Piano Blues John Novacek, piano Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Spring, CO

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Clarinet Quintet in F-Sharp Minor, Op. 10 David Shifrin, clarinet; Viano String Quartet Chamber Music Northwest, Kaul Auditorium, Reed College, Portland, OR

14:00 ORCHESTRAS FROM THE EUROPEAN BROADCASTING UNION with George Preston – Odessa Philharmonic, Hobart Earle, conductor; Tamara Stefanovich, piano - recorded in the Berlin Philharmonie, September 9, 2022

Mykhailo Verbytsky: National Anthem of the Ukraine

Myroslav Skoryk: Childhood, from the film 'Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors'

Mykola Lysenko: Elegy op. 41/3

Alemdar Sabitovich Karamanov: Piano Concerto No. 3 'Ave Maria'

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D Op 43

Myroslav Skoryk: Melody, from the film 'High Pass'

Mykola Lysenko: Overture from 'Taras Bulba'

Mykola Lysenko: Suite on Ukrainian Themes Op 2 III. Toccata—Anna Shelest , piano

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Lauren Snouffer, soprano; Marie-Nicole Lemieux, mezzo-soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 9/29/2022

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 2 ‘Resurrection’

18:00 GATEWAYS RADIO with Garrett McQueen

Johann Sebastian Bach: Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring—Armenta Hummings Dumisani, piano

Jessie Montgomery: Banner—Catalyst Quartet

Howard Swanson: The Cuckoo—Armenta Hummings Dumisani, piano

Traditional: There is a Balm in Gilead—Thapelo Masita, cello

Johann Sebastian Bach: Movements 1 & 2 from Cello Suite No. 1—Thapelo Masita, cello

Traditional: When Asked Wherein My Hope Lies—Thapelo Masita, cello

19:00 SPECIAL Carnegie Hall Live – Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Cello Sonata No. 4 in C Op 102/1

Dmitri Shostakovich: Cello Sonata in d Op 40

Frank Bridge: Cello Sonata in d

Benjamin Britten: Cello Sonata in C Op 65

Anonymous (arr Coleridge-Taylor, Kanneh-Mason): "Deep River" (encore)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: Fantasy for Flute and Piano (1994) Kathryn Thomas Umble, flute; Randall Fusco, piano

Daniel McCarthy: Concerto for Marimba, Percussion and Synthesizers Michael Burritt, marimba; Kent State University Percussion Ensemble

Frederick Koch: Three Soliloquies for Flute and Piano Eugenie McAllister, flute; Frederick Koch, piano

Karen Griebling: Suite for Horn and Piano (2006) Robin Dauer, horn; Lauren Schack Clark, piano

Stephen Stanziano: Distant Cries Danny Rectenwald, Jason Vieaux, guitars

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - The Blueprint for Ohio’s Economic Future- Steve Stivers

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C (1778)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 11 in B (1770)

Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' (1859)

Alfredo Catalani: La Wally: Act 3 Prelude (1891)

Hans Pfitzner: Palestrina: Act 1 Prelude (1915)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)

George I. Gurdjieff: Night Procession (1910)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 23 (1772)

Robert Schumann: Abendlied (1852)