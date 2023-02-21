WCLV Program Guide 02-22-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Ted Quinlan Absolutely Dreaming Twilight Sky

Jeremy Pelt Close To My Heart Pioggia Di Perugia

John Taylor Rosslyn Field Day

Ken Fowser Morning View Firefly

Willis Jackson Cooking Sherry Mellow Blues

Buddy Rich Buddy and Sweets Easy Does It

Dane Vannatter Applause Performances Don't Misunderstand

Eddie Daniels Mean What You Say It Had to be You

Art Blakey The Freedom Rider Pisces

Sonny Clark My Conception Some Clark Bars

Jason Bodlovich Blues for Dexter Catalonian Nights

3 More Sounds Play Ray Charles Georgia on My Mind

John Scofield John Scofield You Win Again

Alex Baird Lemon Tree As Long as You Want Me

Randy Johnston In-A-Chord Minor Mystery

Scott Wendholt From Now On Promise

Ark Ovrustski Intersection La Mecha

Walt Dickerson Relativity Sugar Lump

Henry Conerway With Pride For Dignity Slippery

Ray Charles The Genius Sings the Blues Mr. Charles' Blues

Ben Webster For the Guv'nor Worksong

Laurence Hobgood When the Heart Dances The Cost of Living

Charles Lloyd The Water is Wide Figure In Blue

Eric Jacobson Discover Con Alma

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Mr. Walker

Steve Davis Say When Shortcake

Brad Mehldau The Art of the Trio-Vol 3 At A Loss

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Charlie Haden Quartet West Hermitage

Reggie Quinerly Music Inspired By Freedmantown Live From The Last Row

James Carter Present Tense Shadowy Sands

Tawanda Smile Lucky to Be Me

Miles Davis Relaxin' It Could Happen To You

Bobby Hutcherson Happenings Bouquet

Chick Corea Now He Sings, Now He Sobs Bossa

Roy Hargrove Diamond in the Rough A New Joy

Something Blue Personal Preference The Path

Derek Gardner Pan Africa Highlife Suite

Doug Lawrence Soul Carnival Pretty Little Sally

Planet D Nonet Blues to be There Almost Cried

Curtis Amy Groovin' Blue Gone Into It

Junior Mance Truckin' and Trakin' Birks' Works

Tom Harrell Moon Alley Blues In Six

Billie Holiday An Evening with Bilie Holiday Stormy Weather

Chet Baker Boppin' with the Chet Baker Quinte Romas

Chris Glassman Living the Dream Resolve

Edward Simon Simplicatas South Facing

Jane Ira Bloom the Red Quartets Tell Me Your Diamonds

Herlin Riley Cream of the Crescent To Those We Love So Dearly

Chico Freeman Destiny's Dance Same Shame

Steve Nelson Sound Effect Night Mist Blues

Coleman Hawkins Hawk Flies High Blue Lights

Horace Silver Song for My Father The Natives Are Restless Tonight

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Epilogue

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Antonín Dvorák: Polonaise in E-Flat (1879)

Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Suite (1938)

Josquin des Prez: Tu pauperum refugium (1504)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in e (1892)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)

Mikis Theodorakis: Epitáphios No. 4 'You Have Set, My Star' (1961)

John Philip Sousa: March 'George Washington Bicentennial' (1930)

Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' (1944)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music (1856)

Wilhelm Kaiser-Lindemann: The 12 in Bossa-nova (2000)

Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1851)

Joseph Haydn: Allegretto from Symphony No. 63 'La Roxelane' (1780)

George Butterworth: Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad' (1913)

Richard M. & Robert B. Sherman: Mary Poppins: Medley (1964)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Allegro from String Quartet No. 1 (1956)

Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Overture (1866)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Platée: Rigaudons (1749)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreador Song (1875)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 'Revolutionary' (1832)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sonatina from Serenade for Strings (1880)

John Williams: Sabrina: Theme (1995)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Johann Jakob Froberger: Canzona No. 2 (1649)

Stephen Foster: Camptown Races (1850)

Gustav Holst: A Fugal Concerto (1923)

Percy Grainger: Country Gardens (1919)

George Frideric Handel: Aria No. 1 (1730)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Scott Joplin: The Easy Winners (1901)

Scott Joplin: Peacherine Rag (1901)

Niels Gade: Concert Overture 'Echoes of Ossian' (1840)

Carl Nielsen: Aladdin Suite: Oriental March (1919)

Trevor Pinnock: Passacaille, Gigue & Minuet after Handel (1996)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)

Florence Price: Symphony No. 4 in d (1945)

Carl Maria von Weber: Polonaise brillante (1819)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 11 in B-Flat (1772)

Jean-Baptiste Arban: Variations on Bellini's 'Casta diva' (1860)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ottorino Respighi: Roman Festivals (1928)

Claude Debussy: La mer (1905)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: March Past of the Kitchen Utensils (1909)

George Walker: Folk Songs for Orchestra (1990)

George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1946)

Gioacchino Rossini: Grand Overture (1810)

Camille Saint-Saëns: La princesse jaune: Overture (1872)

Ignaz Pleyel: Symphony in C (1803)

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 33 in g (1793)

Artie Shaw: Clarinet Concerto (1940)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Champagne Aria (1787)

Hans Christian Lumbye: Champagne Galop (1845)

Carl Maria von Weber: Konzertstück in f (1821)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Finale from String Quartet No. 1 (1956)

Virgil Thomson: Symphony on a Hymn Tune (1928)

Bernard Herrmann: The Devil and Daniel Webster: Sleigh Ride (1941)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Niels Gade: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1842)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)

John Ireland: The Overlanders: The Brumbies (1946)

Deems Taylor: Through the Looking Glass: Jabberwocky (1919)

Michael Torke: Oracle (2013)

Domenico Cimarosa: The Chinese Hero: Overture (1782)

Franz Danzi: Allegro from Concertante for Flute & Clarinet (1814)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

Jules Mouquet: Pan and the Birds from 'La Flûte de Pan' (1905)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Scherzo from Symphony in a (1896)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)

Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in the Prince of Peace (1960)

Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in God (1960)

Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Symphony in A (1750)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphonie Concertante in G (1778)

Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf: Symphony in C 'The Capture of the Bastille' (1790)

Johann Christian Bach: Piano Concerto in E-Flat (1770)

20:00 OVATIONS: CIM Orchestra, Anthony Parnther, guest conductor – recorded 10/15/22 in Kulas Hall at the Cleveland Institute of Music

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56

Florence Price: Symphony No. 3 in c (1940)

Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952)

Bernard Herrmann: Symphony No. 1 (1941)

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

Margaret Bonds: Three Dream Portraits (1959)

Margaret Bonds: Credo (1960)

Margaret Bonds: To a Brown Girl Dead (1956)

Margaret Bonds: Winter Moon (1936)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita for Solo Flute (1718)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana (1938)

Johan Svendsen: Andante from Octet for Strings (1866)

Claude Debussy: Les Soirs illuminés par l'ardeur du charbon (1917)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 21 (1828)

Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour (1889)

Francis Poulenc: Salve Regina (1941)

Percy Grainger: Early One Morning (1949)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 23 (1772)