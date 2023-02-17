WCLV Program Guide 02-20-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
George Colligan King's Dream Liam's Lament
Hick Hempton Odd Man Out Nights And Mornings
Steve Turre Colors for the Masters Quietude
Marcus Roberts Deep in the Shed E. Dankworth
Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Rebirth
Something Blue Personal Preference Flyover Country
Donald Byrd Byrd in Hand Here Am I
Sarah Vaughn Sarah Vaughn It's Crazy
Mark Masters Clifford Brown Project Daahoud
Dizzy Gillespie Dizzier and Dizzier 52nd Street Theme
Ben Allison Quiet Revolution Pony Express
Miles Davis Collector's Items In Your Own Sweet Way
Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Autumn Bloom
Ken Fowser Now Hear This Still Standing
Caesar Frazier Tenacity-As We Speak Just Passin' Thru
Jocelyn Gould Golden Hour Gemini
Diana Krall Turn Up the Quiet No Moon At All
Harvie S Witchcraft Until Tomorrow
Charenee Wade Offering Song of the Wind
D Farinacci Lovers, Tales & Dances Vision
Carmell Joes Carmell Jones Quartet Ruby
Corea/Burton Native Sense Native Sense
Mastersounds A Date With The Mastersounds Whisper Not
Steve Davis Bluesthetic Off the Cuff
Haden/Mehldau Long Ago and Far Away My Love And I
Shirley Horn The Main Ingredient Fever
Kenny Dorham Whistle Stop Sunrise In Mexico [Remastered 2014]
JC Styles Blakey Grease Yama
Mike Nock Not We but One Hadrian's Wall
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Charlap/Rosnes Double Portrait Dancing in the Dark
Wolfgang Muthspiel Where The River Goes Clearing
Kenny Wheeler It Takes Two The Jig Saw
Booker Ervin The Blues Book No Booze Blooze
Ray Charles The Genius Sings the Blues Ray's Blues
Jason Marshall New Beginnings Ms. Garvey! Ms. Garvey!
Charlton Singleton Crossroads Man In Motion
Fred Hersch Live at the Village Vanguard Endless Stars
Jason Tienmann T-Man Lotus Blossom
Gregory Porter Take me to the Alley Holding On
David Murray Special Quartet In A Sentimental Mood
John Swana Tug of War Vic Arpeggio
Kris Berg This Time, Last Year Forgotten Thoughts
Abdullah Ibrahim No Fear, No Die Calypso Minor
Dave Douglas Songs of Ascent Book 2-Steps Grass on the Roof
Hackett/Coffman Western Skies Twenty Four
Dave Young Mantra Inside a Silent Tear
McCoy Tyner Expansions Peresina
Jeff Parker Like-Coping Plain Song
Aaron Diehl The Vagabond Lamia
John Bailey Time Bandits Groove Samba
Cannonball Adderley Cannonball and the Poll-Winners Azule Serape
Lester Young The Complete Aladdin Recordings These Foolish Things
Lester Young Lester Young w the Oscar Peterson Trio I Can't Get Started
Lester Young Pres & Sweets She's Funny That Way
Stefon Harris Sonic Creed Cape Verdean Blues
06:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Sam Petrey
John Philip Sousa: Fantasy 'The International Congress' (1876)
Robert McBride: Mexican Rhapsody (1935)
William Grant Still: Violin Suite (1943)
07:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Bill O’Connell
Benjamin Hanby: Darling Nelly Gray (1856)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio (1720)
Sir Henry Bishop: Home, Sweet Home (1823)
Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948)
Morton Gould: Lincoln Legend (1941)
Robert Crawford: The U.S. Air Force March (1939)
08:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Jacqueline Gerber
Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances (1949)
Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942)
Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore: Theodore Roosevelt (2010)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice Americain 'Columbia' (1859)
William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic (1862)
09:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Mark Satola
William Schuman: New England Triptych (1957)
Ulysses Kay: Six Dances for String Orchestra (1954)
Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942)
10:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with John Simna
John Philip Sousa: Presidential Polonaise (1886)
Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948)
John Philip Sousa: Fantasy 'The International Congress' (1876)
11:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Rob Grier
Edward MacDowell: Piano Concerto No. 2 in d (1889)
Vincent Persichetti: A Lincoln Address (1973)
Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Three Dances (1938)
William Grant Still: Swanee River (1939)
12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Virgil Thomson: Acadian Songs and Dances (1948)
Igor Stravinsky: The Fairy's Kiss (1928)
13:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Robert Conrad
John Williams: Liberty Fanfare (1986)
John Williams: JFK: Prologue (1991)
John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen (1998)
Karl King: March 'Sarasota' (1918)
Karl King: Royal Scotch Highlanders March (1919)
Karl King: March 'Voice of America' (1956)
Don Gillis: Symphony No. 9 'Star-Spangled' (1951)
Edwin Franko Goldman: March 'On the Mall' (1923)
14:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Bill O’Connell
Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore (2010)
George Frederick McKay: To a Liberator (1940)
Paul Turok: Variations on an American Song (1964)
15:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with John Mills
William Grant Still: Miniatures (1948)
Alan Hovhaness: Concerto for Soprano Saxophone (1980)
Stephen Foster: Hard Times Come Again No More (1854)
Harry T. Burleigh: Ethiopia Saluting the Colors (1915)
Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 2: At the River (1952)
Jennifer Higdon: Joy Ride from Harp Concerto (2018)
16:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Bill O’Connell
Benjamin Hanby: Darling Nelly Gray (1856)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio (1720)
Sir Henry Bishop: Home, Sweet Home (1823)
Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948)
Morton Gould: Lincoln Legend (1941)
17:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Jacqueline Gerber
Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances (1949)
Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942)
Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore: Theodore Roosevelt (2010)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice Americain 'Columbia' (1859)
William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic (1862)
18:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Bill O’Connell
William Schuman: New England Triptych (1957)
Ulysses Kay: Six Dances for String Orchestra (1954)
Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942)
Robert Crawford: The U.S. Air Force March (1939)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Suite (1952)
Don Gillis: Symphony No. 9 'Star-Spangled' (1951)
John Philip Sousa: March 'U.S. Field Artillery' (1917)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet (1944)
Peter Boyer: Three Olympians (2000)
Charles Ives: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1898)
Arthur Foote: Suite for Strings (1908)
William Grant Still: Lyric Quartette (1945)
Betty Jackson King: Autumn Dance (1955)
Alvin Singleton: After Fallen Crumbs (1987)
David Diamond: Symphony No. 2 (1944)
John Williams: Lincoln: Suite (2012)
Jack Gallagher: Berceuse (1977)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Ludwig van Beethoven: Larghetto from Violin Concerto (1806)
Howard Hanson: Andante from Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)
Edvard Grieg: Ich liebe dich (1864)
Claude Debussy: Syrinx (1912)
Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1859)
Traditional: Shaker Hymn 'Not One Sparrow is Forgotten'
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Song of the Black Swan (1917)
Ottorino Respighi: Suite for Strings: Siciliana (1902)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 14 (1784)
Astor Piazzolla: Rio Sena (1955)