5 things to do in NEO: Black culture in Cleveland, ‘Tudors’ exhibit and more

Celebrate Black culture at Cleveland History Center

Check out the exhibit “Partnerships, Portraits, and the Power of Photojournalism: Black History According to Allen E. and Frances T. Cole” at the Cleveland History Center in University Circle, on view through April 1. Allen E. Cole photographed Cleveland in the 20th century and his wife, Frances, was his business manager. In tandem with the exhibit, meet several local visual artists at a special happy hour, “History on Tap: A Celebration of Black Culture,” Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5-8 p.m.



Magic and comedy at Stocker Arts Center

Cleveland-native David Anthony presents an evening of magic and comedy at the Cirigliano Studio Theatre at the Stocker Arts Center in Elyria this weekend. In addition to laughs and surprises, be prepared to be a part of the act as the shows include audience engagement Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25, at 8 p.m.



Brite Winter

No matter the weather, enjoy hours of music pumping through the air at Brite Winter from the West Bank of the Flats Saturday, Feb. 25, from 3 p.m. to midnight. The lineup includes Welshly Arms, Free Black! and Signals Midwest, among others, at this annual outdoor event with multiple stages. Dress in layers.

‘The Tudors’ at Cleveland Museum of Art

Selections from a royal collection are on view in “The Tudors: Art and Majesty in Renaissance England” at the Cleveland Museum of Art. From portraits and tapestries to armor and sculptures, learn about the Tudor dynasty in England through the arts with this exhibition featuring many items on loan from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Member previews begin Friday, Feb. 24, with the show officially opening Sunday, Feb. 26, and continuing through May 14.



‘Soul Food Junkies’ at MassMu

Documentary filmmaker Byron Hurt joins the Massillon Museum’s brown bag lunch series to discuss “Soul Food Junkies” Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 12:10 p.m. The film examines the positive and negative aspects of soul food in Black communities. This free program also pairs with a student photography exhibit on view at MassMu, “The Art and History of Soul Food.”

