WCLV Program Guide 02-26-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Bobby West, Big Trippin’, Big Trippin’
Joe Locke, Makramm, Love for Sale
Jeff Lofton, Silver Strut, Silver Strut
Leon Lee Dorsey, Cantaloupe Island, The Thumb
Jim Snidero, Far Far Away, Search for Peace
Kirk Lightsey, Live at Smalls Jazz Club, Blues on the Corner
Rachel Therrien, Mi Hogar, Capriccio Arabe
Lauren Falls, A Little Louder Now, I Want to Be Happy
Brad Mehldau, Your Mother Should Know, Maxwell’s Silver Hammer
Cyrus Chestnut, My Father’s Hands, Yesterday
Leon Lee Dorsey, Cantaloupe Island, Thieves in the Temple
Gabor Szabo, Live in Cleveland, Magical Connection
Steve Gadd, Center Stage, Signed, Sealed and Delivered
Houston Person, Reminiscing at Rudy’s, Please Send Me Someone to Love
Matt Hall, I Hope to My Never, Biscuits and Gravy
Willie Jones III, Fallen Heroes, Truthful Blues
Buster Williams, Unalome, Estate
Clarice Assad, Window to the World, Cancao do Sal
Joe Locke, Makram, Shifting Moon
Eldad Tarmu, Tarmu Jazz Quartet, Beneath the Gloss and Shine
Jeff Denson, Finding Light, Sixto
Bruce Harris, Soundview, Soundview
Steve Kaldestad, Live at Frankie’s, Garden Hand Blues
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Bobby Hutcherson, Geri Allen, Christian McBride, Al Foster Skyline Chan's Song
Houston Person, Joey DeFrancesco, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback All About My Girl Save Your Love For Me
H2 Big Band, Rene Marie It Could Happen Autobiography
H2 Big Band It Could Happen Hocus Pocus
Earl Klugh Solo Guitar It's Only a Paper Moon
Joe Puma, Hod O'Brien, Red Mitchell Shining Hour Lovely
Phil Woods, Alyrio Lima, Harry Leahy, Mike Melilo, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin Live Cheek to Cheek
Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison Basie
Jimmy Scott, Joe Beck Mood Indigo Basie
Earl Klugh Solo Guitar If I Only Had a Brain
Bobby Timmons, Wayne Shorter, Ron Carter, Jimmy Cobb Workin' Out Cut Me Loose, Charlie
Karrin Allyson, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson Round Midnight Spring Can Really Hang You Up the Most
Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower Sunflower
Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Let There Be Love
Sarah Vaughan, Studio Orchestra Golden Hits Autumn in New York
Wynton Marsalis, Wes Anderson, Wycliffe Gordon, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal, Todd Williams The Original Soundtrack from Tune In Tomorrow The Social Soft Shoe
Lee Konitz, Brad Mehldau, Charlie Haden Alone Together Alone Together
Bobby Troup, Howard Roberts, Bob Enevoldsen, Don Heath The Feeling of Jazz There She Goes
Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Sweet Georgia Brown
Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Louis Bellson, Ray Brown, Herb Ellis Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson Sweet Lorraine
Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Smith, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Down By the Riverside
McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Crescent
Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Smith, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Night Train
Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Cobb, Wynton Kelly, Paul Chambers Smokin' at the Half Note No Blues
Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderley, Bill Evans, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers Kind of Blue Flamenco Sketches
Tierney Sutton, Serge Merlaud, Kevin Axt Paris Sessions You Must Believe In Spring
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Two Hymn-Tune Preludes (1936)
Margaret Bonds: Credo (1960)
Olivier Messiaen: Quartet for the End of Time: Louange à l'éternité de Jésus (1941)
Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Embracing Black & White - Bridging differences of style and culture, music makes the world a bigger place
DUKE ELLINGTON: Don’t get around much anymore & I let a song go out of my heart Ruby Braff, cornet; Dick Hyman (Wurlitzer/Keystone Oaks High School, Dormont, PA)
WAYNE MARSHALL (arr.): Improvisation on themes from Leonard Bernstein’s Candide Wayne Marshall (2005 Karl Schuke/Philharmonie, Luxembourg)
FELA SOWANDE: Yoruba Lament Lucius Weathersby (1864-1951 Willis/St. Michael & All Angels Church, Great Torrington, England)
CALVIN TAYLOR: 2 Spiritual Meditations (Perfect Peace; Lift every voice and sing) Calvin Taylor (1994 Casavant/1st Baptist Church, Bowling Green, KY)
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 1- The First Sunday in Lent marks the beginning of the season of reflection and preparation for Holy Week and Easter. Join Peter DuBois as we listen to powerful music to begin the six-week journey
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in a (1750)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Jesu meine Freude' (1723)
Louis Couperin: Suite in D (1660)
Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich (1727)
Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3: Gavottes (1715)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Frank Bridge: Sally in our Alley (1916)
Frank Bridge: Cherry Ripe (1916)
Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows (1927)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 17 in G (1772)
Richard Strauss: Oboe Concerto in D (1945)
Betty Jackson King: Four Seasonal Sketches (1955)
Jacques Ibert: Divertissement (1930)
Ola Gjeilo: Prelude (2004)
Alexander Scriabin: Etude in c-Sharp (1889)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 3 Op. 12 No. 3 Movement 3 Rondo Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano
Felix Mendelssohn: The Fair Melusina, Op. 32: overture Romanian Radio National Orchestra; Nicolae Moldoveanu, conductor Mihail Jora Concert Hall, Bucharest, Romania
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Betty Oram calling from Brooklyn, NY
Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2 No. 2: Et la Lune Descend sur le Temple qui Fut (Moonlight on the Ruins of a Temple) Seong-Jin Cho, piano
Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio in B-flat Major for Clarinet, Cello, and Piano, Op. 11 Bethel Balge, piano; Gabriel Campos Zamora, clarinet; Silver Ainomae, cello ProMusica Minnesota, Trinity Chapel, Bethany Lutheran College, Mankato, MN
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Fantasy Pieces: Movement 5 Dance Catalyst Quartet
William Schuman: Chester Overture from New England Triptych Aspen Music Festival Orchestral Ensemble; Lawrence Isaacson, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO
Aaron Copland: Four Piano Blues John Novacek, piano Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Spring, CO
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Clarinet Quintet in F-Sharp Minor, Op. 10 David Shifrin, clarinet; Viano String Quartet Chamber Music Northwest, Kaul Auditorium, Reed College, Portland, OR
14:00 ORCHESTRAS FROM THE EUROPEAN BROADCASTING UNION with George Preston – Odessa Philharmonic, Hobart Earle, conductor; Tamara Stefanovich, piano - recorded in the Berlin Philharmonie, September 9, 2022
Mykhailo Verbytsky: National Anthem of the Ukraine
Myroslav Skoryk: Childhood, from the film 'Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors'
Mykola Lysenko: Elegy op. 41/3
Alemdar Sabitovich Karamanov: Piano Concerto No. 3 'Ave Maria'
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D Op 43
Myroslav Skoryk: Melody, from the film 'High Pass'
Mykola Lysenko: Overture from 'Taras Bulba'
Mykola Lysenko: Suite on Ukrainian Themes Op 2 III. Toccata—Anna Shelest , piano
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Lauren Snouffer, soprano; Marie-Nicole Lemieux, mezzo-soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 9/29/2022
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 2 ‘Resurrection’
18:00 GATEWAYS RADIO with Garrett McQueen
Johann Sebastian Bach: Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring—Armenta Hummings Dumisani, piano
Jessie Montgomery: Banner—Catalyst Quartet
Howard Swanson: The Cuckoo—Armenta Hummings Dumisani, piano
Traditional: There is a Balm in Gilead—Thapelo Masita, cello
Johann Sebastian Bach: Movements 1 & 2 from Cello Suite No. 1—Thapelo Masita, cello
Traditional: When Asked Wherein My Hope Lies—Thapelo Masita, cello
19:00 SPECIAL Carnegie Hall Live – Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano
Ludwig van Beethoven: Cello Sonata No. 4 in C Op 102/1
Dmitri Shostakovich: Cello Sonata in d Op 40
Frank Bridge: Cello Sonata in d
Benjamin Britten: Cello Sonata in C Op 65
Anonymous (arr Coleridge-Taylor, Kanneh-Mason): "Deep River" (encore)
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Stephen Stanziano: Fantasy for Flute and Piano (1994) Kathryn Thomas Umble, flute; Randall Fusco, piano
Daniel McCarthy: Concerto for Marimba, Percussion and Synthesizers Michael Burritt, marimba; Kent State University Percussion Ensemble
Frederick Koch: Three Soliloquies for Flute and Piano Eugenie McAllister, flute; Frederick Koch, piano
Karen Griebling: Suite for Horn and Piano (2006) Robin Dauer, horn; Lauren Schack Clark, piano
Stephen Stanziano: Distant Cries Danny Rectenwald, Jason Vieaux, guitars
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - The Blueprint for Ohio’s Economic Future- Steve Stivers
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C (1778)
Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 11 in B (1770)
Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' (1859)
Alfredo Catalani: La Wally: Act 3 Prelude (1891)
Hans Pfitzner: Palestrina: Act 1 Prelude (1915)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)
Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)
George I. Gurdjieff: Night Procession (1910)
Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 23 (1772)
Robert Schumann: Abendlied (1852)