WCLV Program Guide 02-20-2023

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

George Colligan King's Dream Liam's Lament

Hick Hempton Odd Man Out Nights And Mornings

Steve Turre Colors for the Masters Quietude

Marcus Roberts Deep in the Shed E. Dankworth

Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Rebirth

Something Blue Personal Preference Flyover Country

Donald Byrd Byrd in Hand Here Am I

Sarah Vaughn Sarah Vaughn It's Crazy

Mark Masters Clifford Brown Project Daahoud

Dizzy Gillespie Dizzier and Dizzier 52nd Street Theme

Ben Allison Quiet Revolution Pony Express

Miles Davis Collector's Items In Your Own Sweet Way

Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Autumn Bloom

Ken Fowser Now Hear This Still Standing

Caesar Frazier Tenacity-As We Speak Just Passin' Thru

Jocelyn Gould Golden Hour Gemini

Diana Krall Turn Up the Quiet No Moon At All

Harvie S Witchcraft Until Tomorrow

Charenee Wade Offering Song of the Wind

D Farinacci Lovers, Tales & Dances Vision

Carmell Joes Carmell Jones Quartet Ruby

Corea/Burton Native Sense Native Sense

Mastersounds A Date With The Mastersounds Whisper Not

Steve Davis Bluesthetic Off the Cuff

Haden/Mehldau Long Ago and Far Away My Love And I

Shirley Horn The Main Ingredient Fever

Kenny Dorham Whistle Stop Sunrise In Mexico [Remastered 2014]

JC Styles Blakey Grease Yama

Mike Nock Not We but One Hadrian's Wall

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Charlap/Rosnes Double Portrait Dancing in the Dark

Wolfgang Muthspiel Where The River Goes Clearing

Kenny Wheeler It Takes Two The Jig Saw

Booker Ervin The Blues Book No Booze Blooze

Ray Charles The Genius Sings the Blues Ray's Blues

Jason Marshall New Beginnings Ms. Garvey! Ms. Garvey!

Charlton Singleton Crossroads Man In Motion

Fred Hersch Live at the Village Vanguard Endless Stars

Jason Tienmann T-Man Lotus Blossom

Gregory Porter Take me to the Alley Holding On

David Murray Special Quartet In A Sentimental Mood

John Swana Tug of War Vic Arpeggio

Kris Berg This Time, Last Year Forgotten Thoughts

Abdullah Ibrahim No Fear, No Die Calypso Minor

Dave Douglas Songs of Ascent Book 2-Steps Grass on the Roof

Hackett/Coffman Western Skies Twenty Four

Dave Young Mantra Inside a Silent Tear

McCoy Tyner Expansions Peresina

Jeff Parker Like-Coping Plain Song

Aaron Diehl The Vagabond Lamia

John Bailey Time Bandits Groove Samba

Cannonball Adderley Cannonball and the Poll-Winners Azule Serape

Lester Young The Complete Aladdin Recordings These Foolish Things

Lester Young Lester Young w the Oscar Peterson Trio I Can't Get Started

Lester Young Pres & Sweets She's Funny That Way

Stefon Harris Sonic Creed Cape Verdean Blues

06:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Sam Petrey

John Philip Sousa: Fantasy 'The International Congress' (1876)

Robert McBride: Mexican Rhapsody (1935)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite (1943)

Benjamin Hanby: Darling Nelly Gray (1856)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio (1720)

Sir Henry Bishop: Home, Sweet Home (1823)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948)

Morton Gould: Lincoln Legend (1941)

Robert Crawford: The U.S. Air Force March (1939)

Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances (1949)

Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942)

Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore: Theodore Roosevelt (2010)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice Americain 'Columbia' (1859)

William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic (1862)

William Schuman: New England Triptych (1957)

Ulysses Kay: Six Dances for String Orchestra (1954)

Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942)

John Philip Sousa: Presidential Polonaise (1886)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948)

John Philip Sousa: Fantasy 'The International Congress' (1876)

Edward MacDowell: Piano Concerto No. 2 in d (1889)

Vincent Persichetti: A Lincoln Address (1973)

Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Three Dances (1938)

William Grant Still: Swanee River (1939)

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Virgil Thomson: Acadian Songs and Dances (1948)

Igor Stravinsky: The Fairy's Kiss (1928)

John Williams: Liberty Fanfare (1986)

John Williams: JFK: Prologue (1991)

John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen (1998)

Karl King: March 'Sarasota' (1918)

Karl King: Royal Scotch Highlanders March (1919)

Karl King: March 'Voice of America' (1956)

Don Gillis: Symphony No. 9 'Star-Spangled' (1951)

Edwin Franko Goldman: March 'On the Mall' (1923)

Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore (2010)

George Frederick McKay: To a Liberator (1940)

Paul Turok: Variations on an American Song (1964)

William Grant Still: Miniatures (1948)

Alan Hovhaness: Concerto for Soprano Saxophone (1980)

Stephen Foster: Hard Times Come Again No More (1854)

Harry T. Burleigh: Ethiopia Saluting the Colors (1915)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 2: At the River (1952)

Jennifer Higdon: Joy Ride from Harp Concerto (2018)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Suite (1952)

Don Gillis: Symphony No. 9 'Star-Spangled' (1951)

John Philip Sousa: March 'U.S. Field Artillery' (1917)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet (1944)

Peter Boyer: Three Olympians (2000)

Charles Ives: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1898)

Arthur Foote: Suite for Strings (1908)

William Grant Still: Lyric Quartette (1945)

Betty Jackson King: Autumn Dance (1955)

Alvin Singleton: After Fallen Crumbs (1987)

David Diamond: Symphony No. 2 (1944)

John Williams: Lincoln: Suite (2012)

Jack Gallagher: Berceuse (1977)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Ludwig van Beethoven: Larghetto from Violin Concerto (1806)

Howard Hanson: Andante from Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

Edvard Grieg: Ich liebe dich (1864)

Claude Debussy: Syrinx (1912)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1859)

Traditional: Shaker Hymn 'Not One Sparrow is Forgotten'

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Song of the Black Swan (1917)

Ottorino Respighi: Suite for Strings: Siciliana (1902)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 14 (1784)

Astor Piazzolla: Rio Sena (1955)