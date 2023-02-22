© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Les Delices

[Airdate February 23, 2023]

This weekend, Les Délices is presenting a series of concerts called Enchanted Island. Guest soprano Sherezade Panthaki is featured in cantatas by Clérambault and Rameau. It's a program that explores Greek mythology through a French lens. WCLV's John Mills spoke with Les Délices' artistic director, Debra Nagy, and Panthaki about these concerts.

Friday, February 24 @ 7:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron
Saturday, February 25 @ 7:30 p.m. at Inlet Dance @ Pivot Center
Sunday, February 26 @ 4:00 p.m. at Herr Chapel at Plymouth Church UCC

PROGRAM
Jean-Féry Rebel: Trio Sonata “La Junon”
Clérambault: L’isle de Delos
Excerpts from François Couperin’s 6eme ordre
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Le berger fidèle

