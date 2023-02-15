WCLV Program Guide 02-16-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Dave McKenna Easy Street When Your Lover Has Gone

Mary Stallings But Beautiful The Lamp is Low

Benny Carter Elegy in Blue Blue Monk

Ben Wolfe Unjust Eventually

Jimmy Owens Monk Project Well You Needn't

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Holy Land

Billy Mohler Anatomy Speed Kills

Jim Snidero Far Far Away Obsession

Bobby Hutcherson Medina Comes Spring

Thomas Clausen Back2Basics You Must Believe In Spring

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Lawns

Bill Evans Loose Bloose Loose Bloose

Abdullah Ibrahim Mantra Mode Dindela

Red Garland Soul Burnin' Rocks In My Bed

Sonny Criss I'll Catch the Sun Blue Sunset

Brian Blade Brian Blade Fellowship The Undertow

Charlton Smith Crossroads Gradual Lean

Dave McKenna In Madison Exactly Like You

Milt Jackson Plenty Plenty Soul Plenty Plenty Soul

Chet Baker Lonely Star Grade ''A'' Gravy

Matthew Fries Lost Time Quarantine

Various Artists Here It Is Bird on the Wire (Bill Frisell)

Terence Blanchard Simply Stated When It's Sleepy Time Down South

Sonny Stitt New York Jazz If I Had You

Dizzy Gillespie Something Old, Something New The Day After

Count Basie Orchestra Complete Decca Recordings Good Morning Blues [Take 1]

Warren Wolf Warren Wolf Sweet Bread

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Charlie Shoemake Uncrowned Kings Royal Flush

Lee Morgan The Cooker NewMa

Dave Stryker Pure Captain Jack

Ruby Braff For The Last Time Rockin' Chair

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 There Is No Greater Love

Verve Jazz Ensemble All In Studio J

John McNeil East Coast Cool Bernie's Tune

Oliver Nelson Screamin' the Blues Screamin' the Blues

Johnny Coles Little Johnny C Heavy Legs

Horace Silver Horace-Scope Where You At

Shirley Horn You're My Thrill Why Don't You Do Right

Grant Green Matador Bedouin

Terri Lyne Carrington New Standards Vol 1 Ima

Steve Davis Update Daydream

Bill Evans Alone (Again) The Touch of Your Lips

Hank Jones Lazy Afternoon Lazy Afternoon

Shelly Manne Perk Up Seer

Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz Time Will Tell

Eeg/Fonnesbaek Staying in Touch Too Close For Comfort

Benny Golson New Time, New Tet Airegin

Mark Whitfield True Blue Psalm 91

Mollehoj/Knuffke/Anderson S Wonderful 'S Wonderful

Mulgrew Miller Memphis Convention The Sequel

George Coleman The Quartet Along Came Betty

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Carl Nielsen: There Sat a Fisherman Deep in Thought (1919)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Duke Ellington: Day Dream (1940)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1868)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16 in C 'For Beginners' (1788)

Jean Sibelius: The Language of Birds: Wedding March (1911)

Harold Arlen: I Love a Parade (1931)

Pietro Antonio Locatelli: Introduttione Teatrale in D (1735)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1853)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Five Variations on Arne's 'Rule Britannia' (1803)

Leroy Anderson: The Syncopated Clock (1945)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Finale from String Quartet No. 2 (1804)

Léo Delibes: Le Roi s'amuse: Suite (1882)

Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in C (1722)

Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in God (1960)

Franz Schubert: Thirteen Ländler (1820)

Joseph Haydn: Divertimento for Winds (1784)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Sonada de adiós 'Homage to Paul Dukas' (1935)

George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)

Gioacchino Rossini: Il signor Bruschino: Overture (1812)

Traditional: Glory in the Meeting House

Jean Sibelius: Belshazzar's Feast: Khadra's Dance (1906)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Piano Trio No. 45 (1797)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)

Betty Jackson King: Spring Intermezzo (1955)

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'English' (1889)

Arcangelo Corelli: Gigue from Violin Sonata (1700)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in C (1720)

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 3 in C (1777)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in the Prince of Peace (1960)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms (arr Arnold Schoenberg): Piano Quartet No. 1 in g (1861)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1874)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 23 'Winter Wind' (1836)

John Field: Nocturne No. 2 in c (1812)

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 2 after Scarlatti (1743)

Arcangelo Corelli: Finale from Concerto Grosso (1713)

Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: Walkin' to Calvary (1965)

William Grant Still: The Sentimental One from Lyric Quartette (1945)

Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes (1895)

Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music (1865)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No. 22 for Piano & Violin (1778)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 4 (1907)

Anthony Holborne: Galliard 'My selfe' (1599)

Anthony Holborne: Almaine 'The Honeysuckle' (1599)

Gioacchino Rossini: String Sonata No. 6 in D (1804)

Henri Herz: Rondo espagnol from Piano Concerto No. 7 (1864)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite (1908)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: Jawnuta: Overture (1860)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Scherzo from Symphony in a (1896)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Overture di ballo (1870)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Laudate Dominum (1780)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 5 (1875)

Michael Torke: Bright Blue Music (1985)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1868)

Giacomo Puccini: Three Minuets (1892)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Symphony No. 2 'Montevideo' (1869)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik (1884)

Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 4 (1881)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3 (1933)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Jan Antonín Kozeluch: Oboe Concerto in F (1780)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (1915)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Dance of the Miller's Wife (1919)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Siege of Corinth: Overture (1826)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 73 in D 'Hunt' (1781)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat (1778)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

Francis Poulenc: Aubade 'Concerto choreographique' (1929)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94 in G 'Surprise' (1791)

William Grant Still: Lyric Quartette (1945)

Joseph Martin Kraus: Symphony in e (1783)

Juan Arriaga: Los esclavos felices: Overture (1820)

Kurt Weill: Knickerbocker Holiday: September Song (1938)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 6 in D (1880)

James Hewitt: New Federal Overture (1796)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Roberto Piana: Improvisation on 'Il Cardillo' (2017)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music (1938)

Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer (1813)

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds (1897)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Solitary Traveler (1884)

John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet (1932)

Johannes Brahms: Waldesnacht (1874)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)

Egberto Gismonti: Agua e Vinho (1972)