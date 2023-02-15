WCLV Program Guide 02-16-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Dave McKenna Easy Street When Your Lover Has Gone
Mary Stallings But Beautiful The Lamp is Low
Benny Carter Elegy in Blue Blue Monk
Ben Wolfe Unjust Eventually
Jimmy Owens Monk Project Well You Needn't
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Holy Land
Billy Mohler Anatomy Speed Kills
Jim Snidero Far Far Away Obsession
Bobby Hutcherson Medina Comes Spring
Thomas Clausen Back2Basics You Must Believe In Spring
Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Lawns
Bill Evans Loose Bloose Loose Bloose
Abdullah Ibrahim Mantra Mode Dindela
Red Garland Soul Burnin' Rocks In My Bed
Sonny Criss I'll Catch the Sun Blue Sunset
Brian Blade Brian Blade Fellowship The Undertow
Charlton Smith Crossroads Gradual Lean
Dave McKenna In Madison Exactly Like You
Milt Jackson Plenty Plenty Soul Plenty Plenty Soul
Chet Baker Lonely Star Grade ''A'' Gravy
Matthew Fries Lost Time Quarantine
Various Artists Here It Is Bird on the Wire (Bill Frisell)
Terence Blanchard Simply Stated When It's Sleepy Time Down South
Sonny Stitt New York Jazz If I Had You
Dizzy Gillespie Something Old, Something New The Day After
Count Basie Orchestra Complete Decca Recordings Good Morning Blues [Take 1]
Warren Wolf Warren Wolf Sweet Bread
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Charlie Shoemake Uncrowned Kings Royal Flush
Lee Morgan The Cooker NewMa
Dave Stryker Pure Captain Jack
Ruby Braff For The Last Time Rockin' Chair
3D Jazz Trio 9-5 There Is No Greater Love
Verve Jazz Ensemble All In Studio J
John McNeil East Coast Cool Bernie's Tune
Oliver Nelson Screamin' the Blues Screamin' the Blues
Johnny Coles Little Johnny C Heavy Legs
Horace Silver Horace-Scope Where You At
Shirley Horn You're My Thrill Why Don't You Do Right
Grant Green Matador Bedouin
Terri Lyne Carrington New Standards Vol 1 Ima
Steve Davis Update Daydream
Bill Evans Alone (Again) The Touch of Your Lips
Hank Jones Lazy Afternoon Lazy Afternoon
Shelly Manne Perk Up Seer
Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz Time Will Tell
Eeg/Fonnesbaek Staying in Touch Too Close For Comfort
Benny Golson New Time, New Tet Airegin
Mark Whitfield True Blue Psalm 91
Mollehoj/Knuffke/Anderson S Wonderful 'S Wonderful
Mulgrew Miller Memphis Convention The Sequel
George Coleman The Quartet Along Came Betty
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Carl Nielsen: There Sat a Fisherman Deep in Thought (1919)
Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)
Duke Ellington: Day Dream (1940)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1868)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16 in C 'For Beginners' (1788)
Jean Sibelius: The Language of Birds: Wedding March (1911)
Harold Arlen: I Love a Parade (1931)
Pietro Antonio Locatelli: Introduttione Teatrale in D (1735)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1853)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Five Variations on Arne's 'Rule Britannia' (1803)
Leroy Anderson: The Syncopated Clock (1945)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Finale from String Quartet No. 2 (1804)
Léo Delibes: Le Roi s'amuse: Suite (1882)
Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)
Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in C (1722)
Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in God (1960)
Franz Schubert: Thirteen Ländler (1820)
Joseph Haydn: Divertimento for Winds (1784)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Sonada de adiós 'Homage to Paul Dukas' (1935)
George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)
Gioacchino Rossini: Il signor Bruschino: Overture (1812)
Traditional: Glory in the Meeting House
Jean Sibelius: Belshazzar's Feast: Khadra's Dance (1906)
Joseph Haydn: Finale from Piano Trio No. 45 (1797)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)
Betty Jackson King: Spring Intermezzo (1955)
Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'English' (1889)
Arcangelo Corelli: Gigue from Violin Sonata (1700)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in C (1720)
William Grant Still: Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 3 in C (1777)
Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)
Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in the Prince of Peace (1960)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Johannes Brahms (arr Arnold Schoenberg): Piano Quartet No. 1 in g (1861)
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1874)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 23 'Winter Wind' (1836)
John Field: Nocturne No. 2 in c (1812)
Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 2 after Scarlatti (1743)
Arcangelo Corelli: Finale from Concerto Grosso (1713)
Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: Walkin' to Calvary (1965)
William Grant Still: The Sentimental One from Lyric Quartette (1945)
Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes (1895)
Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music (1865)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No. 22 for Piano & Violin (1778)
Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 4 (1907)
Anthony Holborne: Galliard 'My selfe' (1599)
Anthony Holborne: Almaine 'The Honeysuckle' (1599)
Gioacchino Rossini: String Sonata No. 6 in D (1804)
Henri Herz: Rondo espagnol from Piano Concerto No. 7 (1864)
Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite (1908)
Stanislaw Moniuszko: Jawnuta: Overture (1860)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Scherzo from Symphony in a (1896)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: Overture di ballo (1870)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Laudate Dominum (1780)
Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 5 (1875)
Michael Torke: Bright Blue Music (1985)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1868)
Giacomo Puccini: Three Minuets (1892)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Symphony No. 2 'Montevideo' (1869)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik (1884)
Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 4 (1881)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3 (1933)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Jan Antonín Kozeluch: Oboe Concerto in F (1780)
Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (1915)
Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Dance of the Miller's Wife (1919)
Gioacchino Rossini: The Siege of Corinth: Overture (1826)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 73 in D 'Hunt' (1781)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat (1778)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)
Francis Poulenc: Aubade 'Concerto choreographique' (1929)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94 in G 'Surprise' (1791)
William Grant Still: Lyric Quartette (1945)
Joseph Martin Kraus: Symphony in e (1783)
Juan Arriaga: Los esclavos felices: Overture (1820)
Kurt Weill: Knickerbocker Holiday: September Song (1938)
Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 6 in D (1880)
James Hewitt: New Federal Overture (1796)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Roberto Piana: Improvisation on 'Il Cardillo' (2017)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music (1938)
Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer (1813)
Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)
Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds (1897)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Solitary Traveler (1884)
John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet (1932)
Johannes Brahms: Waldesnacht (1874)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)
Egberto Gismonti: Agua e Vinho (1972)